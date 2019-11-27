Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Catalyst Metals Limited    CYL   AU000000CYL6

CATALYST METALS LIMITED

(CYL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catalyst Metals : Appendix 3B - share placement (303 k)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 11:48pm EST

28 November 2019

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

APPENDIX 3B - SHARE PLACEMENT

We advise that settlement of the share placement to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd announced by Catalyst Metals Limited (Company) on 27 November 2019 has been completed. The Company has issued 3,500,000 ordinary fully paid shares at a subscription price of $2.25 per share for proceeds of $7.875 million.

Please find enclosed an Appendix 3B in relation to the issue of the 3,500,000 ordinary fully paid shares in the Company.

Notice given under Section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001

The Company confirms that the shares are part of a class of securities quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange. The shares were issued without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2, in reliance on Section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001.

The Company, as at the date of this notice, has complied with:

  1. the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act 2001; and
  2. Section 674 of the Corporations Act 2001.

There is no excluded information as at the date of this notice, for the purposes of Sections 708A(7) and (8) of the Corporations Act 2001 that has not already been disclosed to investors generally.

Frank Campagna

Company Secretary

44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA

6005

PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910

Telephone: (61-8) 6263

4423

Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426

www.catalystmetals.com.au

ABN 54 118 912 495

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

Catalyst Metals Limited

ABN

54 118 912 495

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

2

3

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary fully paid shares

3,500,000

Ordinary fully paid shares

4

5

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Issue price or consideration

Yes

$2.25 per share

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained

security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b-6hin relation to the

+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and

comply with section 6i

6b

The date the security holder resolution under rule

7.1A was passed

6c

Number of +securities issued without security

holder approval under rule 7.1

6d

Number of +securities issued with security holder

approval under rule 7.1A

6e

Number of +securities issued with security holder

approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security

holder approval (specify date of meeting)

Share placement for exploration programmes and working capital.

Yes

13 November 2019

3,500,000

Nil

Nil

6f

Number of +securities issued under an exception in

rule 7.2

6g

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price

at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under

rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

6h

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-

cash consideration, state date on which valuation of

consideration was released to ASX Market

Announcements

Nil

Not applicable

Not applicable

6i

7

Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

+Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

Listing Rule 7.1: 8,333,866

Listing Rule 7.1A: 7,889,244

28 November 2019

Number

+Class

8

Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX

82,392,444

Ordinary shares

(including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

7,889,250

Options ($2.45 31.05.22)

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 2

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number +Class

1,000,000 Options (31.10.20)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  7. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  8. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue
  5. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  6. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
  7. If the issue is contingent on security holders' approval, the date of the meeting
  8. Date entitlement and acceptance form and offer documents will be sent to persons entitled

The Company does not presently have a formal dividend policy.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. If the entity has issued options, and the terms entitle option holders to participate on exercise, the date on which notices will be sent to option holders
  2. Date rights trading will begin (if applicable)
  3. Date rights trading will end (if applicable)
  4. How do security holders sell their entitlements in full through a broker?
  5. How do security holders sell part of their entitlements through a broker and accept for the balance?
  6. How do security holders dispose of their entitlements (except by sale through a broker)?
  7. +Issue date

Part 3 - Quotation of securities

You need only complete this section if you are applying for quotation of securities

34

Type of securities

(tick one)

(a)

Securities described in Part 1

(b)

All other securities

Example: restricted securities at the end of the escrowed period, partly paid securities that become fully paid, employee incentive

share securities when restriction ends, securities issued on expiry or conversion of convertible securities

Entities that have ticked box 34(a)

Additional securities forming a new class of securities

Tick to indicate you are providing the information or documents

If the +securities are +equity securities, the names of the 20 largest holders of the additional +securities, and the number and percentage of additional +securities held by those holders

If the +securities are +equity securities, a distribution schedule of the additional +securities setting out the number of holders in the categories

1 - 1,000

1,001 - 5,000

5,001 - 10,000

10,001 - 100,000

100,001 and over

37

A copy of any trust deed for the additional +securities

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 4

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

Entities that have ticked box 34(b)

  1. Number of +securities for which +quotation is sought
  2. +Class of +securities for which quotation is sought
  3. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  5. Reason for request for quotation now

Example: In the case of restricted securities, end of restriction period

(if issued upon conversion of another +security, clearly identify that other +security)

42 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in clause 38)

Number +Class

Quotation agreement

1. +Quotation of our additional +securities is in ASX's absolute discretion. ASX may quote the +securities on any conditions it decides.

2. We warrant the following to ASX.

  • The issue of the +securities to be quoted complies with the law and is not for an illegal purpose.
  • There is no reason why those +securities should not be granted +quotation.
  • An offer of the +securities for sale within 12 months after their issue will not require disclosure under section 707(3) or section 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act.

