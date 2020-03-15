Catalyst Metals : Ceasing to be a substantial shareholder from CYL (133 k)

16 March 2020
ASX Market Announcements
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING NOTICE
Please find enclosed a Notice of Ceasing to be a Substantial Shareholder from Catalyst Metals Limited (Company) following the expiry of the voluntary escrow period on shares issued to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd in March 2019 pursuant to a share placement.
The Company's deemed relevant interest in these shares lapsed upon expiry of the voluntary escrow on 15 March 2020.
The Company retains a deemed relevant interest in 3,500,000 shares issued to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd which are subject to a voluntary escrow until November 2020. However, the Company has ceased to be a substantial shareholder as a result of its deemed relevant interest falling below 5%.
Authorised by:
Frank Campagna
Company Secretary
|
44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA
|
6005
|
PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910
|
Telephone: (61-8) 6263
|
4423
|
Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426
|
www.catalystmetals.com.au
|
ABN 54 118 912 495
|
|
Form 605
|
|
Corporations Act 2001
|
|
Section 671B
|
|
Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder
|
|
|
ToCompany Name/Scheme
|
Catalyst Metals Limited
|
ACN/ARSN
|
118 912 495
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
|
Name
|
Catalyst Metals Limited
|
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
118 912 495
|
|
|
The holder ceased to be a
|
|
|
|
substantial holder on
|
|
15 / 03 / 2020
|
|
The previous notice was given to the company on
|
29 / 11 / 2019
|
|
The previous notice was dated
|
|
29 / 11 / 2019
|
2. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
|
|
Person whose
|
|
Consideration
|
Class (6) and
|
Person's
|
Date of
|
|
number of
|
relevant interest
|
Nature of change (4)
|
given in relation
|
votes
|
change
|
securities
|
|
changed
|
|
to change (5)
|
affected
|
affected
|
|
|
|
|
|
15.03.20
|
Catalyst Metals
|
Completion of voluntary escrow period in respect of
|
Nil
|
8,680,000
|
8,680,000
|
|
Limited
|
shares issued to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd on 15
|
|
ordinary shares
|
ordinary
|
|
|
March 2019. Catalyst Metals previously held a relevant
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
interest in these shares pursuant to Section 608(1)(c) of
|
|
|
|
|
|
the Corporations Act as the disposal of shares prior to
|
|
|
|
|
|
15 March 2020 was subject to the prior written consent
|
|
|
|
|
|
of Catalyst Metals.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Catalyst Metals no longer has a relevant interest in these
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares as the date for which any disposal of those
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares by Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd required the
|
|
|
|
|
|
prior written consent of Catalyst Metals lapsed on 15
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 2020.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
|
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
|
Nature of association
|
N/A
|
N/A
4. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
|
|
Name
|
Address
|
|
|
|
Catalyst Metals Limited
|
44 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia 6005
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Signature
|
|
|
|
|
print name Frank Campagna
|
capacity
|
Company Secretary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
sign here
|
date
|
16 March 2020
|
