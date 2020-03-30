Catalyst Metals : Golden Camel and Toolleen projects update (3.2 Mb)

Log in
03/30/2020 | 09:43pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

31 MARCH 2020

RC DRILLING AND DATA REVIEW HIGHLIGHTS HIGH GRADE GOLD

POTENTIAL AT GOLDEN CAMEL AND TOOLLEEN PROJECTS

  • Gold mineralisation intersected down plunge at the Golden Camel Gold Zone:
    • 13.0 metres @ 4.0g/t Au including 5.0 metres @ 6.9g/t Au
    • 6.0 metres @ 0.9g/t Au
  • Review of historical data at the Toolleen Gold Zone shows potential for high grade gold shoots on south-west plunge:
    • 7.0 metres @ 10.7g/t Au including 2.0 metres @ 33.9g/t Au
    • 26.0 metres @ 8.3g/t Au including 3.9 metres @ 39.0g/t Au
    • 30.8 metres @ 1.75g/t Au
    • 4.5 metres @ 15.9g/t Au
    • 3.2 metres @ 7.5g/t Au
    • 16.0 metres @ 2.3g/t Au
  • 2020 drilling programs continuing at Four Eagles Gold Project and Tandarra Gold Project with special precautions for COVID-19
  • Catalyst and GEV lodge applications for North Central Victorian Gold Tender
    ____________________________________________________________________________________

Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst or the Company) (ASX: CYL) is pleased to announce that during the December 2019 Quarter, it carried out reverse circulation (RC) and reconnaissance drilling at the Golden Camel Project located east of Fosterville in Victoria (Figure 1). Two of three RC holes drilled on the Golden Camel Mining Licence (MIN5548) intersected sulphide zones with one interval in RCG018 containing 13 metres @ 4.0g/t Au.

Catalyst has also undertaken a compilation of extensive drilling and other technical data collected over the past 50 years at the Toolleen Gold Zone and the Golden Camel Gold Zone which had been subject to historical mining. This interpretation was done in the context of considerable knowledge gained by Catalyst on its projects in the Whitelaw Gold Belt and has highlighted excellent potential for high grade gold discoveries at these advanced projects.

GOLDEN CAMEL PROJECT FARM-IN

In July 2018, Catalyst announced that it had entered into an agreement with Golden Camel Mining Pty Ltd to earn 50.1% interest in Exploration Licences 5449 and 5490 by the expenditure of $650,000 over 5 years. The tenements cover a large area of over 25 kilometres north-south and 3 kilometres wide, totalling 85 square kilometres and are located only 20 kilometres east of the Fosterville gold mine (Figure 1).

Included in the tenement package are Mining Leases MIN5548 and MIN5570 covering the Golden Camel open pit mine. In 2017, Golden Camel Mining Pty Ltd processed approximately 6,100 tonnes of ore from surface to <10 metres depth in the Golden Camel open-cut mine, recovering in excess of 400 ounces of gold. Historical drill results demonstrate the continuation of gold mineralisation to greater

44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA

6005

PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910

Telephone: (61-8) 6263

4423

Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426

www.catalystmetals.com.au

ABN 54 118 912 495

depth. Catalyst's earn-in agreement also includes the option to purchase a 50.1% interest in the Mining Leases subject to certain conditions.

Similarly, at the Toolleen Gold Mine site historic mining activities have been rehabilitated but historic drill results indicate the continuation of gold mineralisation to greater depth. A number of other prospects are identified from the results of exploration in earlier and historic modest mining activities (Figure 2).

TOOLLEEN GOLD ZONE PROJECT EVALUATION

All previous data was compiled into a new database for interpretation and target generation. The Toolleen Gold Zone was mined underground up until 1957 with a reported 7,000 tonnes @ 10g/t Au being produced from the top 60 metres. The main period of exploration occurred between 1976 and 1990 when approximately 70 drill holes were completed by three companies (Planet Resources Group, Freeport and Savage Resources Limited). Most of the drilling was focussed on the top 70 metres. A small open pit deposit was mined by contractor Roxbury Mining in 2003, with ore being processed at the Maldon Gold Plant, owned by Alliance Resources. Perseverance Corporation and subsequently Northgate Minerals and Kirkland Lake Gold held the area under EL3484 until about 2010. Although they recommended drilling of the down plunge extensions at Toolleen, the drilling was never carried out.

The data interpretation of the historic drill results shows some high-grade gold intersections that are virtually untested to the south along strike and down plunge, as shown on Figure 3 and Figure 4, with some of the intersections listed below:

  • 30.8 metres @ 1.8g/t Au from 97.5 metres in BH1
  • 7.0 metres @ 10.7g/t Au from 124 metres downhole in BH4
  • 26.0 metres @ 8.3g/t Au from 84.7 metres downhole including 3.9 metres @ 39g/t Au in BH2
  • 4.5 metres @ 15.9g/t au from 90 metres and 3.2 metres @ 7.5g/t Au from 100.5 metres in T48
  • 7.2 metres @ 9.6g/t Au from 76.8 metres downhole in T30
  • 9.8 metres @ 5.1g/t Au from 100.7 metres in T49
  • 16.0 metres @ 2.3g/t Au from 188.0 metres in V25-3

Subject to gaining access approval, Catalyst will drill test the southern plunge area with a combination of RC and diamond drilling during the next six months.

Full location data on the Toolleen drill holes and a Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition are included in Appendix 2 and Appendix 4 and the significant results have been used in summary diagrams in Figures 3 and 4. All drillholes that contained intersections of greater than 0.5g/t Au are included in Table 2b of Appendix 2 and where intersections are all less than 0.5g/t Au, maximum gold grades in each hole are presented.

Although Catalyst was not involved in previous exploration at the Toolleen Gold Project, and much of this drilling was done prior to the introduction of the JORC Codes of Reporting in 2004 and 2012, Catalyst has elected to update and present the information to comply with the JORC 2012 Code. Most of the previous exploration was carried out between 1976 and 1990 by several different companies. Initial drilling was undertaken by the Victorian Mines Department in 1955 and subsequent exploration was undertaken by Planet Resources Group (ASX Code PRG) (1975 to 1981), Freeport (1981 to 1982), Savage Resources (ASX Code SVR) (1985-1990) and subsequently Perseverance Corporation (ASX Code PSV) after 1995.

Although some of these companies were ASX listed, they have since been delisted or merged into other entities and none of the information is available in ASX announcements and, therefore, Catalyst has relied on detailed technical reports lodged by these companies with the Victorian Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions as required under exploration licence tenements. Catalyst has formed the view that the exploration programs have generally been done thoroughly by competent technical teams using reliable sampling methodologies and can be relied upon for the purpose of reporting that information in accordance with the current JORC Code.

GOLDEN CAMEL GOLD ZONE EVALUATION (MIN5548 and MIN5570)

The Golden Camel gold deposit (formerly named Cornella) also has a long history of exploration but limited drilling has been carried out below the 70-metre depth level. The experience at Fosterville and Bendigo suggests that the shallow gold mineralisation may be indicative of high-grade shoots that can be mined by underground methods. In December 2019, Catalyst drilled three RC holes at the Golden Camel deposit, mainly to test the potential depth extensions of the known mineralisation. These holes are shown on plan view and longitudinal projection in Figures 5 and Figure 6 respectively.

