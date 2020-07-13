Catalyst Biosciences : Phase 1 study to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety of ascending doses of subcutaneous marzeptacog alfa (activated) in adult subjects with hemophilia

Phase 1 study to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety of ascending doses of subcutaneous marzeptacog alfa (activated) in adult subjects with hemophilia

Linda Neuman, Toshko Lissitchikov, Vasko Grklanov, Tatiana Andreeva, Margarita Timofeeva, Shraddha Desai, Laura Szewczyk, Frank Del Greco, Howard Levy

Catalyst Biosciences, South San Francisco, United States; Specialized Hospital for Active Treatment of Hematological Diseases, Sofia, Bulgaria; Medical Center "Hippocrates - N", Plovdiv, Bulgaria;

Municipal Policlinic #37, City Center for Hemophilia Treatment, St. Petersburg, Russia; Kirov Research Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, Kirov, Russia

Background

+ Treatment of episodic bleeding for individuals with hemophilia who have inhibitors, including those on emicizumab prophylaxis, requires technical expertise, necessitates intravenous (IV) access associated with pain, and may have delays in administration of therapy

+ Marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) is a novel rFVIIa, differentiated by increased potency, allowing for subcutaneous (SQ) administration

+ Therapeutic levels are quickly achieved and SQ administration results in a prolonged half-life

+ MarzAA has two amino acid substitutions in the protease domain (Q286R and M298Q) that increase catalytic activity for FX activation in the presence and absence of tissue factor

+ Two substitutions in the EGF2 domain of the light chain (T128N and P129A) create an M298Q Q286R additional N-linked glycosylation site Study design and methods P129A T128N

+ MAA-102 is a Phase 1, open-label, multicenter clinical trial evaluating the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety of a single IV dose and ascending SQ (single and multiple) doses of MarzAA in adult subjects with hemophilia A or B with or without inhibitors

+ Each enrolled subject could participate in 9 stages with ascending dosing levels

+ Investigators recorded the dose, route of administration, anatomic location, injection site assessment, adverse events, bleeding episodes, concomitant treatments, thrombotic events

+ Chemistry, hematology, MarzAA activity, thrombin generation kinetics and total potential, prothrombin fragment 1+2, thrombin-antithrombin, D-dimer, and fibrinogen were measured to characterize pharmacodynamics Primary Objective To evaluate the pharmacokinetics of ascending doses of SQ MarzAA Secondary Objectives + To determine the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of single IV and SQ doses and repeat SQ doses of MarzAA + To determine if the pharmacokinetics behave in a dose proportional manner + To determine whether split (2 different anatomic sites) injections of the same dose provide comparable pharmacokinetics to a single injection + To evaluate the safety of IV and SQ MarzAA Key Inclusion/Exclusion Criteria Inclusion Exclusion Male, age 18 or older Previous participation in a trial with SQ rFVIIa Confirmed Hem A or B with or without inhibitors Known positive antibody to FVII or FVIIa Agreement to use highly effective birth control History of other coagulation disorders Demographics Subject Age Weight (kg) Hemophilia Type Hemophilia Severity Inhibitor status 1 47 120 A Severe N 2 35 90 B Severe N 3 36 64 B Moderate N 4 40 76 A Moderate N 5 46 70 A Severe N 6 38 60 A Severe N 7 20 69 A Moderate N 8 31 92 A Severe Y 9 36 65 A Severe N 10 38 75 A Severe Y Pharmacokinetic parameters PK Parameter (units) Route of Administration & Dose Level (Mean) IV SQ 18 µg/kg n=10 30 µg/kg n=8 45 µg/kg n=8 60 µg/kg n=16* 90 µg/kg n=8 120 µg/kg n=8 60 µg/kg twice (Q3H) N=8 60 µg/kg thrice (Q3H) N=8 Cmax (ng/mL) 419.5 19.0 32.9 41.3 54.3 76.7 68.0 98.3 Tmax (hr) 0.17 7.5 7.4 7.5 7.1 8.2 8.4 12.2 T1/2 (hr) 3.3 18.6 19.3 14.4 15.5 15.0 18.8 18.1 MRT (hr) 3.8 28.3 28.1 22.4 23.4 22.8 29.0 29.3 AUC 0-inf (μg · h/mL) 1390 516 849 1043 1488 2088 2108 3236 AUC 0-t (μg · h/mL) 1383 430 693 928 1323 1868 1939 3038 Clearance (mL/kg/hr) 14.2 63.3 57.8 61.4 65.1 64.4 59.0 58.2 Bioavailability (%) 100 19 22 21 20 21 23 23 * Combines 60 µg/kg + 60 µg/kg split dose results Mean MarzAA activity levels

+ Anti-drug antibodies (ADA) were measured at frequent time points during the trial and at 30 days after the last MarzAA exposure

Results

Discussion

+ Data from stages 1 to 9 are presented in the pharmacokinetic parameter table, and the median activity levels are displayed in the graph + Current therapies to treat episodic bleeding require IV administration, which may delay treatment due to access issues, reduce compliance, and often require repeat dosing

+ A total of 11 subjects were consented and enrolled per local ethics committee requirements; 1 withdrew consent during stage 1 and 6 completed all stages

+ No safety concerns, no ADA, related adverse events, or thrombotic events were observed + SQ MarzAA rapidly achieves and maintains therapeutic levels and was well tolerated + SQ administration presents a major advantage over IV infusion because of the prolonged period above target levels to treat bleeding that can be achieved

+ 8 mild injection site reactions of 153 total SQ injections (single dose may require >1 injection)