Catalyst Metals : Quarterly activities report (4.35 Mb)

ASX: CYL Quarterly Activities Report Quarter ended 30 September 2019 SUMMARY Four Eagles Gold Project • • Diamond drilling intersected high grade gold mineralisation in the southern plunge extension of Boyd's Dam Gold Prospect. Best intersections included: 11.0m @ 37.2g/t Au including 1.0m @ 247g/t Au and 1.0 metre @ 150.5g/t Au

1.0m @ 24.3g/t Au Reverse circulation and diamond drilling at Pickles (formerly Discovery) Gold Prospect encountered gold mineralisation which extended the strike length of the prospect by 200 metres, and resolved mineralisation as three distinct parallel lines: 0.3m @ 12.0g/t Au

4.7m @ 1.0g/t Au

5.0m @ 1.0g/t Au Tandarra Gold Project Diamond and reverse circulation drilling confirmed the existence of an interpreted parallel mineralised zone beneath Tomorrow Zone. Diamond drill intersections received during the September 2019 Quarter included: 14.6m @ 3.0g/t Au including 7.0m @ 5.4g/t Au in DDT020

3.0m @ 4.7g/t Au in DDT023 A deeper intersection in DDT020 may indicate a second parallel zone: - 0.4m @ 243g/t Au Catalyst and Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd agree to form new joint ventures covering Macorna Bore and Boort exploration licences INTRODUCTION AND OVERVIEW Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst or the Company) (ASX: CYL) has significant interests in two retention licences (RL's) and twelve exploration licences (EL's) over the Whitelaw Gold Belt - an area approximately 75 kilometres long, and 5-10 kilometres wide commencing immediately north of the outcropping Bendigo Goldfield, and positions around similar deep-crustal structures to the east and west (Figure 1). These licences total some 2,100 square kilometres in area (Figure 1). The Whitelaw Belt is the structural zone thought to control the emplacement of the Bendigo gold deposits, and to extend in generally northerly direction in favourable Ordovician rocks beneath the covering veneer of younger Murray Basin sediments. Catalyst Metals Limited - Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2019 1

In particular, the Four Eagles and Tandarra Gold Projects (respectively about 55 kilometres and 40 kilometres north-northwest of Bendigo) contain gold discoveries similar in style to the historic Bendigo gold deposits (Figure 1). In addition to these gold discoveries, this belt and adjacent similar structures remain largely untested and highly prospective for the discovery of new gold deposits of Bendigo or Fosterville styles. With the completion of the summer drilling programs late in the June 2019 Quarter, results coming to hand have been processed and interpreted during the September 2019 Quarter. The most significant results have been received from the Four Eagles and Tandarra Projects. FOUR EAGLES JOINT VENTURE (RL006422, EL5508, EL5295, EL006859) (CATALYST 50%) Catalyst holds a 50% interest in the Four Eagles Gold Project with the other 50% held by Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd (GEV) (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd). Exploration is jointly funded by Catalyst and GEV and managed by Catalyst. Retention Licence (RL) 006422 flanked by the remaining EL's comprises the Four Eagles Gold Project and covers an envelope of gold mineralisation approximately 6 kilometres long and 2.5 kilometres wide. Three prospects have produced high grade gold mineralisation (Hayanmi, Boyd's Dam-Boyds North and Pickles) while another to the south-west (Cunneens) has recently revealed significant gold grades distributed along a 3 kilometre strike length (Figures 1 and 2). Boyd's Dam Prospect: Diamond Drilling Three of four diamond drill holes (total 1,208.9 metres) testing the southerly extension of the Boyds Dam Gold Prospect intersected gold mineralisation of significant width and grade. Intersections reported were: 11.0m @ 37.2g/t Au including 1.0 metre @ 247g/t Au and 1.0 metre @ 150.5g/t Au from 145 metres in FEDD031

