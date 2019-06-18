Log in
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Upcoming Symposium on Muscle-Bone Interaction in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy 25th Annual Conference

06/18/2019 | 08:02am EDT

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present edasalonexent, a novel NF-kB inhibitor in Phase 3 development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), at two upcoming meetings: the Symposium on Muscle-Bone Interaction in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) 25th Annual Conference.

Presentation details are as follows:

Symposium on Muscle-Bone Interaction in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, June 21, 2019 in Salzburg, Austria at the St. Virgil Conference Centre.

  • Joanne Donovan, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Catabasis will present “Targeting NF-kB with Edasalonexent for Muscle and Bone Health in DMD” on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 15:45 CEST.

PPMD 25th Annual Conference, June 26-June 30, 2019 in Orlando, FL at the Renaissance Orlando Sea World.

  • During the poster session on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from 6:15pm-8:45pm EDT Catabasis will present
    • “Edasalonexent, a Novel NF-kB Inhibitor, Slows Disease Progression in Young Boys with Duchenne in Phase 2 and Open-Label Extension of MoveDMD® Trial”
    • “The Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial of Edasalonexent Enrolling Young Boys with Duchenne and GalaxyDMD, an Open-Label Extension Trial”
    • “Analysis of Corticosteroid Use in Ambulatory and Nonambulatory Males with Duchenne or Becker Muscular Dystrophy who Enrolled in the Duchenne Registry”
  • Dr. Donovan will present an overview of edasalonexent and an update on the Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial in an oral presentation “Edasalonexent: an NF-kB Inhibitor in Phase 3 Development for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy” during the Inflammation and Fibrosis section on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 4:30pm-4:50pm EDT.

About Edasalonexent (CAT-1004)

Edasalonexent (CAT-1004) is an investigational oral small molecule that is being developed as a potential therapy for all patients affected by DMD, regardless of their underlying mutation. Edasalonexent inhibits NF-kB, which is a key link between loss of dystrophin and disease progression in DMD. NF-kB has a fundamental role in skeletal and cardiac muscle disease in DMD. We are currently enrolling our global Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of edasalonexent for registration purposes. Edasalonexent is also being dosed in the open-label extension trial GalaxyDMD. In our MoveDMD Phase 2 trial and open-label extension, we observed that edasalonexent preserved muscle function and substantially slowed disease progression compared to rates of change in a control period, and significantly improved biomarkers of muscle health and inflammation. The FDA has granted orphan drug, fast track, and rare pediatric disease designations and the European Commission has granted orphan medicinal product designation to edasalonexent for the treatment of DMD. For a summary of clinical results, please visit www.catabasis.com.

About Catabasis

At Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, our mission is to bring hope and life-changing therapies to patients and their families. Our lead program is edasalonexent, an NF-kB inhibitor in development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Our global Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial is currently enrolling boys affected by Duchenne. For more information on edasalonexent and our Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial, please visit www.catabasis.com.


© Business Wire 2019
