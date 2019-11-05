Catalent : CTLT FY20 Q1 Earnings Call Presentation FINA

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per Share
Capitalization Highlights
FY'20 Financial Guidance
Question & Answer Session
2
Disclaimer Statement
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains both historical and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of statements that include phrases such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "foresee", "likely", "may", "will", "would" or other words or phrases with similar meanings. Similarly, statements that describe our objectives, plans or goals are, or may be, forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the following: general industry conditions and competition; product or other liability risk inherent in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of our offerings; inability to enhance our existing or introduce new technology or services in a timely manner; economic conditions, such as interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; technological advances and patents attained by competitors; and our substantial debt and debt service requirements, which may restrict our operating and financial flexibility and impose significant interest and financial costs; risks associated with timely and successfully completing, and correctly anticipating the future demand predicted for, capital expansion projects at our existing facilities, or difficulty in completing acquisitions or integrating them into our existing business, thereby reducing or eliminating their anticipated benefits. For a more detailed discussion of these and other factors, see the information under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this presentation or as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments unless and to the extent required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management measures operating performance based on consolidated earnings from operations before interest expense, expense/ (benefit) for income taxes and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA from operations"). EBITDA from operations is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not a measure of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is subject to important limitations. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business.
3
Disclaimer Statement - Continued
We believe that the presentation of EBITDA from operations enhances an investor's understanding of our financial performance. We believe this measure is a useful financial metric to assess our operating performance from period to period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business and we use this measure for business planning purposes. In addition, given the significant investments that we have made in the past in property, plant and equipment, depreciation and amortization expenses represent a meaningful portion of our cost structure. We believe that EBITDA from operations will provide investors with a useful tool for assessing the comparability between periods of our ability to generate cash from operations sufficient to pay taxes, to service debt and to undertake capital expenditures because it eliminates depreciation and amortization expense. We present EBITDA from operations in order to provide supplemental information that we consider relevant for the readers of our financial statements, and such information is not meant to replace or supersede U.S. GAAP measures. Our definition of EBITDA from operations may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies.
As changes in exchange rates are an important factor in understanding period-to-period comparisons, we believe the presentation of results on a constant currency basis in addition to reported results helps improve investors' ability to understand our operating results and evaluate our performance in comparison to prior periods. Constant currency information compares results between periods, as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. We use results on a constant currency basis as one measure to evaluate our performance. In this release, we calculate constant currency by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates. We generally refer to such amounts calculated on a constant currency basis as excluding the impact of foreign exchange translation. These results should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, results reported in accordance with GAAP. Results on a constant currency basis, as we present them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and are not measures of performance presented in accordance with GAAP.
In addition, the Company evaluates the performance of its segments based on segment earnings before other (income) expense, impairments, restructuring costs, interest expense, income tax (benefit)/expense, and depreciation and amortization ("Segment EBITDA").
Under our credit agreement, our ability to engage in certain activities such as incurring certain additional indebtedness, making certain investments and paying certain dividends is tied to ratios based on Adjusted EBITDA (which is defined as "Consolidated EBITDA" in the credit agreement). Adjusted EBITDA is based on the definitions in our credit agreement, is not defined under U.S. GAAP, and is subject to important limitations. We have included the calculations of Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented. Adjusted EBITDA is the covenant compliance measure used in certain covenants under our credit agreement, particularly those governing debt incurrence and restricted payments. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.
4
Disclaimer Statement - Continued
Management also measures operating performance based on Adjusted Net Income/(loss) and Adjusted Net Income per Share. Adjusted Net Income/(loss) is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not a measure of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is subject to important limitations. For example, Adjusted Net Income does not reflect the impact on earnings resulting from certain non-recurring items.
