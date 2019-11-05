Catalent : CTLT FY20 Q1 Earnings Call Presentation FINA 0 11/05/2019 | 08:40am EST Send by mail :

Agenda John Chiminski, Chair & Chief Executive Officer • 1Q'20 Highlights Wetteny Joseph, Senior VP & Chief Financial Officer Business Update by Segment

1Q'20 Segment Financial Performance

EBITDA & Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share

Capitalization Highlights

Business Highlights Financial Highlights 1Q'20 revenue of $665M, increased 20% vs. PY as reported or 22% in constant currency; organic revenue growth of 11% in constant currency

Double-digit revenue and segment EBITDA growth across all four reporting segments; strong organic performance across three of four reporting segments

1Q'20 Adjusted EBITDA of $127M, 28% growth vs. PY in constant currency, 13% organic growth

1Q'20 Adjusted Net Income of $41M; Adjusted EPS of $0.26 per diluted share Operational Highlights Integration of recently acquired gene therapy businesses underway and progressing ahead of expectations

Reaffirming FY'20 financial guidance range, reflecting revenue growth of 10-14% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 17-22%

Further adjusted operating segments to better align internal business unit structure with the "Follow the Molecule" strategy and increased focus on biologics-related capabilities

Double-digit revenue and segment EBITDA growth across all four reporting segments; strong organic performance across three of four reporting segments

revenue and segment EBITDA growth across all four reporting segments; strong organic performance across three of four reporting segments 1Q'20 Adjusted EBITDA of $127M, 28% growth vs. PY in constant currency, 13% organic growth

1Q'20 Adjusted Net Income of $41M; Adjusted EPS of $0.26 per diluted share Operational Highlights Integration of recently acquired gene therapy businesses underway and progressing ahead of expectations

Reaffirming FY'20 financial guidance range, reflecting revenue growth of 10-14% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 17-22%

10-14% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 17-22% Further adjusted operating segments to better align internal business unit structure with the "Follow the Molecule" strategy and increased focus on biologics-related capabilities 6 Segment Reporting Structure Changes Softgel & Oral Biologics Technologies Softgel & Integrated biologics oral solid dose and gene therapy supply for development, pharmaceutical, analytical, and generic, OTC, manufacturing nutritional & beauty solutions FY'19 revenue: FY'19 revenue: $1,039M $573M Oral & Specialty Delivery Small molecule formulation, development & small- to medium- scale supply for oral, respiratory & ophthalmic FY'19 revenue: $598M Clinical Supply Services Manufacturing, packaging, and logistics solutions for global clinical trials FY'19 revenue: $321M 7 Softgel and Oral Technologies Strong start to FY'20, revenue growth of 12% with EBITDA growth of 15% Solid growth for prescription and consumer health products in North America, partly attributable to strong uptake from recently launched products

Higher demand for consumer health products in Europe

Favorable product mix across the segment drives strong pull-through

pull-through All of the segment revenue and EBITDA growth was organic

Divestiture of Braeside, Australia VMS facility to Blackmores completed in October; impact already reflected in FY'20 financial guidance Three Months Ended As Reported Constant Currency Inc. / (Dec.) Inc. / (Dec.) September 30, September 30, (USD M) $ % $ % 2019 2018 Softgel and Oral Technologies Net Revenue 263.7 240.1 23.6 10% 29.6 12% Segment EBITDA 46.4 41.3 5.1 12% 6.1 15% 8 Biologics 1Q'20 performance driven by gene therapy and drug product Gene therapy acquisitions contribute 45 and 51 percentage points to the segment's revenue and EBITDA growth, respectively

Strong biologic drug product volumes in North America and improved capacity utilization; European drug product in-line with prior year

in-line with prior year Drug substance volume negatively impacted by end of limited-duration customer contract in FY'19, where customer built in-house capability

limited-duration customer contract in FY'19, where customer built in-house capability Acquisition of Bristol-Myers Squibb's oral solid, biologics, and sterile product manufacturing facility in Anagni, Italy expected to close in the next few months Three Months Ended As Reported Constant Currency Inc. / (Dec.) Inc. / (Dec.) (USD M) September 30, September 30, $ % $ % 2019 2018 Biologics Net Revenue 188.6 125.7 62.9 50% 64.4 51% Segment EBITDA 35.8 27.0 8.8 33% 9.0 33% 9 Oral and Specialty Delivery 1Q'20 strong financial performance driven by favorable market dynamics Organically, OSD showing 18% revenue increase, 46% Segment EBITDA increase, primarily driven by strong end-market demand for oral commercial products across the U.S. and Europe and favorable product mix

end-market demand for oral commercial products across the U.S. and Europe and favorable product mix Increased intake of new molecules drives strong development and analytical services revenue

