Catalyst Metals : Joint Venture with St Barbara on Drummartin project (849 k)

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 25 November 2019

CATALYST FORMS JOINT VENTURE WITH ST BARBARA ON

DRUMMARTIN PROJECT IN VICTORIA

Catalyst Metals Limited and St Barbara Limited to form a joint venture on Drummartin EL006507

St Barbara to spend $3.5 million to earn 50% within four years with a minimum $1 million within first two years

St Barbara will manage the exploration programmes and Catalyst, through subsidiary, Kite Operations Pty Ltd, will be the operator

Exploration will benefit from the combined technical strength of Catalyst and St Barbara

Joint venture is subject to Catalyst shareholder approval

Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst or the Company) (ASX:CYL) is pleased to announce that it and its wholly owned subsidiary, Kite Operations Pty Ltd (Kite Operations), have entered into an earn-in and joint venture agreement (EIJVA) with ASX-listed gold producer, St Barbara Limited (St Barbara) (ASX:SBM). Under the EIJVA, St Barbara (or its nominee) may acquire a 50% participating interest in EL006507 (the Drummartin Project) by funding not less than $3.5 million of Project Expenditure within 48 months of commencement of the earn-in (Commencement Date).

St Barbara may withdraw from the EIJVA if it has funded at least $1 million of project expenditure within two years of the Commencement Date.

As St Barbara is a substantial shareholder of Catalyst, the EIJVA is conditional on Catalyst obtaining shareholder approval under ASX Listing Rule 10.1 within 90 days of the date of signing.

For so long as St Barbara and Kite Operations each hold a 50% participating interest, St Barbara will have the right to appoint the manager of the Drummartin Project. Kite Operations will be the operator of the project, with primary responsibility for the on ground local operations, but may be replaced in certain circumstances, including an insolvency event, material breach of obligations and a change of control of Kite Operations or Catalyst. The EIJVA requires that operations be primarily managed from Bendigo using local labour where available.

Catalyst and Kite Operations have also granted St Barbara certain exclusivity provisions, including matching rights, pending shareholder approval, should a competing proposal be made in respect of the Drummartin Project, in a form consistent with other transactions of this type.

The Drummartin Exploration Licence EL006507 is an early stage greenfield exploration area, situated east of the Four Eagles Gold Project and about 60 kilometres north of the Fosterville Gold Mine (Figure 1). It comprises a large area of 648 square kilometres with limited previous exploration, but appears to lie on the interpreted northern extension of the Redesdale, Fosterville and Drummartin Faults, which are considered to be important in the formation of the Fosterville gold mineralisation. Depth of Murray Basin cover is unknown and is predicted to range from 50 metres to 150 metres in depth. Catalyst has carried out limited air core drilling in the western portion of the Licence and has recently completed a large detailed ground gravity survey covering the eastern one-third of the licence.