Catalyst Metals : Appendix 3B - share placement (303 k) 0 11/27/2019 | 11:48pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 28 November 2019 ASX Market Announcements ASX Limited Level 4 20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000 APPENDIX 3B - SHARE PLACEMENT We advise that settlement of the share placement to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd announced by Catalyst Metals Limited (Company) on 27 November 2019 has been completed. The Company has issued 3,500,000 ordinary fully paid shares at a subscription price of $2.25 per share for proceeds of $7.875 million. Please find enclosed an Appendix 3B in relation to the issue of the 3,500,000 ordinary fully paid shares in the Company. Notice given under Section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 The Company confirms that the shares are part of a class of securities quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. The shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2, in reliance on Section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001. The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with: the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act 2001; and Section 674 of the Corporations Act 2001. There is no excluded information as at the date of this notice, for the purposes of Sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act 2001 that has not already been disclosed to investors generally. Frank Campagna Company Secretary 44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005 PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910 Telephone: (61-8) 6263 4423 Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426 www.catalystmetals.com.au ABN 54 118 912 495 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5 Appendix 3B New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public. Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13 Name of entity Catalyst Metals Limited ABN 54 118 912 495 We (the entity) give ASX the following information. Part 1 - All issues You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space). 1 2 3 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion) Ordinary fully paid shares 3,500,000 Ordinary fully paid shares 4 5 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment Issue price or consideration Yes $2.25 per share + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 1 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets) 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b-6hin relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) Share placement for exploration programmes and working capital. Yes 13 November 2019 3,500,000 Nil Nil 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non- cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements Nil Not applicable Not applicable 6i 7 Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B. Listing Rule 7.1: 8,333,866 Listing Rule 7.1A: 7,889,244 28 November 2019 Number +Class 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX 82,392,444 Ordinary shares (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) 7,889,250 Options ($2.45 31.05.22) See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 2 Appendix 3B New issue announcement 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 1,000,000 Options (31.10.20) 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests) Part 2 - Pro rata issue Is security holder approval required? Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable? Ratio in which the + securities will be offered + Class of + securities to which the offer relates + Record date to determine entitlements Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements? Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with. Cross reference: rule 7.7. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations Names of any underwriters Amount of any underwriting fee or commission Names of any brokers to the issue Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled The Company does not presently have a formal dividend policy. + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 3 Appendix 3B New issue announcement If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders Date rights trading will begin (if applicable) Date rights trading will end (if applicable) How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker? How do security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance? How do security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)? + Issue date Part 3 - Quotation of securities You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities 34 Type of securities (tick one) (a)  Securities described in Part 1 (b)  All other securities Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities Entities that have ticked box 34(a) Additional securities forming a new class of securities Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents   If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories 1 - 1,000 1,001 - 5,000 5,001 - 10,000 10,001 - 100,000 100,001 and over 37  A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 4 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Entities that have ticked box 34(b) Number of + securities for which + quotation is sought + Class of + securities for which quotation is sought Do the + securities rank equally in all respects from the + issue date with an existing + class of quoted + securities?

If the additional + securities do not rank equally, please state: the date from which they do

the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment Reason for request for quotation now Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period (if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security) 42 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38) Number +Class Quotation agreement 1. +Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides. 2. We warrant the following to ASX. The issue of the + securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.

securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose. There is no reason why those + securities should not be granted + quotation.

securities should not be granted quotation. An offer of the + securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act. Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any + securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any + securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the + securities be quoted.

See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 5 Appendix 3B New issue announcement If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the + securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the + securities be quoted. We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement. We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before + quotation of the + securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete. Sign here: Frank Campagna Date: 28 November 2019 (Director/Company secretary) Print name: FRANK CAMPAGNA == == == == == See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 6 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Appendix 3B - Annexure 1 Calculation of placement capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A for eligible entities Introduced 01/08/12 Amended 04/03/13 Part 1 Rule 7.1 - Issues exceeding 15% of capital Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated Insert number of fully paid +ordinary securities on issue 12 months 70,212,444 before the +issue date or date of agreement to issue Add the following: Number of fully paid +ordinary securities issued in that 12 month period under an exception in rule 7.2 • Number of fully paid +ordinary securities issued in that 12 month 8,680,000 (15.03.19) period with shareholder approval Number of partly paid +ordinary securities that became fully paid in that 12 month period Note: Include only ordinary securities here - other classes of equity securities cannot be added

Include here (if applicable) the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed

It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items Subtract the number of fully paid +ordinary securities cancelled during that 12 month period "A" 78,892,444 Step 2: Calculate 15% of "A" "B" 0.15 [Note: this value cannot be changed] Multiply "A" by 0.15 11,833,866 + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 7 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Step 3: Calculate "C", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1 that has already been used Insert number of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12 month period not counting those issued: 3,500,000 (28.11.19) • Under an exception in rule 7.2 • Under rule 7.1A • With security holder approval under rule 7.1 or rule 7.4 Note: • This applies to equity securities, unless specifically excluded - not just ordinary securities • Include here (if applicable ) the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items "C" 3,500,000 Step 4: Subtract "C" from ["A" x "B"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1 "A" x 0.15 11,833,866 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 2 Subtract "C" 3,500,000 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 3 Total ["A" x 0.15] - "C" 8,333,866 [Note: this is the remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1] See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 8 Appendix 3B New issue announcement Part 2 Rule 7.1A - Additional placement capacity for eligible entities Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated "A" 78,892,444 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 1 of Part 1 Step 2: Calculate 10% of "A" "D" 0.10 Note: this value cannot be changed Multiply "A" by 0.10 7,889,244 Step 3: Calculate "E", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1A that has already been used Insert number of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12 month period under rule 7.1A Notes: This applies to equity securities - not just ordinary securities

Include here - if applicable - the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed

Do not include equity securities issued under rule 7.1 (they must be dealt with in Part 1), or for which specific security holder approval has been obtained

It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items "E" Nil Step 4: Subtract "E" from ["A" x "D"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A "A" x 0.10 7,889,244 Note: number must be same as shown in Step 2 Subtract "E" Nil Note: number must be same as shown in Step 3 Total ["A" x 0.10] - "E" 7,889,244 Note: this is the remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A + See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 9 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 04:47:02 UTC 0 Latest news on CATALYST METALS LIMITED 11/27 CATALYST METALS : Appendix 3B - share placement (303 k) PU 11/27 CATALYST METALS LIMITED : - $7.875 million placement with Gold Exploration Victo.. AQ 11/26 CATALYST METALS : $7.875 million placement with Gold Exploration Victoria (134 k.. PU 11/25 CATALYST METALS LIMITED : - Joint Venture with St Barbara on Drummartin project AQ 11/24 CATALYST METALS : Joint Venture with St Barbara on Drummartin project (849 k) PU 11/24 CATALYST METALS : Joint Venture with St Barbara on Drummartin project PU 11/14 CATALYST METALS : Results of annual general meeting AQ 11/13 CATALYST METALS : AGM presentation (6.88 Mb) PU 10/29 CATALYST METALS : Quarterly cash flow report (56.2 k) PU 10/29 CATALYST METALS : Quarterly activities report (4.35 Mb) PU