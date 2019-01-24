Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Catalent Inc    CTLT

CATALENT INC (CTLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Catalent : Debate on Patient-Focused Biologic Design to be Led by Catalent at DDP

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 10:29am EST

SOMERSET, N.J. - January 24, 2019 - Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that Cornell Stamoran, Ph.D., Vice President of Strategy and Co-chair of the Catalent Applied Drug Delivery Institute, will present at the 23rd annual Drug Delivery Partnerships (DDP) conference at the PGA National Resort & Spa, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida on Jan. 28 - 30, 2019.

On Monday, Jan. 28 at 2:15 p.m., Dr. Stamoran will moderate a panel discussion entitled 'Design and Perspective on Biologics Treatments' in the 'Strategies and Insights: Patient-Centric Design and Development Principles' track. Joining Dr. Stamoran will be Advait Badkar, Ph.D., who leads the Novel Delivery Technologies group within Pfizer's Biotherapeutics Pharmaceutical Sciences organization, and Uri Baruch, a partner at Cambridge Design Partnership who leads their drug delivery practice. The panel will discuss challenges and opportunities in improving administration of antibodies and other large molecule biologics by applying patient-focused design principles to formulation, dose form and device selection. Dr. Stamoran will also chair the afternoon-long Patient-Centric content track.

'Outpatient-administered biologics are still a relatively new treatment modality and many patients and supporting caregivers are unfamiliar with their use, leading to potential administration errors, poor adherence, and sub-therapeutic outcomes. By more deeply understanding real-world patient behaviors, we can design biologic products with improved patient utility, which then can lead to improved real-world outcomes,' says Dr. Stamoran.

Dr. Stamoran leads Catalent's strategic planning, market intelligence and government affairs efforts. He has spent nearly 30 years engaged with the health care industry, including more than 25 years in advanced drug and biologic delivery and outsourcing. In 2012, Dr. Stamoran founded the Catalent Applied Drug Delivery Institute, whose mission is to educate and advocate for the enhanced use of drug delivery technologies to improve patient outcomes.

For more information visit http://www.catalent.com/index.php/news-events/events/Drug-Delivery-Partnerships-Conference

To arrange a meeting with Dr. Stamoran at the event, contact Richard Kerns at NEPR - richard@nepr.eu

Media Contacts:

Chris Halling
+44 (0)7580 041073
chris.halling@catalent.com

Richard Kerns
+44 (0)161 728 5880
richard@nepr.eu

About the Catalent Applied Drug Delivery Institute

Catalent's Applied Drug Delivery Institute was founded to serve as a link between industry and academia, advance education and training in drug delivery in academia and the industry, accelerate adoption of applied drug delivery technologies to develop better treatments, and foster industry collaboration on major issues pertaining to drug development, formulation, and delivery. It is pursuing a multi-tiered approach of research, strategic counsel, and educational programs to advance the adoption of emerging technologies.For more details on the Catalent Institute, visit www.drugdeliveryinstitute.com and follow the Catalent Institute on Twitter: @DrugDeliveryIns

About Catalent

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. With 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 11,000 people, including over 1,800 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal 2018 generated approximately $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

Disclaimer

Catalent Inc. published this content on 24 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2019 15:28:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATALENT INC
10:29aCATALENT : Debate on Patient-Focused Biologic Design to be Led by Catalent at DD..
PU
01/18CATALENT : Pharma Solutions - Assay Automation to be presented at WCBP Symposium
AQ
01/18CATALENT : Assay Automation to be Presented by Catalent Biologics Expert at WCBP..
AQ
01/17CATALENT : Assay Automation to be Presented at WCBP Symposium
PU
01/16CATALENT : Invests $200 Million in Wisconsin and Indiana Sites
AQ
01/12CATALENT : Invests $200M in Fast-Growing Biologics Manufacturing Business
AQ
01/12CATALENT : to double biomanufacturing capacity with $200m investment
AQ
01/10CATALENT : commences $200M investment in Wisconsin, Indiana manufacturing plants
AQ
01/09CATALENT : $100M expansion of pharmaceutical operations set for Indiana
AQ
01/08CATALENT : to expand Wisconsin biomanufacturing operation
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 510 M
EBIT 2019 388 M
Net income 2019 148 M
Debt 2019 1 729 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 37,00
P/E ratio 2020 25,99
EV / Sales 2019 2,73x
EV / Sales 2020 2,51x
Capitalization 5 133 M
Chart CATALENT INC
Duration : Period :
Catalent Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALENT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 43,9 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Chiminski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Maselli Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Wetteny Joseph CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Jack L. Stahl Lead Independent Director
Rolf Allan Classon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALENT INC13.25%5 133
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.19%345 439
PFIZER-3.16%244 528
NOVARTIS4.74%225 182
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.6.14%223 199
MERCK AND COMPANY-1.27%196 172
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.