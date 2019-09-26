Catalyst Biosciences to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO), today announced that Nassim Usman, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Catalyst Biosciences, will present a corporate overview at the Cantor 2019 Global Healthcare Conference at 8:20 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 3, 2019, in New York.



To access a live webcast of the presentation, please visit http://wsw.com/webcast/cantor10/cbio/ . An archived webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days on the Events and Presentations section on the Company’s website.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel medicines to address hematology indications. Catalyst has engineered a portfolio of compounds that have increased potency over the naturally occurring proteases. Catalyst is focused on the field of hemostasis, including the subcutaneous prophylaxis of hemophilia and facilitating surgery in individuals with hemophilia. For more information, please visit www.catalystbiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements about the potential the potential uses and benefits of Catalyst’s products in development to address hemophilia indications. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions, expectations and projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the risk that trials and studies may be delayed and may not have satisfactory outcomes, that additional human trials will not replicate the results from earlier trials, that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of MarzAA or DalcA, including the generation of antibodies, which has been observed in patients treated with DalcA, the risk that costs required to develop or manufacture the Company’s products will be higher than anticipated, competition and other factors that affect our ability to establish collaborations on commercially reasonable terms and other risks described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 8, 2019, and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

