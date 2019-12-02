Catalyst Metals : Change of directors interest notice (111 k)

3 December 2019
ASX Market Announcements
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
Dear Sir/Madam
APPENDIX 3Y NOTICE
In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2, please find enclosed an Appendix 3Y notice on behalf of Mr Stephen Boston.
Frank Campagna
Company Secretary
44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA
6005
PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910
Telephone: (61-8) 6263
4423
Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426
www.catalystmetals.com.au
ABN 54 118 912 495
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
Catalyst Metals Limited
ABN
54 118 912 495
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Stephen James Boston
Date of last notice
16 September 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct and indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Trapine Pty Ltd (beneficial interest)
Merewether Pty Ltd (beneficial interest)
Elshaw Pty Ltd (beneficial interest)
Date of change
(i) 29 November 2019
Number of securities
5,799,877
ordinary shares
468,477
listed options (31.05.22)
Class
(i) Ordinary shares
Number acquired
Number disposed
(i) 21,500
|
Value/Consideration
(i) $64,563
(ii) $65,471
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number of securities
5,757,338
ordinary shares
Nature of change
On-market trades.
Were the interests in the securities or contracts
No