We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income/(loss) and Adjusted Net Income per Share enhances an investor's understanding of our financial performance. We believe this measure is a useful financial metric to assess our operating performance from period to period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business and we use this measure for business planning purposes. We define Adjusted Net Income/(loss) as net earnings/(loss) adjusted for cash and non-cash items, partially offset by our estimate of the tax effect as a result of such cash and non-cash items. We believe that Adjusted Net Income/(loss) and Adjusted Net Income per Share will provide investors with useful tools for assessing the comparability between periods of our ability to generate cash from operations available to our stockholders.
We present Adjusted Net Income/(loss) and Adjusted Net Income per Share in order to provide supplemental information that we consider relevant for the readers of our financial statements and such information is not meant to replace or supersede U.S. GAAP measures. Our definition of Adjusted Net Income/(loss) may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-lookingnon-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for various cash and non-cash reconciling items that would be difficult to predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, equity compensation expense would be difficult to estimate because it depends on the company's future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair market value of the company's common stock, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to constant change. It is equally difficult to anticipate the need for or magnitude of a presently unforeseen one-time restructuring expense or the values of end-of-period foreign currency exchange rates. As a result, the Company does not believe that a GAAP reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about the Company's outlook.
5
Business Highlights
Financial Highlights
1Q'20 revenue of $665M, increased 20% vs. PY as reported or 22% in constant currency; organic revenue growth of 11% in constant currency
Double-digitrevenue and segment EBITDA growth across all four reporting segments; strong organic performance across three of four reporting segments
1Q'20 Adjusted EBITDA of $127M, 28% growth vs. PY in constant currency, 13% organic growth
1Q'20 Adjusted Net Income of $41M; Adjusted EPS of $0.26 per diluted share
Operational Highlights
Integration of recently acquired gene therapy businesses underway and progressing ahead of expectations
Reaffirming FY'20 financial guidance range, reflecting revenue growth of10-14% and adjusted EBITDA growth of 17-22%
Further adjusted operating segments to better align internal business unit structure with the "Follow the Molecule" strategy and increased focus onbiologics-related capabilities
6
Segment Reporting Structure Changes
Softgel & Oral
Biologics
Technologies
Softgel &
Integrated biologics
oral solid dose
and gene therapy
supply for
development,
pharmaceutical,
analytical, and
generic, OTC,
manufacturing
nutritional & beauty
solutions
FY'19 revenue:
FY'19 revenue:
$1,039M
$573M
Oral & Specialty
Delivery
Small molecule
formulation,
development &
small- to medium-
scale supply for
oral, respiratory &
ophthalmic
FY'19 revenue:
$598M
Clinical Supply
Services
Manufacturing, packaging, and logistics solutions for global clinical trials
FY'19 revenue:
$321M
7
Softgel and Oral Technologies
Strong start to FY'20, revenue growth of 12% with EBITDA growth of 15%
Solid growth for prescription and consumer health products in North America, partly attributable to strong uptake from recently launched products
Higher demand for consumer health products in Europe
Favorable product mix across the segment drives strongpull-through
All of the segment revenue and EBITDA growth was organic
Divestiture of Braeside, Australia VMS facility to Blackmores completed in October; impact already reflected in FY'20 financial guidance
Three Months Ended
As Reported
Constant Currency
Inc. / (Dec.)
Inc. / (Dec.)
September 30,
September 30,
(USD M)
$
%
$
%
2019
2018
Softgel and Oral Technologies
Net Revenue
263.7
240.1
23.6
10%
29.6
12%
Segment EBITDA
46.4
41.3
5.1
12%
6.1
15%
8
Biologics
1Q'20 performance driven by gene therapy and drug product
Gene therapy acquisitions contribute 45 and 51 percentage points to the segment's revenue and EBITDA growth, respectively
Strong biologic drug product volumes in North America and improved capacity utilization; European drug productin-line with prior year
Drug substance volume negatively impacted by end oflimited-duration customer contract in FY'19, where customer built in-house capability
Acquisition ofBristol-Myers Squibb's oral solid, biologics, and sterile product manufacturing facility in Anagni, Italy expected to close in the next few months
Three Months Ended
As Reported
Constant Currency
Inc. / (Dec.)