3.4m @ 7.5g/t Au including 0.7 metre @ 34.0g/t Au from 70 metres in FEDD028

1.0m @ 24.3g/t Au from 109 metres in FEDD029 The intersections define a gently plunging southern extension of the Boyds Dam Prospect (Longitudinal Projection Figure 3). Two additional shallow vertical diamond drill holes were completed on the Boyds Dam mineralised zone in order to sample and study the geotechnical characteristic of covering sedimentary overburden and mineralisation. Two water monitoring bores were also installed and subjected to preliminary testing. Pickles Prospect: Diamond Drilling Minor gold mineralisation intersected in four diamond drill holes (1,178 metres) and two reverse circulation drill holes (343 metres) completed in the June 2019 Quarter at Pickles Prospect (Figure 2) revealed a complex geological structure apparently comprising three distinct lines of mineralisation within approximately 150 metres across strike. The intersection in FERC268 extended the Pickles East line by 200m to the south of previous intersections (Figure 4). Intersections reported were: 0.3m @ 11.95g/t Au from 143.7 metres in FEDD024

4.7m @ 1.0g/t Au from 175.3 metres in FEDD022

5.0m @ 1.0g/t Au from 102 metres in FERC268 Detailed results were announced to ASX on 3 September 2019. Catalyst Metals Limited - Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2019 2

TANDARRA JOINT VENTURE (RL006660 CATALYST 51%) Catalyst (through its 100%-owned subsidiary Kite Operations Pty Ltd (Kite)) holds a 51% interest in the Tandarra Gold Project whilst Navarre Minerals Limited retains a 49% interest. Catalyst manages the joint venture with expenditures jointly funded by Catalyst and Navarre in their respective proportions. Tomorrow Zone: Diamond drilling The results of six diamond drill holes totalling 3,615 metres taken in conjunction with previously reported intersections in reverse circulation drilling completed earlier in the year confirm the integrity of the targeted parallel gold zone 30 to 50 metres beneath the Tomorrow Zone gold mineralisation (Longitudinal Projection Figure 5). Gold mineralisation of variable grade occurs in quartz veins and masses within and around the margins of a fault-block of a sandstone unit dissected by reverse faulting, as shown in the cross section (Figure 6). Best intersections returned from the diamond drilling program of the target zone were (available as aqua regia assays at the time of writing): 7.0m @ 5.41g/t Au from 110 metres in DDT020, within a broader zone of 14.6m @ 2.96g/t Au

3.0m @ 4.74g/t Au from 118 metres in DDT023 Approximately 100 metres below the above mineralised zone, a deeper segment of the target sandstone (Figure 5), returned a narrow high-grade intercept of 0.4m @ 243g/t Au from 180 metres in DDT020 potentially indicating an additional parallel mineralised zone: Previously reported intersections now identified as a part of this zone include: 16.0 metres @ 1.83g/t Au from 148 metres down hole in DDT018

24.0 metres @ 4.20g/t Au including 6.0 metres @ 14.30g/t Au from 100 metres in RCT249

8.0 metres @ 3.62g/t Au including 1.0 metres @ 22.1g/t Au from 149 metres in RCT249

6.0 metres @ 2.70g/t Au including 1.0 metres @ 14.0g/t Au from 166 metres in RCT249 More closely spaced drilling will be required to define the extent and continuity of mineralisation within this approximately 300-metre long zone of highly prospective, gold-mineralised geology in the depth interval 100-200 metres below surface, which remains open to both north and south. Most of the intersections cited in the foregoing sections are from 25 gram samples using aqua regia digest and ICPMS (Inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy) analysis. Confirmation by cyanide leach analysis of 2 kilogram samples is in progress. The two assay methods have tended to show good correlation in the past, however the bulk leach assay is regarded as more reliable. Results of the diamond drilling were reported to ASX on 14 October 2019. SEBASTIAN PROJECT (EL5533), RAYDARRA EAST (EL5509 CATALYST 100%) AND RAYDARRA (EL5266 CATALYST EARNING 51%) Programs of air core drilling were completed during the September 2019 Quarter on each of these exploration licences, located towards the south of Catalyst's Whitelaw Belt tenement block. At Sebastian (21 holes, 2,614 metres) a best result of 2.24g/t Au highlighted an area warranting follow-up drilling. Air core hole ACS050 contained five narrow zones of anomalous gold mineralisation greater than 0.5g/t Au with four intervals greater than 1g/t Au. At Raydarra East and Raydarra (28 holes, 3,582metres), roadside locations were selected to intersect strike extensions of known mineralisation at Tandarra, without success. Catalyst Metals Limited - Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2019 3

