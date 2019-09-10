Log in
Catalent : Flexible Filling and ‘Ready-to-Use' Technologies to be Discussed at Pharma Forum

09/10/2019 | 09:08am EDT

SOMERSET, N.J. - September 10, 2019 - Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that Alex Haig, Senior Director, Engineering will present at the Pharma Forum, to be held at the Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall AG, Schwabisch Hall, Germany, on Sept. 18 - 19, 2019.

On Wednesday, Sept. 18 at 10:45 a.m., Mr. Haig will present 'Flexible Filling and Ready-to-Use Adoption in Biologics - Journey and Lessons Learned,' where he will discuss Catalent's use of 'ready-to-use' (RTU) vials and cartridges and its application of next generation robotics technology for filling flexibility. He will also highlight important design elements that will help define future concepts, and discuss the market-changing technological and supply chain innovations that have been made possible by the RTU packaging components.

Mr. Haig oversees engineering, maintenance, facilities, and large capital projects at Catalent Biologics' largest facility in Bloomington, Indiana. He joined the company in 2014, with more than 18 years' experience in drug substance and drug product operations, and provides leadership in aseptic manufacturing, operational excellence, engineering, maintenance, utilities, and capital project management. He has a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Drexel University, Philadelphia, and a Six Sigma Black Belt certification from Villanova University.

For further information on this event, visit https://biologics.catalent.com/events/pharma-forum.

To arrange a meeting with Mr. Haig, contact Richard Kerns at NEPR - richard@nepr.agency

Media Contacts

Chris Halling
+44 (0)7580 041073
chris.halling@catalent.com

Richard Kerns
+44 (0) 161 728 5880
richard@nepr.agency

Notes for Editors

About Catalent Biologics

For more than two decades, Catalent Biologics has built capabilities and experience in development, manufacturing, and analytical services for new biological entities, gene therapies, biosimilars, and antibody-drug conjugates. Catalent has worked with 600+ mAbs and 80+ proteins, and more than 115 clinical trials and 11 marketed products have used GPEx® cell line engineering technology. A further 20 commercially-approved products have employed Catalent Biologics' capabilities through to aseptic fill/finish. Catalent's latest addition, Paragon Gene Therapy's AAV development through commercial-scale manufacturing facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, has produced over 100 clinical GMP batches across 40 programs. Using advanced protein improvement technology and tailored solutions from DNA through to clinical and commercial supply, Catalent Biologics brings better biologic treatments to patients, faster. For more information, visit biologics.catalent.com

About Catalent

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs nearly 13,000 people, including approximately 2,400 scientists, at more than 35 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal year 2019 generated over $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

Disclaimer

Catalent Inc. published this content on 10 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 September 2019 13:06:07 UTC
