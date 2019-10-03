Catalent : Appoints Dr. Guy Dewil as General Manager

SOMERSET, N.J. - October 3, 2019 - Catalent, a global leader in clinical supply services, today announced that Guy J. Dewil, M.D. has been appointed General Manager of its clinical supply facility in Schorndorf, Germany.

Dr. Dewil has significant life sciences and clinical trial leadership experience across multiple functions including operations, business development and product management. He joins Catalent from his most recent role as Vice President of Global Operations at Syneos Health. Dr. Dewil has a degree in medicine from the Catholic University of Leuven, Belgium.

'I am delighted to welcome Dr. Dewil to head the clinical supplies business at our flagship European facility in Schorndorf,' commented Roel de Nobel, Vice President Operations, Clinical Supply Services at Catalent. 'The way that clinical trials are conducted in the European Union will undergo major changes in the near future, for example with the introduction of the European Commission's new 'Clinical Trials Regulation', and we are pleased to have Dr. Dewil's experience and leadership on hand at this key site'.

Catalent's 15,400 square-meter (166,000 square-feet) facility in Schorndorf provides comprehensive clinical supply services including comparator sourcing, primary and secondary packaging and labeling, demand led supply services, cold chain distribution, clinical storage and returns and destruction. The Schorndorf site also provides a range of services for solid oral dosage forms including manufacturing, fluid bed processing, hot melt extrusion technologies, as well as packaging services including for its proprietary FlexDoseSM stick pack technology, plus an established capability for serialized packaging solutions.

