Catalent : to Discuss Accelerating Development in Biologics and Gene Therapies

10/28/2019 | 11:32am EDT

SOMERSET, N.J. - October 29, 2019 - Catalent (stand 121A82), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced a busy conference program at the forthcoming CPhI Worldwide annual conference, being held at the Messe Frankfurt, Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 5 - 7, 2019.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 10:30 a.m., Jeremie Trochu, Vice President, Operations, Oral Drug Delivery, will participate in a panel session titled ' Exploring Trends in Contract Manufacturing '. Panelists will discuss market trends that are currently impacting contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), and how CDMOs have evolved their strategies to meet the unmet needs of the industry, as well as drive growth.

On Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 10:30 a.m., during the ' Understanding the Cell & Gene Technology Opportunity ' panel session, Thomas VanCott, Ph.D., Chief Technology & Strategy Officer, Paragon Gene Therapy (part of Catalent Biologics), will discuss ways in which CDMOs can create the correct infrastructure to support innovation, and the sector's commercialization and pricing challenges. Dr. VanCott will also discuss the various investment opportunities offered by the cell and gene therapy sector.

During the BioProduction conference, on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 12:20 p.m., Melanie Lasher, Manager, Project Management, Catalent Biologics will present ' Beating the Clock: Case Studies in Accelerating Biologic Development ' in the conference's 'Manufacturing Strategies & Bioprocessing 4.0' stream. Using case studies, Ms. Lasher will highlight and discuss how previous challenges to reduce scheduling delays and accelerate timelines were overcome in projects progressing from cell line development to clinical trial supply.

Mr. Trochu joined Catalent in 2012, following 10 years at General Electric where he held several commercial leadership positions within its healthcare division. His current role sees him lead Catalent's global oral solid pharmaceutical development services. Mr. Trochu received a master's degree in international management from Emlyon Business School, Écully, France.

Dr. VanCott joined Paragon following 14 years as the President and CEO of Advanced Bioscience Laboratories, Inc. (ABL). Before joining ABL, he held several positions at the Henry M. Jackson Foundation for the Advancement of Military Medicine. Dr. VanCott received a doctorate in physical chemistry from the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, Virginia, and a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Dickinson College, Carlisle, Pennsylvania.

Ms. Lasher has more than 10 years' experience in the biopharma industry. She has managed a variety of clinical, process and performance qualification, and commercial projects, supporting drug substance manufacturing, drug product filing, and packaging. Ms. Lasher received a bachelor's degree in management from Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion, Indiana, and is a certified Project Management Professional.

At the conference, Catalent will also be exhibiting and showcasing its multiple innovative technologies, including its OneBio SM platform, which has been shortlisted for a CPhI Excellence in Pharma Award, in the 'Contract Services and Outsourcing' category. The winners will be announced at a gala dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Earlier that day and on Wednesday Nov. 6 at 4 p.m., Catalent will host a networking reception on their stand. For more information visit stand 121A82 or www.catalent.com .

To arrange a meeting with any of the attending Catalent experts at the event, contact Richard Kerns at NEPR - richard@nepr.agency .

Media Contacts

Chris Halling
+44 (0)7580 041073
chris.halling@catalent.com

Richard Kerns
+44 (0) 161 728 5880
richard@nepr.agency

Notes for Editors

About Catalent

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs nearly 13,000 people, including over 2,400 scientists and technicians, at more than 35 facilities, and in fiscal year 2019 generated over $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com

More products. Better treatments. Reliably supplied.™

Disclaimer

Catalent Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 15:31:05 UTC
