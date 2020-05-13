Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Catalent, Inc.    CTLT

CATALENT, INC.

(CTLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catalent : ABC News Nightline Features Catalent Bloomington Site in National Segment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/13/2020 | 05:20pm EDT
As a global development and manufacturing partner that supplies medicines, clinical trial materials, and health products to millions of patients and consumers, we are taking decisive action to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees, partners, customers, and their patients.

Catalent operating facilities remain open and continuing to deliver to our customers and their patients. Catalent's multiple ongoing investments into expanding our capabilities and capacity to serve our customers are currently proceeding across biologics, cell & gene, oral dose form and inhaled solutions.

We have been declared an essential business by all the national/local governments where we operate, allowing us to sustain full employment for our teams, and are pleased to be in a position to pay a Thank You bonus to our lab, development and production employees who are working on these and other products at our 40+ global facilities.

Back to top

CATALENT RESPONSE

To address the impact of the outbreak, our senior, multi-disciplinary Coronavirus Response Team, reporting directly to our CEO, continuously monitors the global situation and swiftly executes mitigation activities whenever and wherever required.

To help ensure the safety of our employees and partners and to protect supply to patients, we have taken extensive actions, in line with guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and local authorities where we operate. These safety measures include re-emphasizing good hygiene practices to all, severely restricting visitor access to our sites, reorganizing our workflows where permitted to maximize social distancing, limiting employees to only business-critical travel (where permitted by local government policy), facilitating safer alternatives for travel to and from work, and, wherever possible, employing remote-working strategies.

Back to top

SUPPLY CHAIN IMPACT

We continue to survey deep into our supply chain and have not identified any significant risk, delay, or concern that may have a substantial effect on delivery of any product or clinical trial supplies. We have adopted specific procedures to minimize and manage any future disruption to our ongoing operations. These include expanded safety stocks of raw materials and Personal Protective Equipment across our network, as well as ongoing monitoring of our suppliers' stock levels to assure future deliveries.

Our existing Standard Operating Procedures, which are consistent with current Good Manufacturing Practices, ensure the integrity of our supply against any contamination. We have added a detailed response plan to manage any impact of the virus on employee health, site operations, and product supply, including immediate assessment of the health of employees reporting symptoms, comprehensive risk assessment of any impact to quality, additional cleaning protocols, and alternative shift patterns to compensate should fewer employees be available.

We will notify and consult with our partners should we foresee any impact on supply.

Back to top

PARTNERING FOR TREATMENTS

We are working with several customers on multiple COVID-related antivirals, vaccines, diagnostics and treatments for symptoms and effects of the Covid-19, including Johnson & Johnson's lead vaccine candidate, Arcturus Therapeutics' mRNA-based vaccine, Humanigen's GM-CSF monoclonal antibody, and Ennaid Therapeutics' antiviral treatment targeted at COVID-19.

Customers who may have specific questions about a product or project, or anyone requiring additional information regarding a potential or planned visit to a Catalent facility should contact their usual Catalent contact or any customer service representative.

Our recent efforts to help advance the COVID-19 vaccine to clinic at our Bloomington Indiana biologics facility were recently showcased in ABC News Nightline TV news magazine edition (Catalent story begins at 4:50.)

As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to put the Patient First and do everything possible to keep our people safe and healthy, while we continue to strive to meet the needs and expectations of our customers.

Last update: May 13, 2020

Disclaimer

Catalent Inc. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 21:19:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CATALENT, INC.
05:20pCATALENT : ABC News Nightline Features Catalent Bloomington Site in National Seg..
PU
10:45aCATALENT : Responds to the Global Outbreak of COVID-19
PU
09:10aCATALENT : Signs Development Agreement with Ennaid Therapeutics on its COVID-19 ..
PU
05/08CATALENT, INC. : to Present at May 2020 Virtual Investor Conferences
BU
05/07CATALENT : Partners with Humanigen to Support FDA-Approved Phase 3 Lenzilumab St..
PU
05/05CATALENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
05/05CATALENT : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/05CATALENT, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
05/05CATALENT, INC. : Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
BU
05/01CATALENT : Announces Next Generation of Cell and Gene Therapy Leadership
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 920 M
EBIT 2020 497 M
Net income 2020 118 M
Debt 2020 2 480 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 96,3x
P/E ratio 2021 65,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,61x
EV / Sales2021 4,16x
Capitalization 10 982 M
Chart CATALENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Catalent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 74,80  $
Last Close Price 70,90  $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Chiminski Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Maselli President & Chief Operating Officer
Wetteny Joseph CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Kay Schmidt Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Julien Meissonnier Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALENT, INC.25.93%10 982
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.87%387 654
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.02%306 769
PFIZER, INC.-4.65%207 529
NOVARTIS-8.79%198 287
MERCK & CO., INC-15.13%194 835
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group