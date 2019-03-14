Catalyst Metals : Appendix 3B - share placement (297 k)

15 March 2019

Level 4

20 Bridge Street SYDNEY NSW 2000

APPENDIX 3B - SHARE PLACEMENT

We advise that settlement of the share placement to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd announced by Catalyst Metals Limited (Company) on 1 March 2019 has been completed. The Company has issued 8,680,000 ordinary fully paid shares at a subscription price of $1.50 per share for proceeds of $13.02 million.

Please find enclosed an Appendix 3B in relation to the issue of the 8,680,000 ordinary fully paid shares in the Company.

Frank Campagna Company Secretary

Name of entity

Catalyst Metals Limited

ABN 54 118 912 495

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1

+Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Ordinary fully paid shares

2

Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

8,680,000

3

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)Ordinary fully paid shares

4

Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

Yes

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

• the date from which they do

• the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

• the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5

Issue price or consideration

$1.50 per share

6

Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Share placement for exploration programmes and working capital.

6aIs the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b-6h in relation to the

+securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6bThe date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

28 November 2018

6cNumber of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

8,680,000

6dNumber of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Nil

6eNumber of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

Nil

6fNumber of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

Nil

6gIf +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

Not applicable

6hIf +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

Not applicable

6iCalculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market AnnouncementsListing Rule 7.1: 1,370,559

Listing Rule 7.1A: 6,979,391

7

+Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

15 March 2019

8

Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 78,892,444 Ordinary shares

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 1,000,000 Options (31.10.20)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

