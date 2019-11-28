Catalyst Metals : Change in substantial shareholding notice from CYL (197 k)

29 November 2019

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

CHANGE IN SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING NOTICE

Please find enclosed a Notice of Change in Substantial Shareholding which Catalyst Metals Limited (Company) is required to lodge by virtue of the Company having a deemed relevant interest in its own securities as a result of a voluntary escrow on shares issued to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd pursuant to a share placement completed on 28 November 2019.

The deemed relevant interest on these shares will lapse upon expiry of the voluntary escrow on 28 November 2020.

Frank Campagna

Company Secretary