Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Catalent, Inc.    CTLT

CATALENT, INC.

(CTLT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catalent : Responds to the Global Outbreak of COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/08/2020 | 05:13pm EDT
As a global development and manufacturing partner that supplies medicines, clinical trial materials, and health products to millions of patients and consumers, we are taking decisive action to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our employees, partners, customers, and their patients.

Catalent operating facilities remain open and continuing to deliver to our customers and their patients. Catalent's multiple ongoing investments into expanding our capabilities and capacity to serve our customers are currently proceeding across biologics, cell & gene, oral dose form and inhaled solutions.

We have been declared an essential business by all the national/local governments where we operate, allowing us to sustain full employment for our teams, and are pleased to be in a position to pay a Thank You bonus to our lab, development and production employees who are working on these and other products at our 40+ global facilities.

Back to top

CATALENT RESPONSE

To address the impact of the outbreak, our senior, multi-disciplinary Coronavirus Response Team, reporting directly to our CEO, continuously monitors the global situation and swiftly executes mitigation activities whenever and wherever required.

To help ensure the safety of our employees and partners and to protect supply to patients, we have taken extensive actions, in line with guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and local authorities where we operate. These safety measures include re-emphasizing good hygiene practices to all, severely restricting visitor access to our sites, reorganizing our workflows where permitted to maximize social distancing, limiting employees to only business-critical travel (where permitted by local government policy), facilitating safer alternatives for travel to and from work, and, wherever possible, employing remote-working strategies.

Back to top

SUPPLY CHAIN IMPACT

We continue to survey deep into our supply chain and have not identified any significant risk, delay, or concern that may have a substantial effect on delivery of any product or clinical trial supplies. We have adopted specific procedures to minimize and manage any future disruption to our ongoing operations. These include expanded safety stocks of raw materials and Personal Protective Equipment across our network, as well as ongoing monitoring of our suppliers' stock levels to assure future deliveries.

Our existing Standard Operating Procedures, which are consistent with current Good Manufacturing Practices, ensure the integrity of our supply against any contamination. We have added a detailed response plan to manage any impact of the virus on employee health, site operations, and product supply, including immediate assessment of the health of employees reporting symptoms, comprehensive risk assessment of any impact to quality, additional cleaning protocols, and alternative shift patterns to compensate should fewer employees be available.

We will notify and consult with our partners should we foresee any impact on supply.

Customers who may have specific questions about a product or project, or anyone requiring additional information regarding a potential or planned visit to a Catalent facility should contact their usual Catalent contact or any customer service representative.

Back to top

PARTNERING FOR TREATMENTS

We are working with several customers on multiple COVID-related antivirals, vaccines, diagnostics and treatments for symptoms and effects of the Covid-19, including Johnson & Johnson's lead vaccine candidate, Arcturus Therapeutics' mRNA-based vaccine, Humanigen's GM-CSF monoclonal antibody, and Ennaid Therapeutics' antiviral treatment targeted at COVID-19. Catalent is also involved in helping to support delivery of over 2 million COVID-19 test kits monthly.

Please contact us if we can help accelerate your projects to patients.

Our recent efforts to help advance the COVID-19 vaccine to clinic at our Bloomington Indiana biologics facility were recently showcased in ABC News Nightline TV news magazine edition (Catalent story begins at 4:50.)

As we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue to put the Patient First and do everything possible to keep our people safe and healthy, while we continue to strive to meet the needs and expectations of our customers.

Last update: May 14, 2020

Disclaimer

Catalent Inc. published this content on 08 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2020 21:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CATALENT, INC.
05:13pCATALENT : Responds to the Global Outbreak of COVID-19
PU
06/04CATALENT : Statement from John Chiminski, Chair & CEO, on Recent Events in the U..
AQ
06/04CATALENT : Chair and CEO, John Chiminski, to Speak About R&D Leadership Through ..
PU
06/02CATALENT : Appoints Charles Lickfold as Chief Information Officer
PU
05/28CATALENT, INC. : to Present at June 2020 Virtual Investor Conferences
BU
05/27Geopolitical Power Play Over Coronavirus Vaccine Leaves Drugmakers in the Mid..
DJ
05/21CATALENT : Announces Acquisition of Japanese Facility to Provide Local and Globa..
PU
05/20CATALENT : to Present Assessment Methods and Design Approaches for T-Cell Manufa..
PU
05/19CATALENT : Triphase Accelerator and Catalent Announce Interim Results of a Dose ..
AQ
05/18CATALENT : Triphase Accelerator and Catalent Announce Interim Results of a Dose ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 920 M - -
Net income 2020 118 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 480 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 101x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 11 571 M 11 571 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 4,81x
Nbr of Employees 12 300
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart CATALENT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Catalent, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALENT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 74,80 $
Last Close Price 74,70 $
Spread / Highest target 9,77%
Spread / Average Target 0,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Chiminski Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Maselli President & Chief Operating Officer
Wetteny Joseph CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Kay Schmidt Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Julien Meissonnier Chief Scientific Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALENT, INC.32.68%11 571
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.98%388 076
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.78%293 869
MERCK & CO., INC.-9.55%207 633
PFIZER, INC.-8.14%199 918
NOVARTIS AG-9.64%190 062
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group