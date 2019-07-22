Log in
Castlight Health : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results

07/22/2019 | 08:31am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE: CSLT) will release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after the market closes. At 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), senior management will host a conference call to review the Company's financial performance.

Castlight Logo (PRNewsfoto/Castlight Health)

The live conference call will be available at (833) 238-7953. Please dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time to register. The call replay will be available for one week, starting at approximately 8:00 p.m. ET on July 30, 2019, at (800) 585-8367. The conference ID for the live call and replay is 2365013.

The live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.castlighthealth.com.

About Castlight Health
Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible to navigate healthcare and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects with hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs, giving rise to the world's first comprehensive app for all health needs. We guide individuals—based on their unique profile—to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. In doing so, we help companies regain control over rising healthcare costs and get more value from their benefits investments. Castlight revolutionized the healthcare sector with the introduction of data-driven price transparency tools in 2008 and the first consumer-grade wellbeing platform in 2012. Today, Castlight serves as the health navigation platform for millions of people and is a trusted partner to many of the largest employers in the world.

For more information, please visit www.castlighthealth.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook.   

Investor Contact:
Gary J. Fuges, CFA
ir@castlighthealth.com

Copyright 2019 Castlight Health, Inc. Castlight Health® is the registered trademark of Castlight Health, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castlight-health-to-announce-second-quarter-2019-results-300888286.html

SOURCE Castlight Health, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
