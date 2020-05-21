Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Catalent, Inc.    CTLT

CATALENT, INC.

(CTLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catalent : Announces Acquisition of Japanese Facility to Provide Local and Global Clinical Supply Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 12:19am EDT
SOMERSET, N.J. - May 21, 2020 - Catalent, a global leader in clinical supply services, today announced a deal to acquire a clinical packaging facility in Minakuchi, located in the Shiga prefecture of Japan, from Teva-Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Nagoya Aichi, Japan. This purchase will establish a new clinical GMP manufacturing and distribution hub to support clinical studies. Financial details of the deal, which is expected to close on July 1, 2020, have not been disclosed.

The 60,000-square-foot facility will be the largest in the company's Asia Pacific clinical supply network. The new facility will offer customers access to Catalent's FastChain® demand-led supply services, primary and secondary packaging capabilities, a range of temperature options for storage and distribution, as well as clinical returns and destruction services. It will operate in partnership with Catalent's existing Japanese clinical supply facility at Kakegawa, serving both local customers as well as global biotech and pharmaceutical companies.

'This new facility provides much-needed capacity as we look to expand our capabilities across the Asia-Pacific region, and follows on from recent expansions and investments we have made in our clinical supply business in China and Singapore,' commented Ricci Whitlow, President, Catalent Clinical Supply Services. 'Our strategy has been to build expertise and capacity in this region as demand for local clinical supply services increases, to provide support to customers with global programs, and to meet the growing demand in biologics and cell and gene therapy studies.'

With sites in the U.S., U.K., Germany, Singapore, Japan and China, and an extended network of over 50 depots, Catalent's clinical supply services can handle a broad range of international compliance and distribution requirements to support global clinical trials.

For further information on Catalent's Clinical Supply Services business visit https://www.clinical.catalent.com.

Notes for Editors

​ABOUT CATALENT CLINICAL SUPPLY SERVICES

Catalent is a global leader in clinical supply services, with comprehensive and flexible solutions for small molecules, biologics, and cell and gene therapies and integrated solutions to accelerate speed to clinic. Catalent offers a full range services including clinical supply management, comprehensive packaging solutions, comparator sourcing, cold chain storage and global distribution and specialized supply chain services including direct-to-patient and demand-led supply. With nine GMP clinical packaging facilities and over 50 strategically located depots on six continents combined with more than 25 years' experience across thousands of studies in more than 80 countries, Catalent has the comprehensive services, global scale and expertise necessary to reliably supply clinical trials of all sizes and complexity anywhere in the world.

ABOUT CATALENT

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 13,500 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 40 facilities, and in fiscal year 2019 generated over $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

Disclaimer

Catalent Inc. published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 04:18:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CATALENT, INC.
12:19aCATALENT : Announces Acquisition of Japanese Facility to Provide Local and Globa..
PU
05/20CATALENT : to Present Assessment Methods and Design Approaches for T-Cell Manufa..
PU
05/19CATALENT : Triphase Accelerator and Catalent Announce Interim Results of a Dose ..
AQ
05/18CATALENT : Triphase Accelerator and Catalent Announce Interim Results of a Dose ..
PU
05/14CATALENT : Proactive Strategies to Avoid Supply Delays to be Presented by Catale..
PU
05/13CATALENT : ABC News Nightline Features Catalent Bloomington Site in National Seg..
PU
05/13CATALENT : Responds to the Global Outbreak of COVID-19
PU
05/13CATALENT : Signs Development Agreement with Ennaid Therapeutics on its COVID-19 ..
PU
05/08CATALENT, INC. : to Present at May 2020 Virtual Investor Conferences
BU
05/07CATALENT : Partners with Humanigen to Support FDA-Approved Phase 3 Lenzilumab St..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 920 M
EBIT 2020 497 M
Net income 2020 118 M
Debt 2020 2 480 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 107x
P/E ratio 2021 72,6x
EV / Sales2020 5,02x
EV / Sales2021 4,53x
Capitalization 12 167 M
Chart CATALENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Catalent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 74,80 $
Last Close Price 78,55 $
Spread / Highest target 4,39%
Spread / Average Target -4,77%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Chiminski Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Maselli President & Chief Operating Officer
Wetteny Joseph CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Kay Schmidt Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Julien Meissonnier Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALENT, INC.39.52%11 891
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.24%392 607
ROCHE HOLDING AG10.91%304 982
PFIZER, INC.-3.96%209 306
MERCK & CO., INC.-15.46%195 744
NOVARTIS AG-9.89%187 656
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group