Catalyst's drill hole RCG 18 intersected a zone of massive sulphide (pyrite and arsenopyrite) from 101 metres downhole which assayed 4.0g/t Au over 13 metres and values up to 11g/t Au. Catalyst's second drill hole RCG019 also contained a 6-metre zone of gold mineralisation but grades were lower and averaged 0.9g/t Au.

As with Toolleen, the data interpretation of historic drill results has indicated good potential for down plunge extensions to the south as indicated by several significant gold intersections in previous drilling:

  • 8.0 metres @ 3.4g/t Au from 97.5 metres in CRN105
  • 10.0 metres @ 4.8g/t Au from 124 metres downhole in MET3
  • 8.0 metres @ 4.3g/t Au from 84.7 metres downhole in CRN124
  • 6.0 metres @ 4.8g/t Au from 90 metres in CRN109B
  • 12.0 metres @2.8 g/t Au from 76.8 metres downhole in PDH2

Catalyst will carry out further drilling of the depth extensions at Golden Camel to aid the assessment of the purchase option.

Mr Bruce Kay, Catalyst's Technical Director, stated, "In the light of what is happening with gold in Victoria, it is pleasing that Catalyst has been able to acquire an earn-in and option purchase on these areas which contain some very high grade gold mineralisation and yet are largely untested below 80 metres depth. We are also fortunate to have a strong joint venture partner with mining and processing expertise who is very committed to mining further gold from the Golden Camel mining licences".

Full location data on the Golden Camel drill holes and a Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition are included in Appendix 3 and Appendix 4 and the significant results have been used in summary diagrams in Figures 5 and 6. All drill holes that contained intersections of greater than 0.5g/t Au are included in Table 3b of Appendix 3 and where intersections are all less than 0.5g/t Au, maximum gold grades in each hole are presented.

As with Toolleen, Catalyst was not involved in previous exploration at the Golden Camel Gold Project (originally called Cornella), but has elected to update the information to comply with the JORC 2012 Code. Exploration has been carried out in the area by several different Companies, including CRA, WMC, Rosscraft, New Holland Perseverance joint venture, Iron Mountain Mining and now Golden Camel Mining. None of these companies is publicly listed on the ASX so there is limited publically available information on which to base the analysis. New Holland Mining (ASX Code NHM), Perseverance Corporation (ASX Code PSV) and Iron Mountain Mining (ASX Code IRM) were originally listed but have subsequently been delisted or merged with other Companies.

While some of the drilling data at the Golden Camel Gold Zone has been assessed under the JORC Code of Reporting 2012 by Iron Mountain Mining (now Pacific Bauxite Ltd), which carried out drilling and estimated a Resource for Golden Camel under the JORC Code 2012 Edition (ASX Announcement by IRM of 22 October 2013), much of the drilling was done prior to the introduction of the JORC Codes of Reporting in 2004 and 2012 and Catalyst has relied on detailed technical reports lodged by these companies with the Victorian Mines Department as required under exploration licence tenements. Catalyst has formed the view that the exploration programs have generally been done thoroughly by competent technical teams using reliable sampling methodologies and can be relied upon for the purpose of reporting that information in accordance with the current JORC Code.

GOLDEN CAMEL REGIONAL RECONNAISSANCE RC DRILLING (EL5449 and EL5490)

The Exploration Licences cover a Cambrian aged rock sequence containing sediments and basic volcanic rocks with cherts and include small historically mined gold occurrences (Toolleen, Golden Camel, Glengarry) and gold prospects identified by previous surface sampling (Figure 2) in various host geological units. The sequence is variously sub-cropping to thinly covered by eluvial sediments, but the mineralised basement appears to only to have been lightly explored.

Seventeen RC drill holes were completed on the Exploration Licences during the December 2019 Quarter for a total of 1,332 metres. Basement depths ranged from 2 to 24 metres. Low grade gold mineralisation was recorded in several holes and may be significant enough at this early exploration stage to require follow-up in later programs:

  • 4.0 metres @ 2.81g/t Au from 32 metres in RCG009
  • 1.0 metres @ 4.2g/t Au from 16 metres in RCG002
  • 1.0 metres @ 3.0g/t Au from 33 metres downhole in RCG004
  • 2.0 metres @ 0.59g/t Au from 64 metres in RCG009

Full location data on the Diamond, RC and air core holes from historic and current drill programs reported herein are shown in Appendices 1 to 3 and summaries of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition are also tabulated in these appendices. Maximum gold values in each recently drilled RC hole are tabulated in Appendix 1. Even though the historical data were not collected by Catalyst, intersections from Toolleen and Golden Camel are shown on Figures 3, 4, 5 and 6 and 7 and are provided to ensure shareholders are provided with sufficient information to allow a considered and balanced judgement of Catalyst's recent exploration results.

NORTH CENTRAL VICTORIAN GOLD (NCVG) TENDER

In late November 2019, the Victorian Government announced that it would release four exploration blocks under a tender process (NCVG Tender). These blocks are shown on Figure 1. On 13 February 2020, Catalyst lodged applications for three of these blocks in partnership with Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd (HPPL), via Catalyst's wholly owned subsidiary Kite Gold Pty Ltd and HPPL's Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd. It is unknown when the results of this highly competitive tender process will be announced.

UPDATE ON CATALYST 2020 DRILLING PROGRAMS

Catalyst commenced its 2020 drilling campaign in December 2019 and has had up to 5 drill rigs working on the Four Eagles Gold Project and the Tandarra Gold Project in the following categories:

  • Diamond drilling of a stratigraphic section of three deep 500-metre holes between Boyd's Dam and Hayanmi to enable the structural interpretation and test if an intermediate fertile anticline is present
  • Diamond drilling at the southern extension of the Boyd's Dam zone of gold mineralisation to continue testing of the down plunge extension of high-grade gold mineralisation
  • Trial testing of deep 300 metre RC drilling at Boyd's Dam to see if this is a more cost effective and faster method of evaluation of the top 300 metres of the mineralised zones
  • Air core drilling at Tandarra on the southern extensions of the Tomorrow and Macnaughtan trends
  • Reconnaissance air core drilling on the northern extensions of Tomorrow/Macnaughtan
  • Reconnaissance air core drilling of the Cunneens Prospect at Four Eagles
  • RC and air core drilling at Boyd North Gold Zone

The Company has recently introduced new precautions to limit the risk of contracting or spreading Coronavirus including limited team interaction, cleanliness, and self-isolation where possible during field breaks. Fortunately, most of the Catalyst staff are based locally in Bendigo which provides a big advantage over other teams which need to travel across borders and enables the continuation of the drill program.

The intensive 2020 drilling campaign is expected to continue until May/June 2020 and possibly longer with results released as assays are received and assessed for each program.

Authorised for release by Bruce Kay, Technical Director.