Commercial pipeline in U.S. and Europe remains robust

One month of the Juniper 1Q'20 results considered inorganic and contributed 3 and 5 percentage points to the segment's revenue and EBITDA growth, respectively; the acquired business continues to out-perform our expectations Three Months Ended As Reported Constant Currency Inc. / (Dec.) Inc. / (Dec.) (USD M) September 30, September 30, $ % $ % 2019 2018 Oral and Specialty Delivery Net Revenue 132.6 110.8 21.8 20% 23.7 21% Segment EBITDA 27.7 18.9 8.8 47% 9.6 51% 10 Clinical Supply Services 1Q'20 double-digit revenue and Segment EBITDA growth vs. prior-year period Strong growth in both storage and distribution, and manufacturing and packaging services

Several quarters of strong backlog and book-to-bill ratios beginning to translate into accelerated revenue growth

book-to-bill ratios beginning to translate into accelerated revenue growth Backlog of $374M as of September 30, 2019 increased 2% from the prior quarter; LTM book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x; net new business wins of $93M increased 28% vs. the prior-year period

book-to-bill ratio of 1.2x; net new business wins of $93M increased 28% vs. the prior-year period All segment revenue and EBITDA growth was organic Three Months Ended As Reported Constant Currency Inc. / (Dec.) Inc. / (Dec.) (USD M) September 30, September 30, $ % $ % 2019 2018 Clinical Supply Services Net Revenue 84.6 77.7 6.9 9% 8.6 11% Segment EBITDA 21.6 20.2 1.4 7% 2.2 11% 11 1Q'20 by Business Segment 12 Net Earnings to EBITDA from Operations 13 Adjusted EBITDA * In its earnings release for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the Company included in Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2018 an adjustment related to a cumulative effect of change in accounting for ASC 606. The Company is no longer making this adjustment in its presentation of Adjusted EBITDA. 14 Adjusted Net Income and ANI per Share * In its earnings release for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the Company included in Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 an adjustment relating to a cumulative effect of change in accounting for ASC 606. The Company is no longer making this adjustment in its presentation of Adjusted Net Income. 15 Debt and Capital Allocation Debt Structure Covenant-light structure for all senior debt, with attractive cost of capital and maturity profile

structure for all senior debt, with attractive cost of capital and maturity profile No significant maturity until 2024 In 4Q'19, net of payoffs, added $164M to TL balance and extended maturity to 2026 Issued new USD senior notes in 4Q'19 at an attractive coupon rate of 5% Proceeds of new debt, net of payoffs, used to fund part of Paragon acquisition cost

Capital Allocation In FY'20, capital expenditures increasing to ~11-12% of net revenue, substantially driven by our investments in biologics, including gene therapy

~11-12% of net revenue, substantially driven by our investments in biologics, including gene therapy Ongoing capital allocation will be focused on:

Capex to drive organic growth M&A to supplement organic growth Share repurchase or debt reduction

Total net leverage ratio of 4.2x PF for Paragon acquisition; below the PF total leverage ratio of 4.5x at the time of deal announcement 16 FY'20 Full-Year Guidance - Reaffirmed Note: Share count is fully diluted and represents the weighted average as of June 30; includes ~13M of as-if converted shares from the May '19 issuance of Series A preferred stock

Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income guidance ranges reflect assumed exchange rates of: 1.22 USD/GBP, 1.12 USD/EUR

Reflects strong projected organic growth of 4-7% revenue, 9-12% Adj. EBITDA

4-7% revenue, 9-12% Adj. EBITDA Long-term organic growth outlook updated in April '19 to 6-8% revenue, 8- 11% Adjusted EBITDA in light of the addition of our gene therapy business 17 FY'19 Quarterly Financials by New Reporting Segment 18 discover more. CATALENT, INC. 14 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD SOMERSET, NJ 08873 1 866 720 3148 www.catalent.com Attachments Original document

