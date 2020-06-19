Catalyst Biosciences : WFH - Combination of a Novel Chimeric AAV Capsid and Potency Enhanced FIX Variant for Hemophilia B Gene Therapy

Combination of a Novel Chimeric AAV Capsid and Potency Enhanced FIX Variant for

Hemophilia B Gene Therapy

Free Papers: Late Breaking 3 - June 19th 2020 Grant E. Blouse, PhD MS

SVP Translational Research

Combining novel capsids & transgenes

Combining optimized capsid + transgene = improved therapy

Lower Immunogenicity

+=

Decrease Liver Toxicity

Engineered Capsid

• High liver tropism

• Transduction efficiency

• Translatable from preclinical to clinic

Novel Transgene

• High potency

• Improved efficacy

Lower AAV Dose

• Achieve clinically relevant levels

• Reduced viral load

Manufacturing Costs

CB 2679d-GT is the gene behind dalcinonacog alfa

Factor X Activation

Inhibition by Antithrombin

Enhanced FVIIIa Binding

2.5-Fold Increase

21-Fold Resistance

8-Fold Increase in Affinity

Three substitutions within the FIX protein

+ Increased catalytic activity

+ Higher affinity for FVIIIa

+ Resistance to antithrombin inhibition

+ 22-fold increased potency over BeneFIX

CB 2679d-GT is more efficacious than Padua

2.5 x 1011 vg/kg

2.5 x 1011 vg/kg

4-fold reduction in blood loss and 8-fold reduction in bleeding time

(Student's T-Test: *** P<0.001, ** P<0.01, * P<0.05 and NS - Not Significant)