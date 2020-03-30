Catalyst Metals : Golden Camel and Toolleen projects update (3.2 Mb) 0 03/30/2020 | 09:43pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 31 MARCH 2020 RC DRILLING AND DATA REVIEW HIGHLIGHTS HIGH GRADE GOLD POTENTIAL AT GOLDEN CAMEL AND TOOLLEEN PROJECTS Gold mineralisation intersected down plunge at the Golden Camel Gold Zone:

13.0 metres @ 4.0g/t Au including 5.0 metres @ 6.9g/t Au 6.0 metres @ 0.9g/t Au

Review of historical data at the Toolleen Gold Zone shows potential for high grade gold shoots on south-west plunge:

south-west plunge: 7.0 metres @ 10.7g/t Au including 2.0 metres @ 33.9g/t Au 26.0 metres @ 8.3g/t Au including 3.9 metres @ 39.0g/t Au 30.8 metres @ 1.75g/t Au 4.5 metres @ 15.9g/t Au 3.2 metres @ 7.5g/t Au 16.0 metres @ 2.3g/t Au

2020 drilling programs continuing at Four Eagles Gold Project and Tandarra Gold Project with special precautions for COVID-19

COVID-19 Catalyst and GEV lodge applications for North Central Victorian Gold Tender

____________________________________________________________________________________ Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst or the Company) (ASX: CYL) is pleased to announce that during the December 2019 Quarter, it carried out reverse circulation (RC) and reconnaissance drilling at the Golden Camel Project located east of Fosterville in Victoria (Figure 1). Two of three RC holes drilled on the Golden Camel Mining Licence (MIN5548) intersected sulphide zones with one interval in RCG018 containing 13 metres @ 4.0g/t Au. Catalyst has also undertaken a compilation of extensive drilling and other technical data collected over the past 50 years at the Toolleen Gold Zone and the Golden Camel Gold Zone which had been subject to historical mining. This interpretation was done in the context of considerable knowledge gained by Catalyst on its projects in the Whitelaw Gold Belt and has highlighted excellent potential for high grade gold discoveries at these advanced projects. GOLDEN CAMEL PROJECT FARM-IN In July 2018, Catalyst announced that it had entered into an agreement with Golden Camel Mining Pty Ltd to earn 50.1% interest in Exploration Licences 5449 and 5490 by the expenditure of $650,000 over 5 years. The tenements cover a large area of over 25 kilometres north-south and 3 kilometres wide, totalling 85 square kilometres and are located only 20 kilometres east of the Fosterville gold mine (Figure 1). Included in the tenement package are Mining Leases MIN5548 and MIN5570 covering the Golden Camel open pit mine. In 2017, Golden Camel Mining Pty Ltd processed approximately 6,100 tonnes of ore from surface to <10 metres depth in the Golden Camel open-cut mine, recovering in excess of 400 ounces of gold. Historical drill results demonstrate the continuation of gold mineralisation to greater 44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005 PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910 Telephone: (61-8) 6263 4423 Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426 www.catalystmetals.com.au ABN 54 118 912 495 depth. Catalyst's earn-in agreement also includes the option to purchase a 50.1% interest in the Mining Leases subject to certain conditions. Similarly, at the Toolleen Gold Mine site historic mining activities have been rehabilitated but historic drill results indicate the continuation of gold mineralisation to greater depth. A number of other prospects are identified from the results of exploration in earlier and historic modest mining activities (Figure 2). TOOLLEEN GOLD ZONE PROJECT EVALUATION All previous data was compiled into a new database for interpretation and target generation. The Toolleen Gold Zone was mined underground up until 1957 with a reported 7,000 tonnes @ 10g/t Au being produced from the top 60 metres. The main period of exploration occurred between 1976 and 1990 when approximately 70 drill holes were completed by three companies (Planet Resources Group, Freeport and Savage Resources Limited). Most of the drilling was focussed on the top 70 metres. A small open pit deposit was mined by contractor Roxbury Mining in 2003, with ore being processed at the Maldon Gold Plant, owned by Alliance Resources. Perseverance Corporation and subsequently Northgate Minerals and Kirkland Lake Gold held the area under EL3484 until about 2010. Although they recommended drilling of the down plunge extensions at Toolleen, the drilling was never carried out. The data interpretation of the historic drill results shows some high-grade gold intersections that are virtually untested to the south along strike and down plunge, as shown on Figure 3 and Figure 4, with some of the intersections listed below: 30.8 metres @ 1.8g/t Au from 97.5 metres in BH1

7.0 metres @ 10.7g/t Au from 124 metres downhole in BH4

26.0 metres @ 8.3g/t Au from 84.7 metres downhole including 3.9 metres @ 39g/t Au in BH2

4.5 metres @ 15.9g/t au from 90 metres and 3.2 metres @ 7.5g/t Au from 100.5 metres in T48

7.2 metres @ 9.6g/t Au from 76.8 metres downhole in T30

9.8 metres @ 5.1g/t Au from 100.7 metres in T49

16.0 metres @ 2.3g/t Au from 188.0 metres in V25-3 Subject to gaining access approval, Catalyst will drill test the southern plunge area with a combination of RC and diamond drilling during the next six months. Full location data on the Toolleen drill holes and a Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition are included in Appendix 2 and Appendix 4 and the significant results have been used in summary diagrams in Figures 3 and 4. All drillholes that contained intersections of greater than 0.5g/t Au are included in Table 2b of Appendix 2 and where intersections are all less than 0.5g/t Au, maximum gold grades in each hole are presented. Although Catalyst was not involved in previous exploration at the Toolleen Gold Project, and much of this drilling was done prior to the introduction of the JORC Codes of Reporting in 2004 and 2012, Catalyst has elected to update and present the information to comply with the JORC 2012 Code. Most of the previous exploration was carried out between 1976 and 1990 by several different companies. Initial drilling was undertaken by the Victorian Mines Department in 1955 and subsequent exploration was undertaken by Planet Resources Group (ASX Code PRG) (1975 to 1981), Freeport (1981 to 1982), Savage Resources (ASX Code SVR) (1985-1990) and subsequently Perseverance Corporation (ASX Code PSV) after 1995. Although some of these companies were ASX listed, they have since been delisted or merged into other entities and none of the information is available in ASX announcements and, therefore, Catalyst has relied on detailed technical reports lodged by these companies with the Victorian Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions as required under exploration licence tenements. Catalyst has formed the view that the exploration programs have generally been done thoroughly by competent technical teams using reliable sampling methodologies and can be relied upon for the purpose of reporting that information in accordance with the current JORC Code. GOLDEN CAMEL GOLD ZONE EVALUATION (MIN5548 and MIN5570) The Golden Camel gold deposit (formerly named Cornella) also has a long history of exploration but limited drilling has been carried out below the 70-metre depth level. The experience at Fosterville and Bendigo suggests that the shallow gold mineralisation may be indicative of high-grade shoots that can be mined by underground methods. In December 2019, Catalyst drilled three RC holes at the Golden Camel deposit, mainly to test the potential depth extensions of the known mineralisation. These holes are shown on plan view and longitudinal projection in Figures 5 and Figure 6 respectively. Catalyst's drill hole RCG 18 intersected a zone of massive sulphide (pyrite and arsenopyrite) from 101 metres downhole which assayed 4.0g/t Au over 13 metres and values up to 11g/t Au. Catalyst's second drill hole RCG019 also contained a 6-metre zone of gold mineralisation but grades were lower and averaged 0.9g/t Au. As with Toolleen, the data interpretation of historic drill results has indicated good potential for down plunge extensions to the south as indicated by several significant gold intersections in previous drilling: 8.0 metres @ 3.4g/t Au from 97.5 metres in CRN105

