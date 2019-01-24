Catalent : Debate on Patient-Focused Biologic Design to be Led by Catalent at DDP

SOMERSET, N.J. - January 24, 2019 - Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that Cornell Stamoran, Ph.D., Vice President of Strategy and Co-chair of the Catalent Applied Drug Delivery Institute, will present at the 23rd annual Drug Delivery Partnerships (DDP) conference at the PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Jan. 28 - 30, 2019.

On Monday, Jan. 28 at 2:15 p.m., Dr. Stamoran will moderate a panel discussion entitled 'Design and Perspective on Biologics Treatments' in the 'Strategies and Insights: Patient-Centric Design and Development Principles' track. Joining Dr. Stamoran will be Advait Badkar, Ph.D., who leads the Novel Delivery Technologies group within Pfizer's Biotherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences organization, and Uri Baruch, a partner at Cambridge Design Partnership who leads their drug delivery practice. The panel will discuss challenges and opportunities in improving administration of antibodies and other large molecule biologics by applying patient-focused design principles to formulation, dose form and device selection. Dr. Stamoran will also chair the afternoon-long Patient-Centric content track.

'Outpatient-administered biologics are still a relatively new treatment modality and many patients and supporting caregivers are unfamiliar with their use, leading to potential administration errors, poor adherence, and sub-therapeutic outcomes. By more deeply understanding real-world patient behaviors, we can design biologic products with improved patient utility, which then can lead to improved real-world outcomes,' says Dr. Stamoran.

Dr. Stamoran leads Catalent's strategic planning, market intelligence and government affairs efforts. He has spent nearly 30 years engaged with the health care industry, including more than 25 years in advanced drug and biologic delivery and outsourcing. In 2012, Dr. Stamoran founded the Catalent Applied Drug Delivery Institute, whose mission is to educate and advocate for the enhanced use of drug delivery technologies to improve patient outcomes.

