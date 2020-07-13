Catalyst Biosciences : Phase 1 study to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety of ascending doses of subcutaneous marzeptacog alfa (activated) in adult subjects with hemophilia
Phase 1 study to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety of ascending doses of subcutaneous marzeptacog alfa (activated) in adult subjects with hemophilia
Linda Neuman, Toshko Lissitchikov, Vasko Grklanov,Tatiana Andreeva, Margarita Timofeeva, Shraddha Desai, LauraSzewczyk,Frank Del Greco, Howard Levy
Catalyst Biosciences, South San Francisco, United States; Specialized Hospital for Active Treatment of Hematological Diseases, Sofia, Bulgaria; Medical Center "Hippocrates - N", Plovdiv, Bulgaria;
Municipal Policlinic #37, City Center for Hemophilia Treatment, St. Petersburg, Russia; Kirov Research Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, Kirov, Russia
Conclusion
The Phase 1 MAA-102 study demonstrates the potential of subcutaneous marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) to rapidly achieve and maintain therapeutic levels to treat acute bleeding events in hemophilia
Background
+Treatment of episodic bleeding for individuals with hemophilia who have inhibitors, including those on emicizumab prophylaxis, requires technical expertise, necessitates intravenous (IV) access associated with pain, and may have delays in administration of therapy
+Marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) is a novel rFVIIa, differentiated by increased potency, allowing for subcutaneous (SQ) administration
+Therapeutic levels are quickly achieved and SQ administration results in a prolonged half-life
+Preliminary data for stages 1 to 7 was previously presented at EAHAD 2020 - abstract P128
+MarzAA has two amino acid substitutions in the protease domain (Q286R and M298Q) that increase catalytic activity for FX activation in the presence and absence of tissue factor
+Two substitutions in the EGF2 domain of the light chain (T128N and P129A) create an
M298Q
Q286Radditional N-linked glycosylation site
Study design and methods
P129A T128N
+MAA-102 is a Phase 1, open-label, multicenter clinical trial evaluating the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety of a single IV dose and ascending SQ (single and multiple) doses of MarzAA in adult subjects with hemophilia A or B with or without inhibitors
+Each enrolled subject could participate in 9 stages with ascending dosing levels
+Investigators recorded the dose, route of administration, anatomic location, injection site assessment, adverse events, bleeding episodes, concomitant treatments, thrombotic events
+Chemistry, hematology, MarzAA activity, thrombin generation kinetics and total potential, prothrombin fragment 1+2, thrombin-antithrombin, D-dimer, and fibrinogen were measured to characterize pharmacodynamics
Primary Objective
To evaluate the pharmacokinetics of ascending doses of SQ MarzAA
Secondary Objectives
+To determine the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of single IV and SQ doses and repeat SQ doses of MarzAA
+To determine if the pharmacokinetics behave in a dose proportional manner
+To determine whether split (2 different anatomic sites) injections of the same dose provide comparable pharmacokinetics to a single injection
+To evaluate the safety of IV and SQ MarzAA
Key Inclusion/Exclusion Criteria
Inclusion
Exclusion
Male, age 18 or older
Previous participation in a trial with SQ rFVIIa
Confirmed Hem A or B with or without inhibitors
Known positive antibody to FVII or FVIIa
Agreement to use highly effective birth control
History of other coagulation disorders
Demographics
Subject
Age
Weight (kg)
Hemophilia
Type
Hemophilia
Severity
Inhibitor status
1
47
120
A
Severe
N
2
35
90
B
Severe
N
3
36
64
B
Moderate
N
4
40
76
A
Moderate
N
5
46
70
A
Severe
N
6
38
60
A
Severe
N
7
20
69
A
Moderate
N
8
31
92
A
Severe
Y
9
36
65
A
Severe
N
10
38
75
A
Severe
Y
Pharmacokinetic parameters
PK Parameter (units)
Route of Administration & Dose Level (Mean)
IV
SQ
18 µg/kg n=10
30 µg/kg n=8
45 µg/kg n=8
60 µg/kg n=16*
90 µg/kg n=8
120 µg/kg n=8
60 µg/kg twice (Q3H) N=8
60 µg/kg thrice (Q3H) N=8
Cmax(ng/mL)
419.5
19.0
32.9
41.3
54.3
76.7
68.0
98.3
Tmax(hr)
0.17
7.5
7.4
7.5
7.1
8.2
8.4
12.2
T1/2(hr)
3.3
18.6
19.3
14.4
15.5
15.0
18.8
18.1
MRT (hr)
3.8
28.3
28.1
22.4
23.4
22.8
29.0
29.3
AUC0-inf(μg · h/mL)
1390
516
849
1043
1488
2088
2108
3236
AUC0-t(μg · h/mL)
1383
430
693
928
1323
1868
1939
3038
Clearance (mL/kg/hr)
14.2
63.3
57.8
61.4
65.1
64.4
59.0
58.2
Bioavailability (%)
100
19
22
21
20
21
23
23
*Combines 60 µg/kg + 60 µg/kg split dose results
Mean MarzAA activity levels
+Anti-drug antibodies (ADA) were measured at frequent time points during the trial and at 30 days after the last MarzAA exposure
Results
Discussion
Clinical study design
+Data from stages 1 to 9 are presented in the pharmacokinetic parameter table, and the median activity levels are displayed in the graph
+Current therapies to treat episodic bleeding require IV administration, which may delay treatment due to access issues, reduce compliance, and often require repeat dosing
+A total of 11 subjects were consented and enrolled per local ethics committee requirements; 1 withdrew consent during stage 1 and 6 completed all stages
+No safety concerns, no ADA, related adverse events, or thrombotic events were observed
+SQ MarzAA rapidly achieves and maintains therapeutic levels and was well tolerated
+SQ administration presents a major advantage over IV infusion because of the prolonged period above target levels to treat bleeding that can be achieved
+8 mild injection site reactions of 153 total SQ injections (single dose may require >1 injection)
+MarzAA is the only SQ therapy that has the potential to treat acute bleeding
Clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04072237
ISTH 2020 Annual Conference (Virtual), Abstract #PB0941, 12-14 July 2020
+These results support initiating a phase 3 study of SQ treatment of bleeding in individuals with hemophilia with inhibitors (CRIMSON1) in late 2020