10.0 metres @ 4.8g/t Au from 124 metres downhole in MET3

8.0 metres @ 4.3g/t Au from 84.7 metres downhole in CRN124

6.0 metres @ 4.8g/t Au from 90 metres in CRN109B

12.0 metres @2.8 g/t Au from 76.8 metres downhole in PDH2 Catalyst will carry out further drilling of the depth extensions at Golden Camel to aid the assessment of the purchase option. Mr Bruce Kay, Catalyst's Technical Director, stated, "In the light of what is happening with gold in Victoria, it is pleasing that Catalyst has been able to acquire an earn-in and option purchase on these areas which contain some very high grade gold mineralisation and yet are largely untested below 80 metres depth. We are also fortunate to have a strong joint venture partner with mining and processing expertise who is very committed to mining further gold from the Golden Camel mining licences". Full location data on the Golden Camel drill holes and a Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition are included in Appendix 3 and Appendix 4 and the significant results have been used in summary diagrams in Figures 5 and 6. All drill holes that contained intersections of greater than 0.5g/t Au are included in Table 3b of Appendix 3 and where intersections are all less than 0.5g/t Au, maximum gold grades in each hole are presented. As with Toolleen, Catalyst was not involved in previous exploration at the Golden Camel Gold Project (originally called Cornella), but has elected to update the information to comply with the JORC 2012 Code. Exploration has been carried out in the area by several different Companies, including CRA, WMC, Rosscraft, New Holland Perseverance joint venture, Iron Mountain Mining and now Golden Camel Mining. None of these companies is publicly listed on the ASX so there is limited publically available information on which to base the analysis. New Holland Mining (ASX Code NHM), Perseverance Corporation (ASX Code PSV) and Iron Mountain Mining (ASX Code IRM) were originally listed but have subsequently been delisted or merged with other Companies. While some of the drilling data at the Golden Camel Gold Zone has been assessed under the JORC Code of Reporting 2012 by Iron Mountain Mining (now Pacific Bauxite Ltd), which carried out drilling and estimated a Resource for Golden Camel under the JORC Code 2012 Edition (ASX Announcement by IRM of 22 October 2013), much of the drilling was done prior to the introduction of the JORC Codes of Reporting in 2004 and 2012 and Catalyst has relied on detailed technical reports lodged by these companies with the Victorian Mines Department as required under exploration licence tenements. Catalyst has formed the view that the exploration programs have generally been done thoroughly by competent technical teams using reliable sampling methodologies and can be relied upon for the purpose of reporting that information in accordance with the current JORC Code. GOLDEN CAMEL REGIONAL RECONNAISSANCE RC DRILLING (EL5449 and EL5490) The Exploration Licences cover a Cambrian aged rock sequence containing sediments and basic volcanic rocks with cherts and include small historically mined gold occurrences (Toolleen, Golden Camel, Glengarry) and gold prospects identified by previous surface sampling (Figure 2) in various host geological units. The sequence is variously sub-cropping to thinly covered by eluvial sediments, but the mineralised basement appears to only to have been lightly explored. Seventeen RC drill holes were completed on the Exploration Licences during the December 2019 Quarter for a total of 1,332 metres. Basement depths ranged from 2 to 24 metres. Low grade gold mineralisation was recorded in several holes and may be significant enough at this early exploration stage to require follow-up in later programs: 4.0 metres @ 2.81g/t Au from 32 metres in RCG009

1.0 metres @ 4.2g/t Au from 16 metres in RCG002

1.0 metres @ 3.0g/t Au from 33 metres downhole in RCG004

2.0 metres @ 0.59g/t Au from 64 metres in RCG009 Full location data on the Diamond, RC and air core holes from historic and current drill programs reported herein are shown in Appendices 1 to 3 and summaries of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition are also tabulated in these appendices. Maximum gold values in each recently drilled RC hole are tabulated in Appendix 1. Even though the historical data were not collected by Catalyst, intersections from Toolleen and Golden Camel are shown on Figures 3, 4, 5 and 6 and 7 and are provided to ensure shareholders are provided with sufficient information to allow a considered and balanced judgement of Catalyst's recent exploration results. NORTH CENTRAL VICTORIAN GOLD (NCVG) TENDER In late November 2019, the Victorian Government announced that it would release four exploration blocks under a tender process (NCVG Tender). These blocks are shown on Figure 1. On 13 February 2020, Catalyst lodged applications for three of these blocks in partnership with Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd (HPPL), via Catalyst's wholly owned subsidiary Kite Gold Pty Ltd and HPPL's Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd. It is unknown when the results of this highly competitive tender process will be announced. UPDATE ON CATALYST 2020 DRILLING PROGRAMS Catalyst commenced its 2020 drilling campaign in December 2019 and has had up to 5 drill rigs working on the Four Eagles Gold Project and the Tandarra Gold Project in the following categories: Diamond drilling of a stratigraphic section of three deep 500-metre holes between Boyd's Dam and Hayanmi to enable the structural interpretation and test if an intermediate fertile anticline is present

500-metre holes between Boyd's Dam and Hayanmi to enable the structural interpretation and test if an intermediate fertile anticline is present Diamond drilling at the southern extension of the Boyd's Dam zone of gold mineralisation to continue testing of the down plunge extension of high-grade gold mineralisation

high-grade gold mineralisation Trial testing of deep 300 metre RC drilling at Boyd's Dam to see if this is a more cost effective and faster method of evaluation of the top 300 metres of the mineralised zones

Air core drilling at Tandarra on the southern extensions of the Tomorrow and Macnaughtan trends

Reconnaissance air core drilling on the northern extensions of Tomorrow/Macnaughtan

