Catabasis Pharmaceuticals : to Present at Upcoming Symposium on Muscle-Bone Interaction in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy 25th Annual Conference

Catabasis
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB), a clinical-stage
biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present
edasalonexent, a novel NF-kB inhibitor in Phase 3 development for the
treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), at two upcoming
meetings: the Symposium on Muscle-Bone Interaction in Duchenne Muscular
Dystrophy and the Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD) 25th
Annual Conference.
Presentation details are as follows:
Symposium on Muscle-Bone Interaction in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy,
June 21, 2019 in Salzburg, Austria at the St. Virgil Conference Centre.
-
Joanne Donovan, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Catabasis will
present “Targeting NF-kB with Edasalonexent for Muscle and Bone Health
in DMD” on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 15:45 CEST.
PPMD 25th Annual Conference, June 26-June 30, 2019 in
Orlando, FL at the Renaissance Orlando Sea World.
-
During the poster session on Thursday, June 27, 2019, from
6:15pm-8:45pm EDT Catabasis will present
-
“Edasalonexent, a Novel NF-kB Inhibitor, Slows Disease Progression
in Young Boys with Duchenne in Phase 2 and Open-Label Extension of
MoveDMD® Trial”
-
“The Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial of Edasalonexent Enrolling Young
Boys with Duchenne and GalaxyDMD, an Open-Label Extension Trial”
-
“Analysis of Corticosteroid Use in Ambulatory and Nonambulatory
Males with Duchenne or Becker Muscular Dystrophy who Enrolled in
the Duchenne Registry”
-
Dr. Donovan will present an overview of edasalonexent and an update on
the Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial in an oral presentation “Edasalonexent:
an NF-kB Inhibitor in Phase 3 Development for Duchenne Muscular
Dystrophy” during the Inflammation and Fibrosis section on Friday,
June 28, 2019 from 4:30pm-4:50pm EDT.
About Edasalonexent (CAT-1004)
Edasalonexent (CAT-1004) is an investigational oral small molecule that
is being developed as a potential therapy for all patients affected by
DMD, regardless of their underlying mutation. Edasalonexent inhibits
NF-kB, which is a key link between loss of dystrophin and disease
progression in DMD. NF-kB has a fundamental role in skeletal and cardiac
muscle disease in DMD. We are currently enrolling our global Phase 3
PolarisDMD trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of edasalonexent
for registration purposes. Edasalonexent is also being dosed in the
open-label extension trial GalaxyDMD. In our MoveDMD Phase 2 trial and
open-label extension, we observed that edasalonexent preserved muscle
function and substantially slowed disease progression compared to rates
of change in a control period, and significantly improved biomarkers of
muscle health and inflammation. The FDA has granted orphan drug, fast
track, and rare pediatric disease designations and the European
Commission has granted orphan medicinal product designation to
edasalonexent for the treatment of DMD. For a summary of clinical
results, please visit www.catabasis.com.
About Catabasis
At Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, our mission is to bring hope and
life-changing therapies to patients and their families. Our lead program
is edasalonexent, an NF-kB inhibitor in development for the treatment of
Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Our global Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial is
currently enrolling boys affected by Duchenne. For more information on
edasalonexent and our Phase 3 PolarisDMD trial, please visit www.catabasis.com.
