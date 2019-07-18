Catalent : Appoints Ricardo Pravda to Lead Human Resources Function

SOMERSET, N.J. - July 18, 2019 - Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, and development and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced it has appointed Ricardo Pravda as Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources (HR) Officer. Mr. Pravda reports to John Chiminski, Catalent's Chair and CEO, joining the company's executive leadership team.

Mr. Pravda succeeds Lance Miyamoto who retired on June 30 and is currently serving as an advisor to the company.

Since joining Catalent as HR Director for Latin America in 2005, Mr. Pravda held several leadership roles supporting multiple businesses and locations, most recently as Vice President of Human Resources for Catalent's network of over 30 sites globally.

Mr. Pravda has more than 25 years' experience across multiple HR disciplines including talent acquisition, HR information systems, compensation, succession planning, organizational design, performance management, acquisitions, and divestitures. He has supported businesses in the Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific, holding roles of increasing responsibility in companies like Abbott Laboratories, Phillip Morris International, Nabisco International, BellSouth International and The Gillette Company.

'Ricardo has a deep knowledge of Catalent's business and the strategic acumen needed to lead human resources, especially as we continue to expand into new growth areas,' commented John Chiminski. 'I would like to thank Lance Miyamoto for his years of service to the company and for his wise counsel as we have grown the business.'