For further information contact:

Steve Boston

Bruce Kay

Chairman

Technical Director

Telephone: +61 409 574 515

+61 400 613 180

Competent person's statement

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Bruce Kay, a Competent Person, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Kay is a non- executive director of the Company and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr Kay consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Figure 1: Catalyst-managed tenements in the Whitelaw and adjacent Gold Belts showing location of the Tandarra, Four Eagles and Golden Camel Gold Projects

Figure 2: Golden Camel Project showing location of Golden Camel and

Toolleen gold zones and RC drilling

Figure 3: Toolleen Gold Zone showing historic drilling and significant intersections

and location of recent RC drill holes

Figure 4: Toolleen Longitudinal Projection showing drill traces and significant intersections

Figure 5: Plan View of Golden Camel Gold Zone showing drill hole collars and significant intersections

Figure 6: Longitudinal projection of the Golden Camel Gold Zone showing recent intersections and

location of historic drillholes

APPENDIX 1: GOLDEN CAMEL 2019 RC DRILL DATA

GOLDEN CAMEL 2019 RC DRILL DATATABLE 1a: RC Drill Hole Collars

EASTING

NORTHING

BASEMENT

HOLE

GDA

GDA

RL

DEPTH

AZIMUTH

DIP

DEPTH1

RCG001

299858

5949827

168.0

87.0

91

-60

2.0

RCG002

299812

5949839

170.0

81.0

91

-60

10.0

RCG003

299777

5949846

172.0

81.0

91

-60

6.0

RCG004

299737

5949856

174.0

81.0

91

-60

9.0

RCG005

299857

5949831

168.0

84.0

271

-60

13.0

RCG006

299800

5949625

170.0

79.0

91

-60

6.0

RCG007

299757

5949608

172.0

79.0

91

-60

6.0

RCG008

299717

5949596

174.0

80.0

91

-60

1.0

RCG009

299677

5949585

177.0

84.0

91

-60

3.0

RCG010

299518

5949556

183.0

78.0

91

-60

2.0

RCG011

299600

5949558

187.0

24.0

91

-60

2.0

RCG012

295310

5936552

210.0

84.0

129

-60

24.0

RCG013

295279

5936578

210.0

84.0

129

-60

19.0

RCG014

295248

5936604

210.0

84.0

129

-60

21.0

RCG015

295218

5936629

210.0

84.0

129

-60

23.0

RCG016

295190

5936655

210.0

80.0

129

-60

18.0

RCG017

295157

5936681

210.0

78.0

129

-60

13.0

RCG018

297557

5941826

237.5

150.0

91

-60

0.0

RCG019

297574

5941889

235.8

156.0

91

-60

0.0

RCG020

297603

5941900

239.1

132.0

91

-60

0.0

1 Favourable Cambrian basement rocks are often concealed beneath barren alluvium. Basement depth is the depth from surface to the top of these Cambrian units. It is included in this table because it is very significant information for shareholders. For example, deep basement depth is less economic and will preclude open pit opportunities

GOLDEN CAMEL 2019 RC DRILL DATA

TABLE 1b: RC Drill Assay Results using 30g Fire assay and AAS

Method (showing maximum gold value in each hole or assays >0.5g.t Au)

HOLE

FROM

TO

INTERVAL

Au (ppm)

RCG001

79

80

1

0.76

RCG002

16

17

1

4.19

RCG003

52

53

1

0.66

RCG004

33

34

1

3.01

RCG005

27

28

1

0.04

RCG006

41

42

1

0.54

RCG007

39

40

1

0.36

RCG008

32

36

4

0.56

RCG009

32

36

4

2.81

and

64

66

2

0.59

RCG010

34

35

1

0.47

RCG011

13

14

1

0.59

RCG012

0

1

1

0.30

RCG013

37

38

1

0.07

RCG014

54

55

1

0.04

RCG015

21

22

1

0.03

RCG016

70

71

1

0.37

RCG017

4

6

2

0.47

RCG018

101

114

13

4.00

RCG018

121

122

1

0.5

RCG018

125

127

2

0.81

RCG019

120

126

6

0.90

RCG020

84

87

3

0.50

The Zones of significance are those which have been identified as having assays in excess of 0.4g/t and internal dilution of two consecutive assays or less.

GOLDEN CAMEL 2019 RC DRILL DATA- JORC Code 2012 Edition - Table 2, Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data

RC Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

Explanation

Sampling techniques

Samples from surface collected at cyclone at one-metre intervals with no sub-

sampling.

All material collected in individual numbered plastic bags; chip trays collected

by hand from bags (uncomposited).

Laboratory samples selected using Jones riffle splitter into calico sample bags

to a mass of >2kg (if sufficient sample is available) and <3kg.

Cover sequence is understood to potentially contain alluvial gold, and thus

cover samples are occasionally submitted for assay.

Drilling techniques

Holes are initiated using 120mm AC drilling. This method provides reverse-

circulation face sampling of sufficiently soft material.

After casing depth, a four-inch diameter RC hammer with 110mm button bit

was utilised to progress the hole to design depth or where groundwater

inflows compromise sample quality.

All drilling utilised three or six metre RC drill rods; truck-mounted drill rig;

400psi 900cfm compressor and booster; auxiliary compressor where dictated

by water in-flows.

Drill sample recovery

Where sample volumes at cyclone were unduly affected by groundwater,

holes were terminated (by inspection) where sample quality is compromised.

Sample water content assessed by rig geologist as being dry or wet.

Sample bags collected at the rig are weighed prior to sample splitting. Sample

weight is used to assess the splitting requirements (number of riffles required)

to deliver a sub-sample to the desired mass constraints (>2kg and <3kg).

Calico bag masses recorded by laboratory contractor.

Geological control maintained at the drill site at all times, to ensure drilling

and sampling was to standard.

Logging

Chip samples are geologically logged at one-metre intervals for lithology,

alteration, quartz veining and to a standard acceptable for subsequent

interpretation for use in estimation.

Logging aspects are qualitative with exception of quartz vein content which is

estimated semi-quantitatively

All logged intervals represent entire one-metre sample segregation intervals.

Sub-sampling techniques and sample

Lab submission samples collected as described - any mass reduction required

preparation

for assay purposes performed by laboratory contractor; consisting of drying

and riffle-splitting.

Samples dispatched to commercial laboratory (Catalyst have used ALS Pty Ltd

exclusively); samples dried and pulverised in entirety, with 30g aliquot split for

analysis (laboratory repeat splits historically demonstrate acceptable

reproducibility and hence accuracy for this mineralisation).

Quality of assay data and laboratory

Gold assay determined by fire assay with AAS finish (ALS code Au-AA25).

tests

Experience has shown this method to be applicable where a high sulphide

component is present.

Laboratory and client certified reference materials (3 x standards) are

implemented every 30th samples.

RC Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

Explanation

Verification of sampling and assaying

Data management is performed by an experienced individual and not by

several individuals.

There has been no verification of significant intersections by independent nor

alternative company personnel.

Drill hole sampling and geological data logged onto paper in preparation for

database data entry.

There have been no adjustments to data as provided by the commercial assay

laboratory.

Location of data points

All drill hole location coordinates are measured using hand-held GPS to

MGA94 Zone 55 and AHD estimated from terrain model created from publicly-

available land survey data.

Collar locations to within an estimated precision of 3m horizontally and 5m

vertically.

Due to the short design of the program, all drill holes are assumed to be

straight and have not been downhole surveyed. Drilling orientation

established prior to collaring with clinometer and compass.

Data spacing and distribution

RC drill holes within the mining licence were drilled on two traverses 75

metres apart. The regional drilling was done on wider spacing to follow-up

previous zones of anomalous geochemistry.

