Catalyst Metals : Extension of closing date for pro-rata offer of options (97.9 k)

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT16 JULY 2019

EXTENSION OF CLOSING DATE FOR PRO-RATA OFFER OF OPTIONS

On 17 June 2019, Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst) lodged a prospectus with ASIC and ASX in respect of a non-renounceable entitlement offer of one (1) option for every ten (10) shares held (Offer).

Catalyst advises that the directors have resolved to extend the closing date of the Offer to 5.00 pm (Perth time) on 20 August 2019.

As a result of this change, the anticipated timetable for the remainder of the Offer period is as follows:

Event Date Last date to further extend Closing Date 15 August 2019 Closing Date 5.00 pm (Perth time) on 20 August 2019 (unless extended) Shortfall notification date 23 August 2019 Allotment of Options 27 August 2019 Despatch of holding statements for Options 30 August 2019

Catalyst reserves the right to further amend this timetable subject to the Listing Rules.

For further information contact:

Steve Boston

Chairman

Telephone: +61 409 574 515