Catalyst Metals : Letter to ineligible shareholders (128 k)

18 June 2019

Dear Overseas Shareholder

NON-RENOUNCEABLEPRO-RATA OFFER OF OPTIONS

On 17 June 2019, Catalyst Metals Limited (Catalyst) announced a non-renounceablepro-rata offer of one (1) Option for every ten (10) Shares held by eligible shareholders on the record date, at an issue price of 2 cents per Option, to raise up to approximately $157,785 before costs (Offer).

Each Option will be exercisable into one fully paid share in Catalyst at $2.45 each on or before 31 May 2022.

The Prospectus for the Offer was lodged with ASX on 17 June 2019 and is available to download at both www.asx.com.au using ASX code "CYL" and at Catalyst's website at www.catalystmetals.com.au.

Catalyst has determined, pursuant to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (Corporations Act) and Listing Rule 7.7.1(a) of the Listing Rules of ASX Limited (ASX Listing Rules) that it would be unreasonable to make offers under the Offer to shareholders with a registered address outside of Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore having regard to the number of shareholders in such places, the number and value of the new Options they would be offered and the potentially substantial costs of complying with the legal and regulatory requirements in those jurisdictions.

Accordingly, in compliance with ASX Listing Rule 7.7.1(a) and the Corporations Act, Catalyst wishes to advise that it will not be extending the Offer to shareholders with registered addresses outside of Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore as at the record date, being 5:00 pm (Perth time) on 20 June 2019. Your Catalyst shareholding is currently registered to an address outside of Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore and we therefore advise that you are not eligible to participate in the Offer.

No nominee has been appointed for excluded shareholders under section 615 of the Corporations Act.

If you have any queries about the Offer please contact Catalyst on:

Telephone: (61-8) 6263 4423 Facsimile: (61-8) 9284 5426 E-mail: admin@catalystmetals.com.au

Yours sincerely

Stephen Boston

Chairman