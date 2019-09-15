Catalyst Metals : Change in substantial shareholding notice (198 k)

Log in
CATALYST METALS LTD

(CYL)
Catalyst Metals : Change in substantial shareholding notice

09/15/2019 | 11:27pm EDT

16 September 2019

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

CHANGE IN SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING NOTICE

Please find enclosed a Notice of Change in Substantial Shareholding which has been lodged with Catalyst Metals Limited by Trapine Pty Ltd.

Frank Campagna

Company Secretary

44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA

6005

PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910

Telephone: (61-8) 6263

4423

Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426

www.catalystmetals.com.au

ABN 54 118 912 495

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

Catalyst Metals Limited

ACN/ARSN

118 912 495

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

Trapine Pty Ltd

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

003 848 477

There was a change in the interests of the

substantial holder on

12 / 09 / 19

The previous notice was given to the company on

19 / 03 / 18

The previous notice was dated

19 / 03 / 18

2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate

  1. had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Ordinary shares ("Ord")

5,825,345

7.38% *

5,799,877

7.35%

* Adjusted percentage to reflect dilution from subsequent share issues by Catalyst Metals Limited.

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of change (6)

Consideration given in

Class and number of

Person's votes

change

relevant interest changed

relation to change (7)

securities affected

affected

Trapine Pty Ltd

Dilution due to share

issues by Catalyst

Metals Limited

08.06.18

Trapine Pty Ltd

Conversion of listed

$5,315

10,629 Ord

10,629

option

11.09.19

Elshaw Pty Ltd

On-market sale

$57,820

25,097 Ord

25,097

12.09.19

Elshaw Pty Ltd

On-market sale

$25,190

11,000 Ord

11,000

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant

Registered holder

Person entitled to be

Nature of relevant interest (6)

Class and

Person's

interest

of securities

registered as holder

number of

votes

(8)

securities

Trapine Pty Ltd

Trapine Pty Ltd

Trapine Pty Ltd

Registered holder

4,907,962

Ord

4,907,962

Trapine Pty Ltd

Merewether Pty Ltd

Merewether Pty Ltd

Beneficial interest held by the

155,766

Ord

155,766

family interests of Stephen

Boston in Trapine Pty Ltd and

Merewether Pty Ltd

Trapine Pty Ltd

Elshaw Pty Ltd

Elshaw Pty Ltd

Beneficial interest held by the

545,999

Ord

545,999

family interests of Stephen

Boston in Trapine Pty Ltd and

Elshaw Pty Ltd

Trapine Pty Ltd

Stephen James

Stephen James

Beneficial owner

190,150

Ord

190,150

Boston

Boston

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are:

Name

Address

Trapine Pty Ltd

PO Box 778 Claremont WA 6910

Merewether Pty Ltd

PO Box 778

Claremont WA 6910

Elshaw Pty Ltd

PO Box 778

Claremont WA 6910

Stephen James Boston

PO Box 778

Claremont WA 6910

Signature

print name

Stephen Boston

Capacity: Director

sign here

Date 16 / 09 / 19

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2019 03:26:02 UTC
