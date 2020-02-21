Catalyst Metals : Results of general meeting (104 k)

21 February 2020

RESULTS OF GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

We advise that all resolutions proposed at the general meeting of shareholders of Catalyst Metals Limited held on 21 February 2020, were passed without amendment. All resolutions were decided on a poll.

Details of proxy votes received for the meeting and the results of the polls are attached.

Frank Campagna

Company Secretary