Catalent, Inc. : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced
delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and
consumer health products, today announced financial results for the
second quarter of fiscal year 2019, which ended December 31, 2018. As a
reminder, the Company adopted ASC 606, the new accounting standard
concerning revenue from contracts with customers, as of July 1, 2018
using the modified retrospective method. The reported results for the
three months and six months ended December 31, 2018 reflect the
application of the new standard, while the reported results for the
three months and six months ended December 31, 2017 were prepared under
the guidance of the prior standard, ASC 605.
Second quarter 2019 revenue of $623.0 million increased 3% as reported
and 5% in constant currency from $606.3 million reported in the second
quarter a year ago, primarily driven by the Catalent Indiana (formerly
Cook Pharmica) and Juniper Pharmaceuticals acquisitions, partially
offset by a reduction in revenue from comparator sourcing arrangements,
due to the changes in revenue recognition under ASC 606, pursuant to
which we now record comparator sourcing arrangements on a net basis
versus the former gross basis. Excluding the impact of acquisitions and
the change in accounting related to comparator sourcing arrangements,
revenue increased 4% in constant currency driven by strong organic
growth within our Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery Segment. For the
first six months of fiscal year 2019, revenue was $1,174.8 million and
increased 2% as reported and 4% in constant currency, compared to the
$1,150.2 million recorded in the prior year period. The year-to-date
revenue growth was also impacted by the Catalent Indiana (formerly Cook
Pharmica) and Juniper Pharmaceuticals acquisitions, as well as the
change in accounting related to comparator sourcing arrangements.
Excluding the aforementioned acquisitions and the accounting change,
year-to-date revenue increased 1% in constant currency.
Second quarter 2019 net earnings was $49.0 million, or $0.33 per diluted
share, compared to a net loss of $21.9 million, or $0.16 per diluted
share, in the second quarter a year ago. For the first six months of
fiscal year 2019, net earnings were $34.6 million, or $0.24 per diluted
share, compared to a net loss of $18.1 million, or $0.14 per diluted
share, in the prior-year period.
Second quarter 2019 EBITDA from operations of $131.4 million, as
referenced in the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation provided later in this
release, increased $29.1 million from $102.0 million in the second
quarter a year ago. Second quarter 2019 Adjusted EBITDA (see the
non-GAAP reconciliation for a discussion of this metric) was $146.0
million, or 23.4% of revenue, compared to $139.3 million, or 23.0% of
revenue, in the second quarter a year ago. This represents an increase
of 5% as reported, and an increase of 6% on a constant-currency basis.
Second quarter 2019 Adjusted Net Income (see the non-GAAP
reconciliation) was $65.4 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared
to Adjusted Net Income of $60.7 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in
the second quarter a year ago.
“We're very pleased with our financial performance during the second
quarter, which included strong growth within our Biologics and Specialty
Drug Delivery segment,” said John Chiminski, Chair, President and Chief
Executive Officer of Catalent, Inc. “In addition, the Juniper
Pharmaceuticals acquisition, which closed during the first quarter and
provides both additional spray-drying capability and a European
early-stage formulation and development center of excellence, continues
to perform ahead of our expectations and is creating value for our
customers and shareholders.”
Second Quarter 2019 Segment Highlights
Revenue Highlights
Revenue from the Softgel Technologies segment was $213.7 million for the
second quarter of fiscal 2019, a decrease of 6% as reported, or 3% in
constant currency, compared to the second quarter a year ago. The
constant-currency decline was primarily driven by lower consumer health
volumes resulting from a shortage in ibuprofen supply and the impact of
the fiscal 2018 Asia Pacific divestitures, partially offset by strong
demand for prescription products in Europe.
Revenue from the Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery segment was
$184.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, an increase of 24%
as reported, or 25% in constant currency, over the second quarter a year
ago. The constant-currency growth was partly attributable to the
acquisition of Catalent Indiana, which contributed 10 percentage points
to the segment's constant-currency revenue growth. Excluding the
acquisition, the segment's constant-currency revenue growth of 15% was
driven by favorable end-customer demand for our U.S.-based biologics
drug substance and increased volumes associated with products utilizing
our respiratory and ophthalmic drug delivery platforms, partially offset
with decreased end-market demand for our drug product offering in Europe.
Revenue from the Oral Drug Delivery segment was $154.0 million for the
second quarter of fiscal 2019, an increase of 12% as reported, or 14% in
constant currency, over the second quarter a year ago. The
constant-currency increase was primarily driven by the Juniper
acquisition, which closed in August 2018, and contributed 17 percentage
points to the segment's revenue in constant currency. Excluding the
impact of the Juniper acquisition, segment revenue decreased 3% due to
lower end-market demand for certain high-margin offerings, primarily in
our U.S. operations within our commercial oral delivery solutions
platform, partially offset by increased volume related to
fee-for-service development work and analytical testing in the U.S.
Revenue from the Clinical Supply Services segment was $80.8 million for
the second quarter of fiscal 2019, a decrease of 26% as reported or 25%
in constant currency, over the second quarter a year ago. The
constant-currency decline resulted from the adoption of ASC 606, which
changed the way the Company recorded comparator sourcing arrangements
and resulted in a decrease of second quarter revenue by 27 percentage
points on a constant-currency basis. Excluding the impact of ASC 606,
revenue increased 2% due to higher volume in our storage and
distribution business.
Segment EBITDA Highlights
Softgel Technologies segment EBITDA (see the discussion of non-GAAP
measures below) in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $44.2 million,
a decrease of 12% as reported, or 9% in constant currency, versus the
second quarter a year ago. The decrease was primarily driven by lower
volume related to consumer health products as a result of a shortage of
ibuprofen supply; partially offset by strong demand for prescription
products and favorable product mix within Europe.
Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery segment EBITDA in the second
quarter of fiscal 2019 was $50.8 million, an increase of 27% as
reported, or 28% in constant currency. The constant-currency growth was
partially attributable to the Catalent Indiana acquisition, which
contributed 10 percentage points to the segment's EBITDA growth.
Excluding the impact of the acquisition, segment EBITDA increased 18% in
constant currency, driven by increased demand for our U.S. based
biologics drug substance biologics offering and higher volume associated
with products utilizing our respiratory and ophthalmic drug delivery
platforms.
Oral Drug Delivery segment EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal 2019
was $44.8 million, an increase of 9% as reported, or 11% in constant
currency, primarily driven by the Juniper acquisition, which closed in
August 2018 and contributed 26 percentage points to the segment's EBITDA
growth in constant. Excluding the impact of the Juniper acquisition,
segment EBITDA decreased 15% driven by lower end-market demand for
certain high-margin offerings, primarily in our U.S. operations within
our commercial oral delivery solutions platform, partially offset by
increased volume related to fee-for-service development work and
analytical testing.
Clinical Supply Services segment EBITDA in the second quarter of fiscal
2019 was $21.0 million, an increase of 11% as reported, or 13% in
constant currency. The increase was primarily attributable to higher
demand and favorable product mix within our storage and distribution
services, as well as improved capacity utilization across the network.
First Six Months of Fiscal 2019 Segment Highlights
Revenue Highlights
Revenue from the Softgel Technologies segment was $412.9 million for the
first six months of fiscal 2019, a decrease of 8% as reported, or 5% in
constant currency, compared to the first six months a year ago. The
constant-currency decline was primarily driven by a reduction in
product-participation revenue, lower consumer health volumes resulting
from a shortage in ibuprofen supply, and the impact of the fiscal 2018
Asia Pacific divestitures.
Revenue from the Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery segment was
$338.9 million for the first six months of fiscal 2019, an increase of
41% as reported, or 42% in constant currency, over the first six months
a year ago. The constant-currency growth was primarily attributable to
the acquisition of Catalent Indiana, which contributed 31 percentage
points to the segment's constant-currency revenue growth. Excluding the
acquisition, the segment's constant-currency revenue growth of 11% was
driven by favorable end-customer demand for our U.S.-based biologics
drug substance, increased volumes associated with products utilizing our
respiratory and ophthalmic drug delivery platforms, and increased
end-market demand for our drug product offering in Europe.
Revenue from the Oral Drug Delivery segment was $284.1 million for the
first six months of fiscal 2019, an increase of 5% as reported and in
constant currency, over the first six months a year ago. The
constant-currency increase was driven by the Juniper acquisition, which
closed in August 2018, and contributed 11 percentage points to the
segment's revenue, in constant currency. Excluding the impact of the
Juniper acquisition, segment revenue decreased 6% due to lower
end-market demand for certain high-margin offerings, primarily in our
U.S. operations within our commercial oral delivery solutions platform.
Revenue from the Clinical Supply Services segment was $158.5 million for
the first six months of fiscal 2019, a decrease of 27% as reported and
in constant currency, over the first six months a year ago. The
constant-currency decline resulted from the adoption of ASC 606, which
changed the way the Company recorded comparator sourcing arrangements
and resulted in a decrease of first six months revenue by 30 percentage
points on a constant-currency basis. Excluding the impact of ASC 606,
revenue increased 3% due to higher volume in our storage and
distribution business and increased comparator sourcing volume as
compared to the prior year.
Segment EBITDA Highlights
Softgel Technologies segment EBITDA in the first six months of fiscal
2019 was $77.5 million, a decrease of 9% as reported, or 6% in constant
currency, versus the second quarter a year ago. The decrease was
primarily driven by a reduction in product-participation revenue, lower
volume related to consumer health products as a result of a shortage of
ibuprofen supply, and reduced demand for prescription products within
North America.
Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery segment EBITDA in the first six
months of fiscal 2019 was $77.3 million, an increase of 59% as reported,
or 60% in constant currency. The constant-currency growth was primarily
attributable to the Catalent Indiana acquisition, which contributed 51
percentage points to the segment's EBITDA growth. Excluding the impact
of the acquisition, segment EBITDA increased 9% in constant currency,
driven by increased demand for our U.S. based drug substance biologics
offering and our drug product offering in Europe.
Oral Drug Delivery segment EBITDA in the first six months of fiscal 2019
was $72.2 million, a decrease of 10% as reported, or 9% in constant
currency, primarily driven by lower end-market demand for certain
high-margin offerings, primarily in our U.S. operations within our
commercial oral delivery solutions platform, partially offset by the
Juniper acquisition which contributed 17 percentage points to the
segment's EBITDA growth.
Clinical Supply Services segment EBITDA in the first six months of
fiscal 2019 was $41.2 million, an increase of 15% as reported, or 17% in
constant currency. The increase was primarily attributable to higher
demand and favorable product mix within our storage and distribution
services, as well as improved capacity utilization across the network.
Additional Financial Highlights
Second quarter 2019 gross margin of 32.3% increased 140 basis points
as-reported, from 30.9% in the second quarter a year ago. The increase
was primarily attributable to the adoption of ASC 606, which drove the
treatment of comparator sourcing revenue on a net basis rather than the
former gross basis within our Clinical Supply Services segment.
Second quarter 2019 selling, general and administrative expenses were
$123.2 million and represented 19.8% of revenue, compared to $114.8
million, or 18.9% of revenue, in the second quarter a year ago. The
increased percentage was partly attributable to the adoption of ASC 606,
which drove the treatment of comparator sourcing revenue on a net basis
rather than the former gross basis within our Clinical Supply Services
segment, and decreased our reported revenue.
Backlog for the Clinical Supply Services segment, defined as estimated
future service revenues from work not yet completed under signed
contracts, was $319 million as of December 31, 2018, a 6% increase
compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2019. The segment recorded net
new business wins of $106 million during the second quarter, which is an
increase of 59% compared to the net new business wins recorded in the
same period of prior year. The segment’s trailing-twelve-month
book-to-bill ratio was 1.2x. The backlog, net new business wins, and
book-to-bill ratio is presented on the basis of ASC 606 revenue
recognition.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of December 31, 2018, Catalent had $2.2 billion in total debt, and
$2.0 billion in total debt net of cash and short-term investments, which
is in-line with the total debt and net debt as of September 30, 2018.
Catalent’s total net leverage ratio as of December 31, 2018 was 3.4x, a
modest sequential improvement compared to the total net leverage of 3.5x
as of September 30, 2018.
Fiscal Year 2019 Outlook
Management is reaffirming its previously issued financial guidance. For
fiscal year 2019, Catalent expects revenue in the range of $2.50 billion
to $2.59 billion, Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $597 million to $622
million, and Adjusted Net Income in the range of $260 million to $285
million. The Company expects self-funded capital expenditures in the
range of $175 million to $185 million and fully diluted share count in
the range of 146 million to 147 million shares on a weighted-average
basis, taking into account the issuance of 11.4 million shares in the
July 2018 equity offering.
Earnings Webcast
The Company’s management will host a webcast to discuss the results at
8:15 a.m. ET today. Catalent invites all interested parties to listen to
the webcast, which will be accessible through Catalent’s website at http://investor.catalent.com.
A supplemental slide presentation will also be available in the
“Investors” section of Catalent’s website prior to the start of the
webcast. The webcast replay, along with the supplemental slides, will be
available for 90 days in the “Investors” section of Catalent’s website
at www.catalent.com.
About Catalent, Inc.
Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) is the leading global provider of advanced
delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and
consumer health products. With over 80 years serving the industry,
Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to
market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable
clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 11,000
people, including over 1,800 scientists, at more than 30 facilities
across 5 continents and in fiscal 2018 generated approximately $2.5
billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, N.J.
For more information, please visit www.catalent.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Use of EBITDA from operations, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income
and Segment EBITDA
Management measures operating performance based on consolidated earnings
from operations before interest expense, expense/(benefit) for income
taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA from operations”).
EBITDA from operations is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not a
measure of operating income, operating performance or liquidity
presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and is subject to important
limitations.
The Company believes that the presentation of EBITDA from operations
enhances an investor’s understanding of its financial performance. The
Company believes this measure is a useful financial metric to assess its
operating performance from period to period by excluding certain items
that it believes are not representative of its core business and uses
this measure for business planning purposes.
In addition, given the significant investments that Catalent has made in
the past in property, plant and equipment, depreciation and amortization
expenses represent a meaningful portion of its cost structure. The
Company believes that EBITDA from operations will provide investors with
a useful tool for assessing the comparability between periods of its
ability to generate cash from operations sufficient to pay taxes, to
service debt and to undertake capital expenditures because it eliminates
depreciation and amortization expense. The Company presents EBITDA from
operations in order to provide supplemental information that it
considers relevant for the readers of the Consolidated Financial
Statements, and such information is not meant to replace or supersede
U.S. GAAP measures. The Company’s definition of EBITDA from operations
may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies.
Catalent evaluates the performance of its segments based on segment
earnings before other (income)/expense, impairments, restructuring
costs, interest expense, income tax expense/(benefit), and depreciation
and amortization (“segment EBITDA”). Moreover, under the Company's
credit agreement, its ability to engage in certain activities, such as
incurring certain additional indebtedness, making certain investments
and paying certain dividends, is tied to ratios based on Adjusted
EBITDA, which is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is subject to important
limitations. Adjusted EBITDA is the covenant compliance measure used in
the credit agreement governing debt incurrence and restricted payments.
Because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company’s
presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly
titled measures of other companies.
Management also measures operating performance based on Adjusted Net
Income/(Loss) and Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) per share. Adjusted Net
Income/(Loss) is not defined under U.S. GAAP and is not a measure of
operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in
accordance with U.S. GAAP and is subject to important limitations. The
Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and
Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) per share enhances an investor’s
understanding of its financial performance. The Company believes this
measure is a useful financial metric to assess its operating performance
from period to period by excluding certain items that it believes are
not representative of its core business and the Company uses this
measure for business planning purposes. The Company defines Adjusted Net
Income/(Loss) as net earnings/(loss) adjusted for amortization
attributable to purchase accounting and adjustments for other cash and
non-cash items included in the table below, partially offset by its
estimate of the tax effects as a result of such cash and non-cash items.
The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted Net
Income/(Loss) per share will provide investors with a useful tool for
assessing the comparability between periods of its ability to generate
cash from operations available to its stockholders. The Company’s
definition of Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) may not be the same as
similarly titled measures used by other companies.
The most directly comparable GAAP measure to EBITDA from operations and
Adjusted EBITDA is earnings/(loss) from operations. The most directly
comparable GAAP measure to Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) is net
earnings/(loss). Included in this release is a reconciliation of
earnings/(loss) from operations to EBITDA from operations and Adjusted
EBITDA and a reconciliation of net earnings/(loss) to Adjusted Net
Income.
The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking
non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable GAAP financial measures
because it could not do so without unreasonable effort due to the
unavailability of the information needed to calculate reconciling items
and due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the
adjusting items that would be excluded from the non-GAAP financial
measures in future periods. When planning, forecasting and analyzing
future periods, the Company does so primarily on a non-GAAP basis
without preparing a GAAP analysis as that would require estimates for
various cash and non-cash reconciling items that would be difficult to
predict with reasonable accuracy. For example, equity compensation
expense would be difficult to estimate because it depends on the
Company’s future hiring and retention needs, as well as the future fair
market value of the Company’s common stock, all of which are difficult
to predict and subject to constant change. It is equally difficult to
anticipate the need for or magnitude of a presently unforeseen one-time
restructuring expense or the values of end-of-period foreign currency
exchange rates. As a result, the Company does not believe that a GAAP
reconciliation would provide meaningful supplemental information about
the Company’s outlook.
Use of Constant Currency
As changes in exchange rates are an important factor in understanding
period-to-period comparisons, the Company believes the presentation of
results on a constant currency basis in addition to reported results
helps improve investors’ ability to understand its operating results and
evaluate its performance in comparison to prior periods. Constant
currency information compares results between periods as if exchange
rates had remained constant period over period. The Company uses results
on a constant currency basis as one measure to evaluate its performance.
The Company calculates constant currency by calculating current-year
results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates. The Company
generally refers to such amounts calculated on a constant currency basis
as excluding the impact of foreign exchange or being on a constant
currency basis. These results should be considered in addition to, not
as a substitute for, results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
Results on a constant currency basis, as the Company presents them, may
not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies
and are not measures of performance presented in accordance with U.S.
GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains both historical and forward-looking
statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are,
or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of
Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These
forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of
statements that include phrases such as “believe,” “expect,”
“anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “foresee,”
“likely,” “may,” “will,” “would” or other words or phrases with similar
meanings. Similarly, statements that describe the Company’s objectives,
plans or goals are, or may be, forward-looking statements. These
statements are based on current expectations of future events. If
underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or unknown risks or
uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from
Catalent, Inc.’s expectations and projections. Some of the factors that
could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to,
the following: participation in a highly competitive market and
increased competition may adversely affect the business of the Company;
demand for the Company’s offerings, which depends in part on the
Company’s customers’ research and development and the clinical and
market success of their products; product and other liability risks that
could adversely affect the Company’s results of operations, financial
condition, liquidity and cash flows; failure to comply with existing and
future regulatory requirements; failure to provide quality offerings to
customers could have an adverse effect on the Company’s business and
subject it to regulatory actions and costly litigation; problems
providing the highly exacting and complex services or support required;
global economic, political and regulatory risks to the operations of the
Company; inability to enhance existing or introduce new technology or
service offerings in a timely manner; inadequate patents, copyrights,
trademarks and other forms of intellectual property protections;
fluctuations in the costs, availability, and suitability of the
components of the products the Company manufactures, including active
pharmaceutical ingredients, excipients, purchased components and raw
materials; changes in market access or healthcare reimbursement in the
United States or internationally; fluctuations in the exchange rate of
the U.S. dollar and other foreign currencies including as a result of
the U.K.’s exit from the European Union; adverse tax legislative or
regulatory initiatives or challenges or adjustments to the Company’s tax
positions; loss of key personnel; risks generally associated with
information systems; inability to complete any future acquisitions and
other transactions that may complement or expand the Company’s business
or divest of non-strategic businesses or assets and difficulties in
successfully integrating acquired businesses and realizing anticipated
benefits of such acquisitions; risks associated with timely and
successfully completing, and correctly anticipating the future demand
predicted for, capital expansion projects at our existing facilities,
offerings and customers’ products that may infringe on the intellectual
property rights of third parties; environmental, health and safety laws
and regulations, which could increase costs and restrict operations;
labor and employment laws and regulations or labor difficulties, which
could increase costs or result in operational disruptions; additional
cash contributions required to fund the Company’s existing pension
plans; substantial leverage resulting in the limited ability of the
Company to raise additional capital to fund operations and react to
changes in the economy or in the industry, exposure to interest-rate
risk to the extent of the Company’s variable-rate debt and preventing
the Company from meeting its obligations under its indebtedness. For a
more detailed discussion of these and other factors, see the information
under the caption “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form
10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018, filed August 28, 2018. All
forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release or
as of the date they are made, and Catalent, Inc. does not undertake to
update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or
future events or developments except to the extent required by law.
More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Catalent, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
FX Impact
|
|
|
Constant Currency
Increase/(Decrease)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change $
|
|
|
Change %
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
$
|
623.0
|
|
|
$
|
606.3
|
|
|
$
|
(10.9)
|
|
|
$
|
27.6
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
421.6
|
|
|
418.9
|
|
|
(7.9)
|
|
|
10.6
|
|
|
3
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
201.4
|
|
|
187.4
|
|
|
(3.0)
|
|
|
17.0
|
|
|
9
|
%
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
123.2
|
|
|
114.8
|
|
|
(1.0)
|
|
|
9.4
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
Impairment charges and (gain)/loss on sale of assets
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
(4.5)
|
|
|
*
|
Restructuring and other
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
Operating earnings
|
|
|
78.2
|
|
|
68.3
|
|
|
(2.2)
|
|
|
12.1
|
|
|
18
|
%
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
25.5
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
(0.2)
|
|
|
(1.5)
|
|
|
(6)
|
%
|
Other expense/(income), net
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
13.1
|
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
|
(11.0)
|
|
|
(84)
|
|
Earnings from operations, before income taxes
|
|
|
51.3
|
|
|
28.0
|
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
|
24.6
|
|
|
88
|
%
|
Income tax expense/(benefit)
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
49.9
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
(47.5)
|
|
|
(95)
|
%
|
Net earnings/(loss)
|
|
|
$
|
49.0
|
|
|
$
|
(21.9)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.2)
|
|
|
$
|
72.1
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
145.1
|
|
|
133.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
146.7
|
|
|
133.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings/(loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings/(loss)
|
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
|
|
$
|
(0.16)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings/(loss)
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
|
|
|
$
|
(0.16)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* - percentage not meaningful
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Catalent, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Segment Financial Data
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
FX Impact
|
|
|
Constant Currency
Increase/(Decrease)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change $
|
|
|
Change %
|
Softgel Technologies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
$
|
213.7
|
|
|
$
|
228.1
|
|
|
$
|
(7.0)
|
|
|
$
|
(7.4)
|
|
|
(3)
|
%
|
Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
44.2
|
|
|
$
|
50.1
|
|
|
$
|
(1.4)
|
|
|
$
|
(4.5)
|
|
|
(9)
|
%
|
Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
184.3
|
|
|
148.7
|
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
|
36.8
|
|
|
25
|
%
|
Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
50.8
|
|
|
39.9
|
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
|
11.2
|
|
|
28
|
%
|
Oral Drug Delivery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
154.0
|
|
|
137.2
|
|
|
(1.8)
|
|
|
18.6
|
|
|
14
|
%
|
Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
44.8
|
|
|
41.2
|
|
|
(0.8)
|
|
|
4.4
|
|
|
11
|
%
|
Clinical Supply Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
80.8
|
|
|
108.7
|
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
|
(26.7)
|
|
|
(25)
|
%
|
Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
21.0
|
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
(0.5)
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
|
13
|
%
|
Inter-segment revenue elimination
|
|
|
(9.8)
|
|
|
(16.4)
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
6.3
|
|
|
(38)
|
%
|
Unallocated costs
|
|
|
(29.4)
|
|
|
(48.2)
|
|
|
0.9
|
|
|
17.9
|
|
|
(37)
|
%
|
Combined totals
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
$
|
623.0
|
|
|
$
|
606.3
|
|
|
$
|
(10.9)
|
|
|
$
|
27.6
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA from operations
|
|
|
$
|
131.4
|
|
|
$
|
102.0
|
|
|
$
|
(2.1)
|
|
|
$
|
31.5
|
|
|
31
|
%
* - percentage not meaningful
Refer to the Company's description of non-GAAP measures including
segment EBITDA and EBITDA from operations as referenced above.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Catalent, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
FX impact
|
|
|
Constant Currency
Increase/(Decrease)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change $
|
|
|
Change %
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
$
|
1,174.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,150.2
|
|
|
$
|
(18.8)
|
|
|
$
|
43.4
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
824.9
|
|
|
822.7
|
|
|
(13.5)
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
349.9
|
|
|
327.5
|
|
|
(5.3)
|
|
|
27.7
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
|
238.7
|
|
|
222.3
|
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
|
18.0
|
|
|
8
|
%
|
Impairment charges and (gain)/loss on sale of assets
|
|
|
2.8
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
(1.3)
|
|
|
(31)
|
%
|
Restructuring and other
|
|
|
9.8
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
|
8.8
|
|
|
*
|
Operating earnings
|
|
|
98.6
|
|
|
99.7
|
|
|
(3.3)
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
2
|
%
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
53.6
|
|
|
51.5
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
2.2
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
Other (income)/expense, net
|
|
|
7.1
|
|
|
18.3
|
|
|
(1.2)
|
|
|
(10.0)
|
|
|
(55)
|
%
|
Earnings from continuing operations, before income
taxes
|
|
|
37.9
|
|
|
29.9
|
|
|
(2.0)
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
33
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
3.3
|
|
|
48.0
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
(44.6)
|
|
|
(93)
|
%
|
Net earnings/(loss)
|
|
|
$
|
34.6
|
|
|
$
|
(18.1)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.9)
|
|
|
$
|
54.6
|
|
|
*
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
143.3
|
|
|
129.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
145.1
|
|
|
129.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
$
|
(0.14)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Catalent, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Segment Financial Data
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
FX Impact
|
|
|
Constant Currency
Increase/(Decrease)
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
Change $
|
|
|
Change %
|
Softgel Technologies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
$
|
412.9
|
|
|
$
|
447.8
|
|
|
$
|
(13.3)
|
|
|
$
|
(21.6)
|
|
|
(5)
|
%
|
Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
77.5
|
|
|
$
|
85.2
|
|
|
$
|
(2.8)
|
|
|
$
|
(4.9)
|
|
|
(6)
|
%
|
Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
338.9
|
|
|
240.4
|
|
|
(1.6)
|
|
|
100.1
|
|
|
42
|
%
|
Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
77.3
|
|
|
48.6
|
|
|
(0.3)
|
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
60
|
%
|
Oral Drug Delivery
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
284.1
|
|
|
271.8
|
|
|
(2.3)
|
|
|
14.6
|
|
|
5
|
%
|
Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
72.2
|
|
|
79.9
|
|
|
(0.9)
|
|
|
(6.8)
|
|
|
(9)
|
%
|
Clinical Supply Services
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
158.5
|
|
|
218.4
|
|
|
(1.5)
|
|
|
(58.4)
|
|
|
(27)
|
%
|
Segment EBITDA
|
|
|
41.2
|
|
|
35.7
|
|
|
(0.7)
|
|
|
6.2
|
|
|
17
|
%
|
Inter-segment revenue elimination
|
|
|
(19.6)
|
|
|
(28.2)
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
8.7
|
|
|
(31)
|
%
|
Unallocated costs
|
|
|
(69.2)
|
|
|
(82.2)
|
|
|
1.6
|
|
|
11.4
|
|
|
(14)
|
%
|
Combined Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net revenue
|
|
|
$
|
1,174.8
|
|
|
$
|
1,150.2
|
|
|
$
|
(18.8)
|
|
|
$
|
43.4
|
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA from continuing operations
|
|
|
$
|
199.0
|
|
|
$
|
167.2
|
|
|
$
|
(3.1)
|
|
|
$
|
34.9
|
|
|
21
|
%
Refer to the Company's description of non-GAAP measures including
segment EBITDA as referenced above.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Catalent, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Earnings/(Loss) to EBITDA from Operations and
Adjusted EBITDA*
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
Twelve
Months
Ended
|
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
Net earnings / (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(21.9)
|
|
|
$
|
19.0
|
|
|
$
|
82.7
|
|
|
$
|
(14.4)
|
|
|
$
|
49.0
|
|
|
$
|
136.3
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
|
27.2
|
|
|
29.9
|
|
|
30.0
|
|
|
28.1
|
|
|
25.5
|
|
|
113.5
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
49.9
|
|
|
13.7
|
|
|
6.7
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
2.3
|
|
|
23.7
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
|
46.8
|
|
|
51.7
|
|
|
52.6
|
|
|
52.9
|
|
|
54.6
|
|
|
211.8
|
EBITDA from operations
|
|
|
102.0
|
|
|
114.3
|
|
|
172.0
|
|
|
67.6
|
|
|
131.4
|
|
|
485.3
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
29.2
|
Impairment charges and (gain)/loss on sale of assets
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
7.3
|
Financing-related expenses
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4.2
|
U.S. GAAP restructuring and other
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
18.7
|
Acquisition, integration, and other special items
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
12.2
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
30.7
|
Cumulative effect of change in accounting for ASC 606
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
15.1
|
Foreign exchange loss/(gain) (included in other, net) (1)
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
(20.5)
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
(9.1)
|
Other adjustments
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
0.5
|
|
|
0.3
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
$
|
139.3
|
|
|
$
|
139.0
|
|
|
$
|
181.5
|
|
|
$
|
115.0
|
|
|
$
|
146.0
|
|
|
$
|
581.5
|
FX impact (unfavorable)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2.3)
|
|
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA at Constant Currency
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
148.3
|
|
|
* Refer to the Company's description of non-GAAP measures, including
EBITDA from operations and Adjusted EBITDA as referenced above.
(1) Foreign exchange gain of $9.1 million for the twelve months ended
December 31, 2018 includes: (a) $5.7 million of unrealized gains related
to foreign trade receivables and payables, (b) $11.1 million of
unrealized gains on the ineffective portion of the Company's net
investment hedge, and (c) $10.0 million of unrealized losses on
inter-company loans. The foreign exchange adjustment was also affected
by the exclusion of realized foreign currency exchange rate gains from
the settlement of inter-company loans of $2.4 million. Inter-company
loans are between Catalent entities and do not reflect the ongoing
results of the Company's trade operations.
|
|
|
|
|
Catalent, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings/(Loss) to Adjusted Net Income*
(In millions, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Quarter Ended
|
|
|
|
December 31,
2017
|
|
|
March 31,
2018
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
|
|
September 30,
2018
|
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
Net earnings / (loss)
|
|
|
$
|
(21.9)
|
|
|
$
|
19.0
|
|
|
$
|
82.7
|
|
|
$
|
(14.4)
|
|
|
$
|
49.0
|
Amortization (1)
|
|
|
16.1
|
|
|
17.6
|
|
|
17.5
|
|
|
18.2
|
|
|
19.5
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
|
8.5
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
6.1
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
7.5
|
Impairment charges and (gain)/loss on sale of assets
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
0.2
|
|
|
4.3
|
|
|
2.9
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
Financing-related expenses
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
—
|
U.S. GAAP restructuring and other
|
|
|
0.1
|
|
|
1.4
|
|
|
7.5
|
|
|
9.7
|
|
|
0.1
|
Acquisition, integration, and other special items
|
|
|
11.8
|
|
|
9.1
|
|
|
12.2
|
|
|
3.6
|
|
|
5.6
|
Cumulative effect of change in accounting for ASC 606
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
15.1
|
|
|
—
|
Foreign exchange loss/(gain) (included in other, net) (2)
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
8.4
|
|
|
(20.5)
|
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
1.0
|
Other adjustments
|
|
|
0.3
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
0.5
|
Estimated tax effect of adjustments (3)
|
|
|
(14.0)
|
|
|
(11.6)
|
|
|
(6.7)
|
|
|
(10.6)
|
|
|
(7.6)
|
Discrete income tax (benefit)/expense items (4)
|
|
|
(2.8)
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
(3.9)
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
|
|
(3.3)
|
Tax law changes provision (5)
|
|
|
46.0
|
|
|
5.6
|
|
|
(9.1)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
(6.8)
|
Adjusted net income (ANI)
|
|
|
$
|
60.7
|
|
|
$
|
55.2
|
|
|
$
|
90.0
|
|
|
$
|
40.5
|
|
|
$
|
65.4
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
|
|
133.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
145.1
|
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
|
|
|
134.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
146.7
|
ANI per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANI per basic share
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.46
|
ANI per diluted share
|
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
Earnings/(loss) per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net earnings/(loss) per basic share
|
|
|
$
|
(0.16)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.34
|
Net earnings/(loss) per diluted share
|
|
|
$
|
(0.16)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.33
* Refer to the Company's description of non-GAAP measures, including
Adjusted Net Income as referenced above.
