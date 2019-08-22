Log in
Catalent : Invited to Present at Prague-Weizmann Summer School

08/22/2019 | 09:13am EDT

SOMERSET, N.J. - August 22, 2019 - Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, and development and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that Rob Harris, Ph.D., Director, Science & Technology has been invited to present at the upcoming 6th Prague-Weizmann 'Advances in Drug Discovery' Summer School, to be held at Masaryk College, Prague, Czech Republic on Sept. 2 - 6, 2019.

Since 2004, Catalent has been involved in more than half of all new molecular entities approved by the FDA. Dr. Harris will use his personal, as well as the company's experience to address the factors that need to be considered during early drug development in his presentation on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 9:40 a.m., entitled 'Improving the Chance of Success in Early Drug Development'. During his presentation, he will discuss how a holistic approach to development can mitigate against risks and increase the chance of a compound surviving the clinical trial process to reach patients.

Dr. Harris has over 35 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He started his career in technical support roles with R.P. Scherer, Warner Lambert and Glaxo Wellcome, before spending time in academia as a Research Fellow at the University of Manchester. For the past 15 years, Dr. Harris has worked in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing sector, holding senior technical roles with Quay Pharma, Capsugel, Penn Pharma and Juniper Pharma Services (now part of Catalent). He has overseen the development of numerous new drug candidates for clinical evaluation and maintains a keen interest in technologies for enhancing oral bioavailability for 'challenging' compounds, and the development of pediatric medicines.

For more information, please visit https://www.catalent.com/index.php/news-events/events/Summer-School-on-Advances-in-Drug-Development

To arrange a meeting with any of the attending Catalent experts at the event, contact Richard Kerns at NEPR - richard@nepr.agency

Media Contacts
Chris Halling
+44 (0)7580 041073
chris.halling@catalent.com

About Catalent

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies and development and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 11,000 people, including over 1,800 scientists, at more than 30 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal year 2018 generated approximately $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

Disclaimer

Catalent Inc. published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 13:12:03 UTC
