Catalyst Metals : Appendix 3Y notice - amended (186 k)

CATALYST METALS LTD

(CYL)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 09/16
2.2 AUD   -4.76%
Catalyst Metals : Appendix 3Y notice - amended

09/16/2019 | 02:22am EDT

16 September 2019

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

APPENDIX 3Y NOTICE - AMENDED

Please find enclosed an amended Appendix 3Y notice on behalf of Mr Bruce Kay, to replace the notice lodged earlier on 16 September 2019.

Frank Campagna

Company Secretary

44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA

6005

PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910

Telephone: (61-8) 6263

4423

Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426

www.catalystmetals.com.au

ABN 54 118 912 495

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

Catalyst Metals Limited

ABN

54 118 912 495

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Bruce David Kay

Date of last notice

30 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust.

In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct and indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Bruce Kay and Henriette Kay (Kay Superannuation Fund) -

(including registered holder)

beneficial interest

Note: Provide details of the circumstances

giving rise to the relevant interest

Date of change

13 September 2019

Number of securities

2,232,994

ordinary shares

held prior to change

223,301

listed options (31.05.22)

Class

(i) Ordinary shares

(ii) Listed options

Number acquired

Number disposed

(i) 45,825

(ii) 18,000

Value/Consideration

(i) $105,131

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide

(ii) $6,190

details and estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number of securities

2,187,169

ordinary shares

held after change

205,301

listed options (31.05.22)

Nature of change

On-market trades.

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade,

exercise of options, issue of securities under

dividend reinvestment plan, participation in

buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Details of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

Number and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts

No

detailed above traded during a +closed period where

prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow

the trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date

was this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 2

Disclaimer

Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 06:21:01 UTC
