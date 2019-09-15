Catalyst Metals : Change in substantial shareholding notice (198 k)

Please find enclosed a Notice of Change in Substantial Shareholding which has been lodged with Catalyst Metals Limited by Trapine Pty Ltd.

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme Catalyst Metals Limited ACN/ARSN 118 912 495 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name Trapine Pty Ltd ACN/ARSN (if applicable) 003 848 477

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 12 / 09 / 19 The previous notice was given to the company on 19 / 03 / 18 The previous notice was dated 19 / 03 / 18 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate

had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Previous notice Present notice Person's votes Voting power (5) Person's votes Voting power (5) Ordinary shares ("Ord") 5,825,345 7.38% * 5,799,877 7.35% * Adjusted percentage to reflect dilution from subsequent share issues by Catalyst Metals Limited. 3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company are as follows:

Date of Person whose Nature of change (6) Consideration given in Class and number of Person's votes change relevant interest changed relation to change (7) securities affected affected Trapine Pty Ltd Dilution due to share issues by Catalyst Metals Limited 08.06.18 Trapine Pty Ltd Conversion of listed $5,315 10,629 Ord 10,629 option 11.09.19 Elshaw Pty Ltd On-market sale $57,820 25,097 Ord 25,097 12.09.19 Elshaw Pty Ltd On-market sale $25,190 11,000 Ord 11,000

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows: