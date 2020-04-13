Catalent : Publishes Fiscal 2019 Corporate Responsibility Report

Log in
04/13/2020 | 07:45pm EDT

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene and therapies, and consumer health products, today published its first Corporate Responsibility (CR) Report, covering fiscal year 2019. The report brings a new level transparency and ambition to a wide range of environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics related to Catalent’s business.

Catalent’s CR strategy aligns with and is an important aspect of the company’s mission to help people live better, healthier lives. “Responsible business practices reflect our deep commitment to our mission and values,” said John Chiminski, Catalent’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer. “This report communicates our CR priorities and progress at an enterprise level, demonstrating Catalent’s ongoing commitment to long-term value-creation and sustainability by investing in people, the environment, and our communities.”

In the report, Catalent shares its approach to ESG focus areas such as product quality, safety, environmental sustainability, and diversity and inclusion. Highlights in the report include Catalent’s global accreditation under ISO 14001 and OHSAS 18001, the leading environmental and occupational safety standards; the establishment of a goal to reduce its carbon emissions by 15% by 2023 by investing in energy efficiency and renewable energy; its launch in fiscal 2019 of additional community giving and volunteer programs; and its enhanced commitment to cultivating an even stronger, more inclusive workplace by signing the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge.

To meet the needs of investors, the report includes a discussion of Catalent’s adherence to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board standard for the Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals sector.

The 2019 Catalent Corporate Responsibility report is available at www.catalent.com/about-us/corporate-responsibility.

To request further information, email CorporateResponsibility@Catalent.com.

Notes for Editors

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT) is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs over 13,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 35 facilities, and in fiscal year 2019 generated over $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release and the Corporate Responsibility report contain forward-looking statements, which generally can be identified by the use of phrases such as “will,” “intend,” anticipate,” “likely,” or other phrases with similar meanings. Similarly, statements that describe Catalent’s objectives, plans, or goals are, or may be, forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. One factor that could cause actual results to differ are the current or future effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. For other factors that could cause actual results to differ, see the “risk” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, filed August 27, 2019 with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and the report, respectively, and we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events except to the extent required by law.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 855 M
EBIT 2020 475 M
Net income 2020 159 M
Debt 2020 2 361 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 56,1x
P/E ratio 2021 42,4x
EV / Sales2020 3,82x
EV / Sales2021 3,46x
Capitalization 8 536 M
Chart CATALENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Catalent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 65,89  $
Last Close Price 54,67  $
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Chiminski Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Maselli President & Chief Operating Officer
Wetteny Joseph CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Kay Schmidt Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Julien Meissonnier Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALENT, INC.0.28%8 815
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-3.18%372 332
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.69%272 219
MERCK & CO., INC-9.30%208 294
PFIZER, INC.-9.67%196 331
NOVARTIS-10.64%192 779