Reconnaissance air core drilling of the Cunneens Prospect at Four Eagles

RC and air core drilling at Boyd North Gold Zone The Company has recently introduced new precautions to limit the risk of contracting or spreading Coronavirus including limited team interaction, cleanliness, and self-isolation where possible during field breaks. Fortunately, most of the Catalyst staff are based locally in Bendigo which provides a big advantage over other teams which need to travel across borders and enables the continuation of the drill program. The intensive 2020 drilling campaign is expected to continue until May/June 2020 and possibly longer with results released as assays are received and assessed for each program. Authorised for release by Bruce Kay, Technical Director. For further information contact: Steve Boston Bruce Kay Chairman Technical Director Telephone: +61 409 574 515 +61 400 613 180 Competent person's statement The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Bruce Kay, a Competent Person, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Kay is a non- executive director of the Company and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr Kay consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Figure 1: Catalyst-managed tenements in the Whitelaw and adjacent Gold Belts showing location of the Tandarra, Four Eagles and Golden Camel Gold Projects Figure 2: Golden Camel Project showing location of Golden Camel and Toolleen gold zones and RC drilling Figure 3: Toolleen Gold Zone showing historic drilling and significant intersections and location of recent RC drill holes Figure 4: Toolleen Longitudinal Projection showing drill traces and significant intersections Figure 5: Plan View of Golden Camel Gold Zone showing drill hole collars and significant intersections Figure 6: Longitudinal projection of the Golden Camel Gold Zone showing recent intersections and location of historic drillholes APPENDIX 1: GOLDEN CAMEL 2019 RC DRILL DATA GOLDEN CAMEL 2019 RC DRILL DATATABLE 1a: RC Drill Hole Collars EASTING NORTHING BASEMENT HOLE GDA GDA RL DEPTH AZIMUTH DIP DEPTH1 RCG001 299858 5949827 168.0 87.0 91 -60 2.0 RCG002 299812 5949839 170.0 81.0 91 -60 10.0 RCG003 299777 5949846 172.0 81.0 91 -60 6.0 RCG004 299737 5949856 174.0 81.0 91 -60 9.0 RCG005 299857 5949831 168.0 84.0 271 -60 13.0 RCG006 299800 5949625 170.0 79.0 91 -60 6.0 RCG007 299757 5949608 172.0 79.0 91 -60 6.0 RCG008 299717 5949596 174.0 80.0 91 -60 1.0 RCG009 299677 5949585 177.0 84.0 91 -60 3.0 RCG010 299518 5949556 183.0 78.0 91 -60 2.0 RCG011 299600 5949558 187.0 24.0 91 -60 2.0 RCG012 295310 5936552 210.0 84.0 129 -60 24.0 RCG013 295279 5936578 210.0 84.0 129 -60 19.0 RCG014 295248 5936604 210.0 84.0 129 -60 21.0 RCG015 295218 5936629 210.0 84.0 129 -60 23.0 RCG016 295190 5936655 210.0 80.0 129 -60 18.0 RCG017 295157 5936681 210.0 78.0 129 -60 13.0 RCG018 297557 5941826 237.5 150.0 91 -60 0.0 RCG019 297574 5941889 235.8 156.0 91 -60 0.0 RCG020 297603 5941900 239.1 132.0 91 -60 0.0 1 Favourable Cambrian basement rocks are often concealed beneath barren alluvium. Basement depth is the depth from surface to the top of these Cambrian units. It is included in this table because it is very significant information for shareholders. For example, deep basement depth is less economic and will preclude open pit opportunities GOLDEN CAMEL 2019 RC DRILL DATA TABLE 1b: RC Drill Assay Results using 30g Fire assay and AAS Method (showing maximum gold value in each hole or assays >0.5g.t Au) HOLE FROM TO INTERVAL Au (ppm) RCG001 79 80 1 0.76 RCG002 16 17 1 4.19 RCG003 52 53 1 0.66 RCG004 33 34 1 3.01 RCG005 27 28 1 0.04 RCG006 41 42 1 0.54 RCG007 39 40 1 0.36 RCG008 32 36 4 0.56 RCG009 32 36 4 2.81 and 64 66 2 0.59 RCG010 34 35 1 0.47 RCG011 13 14 1 0.59 RCG012 0 1 1 0.30 RCG013 37 38 1 0.07 RCG014 54 55 1 0.04 RCG015 21 22 1 0.03 RCG016 70 71 1 0.37 RCG017 4 6 2 0.47 RCG018 101 114 13 4.00 RCG018 121 122 1 0.5 RCG018 125 127 2 0.81 RCG019 120 126 6 0.90 RCG020 84 87 3 0.50 The Zones of significance are those which have been identified as having assays in excess of 0.4g/t and internal dilution of two consecutive assays or less. GOLDEN CAMEL 2019 RC DRILL DATA- JORC Code 2012 Edition - Table 2, Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data RC Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria Explanation Sampling techniques • Samples from surface collected at cyclone at one-metre intervals with no sub- sampling. • All material collected in individual numbered plastic bags; chip trays collected by hand from bags (uncomposited). • Laboratory samples selected using Jones riffle splitter into calico sample bags to a mass of >2kg (if sufficient sample is available) and <3kg. • Cover sequence is understood to potentially contain alluvial gold, and thus cover samples are occasionally submitted for assay. Drilling techniques • Holes are initiated using 120mm AC drilling. This method provides reverse- circulation face sampling of sufficiently soft material. • After casing depth, a four-inch diameter RC hammer with 110mm button bit was utilised to progress the hole to design depth or where groundwater inflows compromise sample quality. • All drilling utilised three or six metre RC drill rods; truck-mounted drill rig; 400psi 900cfm compressor and booster; auxiliary compressor where dictated by water in-flows. Drill sample recovery • Where sample volumes at cyclone were unduly affected by groundwater, holes were terminated (by inspection) where sample quality is compromised. • Sample water content assessed by rig geologist as being dry or wet. • Sample bags collected at the rig are weighed prior to sample splitting. Sample weight is used to assess the splitting requirements (number of riffles required) to deliver a sub-sample to the desired mass constraints (>2kg and <3kg). Calico bag masses recorded by laboratory contractor. • Geological control maintained at the drill site at all times, to ensure drilling and sampling was to standard. Logging • Chip samples are geologically logged at one-metre intervals for lithology, alteration, quartz veining and to a standard acceptable for subsequent interpretation for use in estimation. • Logging aspects are qualitative with exception of quartz vein content which is estimated semi-quantitatively • All logged intervals represent entire one-metre sample segregation intervals. Sub-sampling techniques and sample • Lab submission samples collected as described - any mass