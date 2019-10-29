Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Catalyst Metals Limited    CYL   AU000000CYL6

CATALYST METALS LIMITED

(CYL)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catalyst Metals : Quarterly cash flow report (56.2 k)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 11:57pm EDT

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

Catalyst Metals Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

54 118 912 495

30 September 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current

Year to date

quarter

(3 months)

$A'000

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

-

-

1.2

Payments for

(a) exploration and evaluation (including staff costs allocated to

exploration)

(688)

(688)

(b)

development

-

-

(c)

production

-

-

(d) staff costs (excluding costs allocated to exploration)

(106)

(106)

(e) administration and corporate costs

(388)

(388)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

22

22

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Research and development refunds (net of fees)

203

203

1.8

Other: ASX annual listing fees

(53)

(53)

1.9

Net cash from/(used in) operating activities

(1,010)

(1,010)

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b) tenements (see item 10) - capitalised exploration

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d) other non-current assets - capitalised exploration

(770)

expenditure

(770)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 1

1 September 2016

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current

Year to date

quarter

(3 months)

$A'000

$A'000

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

-

-

(b)

tenements (see item 10)

-

-

(c)

investments

-

-

(d)

other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from/(used in) investing activities

(770)

(770)

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares and options

158

158

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

-

-

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes

-

-

or options

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings

-

-

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

-

-

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other: Net contributions from Joint Venture partners for

exploration activities

-

-

: Over-subscriptions to pro-rata entitlements issue

7

7

3.10

Net cash from/(used in) financing activities

165

165

4. Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

15,897

15,897

4.2

Net cash from/(used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

(1,010)

(1,010)

4.3

Net cash from/(used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

(770)

(770)

4.4

Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

165

165

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

-

-

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period1

14,282

14,282

  • Includes $591,000 held on trust on behalf of Joint Ventures of which the Company is the manager, to meet future exploration commitments at the Four Eagles and Tandarra Joint Ventures.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 2

1 September 2016

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents

Current

Previous

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of

quarter

quarter

cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

$A'000

$A'000

5.1

Bank balances

114

79

5.2

Call deposits

13,577

14,138

5.3

Bank overdrafts

-

-

5.4

Other: Joint Venture exploration funds held on trust

591

1,680

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal

item 4.6 above)

14,282

15,897

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

106

6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in

item 2.3

-

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payments to directors for directors' fees for the September 2019 quarter and consulting fees paid to Messrs Kay and Boston for the provision of additional technical and management services to the Company.

7.

Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

7.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

16

7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in

item 2.3

-

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

Payments to Raisemetrex Pty Ltd for corporate advisory services, a company of which Mr Boston is a director.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 3

1 September 2016

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility

Amount

Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the position

amount at

drawn at

quarter end

quarter end

$A'000

$A'000

8.1

Loan facilities

-

-

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

8.3

Other (please specify)

-

-

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

Not applicable

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

$A'000

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

1,000

9.2

Development

-

9.3

Production

-

9.4

Staff costs

100

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

100

9.6

Other (provide details if material)

-

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

1,200

10.

Changes in tenements

Tenement reference

Nature of

Interest at

Interest at

(items 2.1(b) and 2.2(b) above)

and location

interest

beginning

end of

of quarter

quarter

  1. Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
  2. Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 4

1 September 2016

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Compliance statement

  1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.
  2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Sign here:

Frank Campagna

Date: 30 October 2019

(Director/Company secretary)

Print name:

FRANK CAMPAGNA

Notes

  1. The quarterly report provides a basis for informing the market how the entity's activities have been financed for the past quarter and the effect on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information is encouraged to do so, in a note or notes included in or attached to this report.
  2. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in and provisions of AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows, apply to this report. If this quarterly report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Page 5

1 September 2016

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2019 03:56:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATALYST METALS LIMITED
10/29CATALYST METALS : Quarterly activities report (4.35 Mb)
PU
10/29CATALYST METALS : Quarterly cash flow report (56.2 k)
PU
10/14CATALYST METALS : Forms joint ventures with gold exploration victoria (subsidiar..
AQ
10/14CATALYST METALS : Parallel gold zone confirmed by diamond drilling at tandarra g..
AQ
10/09CATALYST METALS : Notice of annual general meeting (494 k)
PU
09/30CATALYST METALS : 2019 annual report (2.26 Mb)
PU
09/30CATALYST METALS : Appendix 4G and corporate governance statement (352 k)
PU
09/25CATALYST METALS : Shortfall placement of options (298 k)
PU
09/16CATALYST METALS : Appendix 3Y notice - amended (186 k)
PU
09/16CATALYST METALS : Change in substantial shareholding notice (198 k)
PU
More news
Chart CATALYST METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Catalyst Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALYST METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen James Boston Non-Executive Chairman
Bruce David Kay Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Robin MacDiarmid Campbell Scrimgeour Non-Executive Director
Gary Schwab Independent Non-Executive Director
Frank John Campagna Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALYST METALS LIMITED48.57%137
BHP GROUP4.50%118 429
RIO TINTO PLC11.39%89 692
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC17.20%32 535
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.23.27%20 498
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED-25.83%9 430
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group