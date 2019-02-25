Catalyst Metals : Drilling confirms deeper quartz reefs at Tandarra (2.64 Mb)

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

26 FEBRUARY 2019

DRILLING CONFIRMS DEEPER GOLD-BEARING QUARTZ REEFS AT

TANDARRA GOLD PROJECT

• Tandarra Joint Venture (51% Catalyst Metals: 49% Navarre Minerals) discovers new high-grade gold zones at depth in drilling

• Results from DDT018 show two zones of deeper gold mineralisation below an existing zone of shallow gold at the Tomorrow Prospect

• Significant high-grade gold mineralisation intersected - highlight results: o 2.0 m @ 17.4g/t Au, including 1.0m @ 32.2g/t Au from 332m (DDT018) o 16.0m @ 1.8g/t Au, including 1.0m @ 7.3g/t Au from 148m (DDT018)

• Results show potential for Tandarra to host multiple "stacked" repetitions of shallow plunging gold zones similar to Fosterville and Bendigo goldfields ____________________________________________________________________________________

Joint Venture partners, Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst) (ASX: CYL) and Navarre Minerals Limited (Navarre; ASX: NML) are pleased to announce the discovery of two deeper zones of significant gold mineralisation beneath a previously identified shallow gold zone at the Tomorrow Prospect within the Tandarra Gold Project in the Whitelaw Gold Belt north of Bendigo, Victoria (Figure 1).

The results were recorded in diamond drill hole DDT018 which was logged and assayed following the signing of the Tandarra Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) in late December 2018. Bulk leach assays from the hole show two deeper zones of gold mineralisation beneath the shallow gold mineralisation at the Tomorrow Prospect:

• 16.0 metres @ 1.83g/t Au from 148 metres down hole in DDT018

• 2.0 metres @ 17.4g/t Au including 1.0 metre @ 32.2g/t Au from 332 metres in DDT018.

The upper zone reflects a new structural position not previously seen at Tomorrow whereas the deeper zone may correlate with the broad zone of gold mineralisation seen in diamond drill hole DDT015 about 200 metres to the north (31 metres @ 1.2g/t Au including 1.0 metres @ 17.5g/t Au; See Figure 3).

DDT018 contains extensive quartz veining, sulphides (arsenopyrite and pyrite) and alteration and confirms the repetition or "stacking" of shallow plunging gold zones similar to those observed at both Fosterville, where the Swan Zone contains reserves and resources of 2.34 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 49.6g/t Au (See Kirkland Lake Gold ASX announcement of 22 February 2019), and the Bendigo Goldfield which produced 22 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 15g/t Au.

All previous air core (AC), reverse circulation (RC) and diamond drill hole data from 2018 were previously announced by Catalyst to the ASX on 27 April 2018 and 13 July 2018. All bulk leach assays have now been received for the 2018 drilling programmes and generally confirm the previous aqua regia assays.

Catalyst currently has three to four drill rigs in operation at the Four Eagles Gold Project (AC, RC RAB and diamond drilling) focussed on Pickles, Boyd's Dam and Boyd North. With the commencement of drilling at Tandarra in March 2019, Catalyst will have three to five drill rigs working in the Whitelaw Gold Belt until May- June 2019. Results from the Boyd's Dam RC programme will be available in early March 2019.

Diamond, RC and RAB drilling at Boyd's Dam, Four Eagles Gold Project 21 February 2019

TANDARRA GOLD PROJECT (RL006660) (CATALYST 51% AND MANAGER: NAVARRE MINERALS 49%)

The Tandarra Gold Project is situated along the Whitelaw Fault Corridor which is considered to be a major structural control of gold mineralisation north of Bendigo. Catalyst manages the entire Whitelaw Gold Belt and also has interests in other potential gold belts to the north of Fosterville and Inglewood goldfields (Figure 1).

The Tandarra Gold Project is comprised of Retention Licence RL006660, which is owned in joint venture by Catalyst and Navarre under a formal joint venture agreement signed on 24 December 2018.

DIAMOND DRILLING: TOMORROW ZONE

The 2018 Diamond Drilling program at the Tandarra Gold Project was completed in June 2018 with a total of twelve holes completed for 3,493 metres (includes pre-collars) (See CYL's ASX releases of 27 April 2018 and 13 July 2018). Final results for the last diamond were received and interpreted in February 2019.

