Castlight Health : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

05/15/2020 | 07:50pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, May 13, 2020-Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT), a leading health benefits platform provider, today announced that senior management will present at the following investor conferences:

  • Will Bondurant, chief financial officer, will present at the 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2020at 3:15pm ET.
  • Maeve O'Meara, chief executive officer, and Will Bondurant, chief financial officer, will present at the William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Thursday, June 11, 2020at 9:00am ET. A live audio-only webcast and related presentation materials will be available on the Investor Relations section of www.castlighthealth.com.

About Castlight Health
Castlight is on a mission to make it as easy as humanly possible for its users to navigate the healthcare system and live happier, healthier, more productive lives. Our health navigation platform connects hundreds of health vendors, benefits resources, and plan designs into one comprehensive health and wellbeing experience. We guide individuals-based on their unique profile-to the best resources available to them, whether they are healthy, chronically ill, or actively seeking medical care. Castlight transforms the employee benefit experience into a deeply personalized, yet simple, guided one, empowering better-informed patient decisions to unlock better healthcare outcomes and maximizing return on healthcare investments.

For more information visit www.castlighthealth.com . Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and Like us on Facebook.

Castlight Media Contact:
Courtney Lamie
press@castlighthealth.com
276-492-4248

Castlight Investor Contact:
ir@castlighthealth.com
443-213-0500

Disclaimer

Castlight Health Inc. published this content on 15 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 May 2020 23:49:03 UTC
