Catalyst Metals : Entitlement offer - despatch of prospectus (75 k)

25 June 2019

ENTITLEMENT OFFER - DESPATCH OF PROSPECTUS

Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst) advises that the Prospectus for the pro-rata entitlements offer of options announced by Catalyst on 17 June 2019 has been despatched to shareholders.

Frank Campagna

Company Secretary