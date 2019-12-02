Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Catalyst Metals Limited    CYL   AU000000CYL6

CATALYST METALS LIMITED

(CYL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/01
3.16 AUD   +3.95%
09:45pCATALYST METALS : Change of directors interest notice (111 k)
PU
11/28CATALYST METALS : Change in substantial shareholding notice from CYL (197 k)
PU
11/27CATALYST METALS : Appendix 3B - share placement (303 k)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catalyst Metals : Change of directors interest notice (111 k)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 09:45pm EST

3 December 2019

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

APPENDIX 3Y NOTICE

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2, please find enclosed an Appendix 3Y notice on behalf of Mr Stephen Boston.

Frank Campagna

Company Secretary

44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA

6005

PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910

Telephone: (61-8) 6263

4423

Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426

www.catalystmetals.com.au

ABN 54 118 912 495

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Catalyst Metals Limited

ABN

54 118 912 495

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stephen James Boston

Date of last notice

16 September 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust.

In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Trapine Pty Ltd (beneficial interest)

(including registered holder)

Merewether Pty Ltd (beneficial interest)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

Elshaw Pty Ltd (beneficial interest)

giving rise to the relevant interest

Date of change

(i) 29 November 2019

(ii) 2 December 2019

Number of securities

5,799,877

ordinary shares

held prior to change

468,477

listed options (31.05.22)

Class

(i) Ordinary shares

(ii) Ordinary shares

Number acquired

Number disposed

(i) 21,500

(ii) 21,039

Value/Consideration

(i) $64,563

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

(ii) $65,471

details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number of securities

5,757,338

ordinary shares

held after change

468,477

listed options (31.05.22)

Nature of change

On-market trades.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

exercise of options, issue of securities under

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Details of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

Number and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a +closed period where

prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date

was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 02:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATALYST METALS LIMITED
09:45pCATALYST METALS : Change of directors interest notice (111 k)
PU
11/28CATALYST METALS : Change in substantial shareholding notice from CYL (197 k)
PU
11/27CATALYST METALS : Appendix 3B - share placement (303 k)
PU
11/27CATALYST METALS LIMITED : - $7.875 million placement with Gold Exploration Victo..
AQ
11/26CATALYST METALS : $7.875 million placement with Gold Exploration Victoria (134 k..
PU
11/25CATALYST METALS LIMITED : - Joint Venture with St Barbara on Drummartin project
AQ
11/24CATALYST METALS : Joint Venture with St Barbara on Drummartin project (849 k)
PU
11/24CATALYST METALS : Joint Venture with St Barbara on Drummartin project
PU
11/14CATALYST METALS : Results of annual general meeting
AQ
11/13CATALYST METALS : AGM presentation (6.88 Mb)
PU
More news
Chart CATALYST METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Catalyst Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALYST METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen James Boston Non-Executive Chairman
Bruce David Kay Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Robin MacDiarmid Campbell Scrimgeour Non-Executive Director
Gary Schwab Independent Non-Executive Director
Frank John Campagna Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALYST METALS LIMITED73.71%169
BHP GROUP11.69%122 745
RIO TINTO PLC12.64%92 077
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.95%32 378
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.31%20 358
SOUTH32-19.40%8 916
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group