Drill hole DDT018 successfully intersected three deeper structures beneath the previously identified shallow zone of gold mineralisation on the Tomorrow line, two of which contain significant gold mineralisation. The location of these three zones is shown on the longitudinal projection in Figure 3.

The upper zone (16 metres @ 1.8g/t Au) intersected in DDT018 represents a new mineralised zone that remains untested along strike to the north and south. It contained extensive quartz veining, arsenopyrite and alteration in a broad fracture zone with gold values ranging up to 7.3g/t Au. (See Table of Results). The deeper zone (2m @ 17.4g/t Au) was much narrower but contained high grade gold mineralisation up to 32.2g/t Au.

Both of these zones will require further drill testing along their projected strike to determine if a high grade shoot is present that can support underground mining. The three zones in DDT018 are summarised below:

• 16.0 metres @ 1.8g/t Au from 148 metres down hole

• 3.0 metres @ 0.8g/t Au from 267 metres down hole

• 2.0 metres @ 17.4g/t Au including 1.0 metre @ 32.2g/t Au from 332 metres down hole

BULK LEACH DATA RC AND DIAMOND DRILLING

Prior to 2015, Tandarra samples had been assayed only by bulk cyanide leaching so there was no data on comparison to small sample analysis to test the reproducibility of assays. Between 2016 and 2019, Catalyst used the same assay methodology as applied at the adjoining Four Eagles Gold Project on all drill samples in order to gain a better understanding of grade variability at the Tandarra Gold Project. Diamond, RC and air core samples were initially assayed by using a 25 gram sub-sample subjected to an aqua regia leach and ICPMS assay. Any anomalous samples were then subjected to a bulk cyanide leach of the total ±2 kilogram sample.

Text Figure 1 Tandarra Gold Project: Comparison between 25 gram aqua regia/AAS (Au-OG43) assay and ±2 kilogram bulk leach (Au-AA15) assays.

Approximately 282 samples from the 2018 RC and diamond drilling programme were re-assayed in this manner and show excellent correlation between assays from small and large samples as shown by the scatter plot on Text Figure 1. Most of the samples show a slightly higher assay in the bulk leach compared to the small 25 gram sample but three of the high grade samples from reverse circulation drilling were unable to reproduce the high grades of the small sample. Overall, the data supports the view that Tandarra gold mineralisation has a lower nugget variability compared to Bendigo which means that drilling assay data can be used for resource estimation.

Full location data on the diamond drilling are shown on Table 1a of Appendix 1 and a Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition are also tabulated in the Appendix. Maximum gold values in each hole are tabulated in Table 2a of Appendix 1 and the comparison assay data used in Text Figure 1 are tabulated on Table 2b of appendix 1.

FUTURE DRILLING PROGRAMME

The joint venture has agreed a programme and budget to advance the Tandarra Gold Project for the period ending 30 September 2019. This will involve a program of up to 15,000 metres comprising a combination of AC and RC drilling. Diamond drilling will be contingent on results from shallower RC and AC drilling. Drilling is expected to commence in March 2019.

For further information contact:

Catalyst Metals Limited

Steve Boston Bruce Kay Chairman Technical Director Telephone: +61 409 574 515 +61 400 613 180 Navarre Minerals Limited Geoff McDermott Managing Director Telephone: +61 3 5358 8625

JORC Reporting of Historic Navarre Exploration Results

Although Catalyst was not involved in previous exploration at the Tandarra Gold Project, it has elected to update the information to comply with the JORC 2012 Code. The results had been publicly reported by Leviathan Resources Pty Ltd (ASX code LVR) (December 2004 to January 2007), Perseverance Corporation Limited (ASX code PSV) (January 2008 to March 2011) and Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX code NML) (March 2011 to September 2014) in numerous announcements during the stated periods under the JORC 2004 Code. Catalyst has limited knowledge on how the data was collected but has had to make assumptions based on the available historic data generated by these companies.

Full location data on the Tandarra drill holes and a Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition were included in the Company's ASX announcements dated 1 September 2014 and 29 July 2015.

Competent person's statement

The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr Bruce Kay, a Competent Person, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Kay is a non-executive director of the Company and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr Kay consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Information relating to the Tandarra project was first disclosed by previous tenement holders under the JORC Code 2004. This information has been subsequently reported by the Company in accordance with the JORC Code 2012, refer to announcements dated 1 September 2014, the quarterly activities report dated 31 July 2014, and for other Tandarra drilling on 29 July 2015.