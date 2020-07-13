ISTH – Marzeptacog alfa (activated) population pharmacokinetics (PK): Simulations for dose selection in Phase 3 trials

Marzeptacog Alfa (Activated) Population pharmacokinetics Simulations for dose selection in Phase 3 trials

Alan Faraj, Frank Del Greco, Linda Neuman, Howard Levy, Grant E. Blouse, Tom Knudsen, Ulrika S.H. Simonsson

Department of Pharmaceutical Biosciences, Uppsala University, Uppsala ,Sweden; Catalyst Biosciences, South San Francisco, CA, USA

Conclusions • A population PK model was developed for clinical trial simulations for subcutaneous (SQ) marzeptacog alfa (activated) (MarzAA) to confirm dosing in Phase 3

• The model predicts that target levels for hemostasis may be rapidly achieved and sustained over 24 hours in the upcoming Phase 3 CRIMSON trial using 60 μg/kg dosed SQ once, twice or three times at 3-hour intervals

Key observations • The final PopPK model accurately described the clinical data

• The terminal elimination half-life of MarzAA was estimated at 3.2 hours for IV dosing, while the SQ absorption and elimination half-lives were both estimated to be 14 hours indicating flip-flop kinetics • SQ bioavailability was estimated at 26% with inter-individual variability of 54%

• Single SQ dosing as well as 2 and 3 doses, e.g. at 0, 3 and 6 hours may be used to achieve and maintain prolonged exposure in the target range

Objectives

Primary objective

• Characterize the population pharmacokinetics (PopPK) of MarzAA after intravenous (IV) and subcutaneous (SQ) administration to support dose selection for a Phase 3 trial

Secondary objectives

• Conduct trial simulations with varying dose regimens to evaluate the proportion of the population that achieve levels within the target range and estimate the time that these levels are maintained for each regimen

Methodology

+ MarzAA FVIIa clot activity data (STACLOT assay) from the following trials were included NCT01439971 - single IV doses at 4.5, 9, 18 or 30 μg/kg (n=25) NCT03407651 - single IV doses at 18 ug/kg and repeat SQ doses 30 or 60 μg/kg/day (n=10) NCT04072237 - single IV doses at 18 μg/kg and single SQ doses at 30, 45, 60 and 120 μg/kg or repeat SQ doses of 2 and 3 times 60 μg/kg for a total of 120 and 180 μg/kg respectively (n=10)

+ Using nonlinear mixed-effects modeling, data was sequentially modeled evaluating both IV and SQ data, including nonlinearities and allometric scaling

+ The modeling included data from individuals that were dosed on several separate occasions to describe intra-individual variability

+ Model discrimination was based on parameter uncertainty, plausibility and changes in the objective function value (∆OFV=-3.84, p<0.05, one degree of freedom)

+ To describe inter-patient variability simulations were completed for a population of 1000 random subjects

+ The target range was defined as the level of MarzAA equivalent to 6 to 30 IU/mL wild-type rFVIIa, with the conservative assumption that MarzAA has 5-fold higher potency over rFVIIa

XXVIII Congress of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis, Abstract #PB1162 - July 12 - 14, 2020

Results

PopPK model accurately describes the clinical data

Prediction corrected visual predictive checks (pcVPC) and visual predictive check (VPC) for log (anti-logged values on the y axis labels) FVIIa concentrations of all dose groups following (a) all dose groups of IV (b) all dose groups of SQ and (c) 60 ug/kg SQ administered MarzAA, respectively. Open circles represent prediction-corrected, i.e. scaled, observations in (a) and (b) and observed concentrations for (c). The solid and dashed lines are the median, 2.5th, and 97.5th percentiles of the observed data, respectively. The shaded areas (top to bottom) are the 95% confidence intervals of the 97.5th (grey), median (dark grey), and 2.5th (grey) percentiles of the simulated data.

Clinical trial simulations using three different dose regimens

MarzAA concentration after different SQ administered regimens. The black solid line illustrate the median and the shaded area is the 80% prediction interval based on 1000 virtual subjects. The dashed lines illustrate the target concentration window and the long-dashed line illustrates 1/10th of the peak rFVIIa plasma concentration observed after a single IV dose of NovoSeven at 270 μg/kg.

Secondary PK parameters for the intended clinical dose

Background

PB1162

+ MarzAA is a novel rFVIIa variant with improved potency and bioavailability enabling SQ administration + Two amino acid substitutions (Q286R and M298Q) in the protease domain and increase

FX activation in the absence as well as presence of

tissue factor

+ Two additional substitutions in the EGF2 domain of the light chain (T128N and P129A) create an additional N-linked glycosylation site

+ MarzAA has been administered to individuals withhemophilia for a total of more than 625 exposure days without anti-drug antibody formation M298Q Q286R

+ A Phase 1 dose escalation trial, MAA-102 has recently been completed and included in the PopPK model

Results

P129AT128N

Percentage of population above target levels after 1 to 3 doses of 60 μg/kgMedian time required to achieve target levels

Note: Preclinical data indicate that MarzAA may exhibit hemostatic effect significantly before full target concentrations are reached