reduction required preparation for assay purposes performed by laboratory contractor; consisting of drying and riffle-splitting. • Samples dispatched to commercial laboratory (Catalyst have used ALS Pty Ltd exclusively); samples dried and pulverised in entirety, with 30g aliquot split for analysis (laboratory repeat splits historically demonstrate acceptable reproducibility and hence accuracy for this mineralisation). Quality of assay data and laboratory • Gold assay determined by fire assay with AAS finish (ALS code Au-AA25). tests Experience has shown this method to be applicable where a high sulphide component is present. • Laboratory and client certified reference materials (3 x standards) are implemented every 30th samples. RC Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria Explanation Verification of sampling and assaying • Data management is performed by an experienced individual and not by several individuals. • There has been no verification of significant intersections by independent nor alternative company personnel. • Drill hole sampling and geological data logged onto paper in preparation for database data entry. • There have been no adjustments to data as provided by the commercial assay laboratory. Location of data points • All drill hole location coordinates are measured using hand-held GPS to MGA94 Zone 55 and AHD estimated from terrain model created from publicly- available land survey data. • Collar locations to within an estimated precision of 3m horizontally and 5m vertically. • Due to the short design of the program, all drill holes are assumed to be straight and have not been downhole surveyed. Drilling orientation established prior to collaring with clinometer and compass. Data spacing and distribution • RC drill holes within the mining licence were drilled on two traverses 75 metres apart. The regional drilling was done on wider spacing to follow-up previous zones of anomalous geochemistry. • For the purpose of reporting, assays are aggregated to reflect continuously sampled zones of significant anomalism for gold. Orientation of data in relation to • Drillhole traverses are oriented approximately east-west. At the time of geological structure writing it is unclear what the strike of mineralisation is - however due to the exposure afforded at the Camel Pit, it is anticipated that mineralisation will be between north-south and 30 degrees east-of-north. Drillholes were vertical because of the reconnaissance nature of the holes. Sample security • All samples are controlled by the responsible geologist and stored in secured facility prior to despatch to laboratory. • Samples are transported directly to laboratory by a commercial transportation contractor with chain-of-custody protocols in place. • Sample number receipt information from laboratory cross-referenced and rationalised against sample number dispatch information. Audits or reviews • No processes or data used in developing the release of exploration results have been subject to audit or review by non-company personnel or contractors so as to reduce costs and timelines for reporting. Catalyst Metals Limited currently reserve this process for release of Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates. GOLDEN CAMEL 2019 RC DRILL DATA -JORC Code 2012 Edition: Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results - RC Drilling Criteria Explanation • Mineral tenement and land tenure • The Golden Camel Gold Project is within EL5449 and EL5490 in the status vicinity of Colbinabbin Victoria, 100% owned by Golden Camel Mining Pty Ltd • Exploration activities were dominantly along roadside reserves across the tenure, with a minor cluster of holes upon prospective free hold farm land. • Exploration done by other parties • Nil. • Geology • Gold-arsenic-antimony-bearing alteration in Cambrian cherts and sandstones, in the vicinity of the major Mount William (listric detachment) Fault. • Deposit assessed as being northern and southern extensions of the Camel Pit and the historical Toolleen Pit. • Drillhole Information • Table 1a: Collar location coordinates, downhole depths, azimuths, declinations • Table 1b: Downhole intervals anomalous and significant intersections. Also, maximum achieved gold values per hole in lieu of anomalous values • Data aggregation methods • No top-cutting applied to assay data • Zones of significance identified as those with assays in excess of 0.4g/t and internal dilution of two consecutive assays or less. • Reported zones are continuous, with no sample or assay gaps. • Relationship between mineralisation • The strike of mineralisation is anticipated to be within 30 degrees of widths and intercept lengths north. • The dip of mineralisation unknown. • All reported drillholes are inclined. • Due to the unknowns, the true width of mineralisation has not been resolved. As such, significant mineralised intersections have been reported as downhole intervals. • Diagrams • Figure 2 shows the position of key holes in plan view. • Balanced reporting • All drilling inclusive of holes which did not contain significant intersections are included in Table 1a and Table 1b. • Other substantive exploration data • On the regional program, no other exploration results that have not previously been reported, are material to this report. • For the three RC holes at the Golden Camel Gold Zone, historical data have been included to provide context to the results even though data was generated by previous Companies. • Further work • Follow-up RAB and/or air core and/or RC drilling are planned for the next drilling season in 2020. Follow-up will include locations around the significant intersection and along strike environs. • RC drilling at Golden Camel will test the southern plunge of the gold zone APPENDIX 2 HISTORICAL TOOLLEEN GOLD ZONE DRILL HOLE DATA Table 2a Drill hole collar data Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Declination Drill Date Hole (MGA) (MGA) (AHD) (m) (deg) (deg) Type Company Drilled BH1 295,029 5,936,607 210 148.5 0 -90 DD Vic Mines Dept 1955 BH2 295,079 5,936,645 207.4 115.8 0 -90 DD Vic Mines Dept 1955 BH4 295,053 5,936,631 208.6 156.4 0 -90 DD Vic Mines Dept 1955 PDH001 295,964 5,937,600 218.6 41.3 0 -90 RC Planet 1977 PDH002 295,925 5,937,568 217.1 59.5 0 -90 RC/DD Planet 1977 PDH003 296,038 5,937,524 224.1 38.5 0 -90 DD Planet 1977 T5 295,085 5,936,638 207.2 63.7 0 -90 DD Savage Apr-86 T6 295,021 5,936,541 210.5 42 88 -60 DD Savage Apr-86 T7 