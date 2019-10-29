Catalyst Metals : Quarterly cash flow report (56.2 k)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Research and development refunds (net of fees)

Interest and other costs of finance paid

(a) exploration and evaluation (including staff costs allocated to

Name of entity

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms

Includes $591,000 held on trust on behalf of Joint Ventures of which the Company is the manager, to meet future exploration commitments at the Four Eagles and Tandarra Joint Ventures.

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period1

Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

Net cash from/(used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

Net cash from/(used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

Net cash from/(used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

4. Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

Other: Net contributions from Joint Venture partners for

Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes

Proceeds from exercise of share options

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

Proceeds from issues of shares and options

Other (provide details if material)

Cash flows from loans to other entities

Proceeds from the disposal of:

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

5. Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents Current Previous at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of quarter quarter cash flows) to the related items in the accounts $A'000 $A'000 5.1 Bank balances 114 79 5.2 Call deposits 13,577 14,138 5.3 Bank overdrafts - - 5.4 Other: Joint Venture exploration funds held on trust 591 1,680

5.5 Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal

item 4.6 above) 14,282 15,897

6. Payments to directors of the entity and their associates Current quarter $A'000 6.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 106

6.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in

item 2.3 -

6.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Payments to directors for directors' fees for the September 2019 quarter and consulting fees paid to Messrs Kay and Boston for the provision of additional technical and management services to the Company.

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates Current quarter $A'000 7.1 Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2 16

7.2 Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in

item 2.3 -

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

Payments to Raisemetrex Pty Ltd for corporate advisory services, a company of which Mr Boston is a director.