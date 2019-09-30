Log in
CATALYST METALS LTD

(CYL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/27
2.5 AUD   -1.57%
Catalyst Metals : 2019 annual report (2.26 Mb)

09/30/2019

ABN 54 118 912 495

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019

CATALYST METALS LIMITED

CONTENTS

PAGE

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

2

CHAIRMAN'S REVIEW

3

DIRECTORS' REPORT

4

AUDITOR'S INDEPENDENCE DECLARATION

21

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

22

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

23

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

24

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

25

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

26

DIRECTORS' DECLARATION

45

INDEPENDENT AUDIT REPORT

46

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

49

1

Catalyst Metals Limited ABN 54 118 912 495 Annual Report 2019

CATALYST METALS LIMITED

CORPORATE DIRECTORY

DIRECTORS

AUDITORS

Stephen Boston (Non-Executive Chairman)

RSM Australia Partners

Robin Scrimgeour (Non-Executive Director)

Level 32/2 The Esplanade

Gary Schwab (Non-Executive Director)

Perth, Western Australia 6000

Bruce Kay (Non-Executive Director)

COMPANY SECRETARY

SHARE REGISTRY

Frank Campagna

Security Transfer Registrars Pty Ltd

770 Canning Hwy

Applecross, Western Australia 6153

REGISTERED OFFICE

44 Kings Park Road

Telephone:

+618 9315 2333

Facsimile:

+618 9315 2233

West Perth, Western Australia 6005

Email:

registrar@securitytransfer.com.au

Website:

www.securitytransfer.com.au

Telephone:

+618 6263 4423

Facsimile:

+618 9284 5426

STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING

Email:

admin@catalystmetals.com.au

Website:

www.catalystmetals.com.au

Catalyst Metals Limited is listed on ASX Limited

Home Exchange - Perth

ASX code: CYL

GENERAL INFORMATION

The financial statements cover Catalyst Metals Limited as a consolidated entity consisting of Catalyst Metals Limited and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the year. The financial statements are presented in Australian dollars, which is Catalyst Metals Limited's functional and presentation currency.

Catalyst Metals Limited is a listed public company limited by shares, incorporated and domiciled in Australia.

A description of the nature of the consolidated entity's operations and its principal activities are included in the Directors' Report, which is not part of the financial statements.

The financial statements were authorised for issue, in accordance with a resolution of Directors, on 27 September 2019. The Directors have the power to amend and reissue the financial statements.

2

Catalyst Metals Limited ABN 54 118 912 495 Annual Report 2019

CATALYST METALS LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Dear Shareholder,

The 2019 financial year saw your Company continue to be re-rated through the delivery of numerous additional positive technical results and corporate initiatives whilst both the domestic and global markets became more aware of the "Central Victorian Gold Rush".

On 18 July 2018, St Barbara Limited were issued 318,528 ordinary fully paid shares at 50 cents per share pursuant to an underwriting agreement for the shortfall from the exercise of listed options which expired on the 30 June 2018. 100,000 additional ordinary shares were issued following the exercise of unlisted options exercisable at $1.00 each.

On 3 September 2018, the Company announced a new zone of gold mineralisation at Cunneens Prospect within the Four Eagles Gold Project.

On 30 October 2018, the Company announced that Diamond drilling had confirmed depth potential of high grade gold mineralisation at the Four Eagles Gold Project.

On 28 November 2018, the annual general meeting of the Company was held in Melbourne where a new Constitution was adopted by shareholders.

On 27 December 2018, the Company announced that the Tandarra Joint Venture Agreement had been executed.

On 15 March 2019, the Company issued 8,680,000 ordinary fully paid shares at $1.50 to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd & 50% Joint Venture Partner of the Four Eagles Gold Project) which raised $13.02 million. This resulted in GEV becoming an 11% shareholder and our Company becoming fully funded through to 2022.

On 12 March 2019, the Company announced exceptional high grade gold mineralisation intersected at Boyd's Dam zone at the Four Eagles Gold Project.

On 29 April 2019, the Company announced its best ever gold assay of 1,675g/t Au at Boyd's Dam at the Four Eagles Gold Project.

On 17 June 2019, the Company lodged a prospectus with ASIC and ASX in respect of a non- renounceable entitlement offer of one option for every ten shares held at a subscription price of 2 cents per option to raise up to $157,785 before costs. Each Option will be exercisable into one fully paid share in the Company at $2.45 each on or before 31 May 2022.

Our Technical Director Bruce Kay publicly stated that "He believed that our Company controls one of the great gold belts of the world - which has never really been explored before". To get a better feel for the thinking behind this statement, I would commend all shareholders to read the detailed "Review of Operations" section which appears in the Directors' Report of this annual report.

In closing off on another "best year yet" for our Company - your Board would like to again acknowledge and thank all of its many loyal shareholders (old and new), our Joint Venture Partners, and our incredible technical and corporate teams for everything they have done to enhance your Company in 2019, as the Company continues to position itself to make a future major high grade gold discovery in Victoria.

Stephen Boston

Chairman

27 September 2019

3

Catalyst Metals Limited ABN 54 118 912 495 Annual Report 2019

CATALYST METALS LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors of Catalyst Metals Limited present their report on the consolidated entity for the year ended

30 June 2019.

DIRECTORS

The names of the Directors in office at any time during or since the end of the financial year are:

Stephen Boston

Robin Scrimgeour

Gary Schwab

Bruce Kay

Directors have been in office since the start of the financial year to the date of this report unless otherwise stated.

COMPANY SECRETARY

Frank Campagna

FINANCIAL POSITION

The net assets of the Group are $16,383,072 as at 30 June 2019 (2018: $4,818,624).

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

Catalyst Metals Limited is a company limited by shares that is incorporated and domiciled in Australia.

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES

The principal activity of the Group during the financial year was mineral exploration and evaluation. There was no significant change in the nature of the activities during the year.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The operating loss after income tax of the Group for the year ended 30 June 2019 was $1,686,017 (2018: $4,241,647).

DIVIDENDS

No dividend has been paid during or is recommended for the financial year ended 30 June 2019.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

The Company's exploration program through 2018/19 focussed on its advanced gold discoveries at the Four Eagles and Tandarra joint venture projects, while continuing to progress reconnaissance activities throughout its prospective exploration licences. Significant developments during the financial year included the following:

  • Material advancement of the Four Eagles Gold Project:
    o the progressive upgrade of understanding of the structural controls of gold mineralisation and shapes of individual mineralised bodies within the Boyd's Dam prospect;
    o including the best-ever intersection from Boyd's Dam gold prospect (8m @ 212.3g/t Au including 1.0m @ 1,675g/t Au);
    o the commencement of geotechnical, hydrogeological and environmental studies to investigate some of the engineering practicalities of mine development at Boyd's Dam;
    o the continued exploration of Boyd North mineralisation revealing multiple parallel plunging gold-mineralised zones;
    o intersections in deeper diamond drilling indicating the presence and extended strike length of repeat gold-mineralised structures beneath Boyd's Dam; and

4

Catalyst Metals Limited ABN 54 118 912 495 Annual Report 2019

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 04:22:03 UTC
