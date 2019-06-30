Catalyst Metals : High-grade gold discovery at Four Eagles Cunneens Prospect (4.54 Mb) 0 06/30/2019 | 11:13pm EDT Send by mail :

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 1 JULY 2019 NEW HIGH-GRADE GOLD DISCOVERY AT CUNNEENS ON FOUR EAGLES GOLD PROJECT High grade gold mineralisation intersected at Cunneens Prospect at Four Eagles Gold Project

5.0m @ 13.1g/t Au including 3.0m @ 21.4g/t Au 1.0m @ 5.4g/t Au

RC Blade/Hammer drilling shows high grade gold mineralisation at south end of Tomorrow Zone at Tandarra Gold Project

3.0m @ 44.6g/t including 1.0m @ 131g/t Au 6.0m @ 14.3g/t Au from within a broader zone of 24.0m @ 4.2g/t Au 8.0m @ 3.6g/t Au including 1.0m @ 22.1g/t Au 10.0m @ 2.7g/t Au including 1.0m @ 10.3g/t Au 5.0m @ 4.7g/t Au

Diamond drilling continues on Tomorrow Zone

____________________________________________________________________________________ Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst or the Company) (ASX: CYL) is pleased to announce a new discovery of high-grade gold mineralisation at the Cunneens Prospect at the Four Eagles Gold Project with gold values up to 49.2g/t Au intersected in air core drilling. This prospect was targeted using gravity geophysics and represents an increase in size of the high-grade gold footprint at Four Eagles which is now potentially 9 kilometres long by 5 kilometres wide. The Cunneens Prospect appears to lie along the Eagle 1 structure which has a potential strike length of 7 kilometres. The Cunneens Prospect within the Eagle 1 trend is at least 1.7 kilometres long but to date has only been drilled on three traverses. Each traverse contains intersections of at least 1g/t Au but the intersection of 3.0 metres @ 21.4g/t Au from 125 metres in FE915 shows that high grade gold is present at this new discovery. Interestingly, the Cunneens Prospect lies at the same distance from the Whitelaw Fault as does the Bendigo Goldfield which produced 22 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 15g/t Au. At the Tandarra Joint Venture, Catalyst is also pleased to announce that drilling at the southern end of the Tomorrow Structure has intersected further high grade gold zones with more evidence of "stacking" of shallow plunging gold zones similar to those observed at both Fosterville, where the Swan Zone contains reserves and resources of 2.34 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 49.6g/t Au (See Kirkland Lake Gold ASX announcement of 22 February 2019) and Bendigo. The Four Eagles and Tandarra Gold Projects are situated along the Whitelaw Fault Corridor which is considered to be a major structural control of gold mineralisation north of Bendigo. Catalyst manages the entire Whitelaw Gold Belt and has interests in nine Exploration Licences and two Retention Licences which extend for 75 kilometres along the Whitelaw and Tandarra Faults north of Bendigo and Fosterville in Victoria (Figure 1) 44 Kings Park Road, West Perth WA 6005 PO Box 778, Claremont WA 6910 Telephone: (61-8) 6263 4423 Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426 www.catalystmetals.com.au ABN 54 118 912 495 The Tandarra Gold Project comprises Retention Licence RL006660, which is owned in joint venture by Catalyst and Navarre Minerals Limited under a formal joint venture agreement. Best intersections returned from the Tandarra Gold Project were: 3.0 metres @ 44.6g/t Au from 111 metres downhole in RCT233 including 1.0 metre @ 131 g/t Au

6.0 metres @ 14.3g/t Au from 108 metres downhole in RCT249 within a broader zone of 24.0 metres @ 4.2g/t Au

8.0 metres @ 3.6g/t Au including 1.0 metre @ 22.1g/t Au from 149 metres in RCT249

10.0 metres @ 2.7g/t Au from 79 metres down hole including 1.0 metre @ 10.3g/t Au in RCT252