For the purpose of reporting, assays are aggregated to reflect continuously

sampled zones of significant anomalism for gold.

Orientation of data in relation to

Drillhole traverses are oriented approximately east-west. At the time of

geological structure

writing it is unclear what the strike of mineralisation is - however due to the

exposure afforded at the Camel Pit, it is anticipated that mineralisation will be

between north-south and 30 degrees east-of-north. Drillholes were vertical

because of the reconnaissance nature of the holes.

Sample security

All samples are controlled by the responsible geologist and stored in secured

facility prior to despatch to laboratory.

Samples are transported directly to laboratory by a commercial transportation

contractor with chain-of-custody protocols in place.

Sample number receipt information from laboratory cross-referenced and

rationalised against sample number dispatch information.

Audits or reviews

No processes or data used in developing the release of exploration results

have been subject to audit or review by non-company personnel or

contractors so as to reduce costs and timelines for reporting. Catalyst Metals

Limited currently reserve this process for release of Mineral Resource and Ore

Reserve estimates.

GOLDEN CAMEL 2019 RC DRILL DATA -JORC Code 2012 Edition: Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results - RC Drilling

Criteria

Explanation

Mineral tenement and land tenure

The Golden Camel Gold Project is within EL5449 and EL5490 in the

status

vicinity of Colbinabbin Victoria, 100% owned by Golden Camel Mining

Pty Ltd

Exploration activities were dominantly along roadside reserves across

the tenure, with a minor cluster of holes upon prospective free hold

farm land.

Exploration done by other parties

Nil.

Geology

Gold-arsenic-antimony-bearing alteration in Cambrian cherts and

sandstones, in the vicinity of the major Mount William (listric

detachment) Fault.

Deposit assessed as being northern and southern extensions of the

Camel Pit and the historical Toolleen Pit.

Drillhole Information

Table 1a: Collar location coordinates, downhole depths, azimuths,

declinations

Table 1b: Downhole intervals anomalous and significant intersections.

Also, maximum achieved gold values per hole in lieu of anomalous

values

Data aggregation methods

No top-cutting applied to assay data

Zones of significance identified as those with assays in excess of 0.4g/t

and internal dilution of two consecutive assays or less.

Reported zones are continuous, with no sample or assay gaps.

Relationship between mineralisation

The strike of mineralisation is anticipated to be within 30 degrees of

widths and intercept lengths

north.

The dip of mineralisation unknown.

All reported drillholes are inclined.

Due to the unknowns, the true width of mineralisation has not been

resolved. As such, significant mineralised intersections have been

reported as downhole intervals.

Diagrams

Figure 2 shows the position of key holes in plan view.

Balanced reporting

All drilling inclusive of holes which did not contain significant

intersections are included in Table 1a and Table 1b.

Other substantive exploration data

On the regional program, no other exploration results that have not

previously been reported, are material to this report.

For the three RC holes at the Golden Camel Gold Zone, historical data

have been included to provide context to the results even though data

was generated by previous Companies.

Further work

Follow-up RAB and/or air core and/or RC drilling are planned for the

next drilling season in 2020. Follow-up will include locations around

the significant intersection and along strike environs.

RC drilling at Golden Camel will test the southern plunge of the gold

zone

APPENDIX 2 HISTORICAL TOOLLEEN GOLD ZONE DRILL HOLE DATA

Table 2a Drill hole collar data

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Declination

Drill

Date

Hole

(MGA)

(MGA)

(AHD)

(m)

(deg)

(deg)

Type

Company

Drilled

BH1

295,029

5,936,607

210

148.5

0

-90

DD

Vic Mines Dept

1955

BH2

295,079

5,936,645

207.4

115.8

0

-90

DD

Vic Mines Dept

1955

BH4

295,053

5,936,631

208.6

156.4

0

-90

DD

Vic Mines Dept

1955

PDH001

295,964

5,937,600

218.6

41.3

0

-90

RC

Planet

1977

PDH002

295,925

5,937,568

217.1

59.5

0

-90

RC/DD

Planet

1977

PDH003

296,038

5,937,524

224.1

38.5

0

-90

DD

Planet

1977

T5

295,085

5,936,638

207.2

63.7

0

-90

DD

Savage

Apr-86

T6

295,021

5,936,541

210.5

42

88

-60

DD

Savage

Apr-86

T7

295,044

5,936,652

208.4

178.5

0

-90

DD

Savage

Apr-86

T8

295,096

5,936,626

207

16

88

-60

RC

Savage

Apr-86

T9

295,122

5,936,673

205.5

34

88

-60

DD

Savage

Apr-86

T10

295,031

5,936,554

210.2

46.6

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-87

T11

295,047

5,936,566

209.7

37

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-87

T12

295,070

5,936,595

208.6

18

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-87

T13

295,092

5,936,630

207.1

38

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-87

T14

295,077

5,936,602

208.3

24

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-87

T15

295,126

5,936,652

205.7

19

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-87

T16

295,113

5,936,636

206.4

18

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-87

T17

295,095

5,936,619

207.2

15

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-87

T18

295,086

5,936,607

207.8

17

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-87

T19

295,079

5,936,597

208.3

17.5

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-87

T20

295,062

5,936,575

209

10

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-87

T20A

295,062

5,936,576

209

17.5

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-87

T21

295,053

5,936,630

209.5

25

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-87

T22

295,085

5,936,638

207.2

63.7

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-87

T23

295,040

5,936,545

209.7

24

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-87

T24

295,029

5,936,527

209.9

18

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-87

T25

295,141

5,936,665

205.2

18

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-87

T26

295,153

5,936,681

204.6

18.5

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-87

T27

295,043

5,936,570

209.8

43.2

0

-90

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-87

T28

295,049

5,936,578

209.5

43.5

345

-81

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-87

T29

295,066

5,936,599

208.7

26

0

-90

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-87

T30

295,110

5,936,668

206

86.5

0

-90

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-87

T31

295,078

5,936,615

207.7

45.4

0

-90

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-87

T32

295,092

5,936,627

207.1

34.11

0

-90

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-87

T33

295,108

5,936,641

206.4

39.6

0

-90

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-87

T34

295,122

5,936,657

205.7

42.1

0

-90

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-87

T35

295,078

5,936,615

207.9

28.9

88

-74

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-87

T36

295,093

5,936,627

207.1

24.1

88

-73

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-87

T37

295,122

5,936,656

205.8

27

88

-75

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-87

T38

295,074

5,936,606

208.1

26.3

0

-90

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-87

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Declination

Drill

Date

Hole

(MGA)

(MGA)

(AHD)

(m)

(deg)

(deg)

