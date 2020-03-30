Catalyst Metals : Golden Camel and Toolleen projects update (3.2 Mb)
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
31 MARCH 2020
RC DRILLING AND DATA REVIEW HIGHLIGHTS HIGH GRADE GOLD
POTENTIAL AT GOLDEN CAMEL AND TOOLLEEN PROJECTS
Gold mineralisation intersected down plunge at the Golden Camel Gold Zone:
13.0 metres @ 4.0g/t Au including 5.0 metres @ 6.9g/t Au
6.0 metres @ 0.9g/t Au
Review of historical data at the Toolleen Gold Zone shows potential for high grade gold shoots on south-west plunge:
7.0 metres @ 10.7g/t Au including 2.0 metres @ 33.9g/t Au
26.0 metres @ 8.3g/t Au including 3.9 metres @ 39.0g/t Au
30.8 metres @ 1.75g/t Au
4.5 metres @ 15.9g/t Au
3.2 metres @ 7.5g/t Au
16.0 metres @ 2.3g/t Au
2020 drilling programs continuing at Four Eagles Gold Project and Tandarra Gold Project with special precautions for COVID-19
Catalyst and GEV lodge applications for North Central Victorian Gold Tender
Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst or the Company) (ASX: CYL) is pleased to announce that during the December 2019 Quarter, it carried out reverse circulation (RC) and reconnaissance drilling at the Golden Camel Project located east of Fosterville in Victoria (Figure 1). Two of three RC holes drilled on the Golden Camel Mining Licence (MIN5548) intersected sulphide zones with one interval in RCG018 containing 13 metres @ 4.0g/t Au.
Catalyst has also undertaken a compilation of extensive drilling and other technical data collected over the past 50 years at the Toolleen Gold Zone and the Golden Camel Gold Zone which had been subject to historical mining. This interpretation was done in the context of considerable knowledge gained by Catalyst on its projects in the Whitelaw Gold Belt and has highlighted excellent potential for high grade gold discoveries at these advanced projects.
GOLDEN CAMEL PROJECT FARM-IN
In July 2018, Catalyst announced that it had entered into an agreement with Golden Camel Mining Pty Ltd to earn 50.1% interest in Exploration Licences 5449 and 5490 by the expenditure of $650,000 over 5 years. The tenements cover a large area of over 25 kilometres north-south and 3 kilometres wide, totalling 85 square kilometres and are located only 20 kilometres east of the Fosterville gold mine (Figure 1).
Included in the tenement package are Mining Leases MIN5548 and MIN5570 covering the Golden Camel open pit mine. In 2017, Golden Camel Mining Pty Ltd processed approximately 6,100 tonnes of ore from surface to <10 metres depth in the Golden Camel open-cut mine, recovering in excess of 400 ounces of gold. Historical drill results demonstrate the continuation of gold mineralisation to greater
depth. Catalyst's earn-in agreement also includes the option to purchase a 50.1% interest in the Mining Leases subject to certain conditions.
Similarly, at the Toolleen Gold Mine site historic mining activities have been rehabilitated but historic drill results indicate the continuation of gold mineralisation to greater depth. A number of other prospects are identified from the results of exploration in earlier and historic modest mining activities (Figure 2).
TOOLLEEN GOLD ZONE PROJECT EVALUATION
All previous data was compiled into a new database for interpretation and target generation. The Toolleen Gold Zone was mined underground up until 1957 with a reported 7,000 tonnes @ 10g/t Au being produced from the top 60 metres. The main period of exploration occurred between 1976 and 1990 when approximately 70 drill holes were completed by three companies (Planet Resources Group, Freeport and Savage Resources Limited). Most of the drilling was focussed on the top 70 metres. A small open pit deposit was mined by contractor Roxbury Mining in 2003, with ore being processed at the Maldon Gold Plant, owned by Alliance Resources. Perseverance Corporation and subsequently Northgate Minerals and Kirkland Lake Gold held the area under EL3484 until about 2010. Although they recommended drilling of the down plunge extensions at Toolleen, the drilling was never carried out.
The data interpretation of the historic drill results shows some high-grade gold intersections that are virtually untested to the south along strike and down plunge, as shown on Figure 3 and Figure 4, with some of the intersections listed below:
30.8 metres @ 1.8g/t Au from 97.5 metres in BH1
7.0 metres @ 10.7g/t Au from 124 metres downhole in BH4
26.0 metres @ 8.3g/t Au from 84.7 metres downhole including 3.9 metres @ 39g/t Au in BH2
4.5 metres @ 15.9g/t au from 90 metres and 3.2 metres @ 7.5g/t Au from 100.5 metres in T48
7.2 metres @ 9.6g/t Au from 76.8 metres downhole in T30
9.8 metres @ 5.1g/t Au from 100.7 metres in T49
16.0 metres @ 2.3g/t Au from 188.0 metres in V25-3
Subject to gaining access approval, Catalyst will drill test the southern plunge area with a combination of RC and diamond drilling during the next six months.
