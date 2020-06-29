Log in
CATALYST MEDIA GROUP PLC

CATALYST MEDIA GROUP PLC

(CMX)
  Report
06/29 03:00:00 am
53.5 GBX   --.--%
Catalyst Media : SIS acquisition of 49's Ltd

06/29/2020 | 05:35am EDT

29 June 2020

Catalyst Media Group plc

('CMG' or the 'Company')

SIS acquisition of 49's Ltd

The Company notes that Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited ('SIS'), in which CMG has an approximate 20.54% interest, has today announced the acquisition of 49's Ltd ('49's') from GVC and William Hill.

As a result of the acquisition, SIS will take ownership of 49's market-leading live draws product and the famous virtual horseracing brands Portman Park, Sprint Valley, and Steepledowns as well as virtual greyhounds from Brushwood and Millersfield.

The acquisition of 49's is a perfect strategic fit for SIS's ever-expanding product portfolio and the brands fit within SIS's existing 24/7 racing channels that have been so successful both in the UK and especially with international retail and digital betting operators. In addition, SIS is developing a range of new numbers and virtual content, which will sit under the 49's brand umbrella and the acquisition complements the great strides made in launching new products, including the market-leading esports competitive gaming products now live with bet365.

Enquiries:

Catalyst Media Group Plc

Michael Rosenberg, Non-executive Chairman 07785 727 595

Melvin Lawson, Non-executive Director 020 7734 8111

Strand Hanson Limited020 7409 3494

James Harris / Richard Tulloch

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014.

Disclaimer

Catalyst Media Group plc published this content on 29 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2020 09:33:07 UTC