Type

Company

Drilled

T39

295,074

5,936,605

208.2

22.2

88

-77

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-87

T40

295,075

5,936,604

208.3

16.3

88

-45

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-87

T41

295,085

5,936,621

207.5

26.2

0

-90

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-87

T42

295,086

5,936,620

207.5

22.55

88

-75

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-87

T43

295,086

5,936,620

207.5

18

88

-48

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-88

T44

295,037

5,936,599

209.9

97.3

0

-90

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-88

T45

295,050

5,936,642

208.4

85.5

88

-72

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-88

T46

295,072

5,936,665

207

85

88

-70

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-88

T47

295,106

5,936,670

206.2

65

88

-74

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-88

T48

295,022

5,936,641

209.2

108

88

-72

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-88

T49

295,046

5,936,647

208.3

115.5

98

-79

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-88

T50

295,102

5,936,666

206.2

104.6

0

-90

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-88

T51

295,029

5,936,781

205.0

340

119

-70

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-88

T52

294,977

5,936,657

210.7

180

0

-90

RC/DD

Savage

Mar-88

T53

295,085

5,936,611

207.8

21

0

-90

RC

Savage

Mar-88

T54

295,053

5,936,722

206.5

194

121

-75

RC

Savage

Mar-88

T55

295,093

5,936,729

206.3

178.4

122

-76

RC

Savage

Mar-88

T56

295,192

5,936,754

203.5

60

100

-50

RC

Savage

Mar-88

T57

295,162

5,936,750

204

60

109

-50

RC

Savage

Mar-88

T58

295,177

5,936,731

203.7

40

115

-50

RC

Savage

Mar-88

T59

295,149

5,936,698

204.4

60

125

-50

RC

Savage

Mar-88

T60

294,985

5,936,499

211.5

60

125

-50

RC

Savage

Mar-88

T61

294,963

5,936,475

212.5

60

125

-50

RC

Savage

Mar-88

T62

294,914

5,936,388

214

60

125

-50

RC

Savage

Mar-88

T63

294,901

5,936,367

213

60

125

-50

RC

Savage

Mar-88

T64

295,056

5,936,552

210.5

30

125

-50

RC

Savage

Mar-88

T65

295,217

5,936,728

202.8

54

121

-47

RC

Savage

Mar-88

V25-1

295,018

5,936,707

207.3

250.6

86

-60

DD

Freeport

1981

V25-2

295,132

5,936,748

205.4

132.6

78

-70

DD

Freeport

1981

V25-3

294,933

5,936,630

214.4

241.1

79

-70

DD

Freeport

1981

APPENDIX 2 HISTORICAL TOOLLEEN GOLD ZONE DRILL HOLE DATA

TABLE 2b: Drill Assay Results (showing maximum gold value in each hole or assays >0.5g.t Au and significant gold intersections)

HOLE

FROM

TO

INTERVAL

Au (ppm)

BH1

97.5

128.3

30.8

1.75

BH2

84.7

110.7

26.0

8.3

including

99.1

103.0

3.9

39.0

BH4

124.0

131.0

7.0

10.7

PDH001

-

-

-

0.00

PDH002

18.0

20,0

2

0.30

PDH003

-

-

-

0.00

T5

52.0

63.0

11.0

3.9

T6

22.0

26.0

4

0.76

T7

174.2

178.5

4.3

1.0

T8

8.0

12.0

4.0

3.5

T9

32.0

34.0

2

0.34

T10

36.0

37.0

1

0.51

44.0

45.0

1

0.71

T11

20.0

37.0

17

1.04

T12

4.0

5.0

1

0.07

T13

28.0

30.0

2

0.52

T14

14.0

23.0

9

4.5

T15

15.0

19.0

4

3.8

T16

8.0

12.0

4

1.84

14.0

18.0

4

1.1

T17

9.0

15.0

6

3.2

T18

8.0

17.0

9

4.42

T19

0

17.5

17.5

10.1

T20

9

10

1

0.62

T20A

7

17.5

10.5

3.9

T21

4

11

7

1.9

and

14

19

5

1.7

T22

99

105

6

1.2

T23

0

1

1

0.45

T24

8

9

1

0.05

T25

7

8

1

1.37

and

9

10

1

0.52

and

14

17

3

0.84

T26

0

2

2

0.94

T27

28

30

2

1.60

and

31

33

2

1.20

and

34

35

1

0.72

and

37

38

1

0.60

and

39

40

1

0.60

T28

29

41

12

5.1

T29

21.2

21.4

0.2

1.24

T30

76.8

84.0

7.2

9.6

T31

28

44

16.0

3.9

HOLE

FROM

TO

INTERVAL

Au (ppm)

T32

28

31

3

0.52

T33

34

35

1

0.92

and

37

38

1

8.04

and

39

39.6

0.6

0.58

T34

37

39

2

2.30

T35

17

25

8

4.10

T36

15

20

5

3.60

T37

19

23.7

4.7

0.70

T38

7

13

6

2.90

and

24.4

26.3

1.9

8.20

T39

15.5

21.5

6.0

3.6

T40

9.4

14,6

5.2

6.5

T41

24.5

25.2

0.7

0.43

T42

14.0

21.0

7.0

2.14

T43

11.5

16.9

5.4

4.7

T44

82.5

94.8

12.3

1.35

T45

68.8

81.3

12.5

3.1

T46

71.0

74.7

3.7

4.0

T47

50.7

55.5

4.8

7.6

T48

90.0

94.5

4.5

15.9

and

100.5

103.7

3.2

7.5

T49

94.2

95.9

1.7

1.85

and

98.3

99.9

1.6

2.44

and

100.7

110.5

9.8

5.1

T50

94.1

99.5

5.4

2.9

T51

214.6

215.9

1.3

0.08

T52

161.2

162.0

0.8

0.39

T53

8.0

21.0

13.0

7.6

T54

169.1

169.9

0.8

0.74

T55

139.4

141.5

2.1

0.82

T56

0

4.0

4.0

1.1

T57

24.0

26.0

2.0

0.22

T58

0

2.0

2.0

0.26

T59

14.0

16.0

2.0

0.2

T60

10.0

12.0

2.0

0.13

T61

0

2.0

2.0

0.10

T62

20.0

22.0

2.0

0.02

T63

2.0

4.0

2.0

0.04

T64

12.0

14.0

2.0

0.08

T65

2.0

4.0

2.0

0.59

APPENDIX 3 HISTORICAL GOLDEN CAMEL GOLD ZONE DRILL HOLE DATA

Table 3a Drill hole collar data

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Declination

Drill

Date

Hole

(MGA)

(MGA)

(AHD)

(m)

(deg)

(deg)

Type

Company

Drilled

CRD109

297731

5942018

233.5

30

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD139

297701

5942018

233.1

21

90

-82

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD160

297732

5941994

234.7

30

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD190

297721

5941993

235.8

28

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD218

297712

5941993

235.5

19

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD237

297700

5941992

234.9

14

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD251

297689

5941992

234.5

12

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD263

297711

5941963

239.5

9

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD272

297721

5941961

239.3

24

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD296

297703

5941965

239.5

24

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD320

297691

5941968

238.5

7

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD327

297694

5941941

243.4

7

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD334

297681

5941943

242.2

7

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD341

297680

5941970

237.5

24

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD365

297740

5942042

232.7

15

270

-78

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD388

297711

5942043

233.2

8

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD397

297699

5942044

231.8

17

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD412

297689

5942044

230.5

12

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD426

297679

5942045

229.1

5

90

-80

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD431

297721

5942068

235.6

12

90

-80

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD443

297710

5942068

233.8

24

90

-80

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD467

297719

5942093

235.0

9

90

-80

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD476

297698

5942067

231.7

7

90

-80

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD483

297686

5942067

229.7

9

90

-79

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD492

297691

5942018

231.9

12

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD504

297679

5942016

230.8

5

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD509

297671

5942017

229.4

12

90

-80

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD521

297660

5942018

227.8

6

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD527

297641

5941993

228.5

12

90

-80

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD59

297729

5942018

233.8

6

90

-58

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD65

297711

5942018

233.7

30

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRD95

297721

5942018

234.3

14

0

-90

RC

CRAE

1979

CRN100

297585

5941792

234.7

42

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN101

297602

5941792

237.7

24

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN102

297601

5941817

237.2

42

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN103

297615

5941817

240.1

24

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN104

297615

5941842

239.1

42

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN105

297628

5941865

240.4

39

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN106

297646

5941863

244.7

28

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN107A

297668

5941892

250.0

25

0

-90

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN107B

297637

5941891

240.4

36

90

-45

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN108A

297646

5941920

239.4

24

90

-45

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN108B

297642

5941920.7

237.4

42

90

-45

RC

Perseverance

1994

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Declination

Drill

Date

Hole

(MGA)

