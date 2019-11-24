Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Catalyst Metals Limited    CYL   AU000000CYL6

CATALYST METALS LIMITED

(CYL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/20
2.56 AUD   +2.40%
11/24CATALYST METALS : Joint Venture with St Barbara on Drummartin project (849 k)
PU
11/24CATALYST METALS : Joint Venture with St Barbara on Drummartin project
PU
11/14CATALYST METALS : Results of annual general meeting
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catalyst Metals : Joint Venture with St Barbara on Drummartin project (849 k)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 11:23pm EST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

25 November 2019

CATALYST FORMS JOINT VENTURE WITH ST BARBARA ON

DRUMMARTIN PROJECT IN VICTORIA

  • Catalyst Metals Limited and St Barbara Limited to form a joint venture on Drummartin EL006507
  • St Barbara to spend $3.5 million to earn 50% within four years with a minimum $1 million within first two years
  • St Barbara will manage the exploration programmes and Catalyst, through subsidiary, Kite Operations Pty Ltd, will be the operator
  • Exploration will benefit from the combined technical strength of Catalyst and St Barbara
  • Joint venture is subject to Catalyst shareholder approval
    ___________________________________________________________________________________

Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst or the Company) (ASX:CYL) is pleased to announce that it and its wholly owned subsidiary, Kite Operations Pty Ltd (Kite Operations), have entered into an earn-in and joint venture agreement (EIJVA) with ASX-listed gold producer, St Barbara Limited (St Barbara) (ASX:SBM). Under the EIJVA, St Barbara (or its nominee) may acquire a 50% participating interest in EL006507 (the Drummartin Project) by funding not less than $3.5 million of Project Expenditure within 48 months of commencement of the earn-in (Commencement Date).

St Barbara may withdraw from the EIJVA if it has funded at least $1 million of project expenditure within two years of the Commencement Date.

As St Barbara is a substantial shareholder of Catalyst, the EIJVA is conditional on Catalyst obtaining shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 10.1 within 90 days of the date of signing.

For so long as St Barbara and Kite Operations each hold a 50% participating interest, St Barbara will have the right to appoint the manager of the Drummartin Project. Kite Operations will be the operator of the project, with primary responsibility for the on ground local operations, but may be replaced in certain circumstances, including an insolvency event, material breach of obligations and a change of control of Kite Operations or Catalyst. The EIJVA requires that operations be primarily managed from Bendigo using local labour where available.

Catalyst and Kite Operations have also granted St Barbara certain exclusivity provisions, including matching rights, pending shareholder approval, should a competing proposal be made in respect of the Drummartin Project, in a form consistent with other transactions of this type.

The Drummartin Exploration Licence EL006507 is an early stage greenfield exploration area, situated east of the Four Eagles Gold Project and about 60 kilometres north of the Fosterville Gold Mine (Figure 1). It comprises a large area of 648 square kilometres with limited previous exploration, but appears to lie on the interpreted northern extension of the Redesdale, Fosterville and Drummartin Faults, which are considered to be important in the formation of the Fosterville gold mineralisation. Depth of Murray Basin cover is unknown and is predicted to range from 50 metres to 150 metres in depth. Catalyst has carried out limited air core drilling in the western portion of the Licence and has recently completed a large detailed ground gravity survey covering the eastern one-third of the licence.

44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA

6005

PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910

Telephone: (61-8) 6263

4423

Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426

www.catalystmetals.com.au

ABN 54 118 912 495

Gravity targets interpreted from these data will be tested by air core drilling in the coming year. As part of its earn-in, St Barbara will refund $150,000 of exploration expenditure incurred by Catalyst since 1 January 2019. The licence was granted on 22 December 2017 for a five-year period with annual work commitments ranging from $144,000 to $210,000.

Mr Bruce Kay, Catalyst's Technical Director stated "The joint venture with St Barbara is a continuation of the Catalyst strategy over the last six years of sharing exploration risk and providing the best return on shareholder funds. We are pleased to now have St Barbara as both a joint venture partner as well as major shareholder, and believe that they will bring new technical skills to our exploration effort".

Catalyst's directors recommend that shareholders vote in favour of the transaction:

  • in the absence of a superior proposal; and
  • subject to the independent expert opining, and continuing to opine, that the transaction is fair and reasonable to holders of Catalyst's shares (other than St Barbara and its associates).

A notice of meeting to consider the EIJVA, together with an independent expert's report, will be prepared and despatched to shareholders shortly.

For further information contact:

Steve Boston

Bruce Kay

Chairman

Technical Director

Telephone: +61 409 574 515

+61 400 613 180

Figure 1: Catalyst-managed tenements in the Whitelaw and adjacent gold belt showing the location of the Drummartin Project (EL006507)

Disclaimer

Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 04:22:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATALYST METALS LIMITED
11/24CATALYST METALS : Joint Venture with St Barbara on Drummartin project (849 k)
PU
11/24CATALYST METALS : Joint Venture with St Barbara on Drummartin project
PU
11/14CATALYST METALS : Results of annual general meeting
AQ
11/13CATALYST METALS : AGM presentation (6.88 Mb)
PU
10/29CATALYST METALS : Quarterly cash flow report (56.2 k)
PU
10/29CATALYST METALS : Quarterly activities report (4.35 Mb)
PU
10/14CATALYST METALS : Forms joint ventures with gold exploration victoria (subsidiar..
AQ
10/14CATALYST METALS : Parallel gold zone confirmed by diamond drilling at tandarra g..
AQ
10/09CATALYST METALS : Notice of annual general meeting (494 k)
PU
09/30CATALYST METALS : 2019 annual report (2.26 Mb)
PU
More news
Chart CATALYST METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Catalyst Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALYST METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen James Boston Non-Executive Chairman
Bruce David Kay Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Robin MacDiarmid Campbell Scrimgeour Non-Executive Director
Gary Schwab Independent Non-Executive Director
Frank John Campagna Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALYST METALS LIMITED46.29%134
BHP GROUP7.30%120 616
RIO TINTO PLC12.19%90 651
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.75%32 620
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.71%20 988
SOUTH32-21.19%8 759
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group