CATALENT INC
Catalent : Experts to Discuss Biologics Development and Manufacturing at BPI East

08/30/2018 | 03:22pm CEST

SOMERSET, N.J. - August 30, 2018 - Catalent Pharma Solutions, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products, today announced that two of its experts will present at the upcoming BioProcess International Conference & Exhibition (BPI), to be held at the Hynes Convention Center, Boston, on Sept. 4 - 7, 2018.

Mr. Andrew Sandford, Vice President of Business Development, Catalent Biologics will present on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 1:25 p.m. In his presentation, titled 'Bringing Biologic Products to Market Faster by Partnering with a Single Services Provider from Development Through Commercial Supply', Mr. Sandford will discuss the advantages of working with a single solutions provider for biologics cell line development through to finished product supply.

With 24 years of experience in business development and marketing, at Catalent Mr. Sandford has responsibility for leading the company's international business development team. He joined Catalent Biologics from Selexis where he was Vice President of Business Development. He had previously held positions at Cambrex's Bioproducts and Biopharma segments (now part of Lonza), DOW Chemical, and GE. Mr. Sandford holds a bachelor's degree in microbiology from the State University of New York at Plattsburg.

On Friday, Sept. 7 at 11:05 a.m. Victor Vinci, Ph.D., Vice President, Product and Process Development, Catalent Biologics will present as part of the 'Speed from Gene to Market' session. In his presentation, titled 'Integrated Biologics Development and Manufacturing from Early Phase to Process Performance Qualification (PPQ) and Product Launch', Dr. Vinci will explain how integrated planning of biologics development, validation and manufacturing can lead to shortened timelines.

Dr. Vinci has more than 25 years of technical and leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry, and has overall responsibility for biologics process and product development, manufacturing sciences, and project management at Catalent's drug substance and drug product manufacturing facility in Bloomington, Indiana. He joined Catalent Biologics following Catalent's acquisition of Cook Pharmica, LLC, where he also served as the Vice President of Product and Process Development. Prior to this, Dr. Vinci spent six years as a Manufacturing Science & Technology section head at Merck & Co., Inc. before moving to Eli Lilly and Company, where he was responsible for leading a range of bioprocess development efforts including process development, tech transfer, and process optimization and characterization to assure manufacturability. He was the company lead for the A-Mab Quality-by-Design case study, which was a groundbreaking industry-FDA collaboration. Dr. Vinci holds a bachelor's degree in both chemistry and microbiology from Bowling Green State University, and a master's degree and doctorate in microbiology from The Ohio State University.

For more information visit the Catalent booth 607, or go to https://www.catalent.com/index.php/news-events/events/BPI-East2.

To arrange a meeting with any of the attending Catalent executives at the event, contact Richard Kerns at NEPR - richard@nepr.eu

Media Contacts:

Chris Halling
+44 (0)7580 041073
chris.halling@catalent.com

Richard Kerns
+44 (0) 161 728 5880
richard@nepr.eu

About Catalent

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. With over 80 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs approximately 11,000 people, including over 1,400 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal 2017 generated over $2 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

Disclaimer

Catalent Inc. published this content on 30 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2018 13:21:03 UTC
