Catalyst Metals : Results of general meeting (104 k)

21 February 2020
RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
We advise that all resolutions proposed at the general meeting of shareholders of Catalyst Metals Limited held on 21 February 2020, were passed without amendment. All resolutions were decided on a poll.
Details of proxy votes received for the meeting and the results of the polls are attached.
Frank Campagna
Company Secretary
Catalyst Metals Limited
Results of general meeting held on 21 February 2020
|
Name of entity
|
|
Catalyst Metals Limited
|
|
ABN
|
Date of meeting
|
54 118 912 495
|
21 February 2020
|
Resolutions voted on at the meeting
|
|
|
|
|
If decided by poll
|
|
|
|
Proxies received
|
|
Resolution
|
Result
|
Voting
|
Voted for
|
|
Voted against
|
|
Abstained
|
For
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
Discretion
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
No
|
Short description
|
method
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
%
|
Number
|
Number
|
Number
|
Number
|
Number
|
|
1.
|
Earn-in and Joint Venture Agreement
|
Passed
|
Poll
|
57,544,368
|
99.8
|
120,700
|
0.2
|
11,149,617
|
56,914,826
|
120,700
|
11,149,617
|
550,792
|
2.
|
Ratification of Share Placement
|
Passed
|
Poll
|
45,374,118
|
99.8
|
110,950
|
0.2
|
23,329,617
|
44,744,576
|
110,950
|
23,329,617
|
550,792
