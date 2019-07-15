Catalyst Metals : Extension of closing date for pro-rata offer of options (97.9 k)

Log in
CATALYST METALS LTD

(CYL)
07/15/2019 | 09:50pm EDT

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT16 JULY 2019

EXTENSION OF CLOSING DATE FOR PRO-RATA OFFER OF OPTIONS

____________________________________________________________________________________

On 17 June 2019, Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst) lodged a prospectus with ASIC and ASX in respect of a non-renounceable entitlement offer of one (1) option for every ten (10) shares held (Offer).

Catalyst advises that the directors have resolved to extend the closing date of the Offer to 5.00 pm (Perth time) on 20 August 2019.

As a result of this change, the anticipated timetable for the remainder of the Offer period is as follows:

Event

Date

Last date to further extend Closing Date

15 August 2019

Closing Date

5.00 pm (Perth time) on 20 August 2019

(unless extended)

Shortfall notification date

23 August 2019

Allotment of Options

27 August 2019

Despatch of holding statements for Options

30 August 2019

Catalyst reserves the right to further amend this timetable subject to the Listing Rules.

For further information contact:

Steve Boston

Chairman

Telephone: +61 409 574 515

44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA

6005

PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910

Telephone: (61-8) 6263

4423

Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426

www.catalystmetals.com.au

ABN 54 118 912 495

Disclaimer

Catalyst Metals Limited published this content on 16 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 July 2019 01:49:09 UTC