6.0 metres @ 2.6g/t Au from 34 metres downhole in RCT248

5.0 metres @ 4.7g/t Au from 84 metres downhole in ACT338 These intersections have extended the potential strike length of the Tomorrow Zone to the south and have also confirmed stacked zones of mineralisation as in drillhole RCT249 which contains at least three significant gold zones. FOUR EAGLES JOINT VENTURE (RL006422, EL5508, EL5295, EL006887, EL006859) (CATALYST 50%) Catalyst holds a 50% interest in the Four Eagles Gold Project with the other 50% held by Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd (GEV) (a wholly owned subsidiary of Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd). Exploration is jointly funded by Catalyst and GEV (Figure 1). Retention Licence (RL) 006422 flanked by the remaining ELs comprises the Four Eagles Gold Project and covers an envelope of gold mineralisation about 6 kilometres long and 2.5 kilometres wide including three prospects which have produced high grade gold mineralisation (Hayanmi, Boyd's Dam and Pickles (formerly Discovery). This footprint may now be much larger with the intersection of high-grade gold mineralisation at Cunneens to the south-west. AIR CORE DRILLING: CUNNEENS PROSPECT Air core drilling at the Cunneens Prospect was completed with the drilling of 8 holes on two traverses for a total of 987 metres. The programme was designed to provide further information along the 1.7 kilometre trend which showed gold assays up to 3.1 g/t Au over narrow widths. The Cunneens Prospect was initially targeted as Target 3 from a detailed ground gravity survey (Figure 2). Of the eight holes drilled, four contained anomalous arsenic geochemistry and three holes contained significant gold values: 5.0m @ 13.1g/t Au including 3.0m @ 21.4g/t Au from 124 metres in FE915

1.0m @ 5.4g/t Au from 94 metres in FE908

3.0m @ 0.26g/t Au from 96 metres in FE910 As shown on Figure 3, the Cunneens Prospect is at a very early stage of exploration and considerably more air core drilling will be required to define any potential gold mineralisation. Mr Bruce Kay, Catalyst's Technical Director, stated, "It is exciting to get high grade gold mineralisation at such an early stage in a greenfield exploration area. Indications from gravity data and the presence of gold in air core drilling at Gravity Target 4 provide encouragement that the Eagle 1 structure may be 7 kilometres long". All of the 2019 assays quoted are from 25 gram samples using aqua regia digest and ICPMS and a bulk cyanide leach assay on 2 kilogram samples will be carried out on all anomalous samples to confirm the results. These two assay methods have tended to show good correlation in the past on other prospects at Four Eagles. Full location data on the Air Core holes is shown on Table 1 and a Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition are tabulated in Appendix 1. Maximum gold values in each hole are tabulated in Appendix 1. TANDARRA JOINT VENTURE GOLD PROJECT (RL006660) (CATALYST 51%) Catalyst (through its 100%-owned subsidiary Kite Operations Pty Ltd (Kite)) earned a 51% interest in the Tandarra Gold Project by the expenditure of $3.0 million on exploration (completed in June 2018) whilst Navarre Minerals Limited retains a 49% interest. Under the terms of the joint venture agreement, exploration will continue to be managed by Catalyst and will be jointly funded by Catalyst and Navarre. The Tandarra Gold Project is situated along the Whitelaw Fault Corridor which is considered to be a major structural control of gold mineralisation north of Bendigo. It is located about 40 kilometres north-northwest of Bendigo, west of the settlement of Dingee (Figure 1). The 2019 Tandarra exploration campaign commenced late in the March 2019 Quarter and comprises a 10,000m Aircore (AC), Reverse Circulation (RC) and diamond drilling program including: Step-out and reconnaissance AC drilling targeting the southern and northern extensions of the Macnaughtan and Tomorrow gold mineralisation trends; RC drilling testing the southern and northern extensions of the Tomorrow prospect; and Diamond drill testing for "stacked" quartz reef positions at depth on the Tomorrow Prospect RC AND AIR CORE DRILLING: TOMORROW ZONE The 2019 RC drilling programme has been completed with the drilling of 24 holes for a total of 3,615 metres. RC drilling was designed to test the northern and southern extensions of the Tomorrow Gold Zone as shown on Figures 4, 5, 6 and 7. Although the air core drilling programme was focussed on the Macnaughtans zone and regional targets, several holes complemented the RC programme on the Tomorrow Zone. The programme has been successful in extending strike length of the Tomorrow Zone to the south by about 300 metres with significant gold intersections recorded in two holes: 3.0 metres @ 44.6g/t Au including 1.0 metre @ 131g/t Au from 111 metres in RCT233

5.0 metres @ 4.7g/t Au from 84 metres in ACT338 The RC drilling has also confirmed multiple zones or vertical "stacking" of gold mineralisation intersected previously in diamond hole DDT018, with one hole (RCT249) intersecting four separate zones of gold: 1.0 metres @ 11.4g/t Au from 33 metres in RCT249

24.0 metres @ 4.2g/t Au including 6.0 metres @ 14.3g/t Au from 100 metres in RCT249

8.0 metres @ 3.6g/t Au including 1.0 metre @ 22.1g/t Au from 149 metres in RCT249

6.0 metres @ 2.7g/t Au including 1.0 metre @ 14.0g/t Au from 166 metres in RCT249 The potential of new shoots in the vicinity of DDT018 was also supported by other RC intersections in this area: 10.0 metres @ 2.7g/t Au including 1.0 metre @ 10.3g/t Au from 79 metres in RCT252

6.0 metres @ 2.6g/t Au from 34 metres in RCT248

1.0 metre @ 5.3g/t Au from 66 metres in RCT247 At the northern end of the Tomorrow Zone, drill hole RCT 246 (1.0 metre @ 14.3g/t Au from 144 metres) may have intersected the upper projection of the deeper zone of gold mineralisation present in DDT018 (2.0 metres @ 17.4g/t Au). This is illustrated on the longitudinal projection in Figure 6. Other than the intersection in RCT233, all of the 2019 assays quoted above are from 25 gram samples using aqua regia digest and ICPMS. Bulk cyanide leach assay on 2 kilogram samples will be carried out on all anomalous samples to confirm the results. Full location data on the RC Blade and air core holes are shown in Appendix 2 on Tables 2a and 2b and a Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition are also tabulated in Appendix 2. Previous intersections shown on Figures 4, 5, 6 and 7 have been reported under the 2004 JORC Code. Maximum gold values in each hole are tabulated in Tables 2c and 2d of Appendix 2. AIR CORE DRILLING AT MACNAUGHTANS PROSPECT AND REGIONAL TANDARRA GRAVITY TARGETS The AC drilling program tested the southern extension of the Macnaughtan prospect as well as testing regional gravity targets and the northern extension of the Tomorrow Trend (Figure 4). In total, 36 AC holes for 4,563m were drilled (Tables 2a & 2b). The AC drilling program was concluded to coincide with the sowing of grain crops in May 2019. The best AC result came from the southern end of the Macnaughtan gold trend where two one-metre samples in ACT333 assayed 3.93g/t Au and 5.07g/t Au. These intersections are encouraging at this early stage of exploration and justify further air core drilling along the Macnaughtan Trend which has considerable untested potential to the north because previous drilling is sparse on traverses that are nominally 500 metres apart. Other regional AC holes in the recently completed program produced low-level anomalous gold values (see Table 2b). All AC results contained in this release are derived from 25 gram aqua regia assays except ACT331 which was bulk leached. Because AC samples are often wet and grab sampled at 3 metre intervals, assays should be treated cautiously until one metre re-samples and bulk cyanide leach assays on 2 kilogram samples have been completed. Overall the 2019 AC and RC drilling programs have highlighted the gold potential of the southern extensions of the Tomorrow and Macnaughtan trends which are untested over the next one kilometre of strike length. Further AC drilling will be necessary on the 1 kilometre of strike of the Macnaughtan trend, north of ACT333. DIAMOND DRILLING AT TOMORROW GOLD ZONE A four hole (DDT019 to DDT022) diamond drilling program commenced at the Tomorrow prospect in mid-May 2019 with the objective of testing the potential for "stacked" zones of gold mineralisation to the north and south of DDT018 as shown on Figure 6. Results from this diamond drilling are expected to become available in August 2019. For further information contact: Steve Boston Bruce Kay Chairman Technical Director Telephone: +61 409 574 515 +61 400 613 180 JORC Reporting of Historic Navarre Exploration Results Although Catalyst was not involved in previous exploration at the Tandarra Gold Project, it has elected to update the information to comply with the JORC 2012 Code. The results had been publicly reported by Leviathan Resources Pty Ltd (ASX code LVR) (December 2004 to January 2007), Perseverance Corporation Limited (ASX code PSV) (January 2008 to March 2011) and Navarre Minerals Limited (ASX code NML) (March 2011 to September 2014) in numerous announcements during the stated periods under the JORC 2004 Code. Catalyst has limited knowledge on how the data was collected but has had to make assumptions based on the available historic data generated by these companies. Full location data on the Tandarra drill holes and a Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition were included in the Company's ASX announcements dated 1 September 2014, quarterly report dated 31 July 2014 and 29 July 2015. Competent person's statement The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr Bruce Kay, a Competent Person, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Kay is a non- executive director of the Company and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr Kay consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

