Catalent : Publishes Fiscal 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene and therapies, and consumer health products, today published its first Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, covering fiscal year 2019. The report brings a new level transparency and ambition to a wide range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics related to Catalent’s business.

Catalent’s CR strategy aligns with and is an important aspect of the company’s mission to help people live better, healthier lives. “Responsible business practices reflect our deep commitment to our mission and values,” said John Chiminski, Catalent’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “This report communicates our CR priorities and progress at an enterprise level, demonstrating Catalent’s ongoing commitment to long-term value-creation and sustainability by investing in people, the environment, and our communities.”

In the report, Catalent shares its approach to ESG focus areas such as product quality, safety, environmental sustainability, and diversity and inclusion. Highlights in the report include Catalent’s global accreditation under ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001, the leading environmental and occupational safety standards; the establishment of a goal to reduce its carbon emissions by 15% by 2023 by investing in energy efficiency and renewable energy; its launch in fiscal 2019 of additional community giving and volunteer programs; and its enhanced commitment to cultivating an even stronger, more inclusive workplace by signing the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge.

To meet the needs of investors, the report includes a discussion of Catalent’s adherence to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board standard for the Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals sector.

The 2019 Catalent Corporate Responsibility report is available at www.catalent.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility.

To request further information, email CorporateResponsibility@Catalent.com.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 13,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 35 facilities, and in fiscal year 2019 generated over $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

