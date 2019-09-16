Catalyst Metals : Appendix 3Y notice - amended (186 k)

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity Catalyst Metals Limited ABN 54 118 912 495

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Bruce David Kay Date of last notice 30 August 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust.

In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect Nature of indirect interest Bruce Kay and Henriette Kay (Kay Superannuation Fund) - (including registered holder) beneficial interest Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest Date of change 13 September 2019 Number of securities 2,232,994 ordinary shares held prior to change 223,301 listed options (31.05.22) Class (i) Ordinary shares (ii) Listed options Number acquired Number disposed (i) 45,825 (ii) 18,000 Value/Consideration (i) $105,131 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide (ii) $6,190 details and estimated valuation

