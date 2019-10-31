Catalyst Media : Receipt of SIS dividend & payment of CMG dividend

31 October 2019

Catalyst Media Group plc

('CMG' or the 'Company')

Receipt of SIS dividend and payment of CMG dividend

The Company is pleased to announce that it has now received approximately £1.03 million as its share of the dividend paid by Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited ('SIS') in which CMG has an approximate 20.54% interest.

Following receipt of the SIS dividend, the Company has a cash balance of approximately £1.37 million and as announced on 28 October 2019, it is now the intention of the Board of CMG to distribute a total of £1.05 million to shareholders of CMG by way of a dividend of 5 pence per CMG ordinary share. The dividend will be paid on 22 November 2019 to CMG shareholders on the register as at 8 November 2019. The ex-dividend date will be 7 November 2019.

After payment of the dividend, CMG will retain approximately £320,000 in cash for general working capital purposes.

Enquiries:

Catalyst Media Group Plc

Michael Rosenberg, Non-executive Chairman 07785 727 595

Melvin Lawson, Non-executive Director 020 7734 8111

Strand Hanson Limited020 7409 3494

James Harris

Richard Tulloch

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.