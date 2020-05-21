Catalent : Announces Acquisition of Japanese Facility to Provide Local and Global Clinical Supply Solutions

- Catalent, a global leader in clinical supply services, today announced a deal to acquire a clinical packaging facility in Minakuchi, located in the Shiga prefecture of Japan, from Teva-Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Nagoya Aichi, Japan. This purchase will establish a new clinical GMP manufacturing and distribution hub to support clinical studies. Financial details of the deal, which is expected to close on July 1, 2020, have not been disclosed.

The 60,000-square-foot facility will be the largest in the company's Asia Pacific clinical supply network. The new facility will offer customers access to Catalent's FastChain® demand-led supply services, primary and secondary packaging capabilities, a range of temperature options for storage and distribution, as well as clinical returns and destruction services. It will operate in partnership with Catalent's existing Japanese clinical supply facility at Kakegawa, serving both local customers as well as global biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

'This new facility provides much-needed capacity as we look to expand our capabilities across the Asia-Pacific region, and follows on from recent expansions and investments we have made in our clinical supply business in China and Singapore,' commented Ricci Whitlow, President, Catalent Clinical Supply Services. 'Our strategy has been to build expertise and capacity in this region as demand for local clinical supply services increases, to provide support to customers with global programs, and to meet the growing demand in biologics and cell and gene therapy studies.'

With sites in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Singapore, Japan and China, and an extended network of over 50 depots, Catalent's clinical supply services can handle a broad range of international compliance and distribution requirements to support global clinical trials.

For further information on Catalent's Clinical Supply Services business visit https://www.clinical.catalent.com.