Full location data on the Toolleen drill holes and a Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition are included in Appendix 2 and Appendix 4 and the significant results have been used in summary diagrams in Figures 3 and 4. All drillholes that contained intersections of greater than 0.5g/t Au are included in Table 2b of Appendix 2 and where intersections are all less than 0.5g/t Au, maximum gold grades in each hole are presented.
Although Catalyst was not involved in previous exploration at the Toolleen Gold Project, and much of this drilling was done prior to the introduction of the JORC Codes of Reporting in 2004 and 2012, Catalyst has elected to update and present the information to comply with the JORC 2012 Code. Most of the previous exploration was carried out between 1976 and 1990 by several different companies. Initial drilling was undertaken by the Victorian Mines Department in 1955 and subsequent exploration was undertaken by Planet Resources Group (ASX Code PRG) (1975 to 1981), Freeport (1981 to 1982), Savage Resources (ASX Code SVR) (1985-1990) and subsequently Perseverance Corporation (ASX Code PSV) after 1995.
Although some of these companies were ASX listed, they have since been delisted or merged into other entities and none of the information is available in ASX announcements and, therefore, Catalyst has relied on detailed technical reports lodged by these companies with the Victorian Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions as required under exploration licence tenements. Catalyst has formed the view that the exploration programs have generally been done thoroughly by competent technical teams using reliable sampling methodologies and can be relied upon for the purpose of reporting that information in accordance with the current JORC Code.
GOLDEN CAMEL GOLD ZONE EVALUATION (MIN5548 and MIN5570)
The Golden Camel gold deposit (formerly named Cornella) also has a long history of exploration but limited drilling has been carried out below the 70-metre depth level. The experience at Fosterville and Bendigo suggests that the shallow gold mineralisation may be indicative of high-grade shoots that can be mined by underground methods. In December 2019, Catalyst drilled three RC holes at the Golden Camel deposit, mainly to test the potential depth extensions of the known mineralisation. These holes are shown on plan view and longitudinal projection in Figures 5 and Figure 6 respectively.
Catalyst's drill hole RCG 18 intersected a zone of massive sulphide (pyrite and arsenopyrite) from 101 metres downhole which assayed 4.0g/t Au over 13 metres and values up to 11g/t Au. Catalyst's second drill hole RCG019 also contained a 6-metre zone of gold mineralisation but grades were lower and averaged 0.9g/t Au.
As with Toolleen, the data interpretation of historic drill results has indicated good potential for down plunge extensions to the south as indicated by several significant gold intersections in previous drilling:
8.0 metres @ 3.4g/t Au from 97.5 metres in CRN105
10.0 metres @ 4.8g/t Au from 124 metres downhole in MET3
8.0 metres @ 4.3g/t Au from 84.7 metres downhole in CRN124
6.0 metres @ 4.8g/t Au from 90 metres in CRN109B
12.0 metres @2.8 g/t Au from 76.8 metres downhole in PDH2
Catalyst will carry out further drilling of the depth extensions at Golden Camel to aid the assessment of the purchase option.
Mr Bruce Kay, Catalyst's Technical Director, stated, "In the light of what is happening with gold in Victoria, it is pleasing that Catalyst has been able to acquire an earn-in and option purchase on these areas which contain some very high grade gold mineralisation and yet are largely untested below 80 metres depth. We are also fortunate to have a strong joint venture partner with mining and processing expertise who is very committed to mining further gold from the Golden Camel mining licences".
Full location data on the Golden Camel drill holes and a Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition are included in Appendix 3 and Appendix 4 and the significant results have been used in summary diagrams in Figures 5 and 6. All drill holes that contained intersections of greater than 0.5g/t Au are included in Table 3b of Appendix 3 and where intersections are all less than 0.5g/t Au, maximum gold grades in each hole are presented.
As with Toolleen, Catalyst was not involved in previous exploration at the Golden Camel Gold Project (originally called Cornella), but has elected to update the information to comply with the JORC 2012 Code. Exploration has been carried out in the area by several different Companies, including CRA, WMC, Rosscraft, New Holland Perseverance joint venture, Iron Mountain Mining and now Golden Camel Mining. None of these companies is publicly listed on the ASX so there is limited publically available information on which to base the analysis. New Holland Mining (ASX Code NHM), Perseverance Corporation (ASX Code PSV) and Iron Mountain Mining (ASX Code IRM) were originally listed but have subsequently been delisted or merged with other Companies.
