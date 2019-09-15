Catalyst Metals : Change in substantial shareholding notice (198 k)
16 September 2019
ASX Market Announcements
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
CHANGE IN SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING NOTICE
Please find enclosed a Notice of Change in Substantial Shareholding which has been lodged with Catalyst Metals Limited by Trapine Pty Ltd.
Frank Campagna
Company Secretary
44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA
6005
PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910
Telephone: (61-8) 6263
4423
Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426
www.catalystmetals.com.au
ABN 54 118 912 495
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
Catalyst Metals Limited
ACN/ARSN
118 912 495
1. Details of substantial holder (1)
Name
Trapine Pty Ltd
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
003 848 477
There was a change in the interests of the
substantial holder on
12 / 09 / 19
The previous notice was given to the company on
19 / 03 / 18
The previous notice was dated
19 / 03 / 18
2. Previous and present voting power
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate
had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Ordinary shares ("Ord")
5,825,345
7.38% *
5,799,877
7.35%
* Adjusted percentage to reflect dilution from subsequent share issues by Catalyst Metals Limited.
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of change (6)
Consideration given in
Class and number of
Person's votes
change
relevant interest changed
relation to change (7)
securities affected
affected
Trapine Pty Ltd
Dilution due to share
issues by Catalyst
Metals Limited
08.06.18
Trapine Pty Ltd
Conversion of listed
$5,315
10,629 Ord
10,629
option
11.09.19
Elshaw Pty Ltd
On-market sale
$57,820
25,097 Ord
25,097
12.09.19
Elshaw Pty Ltd
On-market sale
$25,190
11,000 Ord
11,000
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of relevant
Registered holder
Person entitled to be
Nature of relevant interest (6)
Class and
Person's
interest
of securities
registered as holder
number of
votes
(8)
securities
Trapine Pty Ltd
Trapine Pty Ltd
Trapine Pty Ltd
Registered holder
4,907,962
Ord
4,907,962
Trapine Pty Ltd
Merewether Pty Ltd
Merewether Pty Ltd
Beneficial interest held by the
155,766
Ord
155,766
family interests of Stephen
Boston in Trapine Pty Ltd and
Merewether Pty Ltd
Trapine Pty Ltd
Elshaw Pty Ltd
Elshaw Pty Ltd
Beneficial interest held by the
545,999
Ord
545,999
family interests of Stephen
Boston in Trapine Pty Ltd and
Elshaw Pty Ltd
Trapine Pty Ltd
Stephen James
Stephen James
Beneficial owner
190,150
Ord
190,150
Boston
Boston
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are:
Name
Address
Trapine Pty Ltd
PO Box 778 Claremont WA 6910
Merewether Pty Ltd
PO Box 778
Claremont WA 6910
Elshaw Pty Ltd
PO Box 778
Claremont WA 6910
Stephen James Boston
PO Box 778
Claremont WA 6910
Signature
print name
Stephen Boston
Capacity: Director
sign here
Date 16 / 09 / 19
