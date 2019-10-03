Log in
Catalent : Appoints Dr. Guy Dewil as General Manager

10/03/2019 | 09:07am EDT

SOMERSET, N.J. - October 3, 2019 - Catalent, a global leader in clinical supply services, today announced that Guy J. Dewil, M.D. has been appointed General Manager of its clinical supply facility in Schorndorf, Germany.

Dr. Dewil has significant life sciences and clinical trial leadership experience across multiple functions including operations, business development and product management. He joins Catalent from his most recent role as Vice President of Global Operations at Syneos Health. Dr. Dewil has a degree in medicine from the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium.

'I am delighted to welcome Dr. Dewil to head the clinical supplies business at our flagship European facility in Schorndorf,' commented Roel de Nobel, Vice President Operations, Clinical Supply Services at Catalent. 'The way that clinical trials are conducted in the European Union will undergo major changes in the near future, for example with the introduction of the European Commission's new 'Clinical Trials Regulation', and we are pleased to have Dr. Dewil's experience and leadership on hand at this key site'.

Catalent's 15,400 square-meter (166,000 square-feet) facility in Schorndorf provides comprehensive clinical supply services including comparator sourcing, primary and secondary packaging and labeling, demand led supply services, cold chain distribution, clinical storage and returns and destruction. The Schorndorf site also provides a range of services for solid oral dosage forms including manufacturing, fluid bed processing, hot melt extrusion technologies, as well as packaging services including for its proprietary FlexDoseSM stick pack technology, plus an established capability for serialized packaging solutions.

For further information about Catalent's clinical supply services, please visit www.clinical.catalent.com.

Media Contacts

Chris Halling
+44 (0)7580 041073
chris.halling@catalent.com

Richard Kerns
+44 (0) 161 728 5880
richard@nepr.agency

Notes for Editors

About Catalent

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs nearly 13,000 people, including approximately 2,400 scientists, at more than 35 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal year 2019 generated over $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

Disclaimer

Catalent Inc. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2019 13:05:08 UTC
