Catalyst Metals : Ceasing to be a substantial shareholder from CYL (133 k)

Catalyst Metals : Ceasing to be a substantial shareholder from CYL

03/15/2020 | 10:57pm EDT

16 March 2020

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING NOTICE

Please find enclosed a Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Shareholder from Catalyst Metals Limited (Company) following the expiry of the voluntary escrow period on shares issued to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd in March 2019 pursuant to a share placement.

The Company's deemed relevant interest in these shares lapsed upon expiry of the voluntary escrow on 15 March 2020.

The Company retains a deemed relevant interest in 3,500,000 shares issued to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd which are subject to a voluntary escrow until November 2020. However, the Company has ceased to be a substantial shareholder as a result of its deemed relevant interest falling below 5%.

Authorised by:

Frank Campagna

Company Secretary

44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA

6005

PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910

Telephone: (61-8) 6263

4423

Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426

www.catalystmetals.com.au

ABN 54 118 912 495

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Catalyst Metals Limited

ACN/ARSN

118 912 495

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Catalyst Metals Limited

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

118 912 495

The holder ceased to be a

substantial holder on

15 / 03 / 2020

The previous notice was given to the company on

29 / 11 / 2019

The previous notice was dated

29 / 11 / 2019

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Person whose

Consideration

Class (6) and

Person's

Date of

number of

relevant interest

Nature of change (4)

given in relation

votes

change

securities

changed

to change (5)

affected

affected

15.03.20

Catalyst Metals

Completion of voluntary escrow period in respect of

Nil

8,680,000

8,680,000

Limited

shares issued to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd on 15

ordinary shares

ordinary

March 2019. Catalyst Metals previously held a relevant

shares

interest in these shares pursuant to Section 608(1)(c) of

the Corporations Act as the disposal of shares prior to

15 March 2020 was subject to the prior written consent

of Catalyst Metals.

Catalyst Metals no longer has a relevant interest in these

shares as the date for which any disposal of those

shares by Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd required the

prior written consent of Catalyst Metals lapsed on 15

March 2020.

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

N/A

N/A

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Catalyst Metals Limited

44 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

Signature

print name Frank Campagna

capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

16 March 2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, moneys and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 02:56:10 UTC
