Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Catalent Inc    CTLT

CATALENT INC

(CTLT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Catalent : Automatic shelf registration statement of securities of well-known seasoned issuers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Unless the context otherwise requires, the definitions of terms provided in this 'Unaudited Pro Forma Financial Statements' section apply solely for purposes of this section. On May 17, 2019, Catalent, Inc. ('Catalent' and, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Company'), through its wholly owned subsidiary Catalent Holdco I Inc. ('Merger Sub'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. (in such capacity, 'Buyer,' and otherwise referred to as 'Operating Company'), completed its acquisition of Paragon Bioservices, Inc. ('Paragon'), pursuant to the merger of Merger Sub with and into Paragon (the 'Merger'), with Paragon continuing as the surviving company in the Merger and as an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Buyer.

The acquisition was completed in accordance with the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of April 14, 2019 (as amended, the 'Merger Agreement'), by and among Buyer, Merger Sub, Paragon, Pearl Shareholder Representative, LLC, as representative of the Company Securityholders (as defined in the Merger Agreement), and, solely with respect to Sections 4.12 (solely with respect to the Equity Financing (as defined in the Merger Agreement)) and 8.19 of the Merger Agreement, Catalent.

The purchase price was $1.2 billion in cash, subject to customary escrow arrangements and a purchase price adjustment related to, among other things, the amount of Paragon's working capital (as adjusted, the 'Closing Payment'). The Company financed the portion of the Closing Payment due at the closing of the Merger and related fees and expenses with the net proceeds of the Preferred Stock Issuance and the Incremental Dollar Term Loans (each as defined below).

During May 2019, the Company designated 1,000,000 shares of its preferred stock, par value $0.01, as its 'Series A Convertible Preferred Stock' (the 'Series A Preferred Stock'), pursuant to a certificate of designation of preferences, rights, and limitations (as amended, the 'Certificate of Designation') filed with the Delaware Secretary of State, and issued and sold 650,000 shares of the Series A Preferred Stock (the 'Preferred Stock Issuance') for an aggregate purchase price of $650.0 million, to affiliates of Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. (the 'Series A Investors'), each share having an initial stated value of $1,000 (as such value may be adjusted in accordance with the terms of the Certificate of Designation, the 'Stated Value'). The Series A Preferred Stock ranks senior to the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 (the 'Common Stock'), with respect to dividend rights and rights upon the voluntary or involuntary liquidation, dissolution, or winding up of the affairs of the Company.

The holders of shares of Series A Preferred Stock are entitled to vote with the holders of shares of Common Stock as a single class on an 'as-converted'basis and, for so long as the Series A Investors or their successors have the right to designate a nominee for election to the Company's board of directors pursuant to the terms and conditions of the stockholders' agreement, dated as of May 17, 2019, by and between the Company and the Series A Investors, have the right to elect one board member voting as a separate class. The holders of a majority of the issued and outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock also have veto rights over (a) certain amendments to the Company's organizational documents that would have an adverse effect on the rights, preferences, privileges, or voting powers of the Series A Preferred Stock; (b) the issuance of senior or pari passu securities; or (c) the incurrence of indebtedness above certain leverage ratios, as set forth in the Certificate of Designation.

Holders of shares of Series A Preferred Stock are also entitled (a) to receive a cumulative annual dividend equal to 5.0% of the Stated Value, payable quarterly in arrears in cash, by increasing the Stated Value, or in a combination thereof, at Catalent's election, with such rate subject to an increase to 6.5% or 8.0% depending on the price of the Common Stock at the fourth (or in certain cases fifth) anniversary of the initial issuance, as set forth in the Certificate of Designation, and (b) to participate in the distribution of any ordinary dividend on the Common Stock calculated on an as-convertedbasis.

The Series A Preferred Stock is subject to conversion or redemption under various circumstances, including the right of holders to convert some or all of their shares into shares of Common Stock after May 17, 2020 at a price initially equal to $49.5409 (the 'Conversion Price') and the Company's right to (x) convert all outstanding shares of Series A Preferred Stock at any time after May 17, 2022 if the average of the volume-weighted average price per share of Common Stock for thirty consecutive trading days exceeds 150% of the then-applicable

3

Disclaimer

Catalent Inc. published this content on 13 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2019 20:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATALENT INC
04:32pCATALENT : Automatic shelf registration statement of securities of well-known se..
PU
07:42aCATALENT : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.
PU
07:32aCATALENT, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year..
AQ
09/12CATALENT : Announces the Appointment of David Schaffer to Biologics Advisory Boa..
PU
09/11CATALENT : Flexible Filling and 'Ready-to-Use' Technologies to be Discussed at P..
AQ
09/10CATALENT : Flexible Filling and ‘Ready-to-Use' Technologies to be Discusse..
PU
09/05CATALENT : to Open New Clinical Supply Facility in San Diego
PU
09/03CATALENT : to Discuss Formulation Benefits to Diabetes Patients at NLS Days
PU
08/29CATALENT : to Present BioProcess International (BPI) East Conference
PU
08/27CATALENT : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESUL..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 835 M
EBIT 2020 390 M
Net income 2020 195 M
Debt 2020 2 301 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 43,9x
P/E ratio 2021 34,9x
EV / Sales2020 3,49x
EV / Sales2021 3,19x
Capitalization 7 586 M
Chart CATALENT INC
Duration : Period :
Catalent Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALENT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 62,14  $
Last Close Price 51,95  $
Spread / Highest target 27,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Chiminski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Maselli Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Wetteny Joseph CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Jack L. Stahl Lead Independent Director
Rolf Allan Classon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALENT INC66.61%7 586
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.64%344 226
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.52%232 173
MERCK AND COMPANY9.03%213 305
PFIZER-14.59%206 197
NOVARTIS18.45%203 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group