(MGA)

(AHD)

(m)

(deg)

(deg)

Type

Company

Drilled

CRN109A

297669

5941917.8

245.1

26

0

-90

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN109B

297667

5941917

244.9

42

0

-90

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN110A

297661

5941941

239.1

24

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN110B

297649

5941941

237.0

24

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN110C

297677

5941941

241.4

25

0

-90

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN111

297675

5941965

237.5

30

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN1125

297657

5941968

234.1

39

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN112A

297680

5941994

233.2

15

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN112B

297682

5941994

233.4

54

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN113

297686

5942017

231.4

66

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN114

297689

5942042

230.5

60

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN115

297710

5942041

233.0

36

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN116

297721

5942067

235.6

30

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN117

297737

5942068

236.4

23

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN118

297721

5942084

236.1

42

90

-45

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN119

297601

5941841

235.8

50

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN120

297627

5941841

241.2

36

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN121

297604

5941866

235.3

63

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN122

297627

5941891

238.3

54

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN123

297630

5941921

235.4

60

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN124

297637

5941941

234.5

54

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN126

297671

5941995

232.1

21

90

-60

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN127

297678

5942042

228.5

60

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN128

297726

5942042

234.3

21

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

CRN129

297702

5942069

231.7

50

90

-50

RC

Perseverance

1994

DDCE2

297687

5942057

229.5

75.8

116

-60

DD

Rosscraft

1984

DDH1

297607

5941904

233.5

55

110

-45

DD

Rosscraft

1984

DDH2

297641

5942043

223.8

96

90

-45

DD

Rosscraft

1984

DDH3

297619

5942043

221.5

94.4

90

-45

DD

Rosscraft

1984

DDH4

297587

5941903

230.3

100.2

105

-45

DD

Rosscraft

1984

EXP01

297626

5941831

240.2

70.9

90

-50

DD

Iron Mtn

2012

EXP04

297630

59419783

228.6

96.5

90

-55

DD

Iron Mtn

2012

EXP05

297663

5942019

227.4

83.7

90

-50

DD

Iron Mtn

2012

EXP06

297669

5941977

233.5

70.8

90

-50

DD

Iron Mtn

2012

GCR001

297566

5941819

230.1

101

90

-50

RC

Golden Camel

2015

GCR002

297539

5941867

225.9

50

35

-50

RC

Golden Camel

2015

GCR003

297554

5941842

228.7

50

35

-50

RC

Golden Camel

2015

GCR004

297572

5941842

230.1

50

35

-50

RC

Golden Camel

2015

GCR005

297535

5941918

223.7

50

90

-50

RC

Golden Camel

2015

GCR006

297566

5941919

225.7

60

90

-50

RC

Golden Camel

2015

GCR007

297664

5942155

217.7

60

90

-50

RC

Golden Camel

2015

GCR008

297692

5942155

219.7

54

90

-50

RC

Golden Camel

2015

GCR009

297723

5942156

224.4

60

90

-50

RC

Golden Camel

2015

GCR010

297774

5942106

224.4

54

270

-50

RC

Golden Camel

2015

GCR011

297689

5942106

228.0

58

90

-50

RC

Golden Camel

2015

GCR012

297620

5942106

217.8

50

90

-50

RC

Golden Camel

2015

Easting

Northing

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Declination

Drill

Date

Hole

(MGA)

(MGA)

(AHD)

(m)

(deg)

(deg)

Type

Company

Drilled

GT02

297724

5941956

239.6

61.4

270

-60

DD

Iron Mtn

2012

MET02

297652

5941881

246.0

73.8

0

-90

DD

Iron Mtn

2012

MET03

297652

5941881

246.0

79.7

180

-70

DD

Iron Mtn

2012

P107

297649

5941828

245.3

1

270

0

RAB

Golden Camel

2015

P108

297648

5941828

245.0

1

270

0

RAB

Golden Camel

2015

P109

297647

5941828

244.8

1

270

0

RAB

Golden Camel

2015

P110

297646

5941828

244.6

1

270

0

RAB

Golden Camel

2015

P111

297645

5941828

244.4

1

270

0

RAB

Golden Camel

2015

P112

297644

5941828

244.2

1

270

0

RAB

Golden Camel

2015

P113

297643

5941828

244.1

1

270

0

RAB

Golden Camel

2015

P114

297642

5941828

243.8

1

270

0

RAB

Golden Camel

2015

P115

297641

5941828

243.1

1

270

0

RAB

Golden Camel

2015

P116

297640

5941828

242.5

1

270

0

RAB

Golden Camel

2015

P117

297639

5941828

241.9

1

270

0

RAB

Golden Camel

2015

P118

297638

5941828

241.6

1

270

0

RAB

Golden Camel

2015

PDH001

295964

5937600

218.6

41.3

0

-90

DD

CRAE

1979

PDH002

295925

5937568

217.1

59.5

0

-90

DD

CRAE

1979

PDH003

296038

5937524

224.1

38.5

0

-90

DD

CRAE

1979

PDH1

297694

5942031

231.6

59.5

102

-60

DD

CRAE

1979

PDH2

297667

5941993

231.9

59.5

127

-60

DD

CRAE

1979

PHD3

297787

5942211

210.4

37.5

111

-60

DD

CRAE

1979

RC1

297708

5942018

232.9

31

90

-58

RC

Rosscraft

1984

RC2

297670

5942045

227.2

25

104

-54

RC

Rosscraft

1984

RC3

297726

5942068

236.5

8

90

-55

RC

Rosscraft

1984

RC4

297737

5942042

233.2

25

270

-51

RC

Rosscraft

1984

RC5

297731

5942042

234.3

6

0

-90

RC

Rosscraft

1984

RC6

297726

5942041

234.4

15

0

-90

RC

Rosscraft

1984

RC7

297721

5942042

234.3

21

0

-90

RC

Rosscraft

1984

RC8

297726

5942018

234.0

10

270

-86

RC

Rosscraft

1984

RC9

297722

5942018

234.1

10

90

-59

RC

Rosscraft

1984

RC10

297716

5942018

234.0

17

90

-57

RC

Rosscraft

1984

RC11

297705

5941992

235.2

16

90

-56

RC

Rosscraft

1984

RC12

297707

5941991

235.5

25

90

-87

RC

Rosscraft

1984

RC13

297678

5941943

241.8

18

90

-83

RC

Rosscraft

1984

RC14

297660

5941896

247.7

13

110

-55

RC

Rosscraft

1984

RC15

297731

5942068

237.3

14

85

-58

RC

Rosscraft

1984

RC16

297629

5941844

241.9

14

90

-50

RC

Rosscraft

1984

APPENDIX 3 HISTORICAL GOLDEN CAMEL GOLD ZONE DRILL HOLE DATA

Table 3b Drill Assay Results (showing maximum gold value in each hole or assays >0.5g.t Au and significant gold intersections