295,044 5,936,652 208.4 178.5 0 -90 DD Savage Apr-86 T8 295,096 5,936,626 207 16 88 -60 RC Savage Apr-86 T9 295,122 5,936,673 205.5 34 88 -60 DD Savage Apr-86 T10 295,031 5,936,554 210.2 46.6 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-87 T11 295,047 5,936,566 209.7 37 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-87 T12 295,070 5,936,595 208.6 18 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-87 T13 295,092 5,936,630 207.1 38 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-87 T14 295,077 5,936,602 208.3 24 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-87 T15 295,126 5,936,652 205.7 19 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-87 T16 295,113 5,936,636 206.4 18 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-87 T17 295,095 5,936,619 207.2 15 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-87 T18 295,086 5,936,607 207.8 17 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-87 T19 295,079 5,936,597 208.3 17.5 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-87 T20 295,062 5,936,575 209 10 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-87 T20A 295,062 5,936,576 209 17.5 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-87 T21 295,053 5,936,630 209.5 25 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-87 T22 295,085 5,936,638 207.2 63.7 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-87 T23 295,040 5,936,545 209.7 24 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-87 T24 295,029 5,936,527 209.9 18 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-87 T25 295,141 5,936,665 205.2 18 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-87 T26 295,153 5,936,681 204.6 18.5 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-87 T27 295,043 5,936,570 209.8 43.2 0 -90 RC/DD Savage Mar-87 T28 295,049 5,936,578 209.5 43.5 345 -81 RC/DD Savage Mar-87 T29 295,066 5,936,599 208.7 26 0 -90 RC/DD Savage Mar-87 T30 295,110 5,936,668 206 86.5 0 -90 RC/DD Savage Mar-87 T31 295,078 5,936,615 207.7 45.4 0 -90 RC/DD Savage Mar-87 T32 295,092 5,936,627 207.1 34.11 0 -90 RC/DD Savage Mar-87 T33 295,108 5,936,641 206.4 39.6 0 -90 RC/DD Savage Mar-87 T34 295,122 5,936,657 205.7 42.1 0 -90 RC/DD Savage Mar-87 T35 295,078 5,936,615 207.9 28.9 88 -74 RC/DD Savage Mar-87 T36 295,093 5,936,627 207.1 24.1 88 -73 RC/DD Savage Mar-87 T37 295,122 5,936,656 205.8 27 88 -75 RC/DD Savage Mar-87 T38 295,074 5,936,606 208.1 26.3 0 -90 RC/DD Savage Mar-87 Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Declination Drill Date Hole (MGA) (MGA) (AHD) (m) (deg) (deg) Type Company Drilled T39 295,074 5,936,605 208.2 22.2 88 -77 RC/DD Savage Mar-87 T40 295,075 5,936,604 208.3 16.3 88 -45 RC/DD Savage Mar-87 T41 295,085 5,936,621 207.5 26.2 0 -90 RC/DD Savage Mar-87 T42 295,086 5,936,620 207.5 22.55 88 -75 RC/DD Savage Mar-87 T43 295,086 5,936,620 207.5 18 88 -48 RC/DD Savage Mar-88 T44 295,037 5,936,599 209.9 97.3 0 -90 RC/DD Savage Mar-88 T45 295,050 5,936,642 208.4 85.5 88 -72 RC/DD Savage Mar-88 T46 295,072 5,936,665 207 85 88 -70 RC/DD Savage Mar-88 T47 295,106 5,936,670 206.2 65 88 -74 RC/DD Savage Mar-88 T48 295,022 5,936,641 209.2 108 88 -72 RC/DD Savage Mar-88 T49 295,046 5,936,647 208.3 115.5 98 -79 RC/DD Savage Mar-88 T50 295,102 5,936,666 206.2 104.6 0 -90 RC/DD Savage Mar-88 T51 295,029 5,936,781 205.0 340 119 -70 RC/DD Savage Mar-88 T52 294,977 5,936,657 210.7 180 0 -90 RC/DD Savage Mar-88 T53 295,085 5,936,611 207.8 21 0 -90 RC Savage Mar-88 T54 295,053 5,936,722 206.5 194 121 -75 RC Savage Mar-88 T55 295,093 5,936,729 206.3 178.4 122 -76 RC Savage Mar-88 T56 295,192 5,936,754 203.5 60 100 -50 RC Savage Mar-88 T57 295,162 5,936,750 204 60 109 -50 RC Savage Mar-88 T58 295,177 5,936,731 203.7 40 115 -50 RC Savage Mar-88 T59 295,149 5,936,698 204.4 60 125 -50 RC Savage Mar-88 T60 294,985 5,936,499 211.5 60 125 -50 RC Savage Mar-88 T61 294,963 5,936,475 212.5 60 125 -50 RC Savage Mar-88 T62 294,914 5,936,388 214 60 125 -50 RC Savage Mar-88 T63 294,901 5,936,367 213 60 125 -50 RC Savage Mar-88 T64 295,056 5,936,552 210.5 30 125 -50 RC Savage Mar-88 T65 295,217 5,936,728 202.8 54 121 -47 RC Savage Mar-88 V25-1 295,018 5,936,707 207.3 250.6 86 -60 DD Freeport 1981 V25-2 295,132 5,936,748 205.4 132.6 78 -70 DD Freeport 1981 V25-3 294,933 5,936,630 214.4 241.1 79 -70 DD Freeport 1981 APPENDIX 2 HISTORICAL TOOLLEEN GOLD ZONE DRILL HOLE DATA TABLE 2b: Drill Assay Results (showing maximum gold value in each hole or assays >0.5g.t Au and significant gold intersections) HOLE FROM TO INTERVAL Au (ppm) BH1 97.5 128.3 30.8 1.75 BH2 84.7 110.7 26.0 8.3 including 99.1 103.0 3.9 39.0 BH4 124.0 131.0 7.0 10.7 PDH001 - - - 0.00 PDH002 18.0 20,0 2 0.30 PDH003 - - - 0.00 T5 52.0 63.0 11.0 3.9 T6 22.0 26.0 4 0.76 T7 174.2 178.5 4.3 1.0 T8 8.0 12.0 4.0 3.5 T9 32.0 34.0 2 0.34 T10 36.0 37.0 1 0.51 44.0 45.0 1 0.71 T11 20.0 37.0 17 1.04 T12 4.0 5.0 1 0.07 T13 28.0 30.0 2 0.52 T14 14.0 23.0 9 4.5 T15 15.0 19.0 4 3.8 T16 8.0 12.0 4 1.84 14.0 18.0 4 1.1 T17 9.0 15.0 6 3.2 T18 8.0 17.0 9 4.42 T19 0 17.5 17.5 10.1 T20 9 10 1 0.62 T20A 7 17.5 10.5 3.9 T21 4 11 7 1.9 and 14 19 5 1.7 T22 99 105 6 1.2 T23 0 1 1 0.45 T24 8 9 1 0.05 T25 7 8 1 1.37 and 9 10 1 0.52 and 14 17 3 0.84 T26 0 2 2 0.94 T27 28 30 2 1.60 and 31 33 2 1.20 and 34 35 1 0.72 and 37 38 1 0.60 and 39 40 1 0.60 T28 29 41 12 5.1 T29 21.2 21.4 0.2 1.24 T30 76.8 84.0 7.2 9.6 T31 28 44 16.0 3.9 HOLE FROM TO INTERVAL Au (ppm) T32 28 31 3 0.52 T33 34 35 1 0.92 and 37 38 1 8.04 and 39 39.6 0.6 0.58 T34 37 39 2 2.30 T35 17 25 8 4.10 T36 15 20 5 3.60 T37 19 23.7 4.7 0.70 T38 7 13 6 2.90 and 24.4 26.3 1.9 8.20 T39 15.5 21.5 6.0 3.6 T40 9.4 14,6 5.2 6.5 T41 24.5 25.2 0.7 0.43 T42 14.0 21.0 7.0 2.14 T43 11.5 16.9 5.4 4.7 T44 82.5 94.8 12.3 1.35 T45 68.8 81.3 12.5 3.1 T46 71.0 74.7 3.7 4.0 T47 50.7 55.5 4.8 7.6 T48 90.0 94.5 4.5 15.9 and 100.5 103.7 3.2 7.5 T49 94.2 95.9 1.7 1.85 and 98.3 99.9 1.6 2.44 and 100.7 110.5 9.8 5.1 T50 94.1 99.5 5.4 2.9 T51 214.6 215.9 1.3 0.08 T52 161.2 162.0 0.8 0.39 T53 8.0 21.0 13.0 7.6 T54 169.1 169.9 0.8 0.74 T55 139.4 141.5 2.1 0.82 T56 0 4.0 4.0 1.1 T57 24.0 26.0 2.0 0.22 T58 0 2.0 2.0 0.26 T59 14.0 16.0 2.0 0.2 T60 10.0 12.0 2.0 0.13 T61 0 2.0 2.0 0.10 T62 20.0 22.0 2.0 0.02 T63 2.0 4.0 2.0 0.04 T64 12.0 14.0 2.0 0.08 T65 2.0 4.0 2.0 0.59 APPENDIX 3 HISTORICAL GOLDEN CAMEL GOLD ZONE DRILL HOLE DATA Table 3a Drill hole collar data Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Declination Drill Date Hole (MGA) (MGA) (AHD) (m) (deg) (deg) Type Company