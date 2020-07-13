Log in
CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(CBIO)
Catalyst Biosciences : Phase 1 study to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety of ascending doses of subcutaneous marzeptacog alfa (activated) in adult subjects with hemophilia

07/13/2020

Phase 1 study to evaluate the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety of ascending doses of subcutaneous marzeptacog alfa (activated) in adult subjects with hemophilia

Linda Neuman, Toshko Lissitchikov, Vasko Grklanov, Tatiana Andreeva, Margarita Timofeeva, Shraddha Desai, Laura Szewczyk, Frank Del Greco, Howard Levy

Catalyst Biosciences, South San Francisco, United States; Specialized Hospital for Active Treatment of Hematological Diseases, Sofia, Bulgaria; Medical Center "Hippocrates - N", Plovdiv, Bulgaria;

Municipal Policlinic #37, City Center for Hemophilia Treatment, St. Petersburg, Russia; Kirov Research Institute of Hematology and Blood Transfusion, Kirov, Russia

Conclusion

The Phase 1 MAA-102 study demonstrates the potential of subcutaneous marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) to rapidly achieve and maintain therapeutic levels to treat acute bleeding events in hemophilia

Background

  • + Treatment of episodic bleeding for individuals with hemophilia who have inhibitors, including those on emicizumab prophylaxis, requires technical expertise, necessitates intravenous (IV) access associated with pain, and may have delays in administration of therapy

  • + Marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) is a novel rFVIIa, differentiated by increased potency, allowing for subcutaneous (SQ) administration

  • + Therapeutic levels are quickly achieved and SQ administration results in a prolonged half-life

  • + Preliminary data for stages 1 to 7 was previously presented at EAHAD 2020 - abstract P128

  • + MarzAA has two amino acid substitutions in the protease domain (Q286R and M298Q) that increase catalytic activity for FX activation in the presence and absence of tissue factor

  • + Two substitutions in the EGF2 domain of the light chain (T128N and P129A) create an

    M298Q

    Q286R additional N-linked glycosylation site

    Study design and methods

    P129A T128N

  • + MAA-102 is a Phase 1, open-label, multicenter clinical trial evaluating the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and safety of a single IV dose and ascending SQ (single and multiple) doses of MarzAA in adult subjects with hemophilia A or B with or without inhibitors

  • + Each enrolled subject could participate in 9 stages with ascending dosing levels

  • + Investigators recorded the dose, route of administration, anatomic location, injection site assessment, adverse events, bleeding episodes, concomitant treatments, thrombotic events

  • + Chemistry, hematology, MarzAA activity, thrombin generation kinetics and total potential, prothrombin fragment 1+2, thrombin-antithrombin, D-dimer, and fibrinogen were measured to characterize pharmacodynamics

    Primary Objective

    To evaluate the pharmacokinetics of ascending doses of SQ MarzAA

    Secondary Objectives

    • + To determine the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of single IV and SQ doses and repeat SQ doses of MarzAA

    • + To determine if the pharmacokinetics behave in a dose proportional manner

    • + To determine whether split (2 different anatomic sites) injections of the same dose provide comparable pharmacokinetics to a single injection

    • + To evaluate the safety of IV and SQ MarzAA

      Key Inclusion/Exclusion Criteria

      Inclusion

      Exclusion

      Male, age 18 or older

      Previous participation in a trial with SQ rFVIIa

      Confirmed Hem A or B with or without inhibitors

      Known positive antibody to FVII or FVIIa

      Agreement to use highly effective birth control

      History of other coagulation disorders

      Demographics

      Subject

      Age

      Weight (kg)

      Hemophilia

      Type

      Hemophilia

      Severity

      Inhibitor status

      1

      47

      120

      A

      Severe

      N

      2

      35

      90

      B

      Severe

      N

      3

      36

      64

      B

      Moderate

      N

      4

      40

      76

      A

      Moderate

      N

      5

      46

      70

      A

      Severe

      N

      6

      38

      60

      A

      Severe

      N

      7

      20

      69

      A

      Moderate

      N

      8

      31

      92

      A

      Severe

      Y

      9

      36

      65

      A

      Severe

      N

      10

      38

      75

      A

      Severe

      Y

      Pharmacokinetic parameters

      PK Parameter (units)

      Route of Administration & Dose Level (Mean)

      IV

      SQ

      18 µg/kg n=10

      30 µg/kg n=8

      45 µg/kg n=8

      60 µg/kg n=16*

      90 µg/kg n=8

      120 µg/kg n=8

      60 µg/kg twice (Q3H) N=8

      60 µg/kg thrice (Q3H) N=8

      Cmax (ng/mL)

      419.5

      19.0

      32.9

      41.3

      54.3

      76.7

      68.0

      98.3

      Tmax (hr)

      0.17

      7.5

      7.4

      7.5

      7.1

      8.2

      8.4

      12.2

      T1/2 (hr)

      3.3

      18.6

      19.3

      14.4

      15.5

      15.0

      18.8

      18.1

      MRT (hr)

      3.8

      28.3

      28.1

      22.4

      23.4

      22.8

      29.0

      29.3

      AUC 0-inf (μg · h/mL)

      1390

      516

      849

      1043

      1488

      2088

      2108

      3236

      AUC 0-t g · h/mL)

      1383

      430

      693

      928

      1323

      1868

      1939

      3038

      Clearance (mL/kg/hr)

      14.2

      63.3

      57.8

      61.4

      65.1

      64.4

      59.0

      58.2

      Bioavailability (%)

      100

      19

      22

      21

      20

      21

      23

      23

      * Combines 60 µg/kg + 60 µg/kg split dose results

      Mean MarzAA activity levels

  • + Anti-drug antibodies (ADA) were measured at frequent time points during the trial and at 30 days after the last MarzAA exposure

Results

Discussion

Clinical study design

  • + Data from stages 1 to 9 are presented in the pharmacokinetic parameter table, and the median activity levels are displayed in the graph

    • + Current therapies to treat episodic bleeding require IV administration, which may delay treatment due to access issues, reduce compliance, and often require repeat dosing

  • + A total of 11 subjects were consented and enrolled per local ethics committee requirements; 1 withdrew consent during stage 1 and 6 completed all stages

  • + No safety concerns, no ADA, related adverse events, or thrombotic events were observed

    • + SQ MarzAA rapidly achieves and maintains therapeutic levels and was well tolerated

    • + SQ administration presents a major advantage over IV infusion because of the prolonged period above target levels to treat bleeding that can be achieved

  • + 8 mild injection site reactions of 153 total SQ injections (single dose may require >1 injection)

  • + MarzAA is the only SQ therapy that has the potential to treat acute bleeding

    Clinicaltrials.gov: NCT04072237

    ISTH 2020 Annual Conference (Virtual), Abstract #PB0941, 12-14 July 2020

  • + These results support initiating a phase 3 study of SQ treatment of bleeding in individuals with hemophilia with inhibitors (CRIMSON1) in late 2020

Disclaimer

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. published this content on 13 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2020 13:15:02 UTC