(1) Represents the amortization attributable to purchase accounting for
previously completed business combinations.
(2) Foreign exchange gain of $9.1 million for the twelve months ended
December 31, 2018 includes: (a) $5.7 million of unrealized gains related
to foreign trade receivables and payables, (b) $11.1 million of
unrealized gains on the ineffective portion of the Company's net
investment hedge, and (c) $10.0 million of unrealized losses on
inter-company loans. The foreign exchange adjustment was also affected
by the exclusion of realized foreign currency exchange rate gains from
the settlement of inter-company loans of $2.4 million. Inter-company
loans are between Catalent entities and do not reflect the ongoing
results of the Company's trade operations.
(3) The tax effect of adjustments to Adjusted Net Income is computed by
applying the statutory tax rate in the jurisdictions to the income or
expense items which are adjusted in the period presented; if a valuation
allowance exists, the rate applied is zero.
(4) Discrete period income tax expense/(benefit) items are unusual or
infrequently occurring items, primarily including: changes in judgment
related to the realizability of deferred tax assets in future years,
changes in measurement of a prior-year tax position, deferred tax impact
of changes in tax law, and purchase accounting.
(5) During the fiscal year 2018, the Company recorded a net tax charge
of $42.5 million as its provisional estimate of the net accounting
impact of the recently enacted U.S. tax law changes.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Catalent, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
2018
|
|
|
June 30,
2018
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
$
|
207.9
|
|
|
$
|
410.2
|
Trade receivables, net
|
|
|
551.3
|
|
|
555.8
|
Inventories
|
|
|
235.2
|
|
|
209.1
|
Prepaid expenses and other
|
|
|
77.1
|
|
|
65.2
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
1,071.5
|
|
|
1,240.3
|
Property, plant, and equipment, net
|
|
|
1,285.8
|
|
|
1,270.6
|
Other non-current assets, including intangible assets
|
|
|
2,084.3
|
|
|
2,020.2
|
Total assets
|
|
|
$
|
4,441.6
|
|
|
$
|
4,531.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER’S DEFICIT
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current portion of long-term obligations and other short-term
borrowings
|
|
|
$
|
69.9
|
|
|
$
|
71.9
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
184.4
|
|
|
192.1
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
|
|
260.0
|
|
|
312.9
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
514.3
|
|
|
576.9
|
Long-term obligations, less current portion
|
|
|
2,130.0
|
|
|
2,649.4
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
234.3
|
|
|
218.1
|
Commitments and contingencies (1)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
Total shareholder's equity
|
|
|
1,563.0
|
|
|
1,086.7
|
Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity
|
|
|
$
|
4,441.6
|
|
|
$
|
4,531.1
(1) Please refer to note 14 of the consolidated financial statements
within our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018.
|
|
|
|
|
Catalent, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Dollars in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
2017
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
|
$
|
84.5
|
|
$
|
176.0
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Acquisition of property and equipment and other productive assets
|
|
|
(81.3)
|
|
(82.9)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
|
—
|
|
1.8
|
Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries
|
|
|
—
|
|
3.4
|
Payment for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
|
(127.5)
|
|
(748.0)
|
Net cash (used in) investing activities from continuing operations
|
|
|
(208.8)
|
|
(825.7)
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in other borrowings
|
|
|
(4.9)
|
|
(0.6)
|
Proceeds from borrowing, net
|
|
|
—
|
|
442.6
|
Payments related to long-term obligations
|
|
|
(503.4)
|
|
(9.4)
|
Call premium payments and financing fees paid
|
|
|
—
|
|
(15.6)
|
Proceeds from sale of common stock, net
|
|
|
445.5
|
|
277.8
|
Cash paid, in lieu of equity, for tax withholding obligations
|
|
|
(11.0)
|
|
(12.4)
|
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
|
|
|
(73.8)
|
|
682.4
|
Effect of foreign currency exchange on cash
|
|
|
(4.2)
|
|
8.5
|
NET INCREASE/(DECREASE) IN CASH AND EQUIVALENTS
|
|
|
(202.3)
|
|
41.2
|
CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
|
|
|
410.2
|
|
288.3
|
CASH AND EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
|
|
$
|
207.9
|
|
$
|
329.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005169/en/