While some of the drilling data at the Golden Camel Gold Zone has been assessed under the JORC Code of Reporting 2012 by Iron Mountain Mining (now Pacific Bauxite Ltd), which carried out drilling and estimated a Resource for Golden Camel under the JORC Code 2012 Edition (ASX Announcement by IRM of 22 October 2013), much of the drilling was done prior to the introduction of the JORC Codes of Reporting in 2004 and 2012 and Catalyst has relied on detailed technical reports lodged by these companies with the Victorian Mines Department as required under exploration licence tenements. Catalyst has formed the view that the exploration programs have generally been done thoroughly by competent technical teams using reliable sampling methodologies and can be relied upon for the purpose of reporting that information in accordance with the current JORC Code.
GOLDEN CAMEL REGIONAL RECONNAISSANCE RC DRILLING (EL5449 and EL5490)
The Exploration Licences cover a Cambrian aged rock sequence containing sediments and basic volcanic rocks with cherts and include small historically mined gold occurrences (Toolleen, Golden Camel, Glengarry) and gold prospects identified by previous surface sampling (Figure 2) in various host geological units. The sequence is variously sub-cropping to thinly covered by eluvial sediments, but the mineralised basement appears to only to have been lightly explored.
Seventeen RC drill holes were completed on the Exploration Licences during the December 2019 Quarter for a total of 1,332 metres. Basement depths ranged from 2 to 24 metres. Low grade gold mineralisation was recorded in several holes and may be significant enough at this early exploration stage to require follow-up in later programs:
4.0 metres @ 2.81g/t Au from 32 metres in RCG009
1.0 metres @ 4.2g/t Au from 16 metres in RCG002
1.0 metres @ 3.0g/t Au from 33 metres downhole in RCG004
2.0 metres @ 0.59g/t Au from 64 metres in RCG009
Full location data on the Diamond, RC and air core holes from historic and current drill programs reported herein are shown in Appendices 1 to 3 and summaries of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition are also tabulated in these appendices. Maximum gold values in each recently drilled RC hole are tabulated in Appendix 1. Even though the historical data were not collected by Catalyst, intersections from Toolleen and Golden Camel are shown on Figures 3, 4, 5 and 6 and 7 and are provided to ensure shareholders are provided with sufficient information to allow a considered and balanced judgement of Catalyst's recent exploration results.
NORTH CENTRAL VICTORIAN GOLD (NCVG) TENDER
In late November 2019, the Victorian Government announced that it would release four exploration blocks under a tender process (NCVG Tender). These blocks are shown on Figure 1. On 13 February 2020, Catalyst lodged applications for three of these blocks in partnership with Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd (HPPL), via Catalyst's wholly owned subsidiary Kite Gold Pty Ltd and HPPL's Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd. It is unknown when the results of this highly competitive tender process will be announced.
UPDATE ON CATALYST 2020 DRILLING PROGRAMS
Catalyst commenced its 2020 drilling campaign in December 2019 and has had up to 5 drill rigs working on the Four Eagles Gold Project and the Tandarra Gold Project in the following categories:
Diamond drilling of a stratigraphic section of three deep 500-metre holes between Boyd's Dam and Hayanmi to enable the structural interpretation and test if an intermediate fertile anticline is present
Diamond drilling at the southern extension of the Boyd's Dam zone of gold mineralisation to continue testing of the down plunge extension of high-grade gold mineralisation
Trial testing of deep 300 metre RC drilling at Boyd's Dam to see if this is a more cost effective and faster method of evaluation of the top 300 metres of the mineralised zones
Air core drilling at Tandarra on the southern extensions of the Tomorrow and Macnaughtan trends
Reconnaissance air core drilling on the northern extensions of Tomorrow/Macnaughtan
Reconnaissance air core drilling of the Cunneens Prospect at Four Eagles
RC and air core drilling at Boyd North Gold Zone
The Company has recently introduced new precautions to limit the risk of contracting or spreading Coronavirus including limited team interaction, cleanliness, and self-isolation where possible during field breaks. Fortunately, most of the Catalyst staff are based locally in Bendigo which provides a big advantage over other teams which need to travel across borders and enables the continuation of the drill program.
The intensive 2020 drilling campaign is expected to continue until May/June 2020 and possibly longer with results released as assays are received and assessed for each program.
