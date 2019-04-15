Catalent : CTLT_Investor_Presentation_15Apr2019_FINAL.pdf

Management measures operating performance based on consolidated earnings from continuing operations before interest expense, expense/ (benefit) for income taxes and depreciation and amortization and is adjusted for the income or loss attributable to non-controlling interest ("EBITDA from continuing operations"). EBITDA from continuing operations is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not a measure of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is subject to important limitations. Management believes these non- GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business. We believe that the presentation of EBITDA from continuing operations enhances an investor's understanding of our financial performance. We believe this measure is a useful financial metric to assess our operating performance from period to period by excluding certain items that we believe are not representative of our core business and we use this measure for business planning purposes. In addition, given the significant investments that we have made in the past in property, plant and equipment, depreciation and amortization expenses represent a meaningful portion of our cost structure. We believe that EBITDA from continuing operations will provide investors with a useful tool for assessing the comparability between periods of our ability to generate cash from operations sufficient to pay taxes, service debt and undertake capital expenditures because it eliminates depreciation and amortization. We present EBITDA from continuing operations in order to provide supplemental information that we consider relevant for the readers of our financial statements, and such information is not meant to replace or supersede U.S. GAAP measures. Our definition of EBITDA from continuing operations may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management also measures operating performance based on

Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) per share. Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not a measure of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is subject to important limitations. The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) per share enhances an investor's understanding of its financial performance. The Company believes this measure is a useful financial metric to assess its operating performance from period to period by excluding certain items that it believes are not representative of its core business and the Company uses this measure for business planning purposes. The Company defines Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) as net earnings/(loss) adjusted for amortization attributable to purchase accounting and adjustments for other cash and non-cash items included in the table below, partially offset by its estimate of the tax effects as a result of such cash and non-cash items. The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) per share will provide investors with a useful tool for assessing the comparability between periods of its ability to generate cash from operations available to its stockholders. The Company's definition of Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA from operations and Adjusted EBITDA is earnings/(loss) from operations. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) is net earnings/(loss). In addition, the Company evaluates the performance of its segments based on segment earnings before non-controlling interest, other (income) expense, impairments, restructuring costs, interest expense, income tax (benefit)/expense, and depreciation and amortization ("Segment EBITDA"). Under our credit agreement, our ability to engage in certain activities, such as incurring certain additional indebtedness,