HOLE

FROM

TO

INTERVAL

Au (ppm)

CRD59

0

6

6.0

10.2

CRD65

0

1

1.0

0.22

CRD95

3

10

7.0

1.55

CRD109

2

3

1.0

0.52

CRD139

0

1

1.0

0.78

CRD160

5

6

1.0

0.24

CRD190

6

7

1.0

0.28

CRD218

6

7

1.0

0.00

and

11

19

8.0

2.80

CRD237

0

1

1.0

0.12

CRD251

0

1

1.0

0.10

CRD263

7

8

1.0

0.10

CRD272

4

5

1.0

0.40

CRD296

7

9

2.0

0.58

CRD320

4

7

3.0

0.73

CRD327

6

7

1.0

0.36

CRD334

6

7

1.0

5.20

CRD341

1

2

1.0

0.16

CRD365

0

1

1.0

0.36

CRD388

6

8

2.0

1.81

CRD397

16

17

1.0

2.10

CRD412

0

3

3.0

1.02

CRD426

0

5

5.0

1.38

CRD431

0

3

3.0

1.09

CRD443

2

3

1.0

0.44

CRD467

4

5

1.0

0.22

CRD476

0

1

1.0

0.70

CRD483

0

1

1.0

0.70

CRD492

0

1

1.0

0.24

CRD504

0

1

1.0

0.40

CRD509

0

1

1.0

0.40

CRD521

1

2

1.0

0.38

CRD527

0

1

1.0

0.42

CRN100

8

10

2.0

0.08

CRN101

10

12

2.0

0.13

CRN102

28

35

7.0

2.62

CRN103

14

16

2.0

0.10

CRN104

17

19

2.0

2.54

and

38

39

1.0

0.72

CRN105

26

38

12.0

4.18

CRN106

4

25

21.0

2.79

CRN107A

2

8

6.0

0.66

and

12

16

4.0

1.03

and

18

22

4.0

1.08

CRN107B

26

33

7.0

1.70

CRN108A

6

8

2.0

0.54

CRN108B

24

26

2.0

2.35

HOLE

FROM

TO

INTERVAL

Au (ppm)

and

36

40

4.0

2.25

CRN109A

21

26

5.0

1.25

CRN109B

29

40

11.0

4.66

CRN110A

11

24

13.0

2.39

CRN110B

20

24

4.0

0.70

CRN110C

4

9

5.0

1.44

and

16

25

9.0

1.35

CRN111

0

2

2.0

0.34

CRN1125

0

4

4.0

0.72

and

16

17

1.0

0.95

and

19

23

4.0

1.20

CRN112A

0

6

6.0

1.40

CRN112B

0

5

5.0

1.10

and

42.0

49.0

7.0

2.12

and

51

52

1.0

0.63

CRN113

11

14

3.0

1.87

CRN114

0

3

3.0

1.31

and

19

23

4.0

1.98

and

29

46

17.0

1.20

CRN115

3

6

3.0

2.91

and

20

23

3.0

1.26

and

30

32

2.0

1.90

CRN116

6

10

4.0

3.95

and

17

24

7.0

0.76

CRN117

8

16

8.0

1.03

CRN118

6

10

4.0

0.87

CRN119

0

4

4.0

0.97

and

26

28

2

2.20

CRN120

0

9

9.0

1.89

and

21

25

4.0

2.06

CRN121

0

4.0

4.0

0.64

and

52

61

9.0

3.36

CRN122

43

46

3.0

1.84

CRN123

42

44

2.0

1.72

and

52

59

7.0

3.07

CRN124

30

38

8.0

4.28

CRN126

14

19

5.0

1.23

CRN127

48

53

5.0

1.62

CRN128

4

14

10.0

2.11

CRN129

37

39

2.0

1.07

DDCE2

3

6

3.0

0.9

and

33

36

3.0

1.30

and

51

55

4.0

0.89

DDH1

51

52.3

1.3

1.64

DDH2

47

51

4.0

0.65

and

55

57

2.0

0.85

DDH3

64

65

1.0

1.40

and

81

84

3.0

1.70

DDH4

80

81

1.0

0.09

EXP01

0

1

1.0

3.20

and

6

7.5

1.5

0.98

and

8.5

14

5.5

2.27

HOLE

FROM

TO

INTERVAL

Au (ppm)

and

22

24

2.0

1.48

and

37.5

38

0.5

0.80

and

47.5

48.5

1.0

0.90

EXP04

50.1

50.4

0.3

1.04

and

85.6

86.2

0.6

0.79

and

91.3

91.8

0.5

0.87

EXP05

37

37.5

0.5

0.51

EXP06

1

1.5

0,5

1.15

and

45.5

49

3.5

0.99

and

50.5

53.5

3.0

1.20

GRC001

0

1

1.0

1.15

and

81

84

3.0

2.25

and

87

88

1.0

1.46

and

95

101

6.0

2.44

GCRC002

0

3

3.0

0.74

GCRC003

1

2

1.0

0.08

GCRC004

0

1

1.0

0.47

GCRC005

0

4

4.0

0.12

GCRC006

14

16

2.0

0.07

GCRC007

18

19

1.0

0.12

GCRC008

26

27

1.0

0.38

GCRC009

46

47

1.0

0.48

GCRC010

1

2

1.0

0.11

GCRC011

13

15

2.0

1.35

and

42

43

1.0

0.69

and

52

53

1.0

0.53

GCRC012

0

2

2.0

0.09

GT002

7.5

9.5

2.0

0.67

and

34

35.5

1.5

1.25

MET02

46

48

2.0

1.37

MET03

26

36.5

10.5

4.84

and

39.5

41.5

2.0

2.40

and

42.5

43.5

1.0

3.47

and

44

44.5

0.5

0.58

and

49.5

50

0.5

0.53

and

55.5

56.5

1.0

0.94

and

65.5

71

5.5

1.52

P107

0

1

1.0

0.05

P108

0

1

1.0

0.07

P109

0

1

1.0

0.06

P110

0

1

1.0

0.08

P111

0

1

1.0

0.04

P112

0

1

1.0

0.03

P113

0

1

1.0

0.03

P114

0

1

1.0

0.03

P115

0

1

1.0

0.04

P116

0

1

1.0

0.02

P117

0

1

1.0

0.04

P118

0

1

1.0

0.08

PDH1

6

8

2.0

0.75

and

30

31.7

1.7

0.75

and

40

42

2.0

0.55

HOLE

FROM

TO

INTERVAL

Au (ppm)

and

54

56

2.0

0.58

PDH2

2

4

2.0

1.37

and

44

56

12.0

2.76

RC1

20

31

11.0

1.81

RC2

0

1

1.0

0.58

and

7

8

1.0

0.76

RC3

0

1

1.0

0.80

RC4

1

3

2.0

0.54

and

6

7

1.0

1.08

and

12

17

5.0

0.59

and

20

25

5.0

1.90

RC5

0

6

6.0

6.26

RC6

0

3

3.0

0.81

and

5

15

10.0

2.07

RC7

0

1

1.0

0.50

and

18

21

3.0

0.97

RC8

0

10

10.0

5.17

RC9

0

10

10.0

9.91

RC10

9

17

8.0

1.38

RC11

11

15

4.0

1.85

RC12

0

1

1.0

0.54

and

18

25

7.0

1.55

RC13

0

1

1.0

0.52

and

7

10

3.0

1.96

and

14

18

4.0

1.00

RC14

7

13

6.0

4.32

RC15

0

2

2.0

0.79

and

8

14

6.0

1.02

RC16

0

9

9.0

2.68

APPENDIX 4: JORC 2012 Edition, Table 1 Checklist

Historical data: Toolleen and Golden Camel

Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections)

Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

Explanation

Sampling techniques

Nature and quality of sampling.

Air core and RAB samples hand grabbed from cyclone bags at 1, 3 and 5 metre

intervals across a number of drill campaigns.

RC Samples taken as riffle split from the cyclone, as 2 to 3 kg representative

samples, at one metre intervals

Diamond core samples taken as ½ core (sawn) of NQ or HQ drill core. Sample

intervals approximately one metre length but determined by geological and

sample recovery boundaries.

Sample Assays

Early air core and RAB program samples sent to AMDEL and ALS laboratories

for either 25 gm aqua regia digest or fire assay gold determination.

Later air core samples sent to Gekko Labs for 2 kg accelerated cyanide leach

analysis

RC and diamond drill samples sent for 2 kg accelerated cyanide leach analysis

Drilling techniques

Drill type

RAB drilling - non reverse circulation (open hole) method

Air core drilling - reverse circulation method using single-port blade bit

RC drilling - reverse circulation method utilising either crossover or face

sampling hammer, holes cased to basement.

Diamond drilling - HQ and NQ2 drilling, holes cased to basement.

Drill sample recovery

• Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and results

assessed - not known for RAB or RC programs. Later drilling programs better

quality than pre-1985 data.

Diamond drill recovery measured by comparing recovered core with driller's run

length.

• Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative nature

of the samples - not known

• Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and whether

sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of fine/coarse

material - not known

Logging

Cuttings geologically logged at 1 to 5m intervals for lithology, alteration, quartz

veining and structural features (such as cleavage, breccia). One-metre samples for

all percussion and RC drilling as a default.

Drill core geologically logged for lithology, structure (bedding, cleavage) alteration,

oxidation and mineralisation.

Sub-sampling techniques and sample

Diamond drilling - sawn half core sampled

preparation

RC and Percussion programs - samples riffle split at cyclone when dry, grab

sampled when wet.

Air core and RAB programs - samples hand grabbed from cyclone bags.

The nature and quality of the sample preparation technique is mostly

unknown because of poorly detailed reports.

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise

representivity of samples. - not known, but some diamond drill holes sampled

at 0.5 metre intervals.

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the insitu

material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-

half sampling - not known

• Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being

sampled. - Gold is known to be fine grained and disseminated in the oxide

zones and in relation to sulphides at depth. Where data is available, the

sample size (approximately 2 kg) is appropriate

Quality of assay data and laboratory

Gold determined by fire assay; experience has shown this method to be

Sampling Techniques and Data

Criteria

Explanation

tests

applicable for fine grained disseminated gold mineralisation in association

with sulphides.

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (e.g. standards, blanks,

duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of

accuracy (i.e. lack of bias) and precision have been established - not known

Verification of sampling and assaying

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or

alternative company personnel - not known

The use of twinned holes - none were apparent in data

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, data

storage (physical and electronic) protocols. - Data logged onto paper,

transcribed and verified

Discuss any adjustment to assay data. - all gold determinations treated with

equal rank

Location of data points

Most drill hole collars located on local surveyed grid with compass used for

azimuth

RC and Diamond holes surveyed by registered surveyor

Data spacing and distribution

Holes drilled on at 20 to 100 metre spacing on fence lines at a nominal 40

metres apart at both Toolleen and Golden Camel.

This spacing is of sufficient density to allow the estimation of a mineral

resource but quality of data is unknown in terms of QA/QC.

Sample compositing has not been applied.

Orientation of data in relation to

Most traverses drilled at right angles to the strike of the regional structures.

geological structure

RC and diamond drill holes usually angled but shallow RAB and air core usually

vertical.

RC and diamond holes drilled either to west or east to intersect west or east

dipping beds related to anticlinal formations.

Sample security

The measures taken to ensure sample security. - Because of age of drilling,

samples are unlikely to exist. Possibly some drill core from these areas stored

at Fosterville because of the previous involvement of Perseverance Corp.

Audits or reviews

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. - none

Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Reporting of Exploration Results

Criteria

Explanation

Mineral tenement and land tenure

The Toolleen Gold Zone is totally contained within EL5449 and the Golden

status

Camel Gold Zone lies within MIN5548 but may extend into EL5449. Catalyst

Metals through a wholly owned subsidiary, Nomad Minerals Pty Ltd has an

earn-in right to earn 50.1% of the project from Golden Camel Mining by the

expenditure of $650,000 in the next five years.

Exploration done by other parties

Extensive exploration carried out at both Toolleen and Golden Camel by

WMC, CRA, Planet, Savage Resources, Perseverance Corporation, New

Holland, Freeport, Rosscraft and Iron Mountain.

Geology

Disseminated gold (+arsenic) mineralisation in quartz sulphide fault and

breccia zones

Oxide gold mineralisation present in the top 50 metres.

Drill hole Information

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the

exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all

Material drill holes:

Hole collars listed in Table 1 in Appendix 2 and Appendix 3

All holes are listed in these tables, including holes that contained no

mineralisation. Hole locations are shown on Figure 3 to Figure 6 in this

announcement and colour coded according to gold grades contained.

Data aggregation methods

Significant intersections are shown on Figure 3 to Figure 6.

Zones of significance identified as those with assays in excess of 0.5g/t

and internal dilution of two consecutive assays or less.

Reported zones are continuous, with no sample or assay gaps.

High grades have not been cut

Relationship between mineralisation

The geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is not

widths and intercept lengths

known at this stage.

Only downhole lengths reported, true widths are not known

Diagrams

Figure 3 to Figure 6 show plans of drill hole locations and interpreted longitudinal

projections.

Balanced reporting

All intersections of gold greater than 0.5g/t Au are shown in Tables 2b and 3b for

all available drill holes. Where no values greater than 0.5g/t Au have been

obtained, the maximum gold grade in the drillhole has been shown.

Gold intersections designated on Figure 3 to Figure 6 are those that are generally

greater than 20 (g/t Au* metres) but grade of lesser intersections are indicated by

coloured dots. Data for all available drillholes has been included.

Other substantive exploration data

There may be other exploration results that have not been recorded in Victorian

Government records because of their age or lack of adequate technical reporting.

Further work

Planning for further drilling is in progress, anticipated to start in the June Quarter

of 2020

Disclaimer

Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 01:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
