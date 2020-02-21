Log in
CATALYST METALS LIMITED

(CYL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 02/20
2.82 AUD   -1.05%
12:47aCATALYST METALS : Results of general meeting (104 k)
PU
02/03CATALYST METALS : Appendix 2A - exercise of listed options (162 k)
PU
01/30CATALYST METALS : Quarterly cash flow report (56.2 k)
PU
Catalyst Metals : Results of general meeting (104 k)

02/21/2020 | 12:47am EST

21 February 2020

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

We advise that all resolutions proposed at the general meeting of shareholders of Catalyst Metals Limited held on 21 February 2020, were passed without amendment. All resolutions were decided on a poll.

Details of proxy votes received for the meeting and the results of the polls are attached.

Frank Campagna

Company Secretary

44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA

6005

PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910

Telephone: (61-8) 6263

4423

Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426

www.catalystmetals.com.au

ABN 54 118 912 495

Catalyst Metals Limited

Results of general meeting held on 21 February 2020

Name of entity

Catalyst Metals Limited

ABN

Date of meeting

54 118 912 495

21 February 2020

Resolutions voted on at the meeting

If decided by poll

Proxies received

Resolution

Result

Voting

Voted for

Voted against

Abstained

For

Against

Abstain

Discretion

No

Short description

method

Number

%

Number

%

Number

Number

Number

Number

Number

1.

Earn-in and Joint Venture Agreement

Passed

Poll

57,544,368

99.8

120,700

0.2

11,149,617

56,914,826

120,700

11,149,617

550,792

2.

Ratification of Share Placement

Passed

Poll

45,374,118

99.8

110,950

0.2

23,329,617

44,744,576

110,950

23,329,617

550,792

Disclaimer

Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 05:46:09 UTC
