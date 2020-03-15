Catalyst Metals : Ceasing to be a substantial shareholder from CYL (133 k)

16 March 2020

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING NOTICE

Please find enclosed a Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Shareholder from Catalyst Metals Limited (Company) following the expiry of the voluntary escrow period on shares issued to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd in March 2019 pursuant to a share placement.

The Company's deemed relevant interest in these shares lapsed upon expiry of the voluntary escrow on 15 March 2020.

The Company retains a deemed relevant interest in 3,500,000 shares issued to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd which are subject to a voluntary escrow until November 2020. However, the Company has ceased to be a substantial shareholder as a result of its deemed relevant interest falling below 5%.

Authorised by:

Frank Campagna

Company Secretary