Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Catalent Inc    CTLT

CATALENT INC

(CTLT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Catalent : to buy Paragon Bioservices for $1.2 bln - WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/14/2019 | 07:42pm EDT

(Reuters) - Drug developer Catalent Inc has agreed to buy privately held, gene-therapy focused Paragon Bioservices Inc for $1.2 billion (917.64 million pounds), the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

An all-cash deal between the companies is expected to be announced on Monday morning and would help Catalent expand its capabilities to develop specialized and costly gene therapy treatments, the Journal said.

Catalent and Paragon did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

Drug companies have been moving aggressively into gene therapy, where treatments for rare, inherited diseases command some of the highest prices in medicine.

Paragon, backed by private-equity firms Camden Partners and NewSpring Capital, focuses on developing gene therapy, next-generation vaccines, and other complex biopharmaceuticals for its clients.

The Baltimore, Maryland-based company is expected to record more than $200 million in revenue this year, the Journal said.

Gene therapies use specially engineered viruses, or viral vectors, to deliver genetic material into defective cells, in hopes of improving or potentially even curing an inherited condition.

Somerset, New Jersey-based Catalent also develops drugs for other companies and does business in Asia, Europe, and North and South Americas.

Its biologics and specialty drug business generated about $602 million in revenue in the 2018 financial year.

If confirmed, the deal would follow other multi-billion-dollar deals involving gene therapy companies.

Swiss drugmaker Roche agreed to buy U.S.-based gene therapy specialist Spark Therapeutics Inc for $4.3 billion in February, while Novartis purchased U.S.-based Avexis for $8.7 billion last year, also to gain a platform of gene therapies.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATALENT INC
07:42pCATALENT : to buy Paragon Bioservices for $1.2 bln - WSJ
RE
04/11CATALENT : Celebrates Opening of Second Shanghai Facility to Optimize Global and..
AQ
04/11CATALENT : Celebrates Opening of Second Shanghai Facility
PU
04/11CATALENT : Celebrates Opening of Second Shanghai Facility to Optimize Global and..
AQ
04/10CATALENT : Benefits of Hot Melt Extrusion to be Presented by Catalent at Drug De..
AQ
04/10CATALENT : expands HME capabilities at drug development center of excellence
AQ
04/09CATALENT, INC. : Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference We..
BU
04/09CATALENT : Benefits Of Hot Melt Extrusion To Be Presented By Catalent At Drug De..
AQ
04/09CATALENT : Benefits of Hot Melt Extrusion Presented at Drug Development Networki..
PU
04/05CATALENT : Expands OptiMelt Hot Melt Extrusion Capabilities at Somerset Drug Dev..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 536 M
EBIT 2019 410 M
Net income 2019 163 M
Debt 2019 1 750 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 39,14
P/E ratio 2020 29,46
EV / Sales 2019 2,96x
EV / Sales 2020 2,71x
Capitalization 5 750 M
Chart CATALENT INC
Duration : Period :
Catalent Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALENT INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 45,8 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John R. Chiminski Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Maselli Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Wetteny Joseph CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Senior VP
Jack L. Stahl Lead Independent Director
Rolf Allan Classon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALENT INC26.62%5 750
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.37%360 033
PFIZER-3.16%234 675
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.9.51%234 059
NOVARTIS9.03%209 363
MERCK AND COMPANY3.95%206 233
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About