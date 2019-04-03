Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Catalent Inc    CTLT

CATALENT INC

(CTLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Catalent : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 05:07pm EDT

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): March 29, 2019

CATALENT, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

(State of Incorporation)

001-36587

(Commission File Number)

20-8737688

(IRS Employer Identification No.)

14 Schoolhouse Road

Somerset, New Jersey

08873

(Address of registrant's principal executive office)

(Zip code)

(732) 537-6200

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 203.425)

¨Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

¨Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ¨

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

As part of the previously announced realignment of business units under the leadership of President and Chief Operating Officer, Alessandro Maselli, the position of Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Marketing at Catalent, Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Catalent') will be eliminated effective April 1, 2019. As a result of this change, William Downie will transition to become an advisor to Mr. Maselli, with his annual base salary decreasing to £232,000, and will leave the Company no later than September 30, 2019. Upon his departure, he will receive severance payments totaling approximately £508,000 over the course of 12 months pursuant to his severance agreement, which is substantially in the form provided as Exhibit 10.3 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 17, 2010 by the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Catalent Pharma Solutions, Inc. In recognition of his past serviceand significant contributionsto Catalent,as well as in order to assure a smooth transition, the Compensation and Leadership Committee of the Company's Board of Directors has approved additional severance for Mr. Downie in the amount of £279,000, with £29,000 paid at the time of his departure and the remainder paid in four equal quarterly installments beginning in December of 2019.

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Catalent, Inc.

(Registrant)

By: /s/ Steven L. Fasman

Steven L. Fasman

Senior Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary

Date: April3, 2019

Disclaimer

Catalent Inc. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 21:06:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATALENT INC
05:07pCATALENT : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate changes.
PU
04:53pCATALENT, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
09:05aCATALENT : Pharma - Planning for Orphan Drug Supply to be discussed
AQ
07:31aCATALENT : Biohaven Broadens Senior Leadership Team With Veteran Pharma Commerci..
PR
06:35aPFIZER : Planning for Orphan Drug Supply to be Discussed by Catalent at World Or..
AQ
04/02CATALENT : Planning for Orphan Drug Supply to be Discussed by Catalent at World ..
AQ
04/02CATALENT : Planning for Orphan Drug Supply to be Discussed
PU
04/01CATALENT : Triphase Accelerator Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of TRPH-222 in ..
AQ
04/01CATALENT : Triphase Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of B-cell Lymphoma Treatmen..
PU
03/27CATALENT : Biologics to Present on Tech Transfer, Biomanufacturing and Aseptic P..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 536 M
EBIT 2019 410 M
Net income 2019 163 M
Debt 2019 1 750 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 40,38
P/E ratio 2020 30,40
EV / Sales 2019 3,03x
EV / Sales 2020 2,78x
Capitalization 5 932 M
Chart CATALENT INC
Duration : Period :
Catalent Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALENT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 45,8 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Chiminski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Maselli Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Wetteny Joseph CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Jack L. Stahl Lead Independent Director
Rolf Allan Classon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALENT INC29.38%5 932
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.69%370 072
NOVARTIS12.87%242 267
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.21%238 014
PFIZER-1.70%237 839
MERCK AND COMPANY8.90%215 016
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About