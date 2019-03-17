Catalyst Metals : Notice of initial substantial shareholding fron CYL (177 k)

18 March 2019

ASX Market Announcements ASX Limited

SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING NOTICE

Please find enclosed a Notice of Initial Substantial Shareholding which Catalyst Metals Limited (Company) is required to lodge by virtue of the Company having a deemed relevant interest in its own securities as a result of a voluntary escrow on shares issued to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd pursuant to a share placement.

The deemed relevant interest will lapse upon expiry of the voluntary escrow on 15 March 2020.

Frank Campagna

Company Secretary

Form 603

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of initial substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

Catalyst Metals Limited 118 912 495

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Catalyst Metals Limited 118 912 495

The holder became a substantial holder on 15 / 03 / 19

2. Details of voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Class of securities (4) Number of securities Person's votes (5) Voting power (6) Ordinary fully paid shares 8,680,000 8,680,000 11.0%

3. Details of relevant interests

The nature of the relevant interest the substantial holder or an associate had in the following voting securities on the date the substantial holder became a substantial holder are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Nature of relevant interest (7) Class and number of securities Catalyst Metals Limited Catalyst Metals Limited has a deemed relevant interest in the shares issued to Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd on 15 March 2019 pursuant to section 608(1)(c) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), by virtue of a voluntary escrow, as the disposal of the shares prior to 15 March 2020 is subject to the prior written consent of Catalyst Metals Limited. Catalyst Metals Limited does not have any right to acquire these shares or control the voting rights attached to these shares. Ord 8,680,000

4. Details of present registered holders

The persons registered as holders of the securities referred to in paragraph 3 above are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Registered holder of securities Person entitled to be registered as holder Class and number of securities Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd Gold Exploration Victoria Pty Ltd Ord 8,680,000

5. Consideration

The consideration paid for each relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 above, and acquired in the four months prior to the day that the substantial holder became a substantial holder is as follows:

Holder of relevant interest Date of acquisition Consideration Class and number of securities Cash Non-Cash Catalyst Metals Limited 15.03.19 No consideration was paid by Catalyst Metals Limited for the relevant interest referred to in paragraph 3 Ord 8,680,000

6. Associates

The reasons the persons named in paragraph 3 above are associates of the substantial holder are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association Not applicable Not applicable

7. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name Address Catalyst Metals Limited 44 Kings Park Road, West Perth, Western Australia 6005

Signature

print name:

sign herecapacityCompany Secretarydate

18 March 2019

