Catalyst Metals : Change of directors interest notices (267 k)

Name of entity Catalyst Metals Limited ABN 54 118 912 495

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Stephen James Boston Date of last notice 27 June 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct and indirect Nature of indirect interest Trapine Pty Ltd (beneficial interest) (including registered holder) Merewether Pty Ltd (beneficial interest) Note: Provide details of the circumstances Elshaw Pty Ltd (beneficial interest) giving rise to the relevant interest Date of change 27 August 2019 Number of securities 5,835,974 ordinary shares held prior to change Class Listed options Number acquired 583,599 Number disposed Value/Consideration $11,672 Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

