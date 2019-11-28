Catalyst Metals : Change in substantial shareholding notice from CYL (197 k)
29 November 2019
ASX Market Announcements
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
CHANGE IN SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING NOTICE
Please find enclosed a Notice of Change in Substantial Shareholding which Catalyst Metals Limited (Company) is required to lodge by virtue of the Company having a deemed relevant interest in its own securities as a result of a voluntary escrow on shares issued to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd pursuant to a share placement completed on 28 November 2019.
The deemed relevant interest on these shares will lapse upon expiry of the voluntary escrow on 28 November 2020.
Frank Campagna
Company Secretary
44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA
6005
PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910
Telephone: (61-8) 6263
4423
Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426
www.catalystmetals.com.au
ABN 54 118 912 495
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
Catalyst Metals Limited
ACN/ARSN
118 912 495
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Catalyst Metals Limited
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
118 912 495
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
The previous notice was dated
2. Previous and present voting power
28 / 11 / 19
18 / 03 / 19
18 / 03 / 19
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary fully paid shares
8,680,000
11.00%
12,180,000
14.78%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given
Class and
Person's
change
whose
in relation to change
number of
votes
relevant
(7)
securities
affected
interest
affected
changed
28.11.19
Catalyst
Catalyst Metals Limited has a deemed
No consideration
3,500,000
3,500,000
Metals
relevant interest in the shares issued to Gold
was paid by Catalyst
ordinary fully
Limited
Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd on 28 November
Metals Limited for
paid shares
2019 pursuant to section 608(1)(c) of the
the relevant interest.
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), by virtue of a
voluntary escrow, as the disposal of the
shares prior to 28 November 2020 is subject
to the prior written consent of Catalyst
Metals Limited (subject to certain qualified
exceptions as required by the Listing Rules).
Catalyst Metals Limited does not have any
right to acquire these shares or control the
voting rights attached to these shares.
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered
Person entitled to
Nature of relevant interest (6)
Class and
Person's
relevant
holder of
be registered as
number of
votes
interest
securities
holder (8)
securities
Catalyst
Gold
Gold Exploration
Catalyst Metals Limited has a deemed relevant
8,680,000
8,680,000
Metals
Exploration
Victoria Pty Ltd
interest in the shares issued to Gold
Ordinary
Limited
Victoria Pty
Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd on 15 March 2019
Shares
Ltd
pursuant to section 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), by virtue of a
voluntary escrow, as the disposal of the shares
prior to 15 March 2020 is subject to the prior
written consent of Catalyst Metals Limited
(subject to certain qualified exceptions as
required by the Listing Rules).
Catalyst Metals Limited does not have any
right to acquire these shares or control the
voting rights attached to these shares.
Catalyst
Gold
Gold Exploration
Catalyst Metals Limited has a deemed relevant
3,500,000
3,500,000
Metals
Exploration
Victoria Pty Ltd
interest in the shares issued to Gold
Ordinary
Limited
Victoria Pty
Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd on 28 November
Shares
Ltd
2019 pursuant to section 608(1)(c) of the
Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), by virtue of a
voluntary escrow, as the disposal of the shares
prior to 28 November 2020 is subject to the
prior written consent of Catalyst Metals Limited
(subject to certain qualified exceptions as
required by the Listing Rules).
Catalyst Metals Limited does not have any
right to acquire these shares or control the
voting rights attached to these shares.
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
Not applicable
Not applicable
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Catalyst Metals Limited
44 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia 6005
Signature
print name
Frank Campagna
capacity
Company Secretary
sign here
date
29 / 11 / 19
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