Note: An entity may need to obtain appropriate warranties from subscribers for the securities in order to be able to give this warranty

    • Section 724 or section 1016E of the Corporations Act does not apply to any applications received by us in relation to any +securities to be quoted and that no-one has any right to return any +securities to be quoted under sections 737, 738 or 1016F of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  • See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

    • If we are a trust, we warrant that no person has the right to return the +securities to be quoted under section 1019B of the Corporations Act at the time that we request that the +securities be quoted.
  2. We will indemnify ASX to the fullest extent permitted by law in respect of any claim, action or expense arising from or connected with any breach of the warranties in this agreement.
  3. We give ASX the information and documents required by this form. If any information or document is not available now, we will give it to ASX before +quotation of the +securities begins. We acknowledge that ASX is relying on the information and documents. We warrant that they are (will be) true and complete.

Sign here: Frank Campagna

Date: 28 November 2019

(Director/Company secretary)

Print name: FRANK CAMPAGNA

== == == == ==

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 6

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Appendix 3B - Annexure 1

Calculation of placement capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A for eligible entities

Introduced 01/08/12 Amended 04/03/13

Part 1

Rule 7.1 - Issues exceeding 15% of capital

Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated

Insert number of fully paid +ordinary securities on issue 12 months 70,212,444 before the +issue date or date of agreement to issue

Add the following:

  • Number of fully paid +ordinary securities issued in that 12 month period under an exception in rule 7.2

• Number of fully paid +ordinary securities issued in that 12 month 8,680,000 (15.03.19) period with shareholder approval

  • Number of partly paid +ordinary securities that became fully paid in that 12 month period

Note:

  • Include only ordinary securities here - other classes of equity securities cannot be added
  • Include here (if applicable) the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed
  • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items

Subtract the number of fully paid +ordinary securities cancelled

during that 12 month period

"A"

78,892,444

Step 2: Calculate 15% of "A"

"B"

0.15

[Note: this value cannot be

changed]

Multiply "A" by 0.15

11,833,866

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 7

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Step 3: Calculate "C", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1 that has already been used

Insert number of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued

in that 12 month period not counting those issued:

3,500,000 (28.11.19)

• Under an exception in rule 7.2

• Under rule 7.1A

• With security holder approval under rule 7.1 or rule 7.4

Note:

• This applies to equity securities, unless specifically excluded -

not just ordinary securities

• Include here (if applicable ) the securities the subject of the

Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed

• It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates

as separate line items

"C"

3,500,000

Step 4: Subtract "C" from ["A" x "B"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1

"A" x 0.15

11,833,866

Note: number must be same as shown in Step 2

Subtract "C"

3,500,000

Note: number must be same as shown in Step 3

Total ["A" x 0.15] - "C"

8,333,866

[Note: this is the remaining

placement capacity under rule 7.1]

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. Appendix 3B Page 8

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 2

Rule 7.1A - Additional placement capacity for eligible entities

Step 1: Calculate "A", the base figure from which the placement capacity is calculated

"A"

78,892,444

Note: number must be same as shown in Step 1 of Part 1

Step 2: Calculate 10% of "A"

"D"

0.10

Note: this value cannot be changed

Multiply "A" by 0.10

7,889,244

Step 3: Calculate "E", the amount of placement capacity under rule 7.1A that has already been used

Insert number of +equity securities issued or agreed to be issued in that 12 month period under rule 7.1A

Notes:

  • This applies to equity securities - not just ordinary securities
  • Include here - if applicable - the securities the subject of the Appendix 3B to which this form is annexed
  • Do not include equity securities issued under rule 7.1 (they must be dealt with in Part 1), or for which specific security holder approval has been obtained
  • It may be useful to set out issues of securities on different dates as separate line items

"E"

Nil

Step 4: Subtract "E" from ["A" x "D"] to calculate remaining placement capacity under rule 7.1A

"A" x 0.10

7,889,244

Note: number must be same as shown in Step 2

Subtract "E"

Nil

Note: number must be same as shown in Step 3

Total ["A" x 0.10] - "E"

7,889,244

Note: this is the remaining placement

capacity under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 9

Disclaimer

Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 04:47:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATALYST METALS LIMITED
11/27CATALYST METALS : Appendix 3B - share placement (303 k)
PU
11/27CATALYST METALS LIMITED : - $7.875 million placement with Gold Exploration Victo..
AQ
11/26CATALYST METALS : $7.875 million placement with Gold Exploration Victoria (134 k..
PU
11/25CATALYST METALS LIMITED : - Joint Venture with St Barbara on Drummartin project
AQ
11/24CATALYST METALS : Joint Venture with St Barbara on Drummartin project (849 k)
PU
11/24CATALYST METALS : Joint Venture with St Barbara on Drummartin project
PU
11/14CATALYST METALS : Results of annual general meeting
AQ
11/13CATALYST METALS : AGM presentation (6.88 Mb)
PU
10/29CATALYST METALS : Quarterly cash flow report (56.2 k)
PU
10/29CATALYST METALS : Quarterly activities report (4.35 Mb)
PU
More news
Chart CATALYST METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Catalyst Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALYST METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen James Boston Non-Executive Chairman
Bruce David Kay Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Robin MacDiarmid Campbell Scrimgeour Non-Executive Director
Gary Schwab Independent Non-Executive Director
Frank John Campagna Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALYST METALS LIMITED48.57%139
BHP GROUP10.72%122 751
RIO TINTO PLC14.13%92 395
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC18.23%32 805
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.52%20 771
SOUTH32-21.19%8 756
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group