Catalyst Metals : High grade gold intersection at Four Eagles project (2.47 Mb)

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 3 SEPTEMBER 2019 HIGH GRADE GOLD INTERSECTION (11 METRES @ 37.2g/t AU) EXTENDS DOWN PLUNGE POTENTIAL AT BOYD'S DAM Diamond drilling has intersected high grade gold mineralisation at the southern plunge extension of Boyd's Dam on Four Eagles Gold Project:

11.0 metres @ 37.2g/t Au including 1.0 metre @ 247g/t Au and 1.0 metre @ 150.5g/t Au 1.0 metres @ 24.3g/t Au

Small RC and diamond drilling programme at Pickles extends gold zone by 200 metres to the south with low grade gold in three diamond drillholes

Geotechnical diamond drilling finalised at Boyd's Dam

Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst or the Company) (ASX: CYL) is pleased to advise that diamond drilling at the southern end of the Boyd's Dam structure at the Four Eagles Gold Project has intersected high grade gold mineralisation approximately 200 metres down plunge from the known gold zones. Drillhole FEDD031 intersected 11 metres @ 37.2g/t Au from 145 metres downhole in an area where no gold mineralisation is present near surface confirming that the Boyd's Dam mineralisation is open to the south. The intersection contained two intervals greater than 150g/t Au with a best assay of 247g/t Au. A narrow high-grade gold intersection (1.0 metres @ 24.3g/t Au was also recorded in FEDD029). Other results were also received for diamond drillholes at Pickles and for geotechnical purposes at Boyd's Dam. FOUR EAGLES JOINT VENTURE (RL006422, EL5508, EL5295, EL006887, EL006859) (CATALYST 50%) The Four Eagles Gold Project is situated along the Whitelaw Gold Corridor which is considered to be a major structural control of gold mineralisation north of Bendigo. Catalyst manages the entire Whitelaw Gold Belt and has interests in thirteen Exploration Licences and two Retention Licences which extend for 75 kilometres along the Whitelaw and Tandarra Faults north of Bendigo in Victoria and in other areas north of Fosterville and Inglewood gold fields (Figure 1). Catalyst holds a 50% interest in the Four Eagles Gold Project with the other 50% held by Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd (GEV) (a wholly owned subsidiary of Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd). Exploration is jointly funded by Catalyst and GEV (Figure 1). Retention Licence (RL) 006422 flanked by the remaining ELs comprises the Four Eagles Gold Project and covers an envelope of gold mineralisation about 6 kilometres long and 2.5 kilometres wide including three prospects which have produced high grade gold mineralisation (Hayanmi, Boyd's Dam and Pickles formerly Discovery). This footprint may now be much larger with the intersection of high-grade gold mineralisation at Cunneens to the south-west.

DIAMOND DRILLING AT BOYD'S DAM The Boyd's Dam gold zone has been the focus of air core, RC and limited diamond drilling which has delineated a zone of gold mineralisation approximately two kilometres long with some very high grade gold intersections (8.0 metres @ 212.3g/t Au including 1.0 metres @ 1,675g/t Au in FERC236) (Figure 2). Diamond drilling was carried out at Boyd's Dam with the completion of four holes (FEDD028 to FEDD031) for 1,208.9 metres at the southern end of the known mineralisation as shown on the longitudinal projection on Figure 3. Three of the four holes contained gold mineralisation but the most significant was at the very southern end of the previous drilling where FEDD031 contained an intersection of 11.0 metres @ 37.2g/t Au. The following intersections were recorded: 11.0 metres @ 37.2g/t Au including 1.0 metre @ 247g/t Au and 1.0 metre @150.5g/t Au from 145 metres in FEDD031

3.4 metres @ 7.5g/t Au including 0.7 metres @ 34.0g/t Au from 70 metres in FEDD028

1.0 metre @ 24.3g/t Au from 109 metres in FEDD029 FEDD031 is the most southerly diamond drillhole in the Boyd's Dam project and has intersected high grade gold mineralisation about 200 metres down plunge from the known mineralisation. This means that the high-grade zone at Boyd's Dam is still open down plunge to the south even though it has no expression at shallow levels. Logging of FEDD030 to the north shows that it was collared too far to the east and has drilled beneath the prospective zone. Mr Bruce Kay, Catalyst's Technical Director, stated, "The presence of high grade gold mineralisation at the very south end of the Boyd's Dam system confirms the shallow plunge and shows that the gold zones are open to the south as well as having the potential for multiple stacked zones beneath. Grades of greater than 20g/t Au represent excellent underground targets." Two shallow geotechnical diamond drill holes for 220.8 metres were drilled at Boyd's Dam (FEDD026, FEDD027) to quantify the physical characteristics of the overburden and oxidised basement for future mining studies. Gold assays received are shown in Appendix 1. Most of the assays quoted are from 25 gram samples using aqua regia digest and ICPMS but bulk cyanide leach assays on 2 kilogram samples have already been carried out on several samples as shown in Appendix 1. These two assay methods have tended to show good correlation in the past on other prospects at Four Eagles and the bulk leach assay is regarded as more reliable. DIAMOND DRILLING AT PICKLES PROSPECT (FORMERLY DISCOVERY) Diamond drilling was carried out at the Pickles Prospect with the completion of four holes (FEDD022 to FEDD025) for 1,178.3 metres. Minor gold mineralisation was intersected but the Pickles Prospect is complicated with three parallel structures over a one-kilometre strike length (Figure 4) and will require considerable further drilling. Deep RC drilling was trialled this year at Pickles with the drilling of two holes on the southern extension and reached depths of 169 and 174 metres in FERC267 and FERC268 respectively. Of significance is a low-grade gold intersection in FERC268 which contained 5 metres @ 1g/t Au from 124 metres downhole and shows that the Pickles structure extends at least another 200 metres to the south. The following intersections were recorded in addition to others listed in Appendix 1. 0.3 metres @ 11.95g/t Au from 143.7 metres in FEDD024

4.7 metres @ 1.0g/t Au from 175.3 metres in FEDD022

5.0 metres @ 1.0g/t Au from 102 metres in FERC268 Full location data on the diamond drillholes is shown on Table 1a of Appendix 1 and a Summary of Sampling Techniques and Reporting of Exploration Results according to the JORC Code 2012 Edition are tabulated in Appendix 1. Maximum gold values in each hole are tabulated in Table 1b of Appendix 1.

For further information contact: Steve Boston Bruce Kay Chairman Technical Director Telephone: +61 409 574 515 +61 400 613 180 Competent person's statement The information in this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Mr Bruce Kay, a Competent Person, who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Kay is a non- executive director of the Company and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr Kay consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears. Much of the historical information relating to the Four Eagles project was prepared and first disclosed under the JORC Code 2004. This information has not been updated since to comply with the JORC Code 2012 on the basis that the information has not materially changed since it was reported.

Figure 1: Catalyst-managed tenements in the Whitelaw Gold Belt showing location of the Four Eagles Gold Project (RL006422)

Figure 2: Four Eagles Gold project showing location of gold trends and prospects. Diamond drilling was carried out at Boyd's Dam and Pickles Prospects

