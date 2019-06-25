Catalyst Metals : Entitlement offer - despatch of prospectus (75 k)

25 June 2019
ASX Market Announcements
ASX Limited
Level 4
20 Bridge Street
SYDNEY NSW 2000
ENTITLEMENT OFFER - DESPATCH OF PROSPECTUS
Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst) advises that the Prospectus for the pro-rata entitlements offer of options announced by Catalyst on 17 June 2019 has been despatched to shareholders.
Frank Campagna
Company Secretary
|
44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA
|
6005
|
PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910
|
Telephone: (61-8) 6263
|
4423
|
Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426
|
www.catalystmetals.com.au
|
ABN 54 118 912 495
Disclaimer
Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 04:04:05 UTC