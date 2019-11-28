Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Catalyst Metals Limited    CYL   AU000000CYL6

CATALYST METALS LIMITED

(CYL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catalyst Metals : Change in substantial shareholding notice from CYL (197 k)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/28/2019 | 11:03pm EST

29 November 2019

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

CHANGE IN SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING NOTICE

Please find enclosed a Notice of Change in Substantial Shareholding which Catalyst Metals Limited (Company) is required to lodge by virtue of the Company having a deemed relevant interest in its own securities as a result of a voluntary escrow on shares issued to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd pursuant to a share placement completed on 28 November 2019.

The deemed relevant interest on these shares will lapse upon expiry of the voluntary escrow on 28 November 2020.

Frank Campagna

Company Secretary

44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA

6005

PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910

Telephone: (61-8) 6263

4423

Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426

www.catalystmetals.com.au

ABN 54 118 912 495

604 Page 1 of 3 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Catalyst Metals Limited

ACN/ARSN

118 912 495

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Catalyst Metals Limited

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

118 912 495

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

2. Previous and present voting power

28 / 11 / 19

18 / 03 / 19

18 / 03 / 19

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary fully paid shares

8,680,000

11.00%

12,180,000

14.78%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given

Class and

Person's

change

whose

in relation to change

number of

votes

relevant

(7)

securities

affected

interest

affected

changed

28.11.19

Catalyst

Catalyst Metals Limited has a deemed

No consideration

3,500,000

3,500,000

Metals

relevant interest in the shares issued to Gold

was paid by Catalyst

ordinary fully

Limited

Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd on 28 November

Metals Limited for

paid shares

2019 pursuant to section 608(1)(c) of the

the relevant interest.

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), by virtue of a

voluntary escrow, as the disposal of the

shares prior to 28 November 2020 is subject

to the prior written consent of Catalyst

Metals Limited (subject to certain qualified

exceptions as required by the Listing Rules).

Catalyst Metals Limited does not have any

right to acquire these shares or control the

voting rights attached to these shares.

604 Page 2 of 3 15 July 2001

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled to

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and

Person's

relevant

holder of

be registered as

number of

votes

interest

securities

holder (8)

securities

Catalyst

Gold

Gold Exploration

Catalyst Metals Limited has a deemed relevant

8,680,000

8,680,000

Metals

Exploration

Victoria Pty Ltd

interest in the shares issued to Gold

Ordinary

Limited

Victoria Pty

Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd on 15 March 2019

Shares

Ltd

pursuant to section 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), by virtue of a

voluntary escrow, as the disposal of the shares

prior to 15 March 2020 is subject to the prior

written consent of Catalyst Metals Limited

(subject to certain qualified exceptions as

required by the Listing Rules).

Catalyst Metals Limited does not have any

right to acquire these shares or control the

voting rights attached to these shares.

Catalyst

Gold

Gold Exploration

Catalyst Metals Limited has a deemed relevant

3,500,000

3,500,000

Metals

Exploration

Victoria Pty Ltd

interest in the shares issued to Gold

Ordinary

Limited

Victoria Pty

Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd on 28 November

Shares

Ltd

2019 pursuant to section 608(1)(c) of the

Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), by virtue of a

voluntary escrow, as the disposal of the shares

prior to 28 November 2020 is subject to the

prior written consent of Catalyst Metals Limited

(subject to certain qualified exceptions as

required by the Listing Rules).

Catalyst Metals Limited does not have any

right to acquire these shares or control the

voting rights attached to these shares.

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

Not applicable

Not applicable

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Catalyst Metals Limited

44 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

Signature

print name

Frank Campagna

capacity

Company Secretary

sign here

date

29 / 11 / 19

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

604 Page 3 of 3 15 July 2001

  1. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  2. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  4. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  5. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 04:02:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATALYST METALS LIMITED
11/28CATALYST METALS : Change in substantial shareholding notice from CYL (197 k)
PU
11/27CATALYST METALS : Appendix 3B - share placement (303 k)
PU
11/27CATALYST METALS LIMITED : - $7.875 million placement with Gold Exploration Victo..
AQ
11/26CATALYST METALS : $7.875 million placement with Gold Exploration Victoria (134 k..
PU
11/25CATALYST METALS LIMITED : - Joint Venture with St Barbara on Drummartin project
AQ
11/24CATALYST METALS : Joint Venture with St Barbara on Drummartin project (849 k)
PU
11/24CATALYST METALS : Joint Venture with St Barbara on Drummartin project
PU
11/14CATALYST METALS : Results of annual general meeting
AQ
11/13CATALYST METALS : AGM presentation (6.88 Mb)
PU
10/29CATALYST METALS : Quarterly cash flow report (56.2 k)
PU
More news
Chart CATALYST METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Catalyst Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALYST METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen James Boston Non-Executive Chairman
Bruce David Kay Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Robin MacDiarmid Campbell Scrimgeour Non-Executive Director
Gary Schwab Independent Non-Executive Director
Frank John Campagna Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALYST METALS LIMITED48.57%151
BHP GROUP10.72%123 538
RIO TINTO PLC13.66%92 559
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.52%32 707
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.27.52%20 556
SOUTH32-20.30%8 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group