Drilled CRD109 297731 5942018 233.5 30 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD139 297701 5942018 233.1 21 90 -82 RC CRAE 1979 CRD160 297732 5941994 234.7 30 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD190 297721 5941993 235.8 28 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD218 297712 5941993 235.5 19 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD237 297700 5941992 234.9 14 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD251 297689 5941992 234.5 12 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD263 297711 5941963 239.5 9 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD272 297721 5941961 239.3 24 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD296 297703 5941965 239.5 24 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD320 297691 5941968 238.5 7 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD327 297694 5941941 243.4 7 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD334 297681 5941943 242.2 7 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD341 297680 5941970 237.5 24 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD365 297740 5942042 232.7 15 270 -78 RC CRAE 1979 CRD388 297711 5942043 233.2 8 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD397 297699 5942044 231.8 17 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD412 297689 5942044 230.5 12 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD426 297679 5942045 229.1 5 90 -80 RC CRAE 1979 CRD431 297721 5942068 235.6 12 90 -80 RC CRAE 1979 CRD443 297710 5942068 233.8 24 90 -80 RC CRAE 1979 CRD467 297719 5942093 235.0 9 90 -80 RC CRAE 1979 CRD476 297698 5942067 231.7 7 90 -80 RC CRAE 1979 CRD483 297686 5942067 229.7 9 90 -79 RC CRAE 1979 CRD492 297691 5942018 231.9 12 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD504 297679 5942016 230.8 5 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD509 297671 5942017 229.4 12 90 -80 RC CRAE 1979 CRD521 297660 5942018 227.8 6 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD527 297641 5941993 228.5 12 90 -80 RC CRAE 1979 CRD59 297729 5942018 233.8 6 90 -58 RC CRAE 1979 CRD65 297711 5942018 233.7 30 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRD95 297721 5942018 234.3 14 0 -90 RC CRAE 1979 CRN100 297585 5941792 234.7 42 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN101 297602 5941792 237.7 24 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN102 297601 5941817 237.2 42 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN103 297615 5941817 240.1 24 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN104 297615 5941842 239.1 42 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN105 297628 5941865 240.4 39 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN106 297646 5941863 244.7 28 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN107A 297668 5941892 250.0 25 0 -90 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN107B 297637 5941891 240.4 36 90 -45 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN108A 297646 5941920 239.4 24 90 -45 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN108B 297642 5941920.7 237.4 42 90 -45 RC Perseverance 1994 Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Declination Drill Date Hole (MGA) (MGA) (AHD) (m) (deg) (deg) Type Company Drilled CRN109A 297669 5941917.8 245.1 26 0 -90 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN109B 297667 5941917 244.9 42 0 -90 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN110A 297661 5941941 239.1 24 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN110B 297649 5941941 237.0 24 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN110C 297677 5941941 241.4 25 0 -90 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN111 297675 5941965 237.5 30 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN1125 297657 5941968 234.1 39 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN112A 297680 5941994 233.2 15 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN112B 297682 5941994 233.4 54 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN113 297686 5942017 231.4 66 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN114 297689 5942042 230.5 60 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN115 297710 5942041 233.0 36 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN116 297721 5942067 235.6 30 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN117 297737 5942068 236.4 23 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN118 297721 5942084 236.1 42 90 -45 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN119 297601 5941841 235.8 50 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN120 297627 5941841 241.2 36 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN121 297604 5941866 235.3 63 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN122 297627 5941891 238.3 54 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN123 297630 5941921 235.4 60 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN124 297637 5941941 234.5 54 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN126 297671 5941995 232.1 21 90 -60 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN127 297678 5942042 228.5 60 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN128 297726 5942042 234.3 21 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 CRN129 297702 5942069 231.7 50 90 -50 RC Perseverance 1994 DDCE2 297687 5942057 229.5 75.8 116 -60 DD Rosscraft 1984 DDH1 297607 5941904 233.5 55 110 -45 DD Rosscraft 1984 DDH2 297641 5942043 223.8 96 90 -45 DD Rosscraft 1984 DDH3 297619 5942043 221.5 94.4 90 -45 DD Rosscraft 1984 DDH4 297587 5941903 230.3 100.2 105 -45 DD Rosscraft 1984 EXP01 297626 5941831 240.2 70.9 90 -50 DD Iron Mtn 2012 EXP04 297630 59419783 228.6 96.5 90 -55 DD Iron Mtn 2012 EXP05 297663 5942019 227.4 83.7 90 -50 DD Iron Mtn 2012 EXP06 297669 5941977 233.5 70.8 90 -50 DD Iron Mtn 2012 GCR001 297566 5941819 230.1 101 90 -50 RC Golden Camel 2015 GCR002 297539 5941867 225.9 50 35 -50 RC Golden Camel 2015 GCR003 297554 5941842 228.7 50 35 -50 RC Golden Camel 2015 GCR004 297572 5941842 230.1 50 35 -50 RC Golden Camel 2015 GCR005 297535 5941918 223.7 50 90 -50 RC Golden Camel 2015 GCR006 297566 5941919 225.7 60 90 -50 RC Golden Camel 2015 GCR007 297664 5942155 217.7 60 90 -50 RC Golden Camel 2015 GCR008 297692 5942155 219.7 54 90 -50 RC Golden Camel 2015 GCR009 297723 5942156 224.4 60 90 -50 RC Golden Camel 2015 GCR010 297774 5942106 224.4 54 270 -50 RC Golden Camel 2015 GCR011 297689 5942106 228.0 58 90 -50 