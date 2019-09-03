Catalent : to Discuss Formulation Benefits to Diabetes Patients at NLS Days

SOMERSET, N.J. - September 3, 2019 - Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that Rob Harris, Ph.D., Director, Science & Technology will present at the upcoming Nordic Life Science Days (NLS Days) conference, being held at the MalmöMässan Exhibition & Congress Center, Malmö, Sweden on Sept. 10 - 12, 2019.

On Thursday, Sept. 12 at 8:45 a.m., Dr. Harris will participate in the 'Digitalization for the Benefit of the Diabetes Patient' panel session. The panelists will present different perspectives of how diabetes patients can benefit from recent digital advancements including viewpoints from the pharmaceutical industry, digitalization experts, and patient support groups. Dr. Harris will discuss the importance of formulation to overcome drug factors such as poor solubility and patient factors, including pill fatigue from the burden of multiple daily doses. He will also explain ways in which formulators can work with device developers on complex drug products to improve patient outcomes.

Ahead of NLS Days, on Tuesday, Sept. 10, Catalent will host a workshop, titled 'Setting up your Drug for Clinical Success: Strategies and Considerations from Discovery to Clinic' . The day-long event will include expert speakers from Catalent and the wider pharmaceutical industry, and will focus on the key considerations for transitioning a molecule from discovery through to clinical studies. For more information, please visit: catalentmalmo.com .

Dr. Harris has over 35 years' experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He started his career in technical support roles with R.P. Scherer, Warner Lambert and Glaxo Wellcome, before spending time in academia as a Research Fellow at the University of Manchester. For the past 15 years, Dr. Harris has worked in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing sector, holding senior technical roles with Quay Pharma, Capsugel, Penn Pharma and Juniper Pharma Services (now part of Catalent). He has overseen the development of numerous new drug candidates for clinical evaluation and maintains a keen interest in technologies for enhancing oral bioavailability for challenging compounds, and the development of pediatric medicines.