Inc. / (Dec.)
(USD M)
September 30,
September 30,
$
%
$
%
2019
2018
Biologics
Net Revenue
188.6
125.7
62.9
50%
64.4
51%
Segment EBITDA
35.8
27.0
8.8
33%
9.0
33%
9
Oral and Specialty Delivery
1Q'20 strong financial performance driven by favorable market dynamics
Organically, OSD showing 18% revenue increase, 46% Segment EBITDA increase, primarily driven by strongend-market demand for oral commercial products across the U.S. and Europe and favorable product mix
Increased intake of new molecules drives strong development and analytical services revenue
Commercial pipeline in U.S. and Europe remains robust
One month of the Juniper 1Q'20 results considered inorganic and contributed 3 and 5 percentage points to the segment's revenue and EBITDA growth, respectively; the acquired business continues toout-perform our expectations
Three Months Ended
As Reported
Constant Currency
Inc. / (Dec.)
Inc. / (Dec.)
(USD M)
September 30,
September 30,
$
%
$
%
2019
2018
Oral and Specialty Delivery
Net Revenue
132.6
110.8
21.8
20%
23.7
21%
Segment EBITDA
27.7
18.9
8.8
47%
9.6
51%
10
Clinical Supply Services
1Q'20 double-digit revenue and Segment EBITDA growth vs. prior-year period
Strong growth in both storage and distribution, and manufacturing and packaging services
Several quarters of strong backlog andbook-to-bill ratios beginning to translate into accelerated revenue growth
Backlog of $374M as of September 30, 2019 increased 2% from the prior quarter; LTMbook-to-bill ratio of 1.2x; net new business wins of $93M increased 28% vs. the prior-year period
All segment revenue and EBITDA growth was organic
Three Months Ended
As Reported
Constant Currency
Inc. / (Dec.)
Inc. / (Dec.)
(USD M)
September 30,
September 30,
$
%
$
%
2019
2018
Clinical Supply Services
Net Revenue
84.6
77.7
6.9
9%
8.6
11%
Segment EBITDA
21.6
20.2
1.4
7%
2.2
11%
11
1Q'20 by Business Segment
12
Net Earnings to EBITDA from Operations
13
Adjusted EBITDA
*
In its earnings release for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the Company included in Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2018 an adjustment related to a cumulative effect of change in accounting for ASC 606. The Company is no longer making this adjustment in its presentation of Adjusted EBITDA.
14
Adjusted Net Income and ANI per Share
*
In its earnings release for the quarter ended September 30, 2018, the Company included in Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2018 an adjustment relating to a cumulative effect of change in accounting for ASC 606. The
Company is no longer making this adjustment in its presentation of Adjusted Net Income.
15
Debt and Capital Allocation
Debt Structure
Covenant-lightstructure for all senior debt, with attractive cost of capital and maturity profile
No significant maturity until 2024
In 4Q'19, net of payoffs, added $164M to TL balance and extended maturity to 2026
Issued new USD senior notes in 4Q'19 at an attractive coupon rate of 5%
Proceeds of new debt, net of payoffs, used to fund part of Paragon acquisition cost
Capital Allocation
In FY'20, capital expenditures increasing to~11-12% of net revenue, substantially driven by our investments in biologics, including gene therapy
Ongoing capital allocation will be focused on:
Capex to drive organic growth
M&A to supplement organic growth
Share repurchase or debt reduction
Total net leverage ratio of 4.2x PF for Paragon acquisition; below the PF total leverage ratio of 4.5x at the time of deal announcement
16
FY'20 Full-Year Guidance - Reaffirmed
Note:
Share count is fully diluted and represents the weighted average as of June 30; includes ~13M ofas-if converted shares from the May '19 issuance of Series A preferred stock
Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income guidance ranges reflect assumed exchange rates of: 1.22 USD/GBP, 1.12 USD/EUR
Catalent Inc. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 13:39:05 UTC