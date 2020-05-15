Castlight Health : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2020-Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced that senior management will present at the following investor conferences:

, chief financial officer, will present at the 15 Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on at . Maeve O'Meara , chief executive officer, and Will Bondurant , chief financial officer, will present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 9:00am ET . A live audio-only webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.castlighthealth.com.

About Castlight Health

Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals-based on their unique profile-to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.

