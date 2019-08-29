Catalent : to Present BioProcess International (BPI) East Conference

SOMERSET, N.J. - August 29, 2019 - Catalent, the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that Steve Hager, Ph.D., Senior Director, Technical Support will present at the BioProcess International (BPI) East Conference, to be held at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, Boston, on Sept. 9 - 12, 2019.

Dr. Hager's presentation, on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at 2:30 p.m., titled 'Beating the Clock: Case Studies in Expediting Biologic Development' during the 'Speed from Gene to Market' session will highlight case studies in which project timelines were shortened, and risk was mitigated during biologic development and manufacturing. Catalent Biologics has extensive experience in biopharmaceutical development, undertaking projects resulting in more than 600 monoclonal antibodies and over 80 proteins; and Dr. Hager will discuss how strategic partnerships and effective communication can reduce scheduling delays during drug substance development and expedite drug product filling and clinical trial supply timelines.

Dr. Hager joined Catalent in 2001, and in his current role, provides technical support for the business development and marketing functions. He has more than 25 years' experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, a bachelor's degree in biology from St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minnesota, and a doctorate in physiology and biochemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dr. Hager also performed his postdoctoral work at the University of Illinois Medical Center.

For further information on this event, visit https://biologics.catalent.com/events/bpi-conference-east-2019. To arrange a meeting with Dr. Hager, contact Richard Kerns at NEPR - richard@nepr.agency

For more than two decades, Catalent Biologics has built capabilities and experience in development, manufacturing, and analytical services for new biological entities, gene therapies, biosimilars, and antibody-drug conjugates. Catalent has worked with 600+ mAbs and 80+ proteins, and more than 115 clinical trials and 11 marketed products have used GPEx® cell line engineering technology. A further 20 commercially-approved products have employed Catalent Biologics' capabilities through to aseptic fill/finish. Catalent's latest addition, Paragon Gene Therapy's AAV development through commercial-scale manufacturing facilities in Baltimore, Maryland, has produced over 100 clinical GMP batches across 40 programs. Using advanced protein improvement technology and tailored solutions from DNA through to clinical and commercial supply, Catalent Biologics brings better biologic treatments to patients, faster. For more information, visit biologics.catalent.com

Catalent is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs nearly 13,000 people, including approximately 2,400 scientists, at more than 35 facilities across five continents, and in fiscal year 2019 generated over $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com