RC Golden Camel 2015 GCR012 297620 5942106 217.8 50 90 -50 RC Golden Camel 2015 Easting Northing RL Depth Azimuth Declination Drill Date Hole (MGA) (MGA) (AHD) (m) (deg) (deg) Type Company Drilled GT02 297724 5941956 239.6 61.4 270 -60 DD Iron Mtn 2012 MET02 297652 5941881 246.0 73.8 0 -90 DD Iron Mtn 2012 MET03 297652 5941881 246.0 79.7 180 -70 DD Iron Mtn 2012 P107 297649 5941828 245.3 1 270 0 RAB Golden Camel 2015 P108 297648 5941828 245.0 1 270 0 RAB Golden Camel 2015 P109 297647 5941828 244.8 1 270 0 RAB Golden Camel 2015 P110 297646 5941828 244.6 1 270 0 RAB Golden Camel 2015 P111 297645 5941828 244.4 1 270 0 RAB Golden Camel 2015 P112 297644 5941828 244.2 1 270 0 RAB Golden Camel 2015 P113 297643 5941828 244.1 1 270 0 RAB Golden Camel 2015 P114 297642 5941828 243.8 1 270 0 RAB Golden Camel 2015 P115 297641 5941828 243.1 1 270 0 RAB Golden Camel 2015 P116 297640 5941828 242.5 1 270 0 RAB Golden Camel 2015 P117 297639 5941828 241.9 1 270 0 RAB Golden Camel 2015 P118 297638 5941828 241.6 1 270 0 RAB Golden Camel 2015 PDH001 295964 5937600 218.6 41.3 0 -90 DD CRAE 1979 PDH002 295925 5937568 217.1 59.5 0 -90 DD CRAE 1979 PDH003 296038 5937524 224.1 38.5 0 -90 DD CRAE 1979 PDH1 297694 5942031 231.6 59.5 102 -60 DD CRAE 1979 PDH2 297667 5941993 231.9 59.5 127 -60 DD CRAE 1979 PHD3 297787 5942211 210.4 37.5 111 -60 DD CRAE 1979 RC1 297708 5942018 232.9 31 90 -58 RC Rosscraft 1984 RC2 297670 5942045 227.2 25 104 -54 RC Rosscraft 1984 RC3 297726 5942068 236.5 8 90 -55 RC Rosscraft 1984 RC4 297737 5942042 233.2 25 270 -51 RC Rosscraft 1984 RC5 297731 5942042 234.3 6 0 -90 RC Rosscraft 1984 RC6 297726 5942041 234.4 15 0 -90 RC Rosscraft 1984 RC7 297721 5942042 234.3 21 0 -90 RC Rosscraft 1984 RC8 297726 5942018 234.0 10 270 -86 RC Rosscraft 1984 RC9 297722 5942018 234.1 10 90 -59 RC Rosscraft 1984 RC10 297716 5942018 234.0 17 90 -57 RC Rosscraft 1984 RC11 297705 5941992 235.2 16 90 -56 RC Rosscraft 1984 RC12 297707 5941991 235.5 25 90 -87 RC Rosscraft 1984 RC13 297678 5941943 241.8 18 90 -83 RC Rosscraft 1984 RC14 297660 5941896 247.7 13 110 -55 RC Rosscraft 1984 RC15 297731 5942068 237.3 14 85 -58 RC Rosscraft 1984 RC16 297629 5941844 241.9 14 90 -50 RC Rosscraft 1984 APPENDIX 3 HISTORICAL GOLDEN CAMEL GOLD ZONE DRILL HOLE DATA Table 3b Drill Assay Results (showing maximum gold value in each hole or assays >0.5g.t Au and significant gold intersections HOLE FROM TO INTERVAL Au (ppm) CRD59 0 6 6.0 10.2 CRD65 0 1 1.0 0.22 CRD95 3 10 7.0 1.55 CRD109 2 3 1.0 0.52 CRD139 0 1 1.0 0.78 CRD160 5 6 1.0 0.24 CRD190 6 7 1.0 0.28 CRD218 6 7 1.0 0.00 and 11 19 8.0 2.80 CRD237 0 1 1.0 0.12 CRD251 0 1 1.0 0.10 CRD263 7 8 1.0 0.10 CRD272 4 5 1.0 0.40 CRD296 7 9 2.0 0.58 CRD320 4 7 3.0 0.73 CRD327 6 7 1.0 0.36 CRD334 6 7 1.0 5.20 CRD341 1 2 1.0 0.16 CRD365 0 1 1.0 0.36 CRD388 6 8 2.0 1.81 CRD397 16 17 1.0 2.10 CRD412 0 3 3.0 1.02 CRD426 0 5 5.0 1.38 CRD431 0 3 3.0 1.09 CRD443 2 3 1.0 0.44 CRD467 4 5 1.0 0.22 CRD476 0 1 1.0 0.70 CRD483 0 1 1.0 0.70 CRD492 0 1 1.0 0.24 CRD504 0 1 1.0 0.40 CRD509 0 1 1.0 0.40 CRD521 1 2 1.0 0.38 CRD527 0 1 1.0 0.42 CRN100 8 10 2.0 0.08 CRN101 10 12 2.0 0.13 CRN102 28 35 7.0 2.62 CRN103 14 16 2.0 0.10 CRN104 17 19 2.0 2.54 and 38 39 1.0 0.72 CRN105 26 38 12.0 4.18 CRN106 4 25 21.0 2.79 CRN107A 2 8 6.0 0.66 and 12 16 4.0 1.03 and 18 22 4.0 1.08 CRN107B 26 33 7.0 1.70 CRN108A 6 8 2.0 0.54 CRN108B 24 26 2.0 2.35 HOLE FROM TO INTERVAL Au (ppm) and 36 40 4.0 2.25 CRN109A 21 26 5.0 1.25 CRN109B 29 40 11.0 4.66 CRN110A 11 24 13.0 2.39 CRN110B 20 24 4.0 0.70 CRN110C 4 9 5.0 1.44 and 16 25 9.0 1.35 CRN111 0 2 2.0 0.34 CRN1125 0 4 4.0 0.72 and 16 17 1.0 0.95 and 19 23 4.0 1.20 CRN112A 0 6 6.0 1.40 CRN112B 0 5 5.0 1.10 and 42.0 49.0 7.0 2.12 and 51 52 1.0 0.63 CRN113 11 14 3.0 1.87 CRN114 0 3 3.0 1.31 and 19 23 4.0 1.98 and 29 46 17.0 1.20 CRN115 3 6 3.0 2.91 and 20 23 3.0 1.26 and 30 32 2.0 1.90 CRN116 6 10 4.0 3.95 and 17 24 7.0 0.76 CRN117 8 16 8.0 1.03 CRN118 6 10 4.0 0.87 CRN119 0 4 4.0 0.97 and 26 28 2 2.20 CRN120 0 9 9.0 1.89 and 21 25 4.0 2.06 CRN121 0 4.0 4.0 0.64 and 52 61 9.0 3.36 CRN122 43 46 3.0 1.84 CRN123 42 44 2.0 1.72 and 52 59 7.0 3.07 CRN124 30 38 8.0 4.28 CRN126 14 19 5.0 1.23 CRN127 48 53 5.0 1.62 CRN128 4 14 10.0 2.11 CRN129 37 39 2.0 1.07 DDCE2 3 6 3.0 0.9 and 33 36 3.0 1.30 and 51 55 4.0 0.89 DDH1 51 52.3 1.3 1.64 DDH2 47 51 4.0 0.65 and 55 57 2.0 0.85 DDH3 64 65 1.0 1.40 and 81 84 3.0 1.70 DDH4 80 81 1.0 0.09 EXP01 0 1 1.0 3.20 and 6 7.5 1.5 0.98 and 8.5 14 5.5 2.27 HOLE FROM TO INTERVAL Au (ppm) and 22 24 2.0 1.48 and 37.5 38 0.5 0.80 and 47.5 48.5 1.0 0.90 EXP04 50.1 50.4 0.3 1.04 and 85.6 86.2 0.6 0.79 and 91.3 91.8 0.5 0.87 EXP05 37 37.5 0.5 0.51 EXP06 1 1.5 0,5 1.15 and 45.5 49 3.5 0.99 and 50.5 53.5 3.0 1.20 GRC001 0 1 1.0 1.15 and 81 84 3.0 2.25 and 87 88 1.0 1.46 and 95 101 6.0 2.44 GCRC002 0 3 3.0 0.74 GCRC003 1 2 1.0 0.08 GCRC004 0 1 1.0 0.47 GCRC005 0 4 4.0 0.12 GCRC006 14 16 2.0 0.07 GCRC007 18 19 1.0 0.12 GCRC008 26 27 1.0 0.38 GCRC009 46 47 1.0 0.48 GCRC010 1 2 1.0 0.11 GCRC011 13 15 2.0 1.35 and 42 43 1.0 0.69 and 52 53 1.0 0.53 GCRC012 0 2 2.0 0.09 GT002 7.5 9.5 2.0 0.67 and 34 35.5 1.5 1.25 MET02 46 48 2.0 1.37 MET03 26 36.5 10.5 4.84 and 39.5 41.5 2.0 2.40 and 42.5 43.5 1.0 3.47 and 44 44.5 0.5 0.58 and 49.5 50 0.5 0.53 and 55.5 56.5 1.0 0.94 and 65.5 71 5.5 1.52 P107 0 1 1.0 0.05 P108 0 1 1.0 0.07 P109 0 1 1.0 0.06 P110 0 1 1.0 0.08 P111 0 1 1.0 0.04 P112 0 1 1.0 0.03 P113 0 1 1.0 0.03 P114 0 1 1.0 0.03 P115 0 1 1.0 0.04 P116 0 1 1.0 0.02 P117 0 1 1.0 0.04 P118 0 1 1.0 0.08 PDH1 6 8 2.0 0.75 and 30 31.7 1.7 0.75 and 40 42 2.0 0.55 HOLE FROM TO INTERVAL Au (ppm) and 54 56 2.0 0.58 PDH2 2 4 2.0 1.37 and 44 56 12.0 2.76 RC1 20 31 11.0 1.81 RC2 0 1 1.0 0.58 and 7 8 1.0 0.76 RC3 0 1 1.0 0.80 RC4 1 3 2.0 0.54 and 6 7 1.0 1.08 and 12 17 5.0 0.59 and 20 25 5.0 1.90 RC5 0 6 6.0 6.26 RC6 0 3 3.0 0.81 and 5 15 10.0 2.07 RC7 0 1 1.0 0.50 and 18 21 3.0 0.97 RC8 0 10 10.0 5.17 RC9 0 10 10.0 9.91 RC10 9 17 8.0 1.38 RC11 11 15 4.0 1.85 RC12 0 1 1.0 0.54 and 18 25 7.0 1.55 RC13 0 1 1.0 0.52 and 7 10 3.0 1.96 and 14 18 4.0 1.00 RC14 7 13 6.0 4.32 RC15 0 2 2.0 0.79 and 8 14 6.0 1.02 RC16 0 9 9.0 2.68 APPENDIX 4: JORC 2012 Edition, Table 1 Checklist Historical data: Toolleen and Golden Camel Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections) Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria Explanation Sampling techniques • Nature and quality of sampling.  Air core and RAB samples hand grabbed from cyclone bags at 1, 3 and 5 metre intervals across a number of drill campaigns.  