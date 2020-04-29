Catalent : to Manufacture J&J's Covid-19 Vaccine Candidate

By Colin Kellaher

Catalent Inc. on Wednesday said it will serve as a manufacturer for Johnson & Johnson's lead vaccine candidate for Covid-19.

The Somerset, N.J., contract drug maker said it will prepare for large-scale commercial manufacturing of the vaccine at its plant in Bloomington, Ind.

The company said it will invest jointly with J&J to accelerate rapid scale-up of segregated manufacturing capacity over the coming months to support dedicated production of the vaccine.

Catalent said it plans to hire about 300 new employees at the site starting in July 2020 to meet around-the-clock manufacturing schedules by January 2021.

Johnson & Johnson, which was among the first companies to announce a Covid-19 vaccine development program back in January, has said it aims to supply more than one billion doses of the vaccine globally.