Full location data on the air core drill holes are shown in Appendix 1 in Table 1a and maximum gold values in each hole are tabulated in Table 1b of Appendix 1. A Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition are also tabulated in Appendix 1 MACORNA BORE PROJECT (EL5521 AND EL006894 CATALYST 50%) The Macorna Bore Project is located at the northern end of Catalyst's Whitelaw Belt tenement block (Figures 1 and 7) In October 2019, Catalyst announced the terms of a joint venture entered into over the Macorna Bore Project exploration licences with Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd. BOORT EL006670 (CATALYST 50%) The Boort exploration licence is situated to the west of the Whitelaw Belt tenement block, covering potential parallel structures with similar relationships to goldfields to the west of Bendigo as the Whitelaw Belt does to central Bendigo (Figure 1). A program of landowner engagement to obtain entry authorisations was commenced with the intention to complete a gravity geophysical survey in the eastern part of the Boort exploration licence in early 2020. In October 2019, Catalyst announced the terms of a joint venture entered into over the Boort exploration licence with Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd. GOLDEN CAMEL PROJECT (EL5449 AND EL5490 CATALYST EARNING 50.1% INTEREST) Catalyst is funding exploration to earn a 50.1% interest in the Golden Camel tenements, located in the extreme south-east of the Company's project area (Figure 1). The project location south of the limit of Murray Basin sedimentary cover enabled exploration to be continued through the winter season. A program of reverse circulation drilling to follow up mineralisation identified in 2018, and in vicinity of historic mining locations was commenced towards the end of the September 2019 Quarter. PROGRAM FOR DECEMBER 2019 QUARTER Planning of exploration and evaluation programs for the 2019-20 field season will continue ahead of the planned resumption of drilling initially in the Four Eagles and Tandarra Retention Licence areas, late in the quarter. CORPORATE Expansion of joint venture with Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd In October 2019, Catalyst entered into joint venture agreements with GEV to carry out exploration on the Boort Exploration Licence EL006670 and the Macorna Bore Exploration Licences EL5521 and EL006894. Each partner will own 50% interest in the tenements and will share exploration expenditure equally. Catalyst will continue as manager of the exploration activities. The Joint Ventures further strengthen the relationship with Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd within the "designated area" of the Four Eagles Joint Venture that was agreed as an area of cooperation in the March 2015 farm-in agreement. Catalyst Metals Limited - Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2019 4

In August 2019, Catalyst completed a pro-rate entitlements issue of options to shareholders which resulted in the issue, after completion of a shortfall placement, of 7,889,250 options exercisable at $2.45 on or before 31 May 2022. The options were issued at a subscription price of 2 cents each. The options are quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange under trading code CYLOA. Enquiries to: Bruce Kay Steve Boston Technical Director Chairman Telephone: +61 400 613 180 +61 409 574 515 Corporate summary (at 30 September 2019) ASX trading code CYL Quoted shares 78,892,444 Quoted options 7,889,250 Unquoted options: 1,000,000 Cash balance at end of quarter $14.3 million Postal address PO Box 778 Claremont, Western Australia 6910 Telephone (+61 8) 6263 4423 Facsimile (+61 8) 9284 5426 E-mail admin@catalystmetals.com.au Web-site www.catalystmetals.com.au Catalyst Metals Limited - Quarterly Activities Report 30 September 2019 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.