RC Samples taken as riffle split from the cyclone, as 2 to 3 kg representative samples, at one metre intervals  Diamond core samples taken as ½ core (sawn) of NQ or HQ drill core. Sample intervals approximately one metre length but determined by geological and sample recovery boundaries. • Sample Assays  Early air core and RAB program samples sent to AMDEL and ALS laboratories for either 25 gm aqua regia digest or fire assay gold determination.  Later air core samples sent to Gekko Labs for 2 kg accelerated cyanide leach analysis  RC and diamond drill samples sent for 2 kg accelerated cyanide leach analysis Drilling techniques • Drill type  RAB drilling - non reverse circulation (open hole) method  Air core drilling - reverse circulation method using single-port blade bit  RC drilling - reverse circulation method utilising either crossover or face sampling hammer, holes cased to basement.  Diamond drilling - HQ and NQ2 drilling, holes cased to basement. Drill sample recovery • Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results assessed - not known for RAB or RC programs. Later drilling programs better quality than pre-1985 data. Diamond drill recovery measured by comparing recovered core with driller's run length. • Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature of the samples - not known • Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse material - not known Logging Cuttings geologically logged at 1 to 5m intervals for lithology, alteration, quartz veining and structural features (such as cleavage, breccia). One-metre samples for all percussion and RC drilling as a default. Drill core geologically logged for lithology, structure (bedding, cleavage) alteration, oxidation and mineralisation. Sub-sampling techniques and sample • Diamond drilling - sawn half core sampled preparation • RC and Percussion programs - samples riffle split at cyclone when dry, grab sampled when wet. • Air core and RAB programs - samples hand grabbed from cyclone bags. • The nature and quality of the sample preparation technique is mostly unknown because of poorly detailed reports. • Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise representivity of samples. - not known, but some diamond drill holes sampled at 0.5 metre intervals. • Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the insitu material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second- half sampling - not known • • Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being sampled. - Gold is known to be fine grained and disseminated in the oxide zones and in relation to sulphides at depth. Where data is available, the sample size (approximately 2 kg) is appropriate Quality of assay data and laboratory • Gold determined by fire assay; experience has shown this method to be Sampling Techniques and Data Criteria Explanation tests applicable for fine grained disseminated gold mineralisation in association with sulphides. • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks, duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established - not known Verification of sampling and assaying • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or alternative company personnel - not known • The use of twinned holes - none were apparent in data • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. - Data logged onto paper, transcribed and verified • Discuss any adjustment to assay data. - all gold determinations treated with equal rank Location of data points • Most drill hole collars located on local surveyed grid with compass used for azimuth • RC and Diamond holes surveyed by registered surveyor Data spacing and distribution • Holes drilled on at 20 to 100 metre spacing on fence lines at a nominal 40 metres apart at both Toolleen and Golden Camel. • This spacing is of sufficient density to allow the estimation of a mineral resource but quality of data is unknown in terms of QA/QC. • Sample compositing has not been applied. Orientation of data in relation to • Most traverses drilled at right angles to the strike of the regional structures. geological structure • RC and diamond drill holes usually angled but shallow RAB and air core usually vertical. • RC and diamond holes drilled either to west or east to intersect west or east dipping beds related to anticlinal formations. Sample security • The measures taken to ensure sample security. - Because of age of drilling, samples are unlikely to exist. Possibly some drill core from these areas stored at Fosterville because of the previous involvement of Perseverance Corp. Audits or reviews • The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. - none Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Reporting of Exploration Results Criteria Explanation Mineral tenement and land tenure • The Toolleen Gold Zone is totally contained within EL5449 and the Golden status Camel Gold Zone lies within MIN5548 but may extend into EL5449. Catalyst Metals through a wholly owned subsidiary, Nomad Minerals Pty Ltd has an earn-in right to earn 50.1% of the project from Golden Camel Mining by the expenditure of $650,000 in the next five years. Exploration done by other parties • Extensive exploration carried out at both Toolleen and Golden Camel by WMC, CRA, Planet, Savage Resources, Perseverance Corporation, New Holland, Freeport, Rosscraft and Iron Mountain. Geology • Disseminated gold (+arsenic) mineralisation in quartz sulphide fault and breccia zones • Oxide gold mineralisation present in the top 50 metres. Drill hole Information • A summary of all information material to the understanding of the exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes:  Hole collars listed in Table 1 in Appendix 2 and Appendix 3  All holes are listed in these tables, including holes that contained no mineralisation. Hole locations are shown on Figure 3 to Figure 6 in this announcement and colour coded according to gold grades contained. Data aggregation methods • Significant intersections are shown on Figure 3 to Figure 6. • Zones of significance identified as those with assays in excess of 0.5g/t and internal dilution of two consecutive assays or less. • Reported zones are continuous, with no sample or assay gaps. • High grades have not been cut Relationship between mineralisation The geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is not widths and intercept lengths known at this stage. Attachments Original document

