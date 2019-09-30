Catalyst Metals : 2019 annual report (2.26 Mb)

CATALYST METALS LIMITED

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Dear Shareholder,

The 2019 financial year saw your Company continue to be re-rated through the delivery of numerous additional positive technical results and corporate initiatives whilst both the domestic and global markets became more aware of the "Central Victorian Gold Rush".

On 18 July 2018, St Barbara Limited were issued 318,528 ordinary fully paid shares at 50 cents per share pursuant to an underwriting agreement for the shortfall from the exercise of listed options which expired on the 30 June 2018. 100,000 additional ordinary shares were issued following the exercise of unlisted options exercisable at $1.00 each.

On 3 September 2018, the Company announced a new zone of gold mineralisation at Cunneens Prospect within the Four Eagles Gold Project.

On 30 October 2018, the Company announced that Diamond drilling had confirmed depth potential of high grade gold mineralisation at the Four Eagles Gold Project.

On 28 November 2018, the annual general meeting of the Company was held in Melbourne where a new Constitution was adopted by shareholders.

On 27 December 2018, the Company announced that the Tandarra Joint Venture Agreement had been executed.

On 15 March 2019, the Company issued 8,680,000 ordinary fully paid shares at $1.50 to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd & 50% Joint Venture Partner of the Four Eagles Gold Project) which raised $13.02 million. This resulted in GEV becoming an 11% shareholder and our Company becoming fully funded through to 2022.

On 12 March 2019, the Company announced exceptional high grade gold mineralisation intersected at Boyd's Dam zone at the Four Eagles Gold Project.

On 29 April 2019, the Company announced its best ever gold assay of 1,675g/t Au at Boyd's Dam at the Four Eagles Gold Project.

On 17 June 2019, the Company lodged a prospectus with ASIC and ASX in respect of a non- renounceable entitlement offer of one option for every ten shares held at a subscription price of 2 cents per option to raise up to $157,785 before costs. Each Option will be exercisable into one fully paid share in the Company at $2.45 each on or before 31 May 2022.

Our Technical Director Bruce Kay publicly stated that "He believed that our Company controls one of the great gold belts of the world - which has never really been explored before". To get a better feel for the thinking behind this statement, I would commend all shareholders to read the detailed "Review of Operations" section which appears in the Directors' Report of this annual report.

In closing off on another "best year yet" for our Company - your Board would like to again acknowledge and thank all of its many loyal shareholders (old and new), our Joint Venture Partners, and our incredible technical and corporate teams for everything they have done to enhance your Company in 2019, as the Company continues to position itself to make a future major high grade gold discovery in Victoria.

Stephen Boston

Chairman

27 September 2019

3