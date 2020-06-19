Log in
Catalyst Biosciences : WFH - Combination of a Novel Chimeric AAV Capsid and Potency Enhanced FIX Variant for Hemophilia B Gene Therapy

06/19/2020 | 11:52am EDT

Combination of a Novel Chimeric AAV Capsid and Potency Enhanced FIX Variant for

Hemophilia B Gene Therapy

World Federation of Hemophilia

Free Papers: Late Breaking 3 - June 19th 2020 Grant E. Blouse, PhD MS

SVP Translational Research

Disclosures for:

Grant E. Blouse, PhD MS

Conflict

Disclosure - if conflict of interest exists

Research Support

none

Director, Officer, Employee

Catalyst Biosciences

Shareholder

Catalyst Biosciences

Honoraria

none

Advisory Committee

none

Consultant

none

Combining novel capsids & transgenes

Combining optimized capsid + transgene = improved therapy

Lower Immunogenicity

+=

Decrease Liver Toxicity

Engineered Capsid

  • • High liver tropism

  • • Transduction efficiency

  • • Translatable from preclinical to clinic

Novel Transgene

  • • High potency

  • • Improved efficacy

Lower AAV Dose

  • • Achieve clinically relevant levels

  • • Reduced viral load

Manufacturing Costs

CB 2679d-GT is the gene behind dalcinonacog alfa

Factor X Activation

Inhibition by Antithrombin

Enhanced FVIIIa Binding

2.5-Fold Increase

21-Fold Resistance

8-Fold Increase in Affinity

Three substitutions within the FIX protein

  • + Increased catalytic activity

  • + Higher affinity for FVIIIa

  • + Resistance to antithrombin inhibition

  • + 22-fold increased potency over BeneFIX

CB 2679d-GT is more efficacious than Padua

2.5 x 1011 vg/kg

2.5 x 1011 vg/kg

4-fold reduction in blood loss and 8-fold reduction in bleeding time

(Student's T-Test: *** P<0.001, ** P<0.01, * P<0.05 and NS - Not Significant)

Disclaimer

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. published this content on 19 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2020 15:51:05 UTC