Authorised for release by Bruce Kay, Technical Director.
For further information contact:
Steve Boston
Bruce Kay
Chairman
Technical Director
Telephone: +61 409 574 515
+61 400 613 180
Competent person's statement
The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled by Mr Bruce Kay, a Competent Person, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Kay is a non- executive director of the Company and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr Kay consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Figure 1: Catalyst-managed tenements in the Whitelaw and adjacent Gold Belts showing location of the Tandarra, Four Eagles and Golden Camel Gold Projects
Figure 2: Golden Camel Project showing location of Golden Camel and
Toolleen gold zones and RC drilling
Figure 3: Toolleen Gold Zone showing historic drilling and significant intersections
1 Favourable Cambrian basement rocks are often concealed beneath barren alluvium. Basement depth is the depth from surface to the top of these Cambrian units. It is included in this table because it is very significant information for shareholders. For example, deep basement depth is less economic and will preclude open pit opportunities
GOLDEN CAMEL 2019 RC DRILL DATA
TABLE 1b: RC Drill Assay Results using 30g Fire assay and AAS
Method (showing maximum gold value in each hole or assays >0.5g.t Au)
HOLE
FROM
TO
INTERVAL
Au (ppm)
RCG001
79
80
1
0.76
RCG002
16
17
1
4.19
RCG003
52
53
1
0.66
RCG004
33
34
1
3.01
RCG005
27
28
1
0.04
RCG006
41
42
1
0.54
RCG007
39
40
1
0.36
RCG008
32
36
4
0.56
RCG009
32
36
4
2.81
and
64
66
2
0.59
RCG010
34
35
1
0.47
RCG011
13
14
1
0.59
RCG012
0
1
1
0.30
RCG013
37
38
1
0.07
RCG014
54
55
1
0.04
RCG015
21
22
1
0.03
RCG016
70
71
1
0.37
RCG017
4
6
2
0.47
RCG018
101
114
13
4.00
RCG018
121
122
1
0.5
RCG018
125
127
2
0.81
RCG019
120
126
6
0.90
RCG020
84
87
3
0.50
The Zones of significance are those which have been identified as having assays in excess of 0.4g/t and internal dilution of two consecutive assays or less.
GOLDEN CAMEL 2019 RC DRILL DATA- JORC Code 2012 Edition - Table 2, Section 1: Sampling Techniques and Data
RC Sampling Techniques and Data
Criteria
Explanation
Sampling techniques
• Samples from surface collected at cyclone at one-metre intervals with no sub-
sampling.
• All material collected in individual numbered plastic bags; chip trays collected
by hand from bags (uncomposited).
• Laboratory samples selected using Jones riffle splitter into calico sample bags
to a mass of >2kg (if sufficient sample is available) and <3kg.
• Cover sequence is understood to potentially contain alluvial gold, and thus
cover samples are occasionally submitted for assay.
Drilling techniques
• Holes are initiated using 120mm AC drilling. This method provides reverse-
circulation face sampling of sufficiently soft material.
• After casing depth, a four-inch diameter RC hammer with 110mm button bit
was utilised to progress the hole to design depth or where groundwater
inflows compromise sample quality.
• All drilling utilised three or six metre RC drill rods; truck-mounted drill rig;
400psi 900cfm compressor and booster; auxiliary compressor where dictated
by water in-flows.
Drill sample recovery
• Where sample volumes at cyclone were unduly affected by groundwater,
holes were terminated (by inspection) where sample quality is compromised.
• Sample water content assessed by rig geologist as being dry or wet.
• Sample bags collected at the rig are weighed prior to sample splitting. Sample
weight is used to assess the splitting requirements (number of riffles required)
to deliver a sub-sample to the desired mass constraints (>2kg and <3kg).
Calico bag masses recorded by laboratory contractor.
• Geological control maintained at the drill site at all times, to ensure drilling
and sampling was to standard.
Logging
• Chip samples are geologically logged at one-metre intervals for lithology,
alteration, quartz veining and to a standard acceptable for subsequent
interpretation for use in estimation.
• Logging aspects are qualitative with exception of quartz vein content which is
estimated semi-quantitatively
• All logged intervals represent entire one-metre sample segregation intervals.
Sub-sampling techniques and sample
• Lab submission samples collected as described - any mass reduction required
preparation
for assay purposes performed by laboratory contractor; consisting of drying
and riffle-splitting.
• Samples dispatched to commercial laboratory (Catalyst have used ALS Pty Ltd
exclusively); samples dried and pulverised in entirety, with 30g aliquot split for
