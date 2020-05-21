Catalent : Announces Acquisition of Japanese Facility to Provide Local and Global Clinical Supply Solutions
05/21/2020 | 12:19am EDT
SOMERSET, N.J. - May 21, 2020 - Catalent, a global leader in clinical supply services, today announced a deal to acquire a clinical packaging facility in Minakuchi, located in the Shiga prefecture of Japan, from Teva-Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Nagoya Aichi, Japan. This purchase will establish a new clinical GMP manufacturing and distribution hub to support clinical studies. Financial details of the deal, which is expected to close on July 1, 2020, have not been disclosed.
The 60,000-square-foot facility will be the largest in the company's Asia Pacific clinical supply network. The new facility will offer customers access to Catalent's FastChain® demand-led supply services, primary and secondary packaging capabilities, a range of temperature options for storage and distribution, as well as clinical returns and destruction services. It will operate in partnership with Catalent's existing Japanese clinical supply facility at Kakegawa, serving both local customers as well as global biotech and pharmaceutical companies.
'This new facility provides much-needed capacity as we look to expand our capabilities across the Asia-Pacific region, andfollows on from recent expansions and investments we have made in our clinical supply business in China and Singapore,' commented Ricci Whitlow, President, Catalent Clinical Supply Services. 'Our strategy has been to build expertise and capacity in this region as demand for local clinical supply services increases, to provide support to customers with global programs, and to meet the growing demand in biologics and cell and gene therapy studies.'
With sites in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Singapore, Japan and China, and an extended network of over 50 depots, Catalent's clinical supply services can handle a broad range of international compliance and distribution requirements to support global clinical trials.
Catalent is a global leader in clinical supply services, with comprehensive and flexible solutions for small molecules, biologics, and cell and gene therapies and integrated solutions to accelerate speed to clinic. Catalent offers a full range services including clinical supply management, comprehensive packaging solutions, comparator sourcing, cold chain storage and global distribution and specialized supply chain services including direct-to-patient and demand-led supply. With nine GMP clinical packaging facilities and over 50 strategically located depots on six continents combined with more than 25 years' experience across thousands of studies in more than 80 countries, Catalent has the comprehensive services, global scale and expertise necessary to reliably supply clinical trials of all sizes and complexity anywhere in the world.
ABOUT CATALENT
Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 13,500 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 40 facilities, and in fiscal year 2019 generated over $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com
