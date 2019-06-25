Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Catalyst Metals Ltd    CYL   AU000000CYL6

CATALYST METALS LTD

(CYL)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 06/24
2.05 AUD   -2.84%
12:05aCATALYST METALS : Entitlement offer - despatch of prospectus (75 k)
PU
06/18CATALYST METALS : Non renounceable pro-rata offer of options
AQ
06/18CATALYST METALS : Letter to ineligible shareholders (128 k)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Catalyst Metals : Entitlement offer - despatch of prospectus (75 k)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/25/2019 | 12:05am EDT

25 June 2019

ASX Market Announcements

ASX Limited

Level 4

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

ENTITLEMENT OFFER - DESPATCH OF PROSPECTUS

Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst) advises that the Prospectus for the pro-rata entitlements offer of options announced by Catalyst on 17 June 2019 has been despatched to shareholders.

Frank Campagna

Company Secretary

44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA

6005

PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910

Telephone: (61-8) 6263

4423

Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426

www.catalystmetals.com.au

ABN 54 118 912 495

Disclaimer

Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 25 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2019 04:04:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CATALYST METALS LTD
12:05aCATALYST METALS : Entitlement offer - despatch of prospectus (75 k)
PU
06/18CATALYST METALS : Non renounceable pro-rata offer of options
AQ
06/18CATALYST METALS : Letter to eligible shareholders (139 k)
PU
06/18CATALYST METALS : Letter to ineligible shareholders (128 k)
PU
06/17CATALYST METALS : Prospectus (365 k)
PU
06/17CATALYST METALS : Non-renounceable pro-rata offer of options (128 k)
PU
06/17CATALYST METALS : Appendix 3B - rights issue (232 k)
PU
05/06CATALYST METALS : Change in substantial shareholding from SBM (175 k)
PU
05/01CATALYST METALS LIMITED : - Quarterly activities report
AQ
04/30CATALYST METALS : Quarterly cash flow report (55.4 k)
PU
More news
Chart CATALYST METALS LTD
Duration : Period :
Catalyst Metals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CATALYST METALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen James Boston Non-Executive Chairman
Bruce David Kay Non-Executive Director & Technical Director
Robin MacDiarmid Campbell Scrimgeour Non-Executive Director
Gary Schwab Independent Non-Executive Director
Frank John Campagna Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CATALYST METALS LTD20.57%0
BHP GROUP LTD19.87%123 200
BHP GROUP PLC18.98%123 200
RIO TINTO25.72%98 229
RIO TINTO LIMITED29.40%98 229
ANGLO AMERICAN23.53%34 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About