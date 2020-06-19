Catalyst Biosciences : WFH - Combination of a Novel Chimeric AAV Capsid and Potency Enhanced FIX Variant for Hemophilia B Gene Therapy

Combination of a Novel Chimeric AAV Capsid and Potency Enhanced FIX Variant for
Hemophilia B Gene Therapy
World Federation of Hemophilia
Free Papers: Late Breaking 3 - June 19th 2020 Grant E. Blouse, PhD MS
SVP Translational Research
Disclosures for:
Grant E. Blouse, PhD MS
|
Conflict
|
Disclosure - if conflict of interest exists
|
Research Support
|
none
|
Director, Officer, Employee
|
Catalyst Biosciences
|
Shareholder
|
Catalyst Biosciences
|
Honoraria
|
none
|
Advisory Committee
|
none
|
Consultant
|
none
|
Combining novel capsids & transgenes
Combining optimized capsid + transgene = improved therapy
+=
Engineered Capsid
Novel Transgene
-
• High potency
-
• Improved efficacy
Lower AAV Dose
CB 2679d-GT is the gene behind dalcinonacog alfa
Factor X Activation
Inhibition by Antithrombin
Enhanced FVIIIa Binding
2.5-Fold Increase
21-Fold Resistance
8-Fold Increase in Affinity
Three substitutions within the FIX protein
-
+ Increased catalytic activity
-
+ Higher affinity for FVIIIa
-
+ Resistance to antithrombin inhibition
-
+ 22-fold increased potency over BeneFIX
CB 2679d-GT is more efficacious than Padua
2.5 x 1011 vg/kg
2.5 x 1011 vg/kg
4-fold reduction in blood loss and 8-fold reduction in bleeding time
(Student's T-Test: *** P<0.001, ** P<0.01, * P<0.05 and NS - Not Significant)
