Catalyst Metals : Extension of closing date for pro-rata offer of options (97.9 k)

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT16 JULY 2019
EXTENSION OF CLOSING DATE FOR PRO-RATA OFFER OF OPTIONS
On 17 June 2019, Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst) lodged a prospectus with ASIC and ASX in respect of a non-renounceable entitlement offer of one (1) option for every ten (10) shares held (Offer).
Catalyst advises that the directors have resolved to extend the closing date of the Offer to 5.00 pm (Perth time) on 20 August 2019.
As a result of this change, the anticipated timetable for the remainder of the Offer period is as follows:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Last date to further extend Closing Date
|
15 August 2019
|
Closing Date
|
5.00 pm (Perth time) on 20 August 2019
|
|
(unless extended)
|
Shortfall notification date
|
23 August 2019
|
Allotment of Options
|
27 August 2019
|
Despatch of holding statements for Options
|
30 August 2019
Catalyst reserves the right to further amend this timetable subject to the Listing Rules.
For further information contact:
Steve Boston
Chairman
Telephone: +61 409 574 515
|
44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA
|
6005
|
PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910
|
Telephone: (61-8) 6263
|
4423
|
Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426
|
www.catalystmetals.com.au
|
ABN 54 118 912 495
